<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill goes 1-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at Tewksbury (2.8 miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores<cstyle:>: Tewksbury 19, Haverhill 40; Haverhill 19, Dracut
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Haverhill finishers:<cstyle:> 2. Andreas Burgess 15:34, 8. Joe Bourcy 17:24, 10. Jack Colantouni 17:39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 1-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 19, Methuen 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at Methuen (2.8 miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top finishers:<cstyle:> 1. Ryan Connolly (NA) 15:38, 2. Luke McGillivray (NA) 15:39, 3. Cole Giles (NA) 15:58, 4. Liam Doherty (M) 16:00, 5. Nick Caron (M) 16:11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> North Andover 3-0, Methuen 0-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover sweeps
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at Andover (2.8 miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores: <cstyle:>Andover 26, Billerica 31; Andover 25, Chelmsford 30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Andover finishers:<cstyle:> 2. Jacob Chisholm 16:43, 5. Peter Stubler 17:09, 7. Teddy Salamone 17:19, 10. Noah Parsons 17:46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Hillies sweep
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at Tewksbury (2.8 miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores: <cstyle:>Haverhill 18, Tewksbury 37; Haverhill 18, Dracut 38
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Haverhill finishers:<cstyle:> 1 Finleigh Simonds 17:50, 2. Lauren Downer 19:06, 5. Molly Tabb 20:21, 6. Gemma Schoenfeld 20:22, 7. Madison Howard 20:50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 2-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 16, Methuen 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at Methuen (2.8 miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top finishers:<cstyle:> 1. Luna Prochazkova (NA) 19:30, 2. Hannah Shea (NA) 19:46, 3, Maddie Wolfe (NA) 20:07, 4. Carley Petersen (NA) 20:09, 5. Elise Anderson (M) 21:11, 8. Karmen Goggin 22:21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> North Andover 3-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 20, Lowell 36
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at Lowell (2.75 miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Central finishers:<cstyle:> 2. Madeline Courtemanche 18:11; 3. Sydney Ng 19:02; 4. Meghan Hunt 19:10; 5. Lila Christy 19:26; 6. Jayden Craig 19:42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 18, Billerica 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at Andover (2.8 miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores: <cstyle:>Billerica 21, Andover 38; Andover 18, Chelmsford 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Andover finishers:<cstyle:> 4. Mary Lonergan 20:47, 5. Olivia Vives 21:17, 6. Zoie Zeng 21:23
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 1, Methuen 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Shelby Nassar
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Alex Tardugno 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (2-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 2, Pinkerton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Madeline Beeley, Shayne Santos
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> S <0x2014> Lyndsay Troisi 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (4-4-0):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (2-5-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 6, Haverhill 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Bella DiFiore 2, Emma Reilly, Anna Broderick, Rose Memmolo, Hannah Herlihy
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Adelaide Weeden 0, Maddy DiGiorgio 0; H <0x2014> Jenna Santos 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (4-1):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 12.6, Lowell 7.5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>At Mount Pleasant Golf Club (Par 36)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen winners:<cstyle:> Zach Moon 2-and-1, Conor Mottram 3-and-1, Quinn Ronan 1-up, Aiden Cashman 1-up, Cody Incropera (4-and-2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 2-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 11, Chelmsford 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>At Atkinston CC (par 36)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central winners:<cstyle:> 1. Will Miele 2-and-1, 3. Mac McCarthy 3-and-1, 7. David Solomon 2-and-1, 8. Mike Terry 4-and-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Chelmsford 2-1, Central Catholic 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 10, North Andover 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>At Bradford CC<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners:<cstyle:> 1. Matt Murphy (Hav) 3+1, 2. Nick Samaha (Hav) halved Tyler Fay (NA), 3. Cooper Mohr (NA) 2-up, 4. Nolan Locke (NA) W 4+3, 5.John Bishop (Hav) 2-up, 6. Tommy Murphy (Hav) 2-up; 7. Jack Baker (Hav) halved Callie Dias (NA); 8. Trey Sheehey (NA) 2-up
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>John Stark 82, Pelham 89
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham leaders:<cstyle:> Peter Gamache 38, Kyle Bowlan 39, Nick Carbone 41, Justin Deconto 41
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Pelham 14-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 8, Spaulding 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ashlyn Walsh 4, Lexy Brodeur, Carlee Sloan, Lindsey Butler, Kayli Milward
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Spaulding:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 6, Pinkerton 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> T <0x2014> Bella Keogh 2, Sophia Keogh 2, Leah Morrier, Norah Barry; P <0x2014> Hannah Sippel, Cali Lockwood
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> T <0x2014> Arden Ferrari-Henry 10; P <0x2014> Lindsay Blum 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 6, Lowell 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Charlotte Martel, Megan Rozzi, Isabella Forst 2, Kate Fry, Cecilia Ginsburg
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Logan Crane 0, Kaitlyn Bush 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Phillips 3, Brooks 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> B <0x2014> Vivienne Foley 3; Sophie Broussard 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> B <0x2014> Foley 2; Broussard 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> B <0x2014> Foley 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Phillips (4-1):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (0-1):<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>17<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 3, Essex Tech 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Danna Cabreja 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Esmeralda Rojas 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Stephanie Pereira 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> Jaylen Rivera 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Rivera 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (4-3):<cstyle:> 26<0x2002>25<0x2002>12<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Essex Tech:<cstyle:> 24<0x2002>12<0x2002>25<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, North Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Sam Driend 30; NA <0x2014> Nadine Abdat 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Sydney Chalupa 4; NA <0x2014> Abdat 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Ariana Baez 16, Kathryn Driend 15; NA <0x2014> Anna Wong 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> M <0x2014> S. Driend 19 (4); NA <0x2014> (Madysen Cedrone 2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Carolina Rodriguez 14; NA <0x2014> Katherine Crateau 9, Sadie Salafia 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (2-5):<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>17<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (6-1):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 3, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Mia Ferrer Valdez 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Sydney Riley 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Emmerson Cerasuolo 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> Sam Dion 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Gabby Burdier 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 5-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Chelmsford 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Marissa Kobelski 19, Jessie Wang 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Sammy Daly 5, Adrie Waldinger 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Sophia Pierce 38
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Sophia Miele 19, Lila Sipley 16 (3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Lila Sipley 17, Erin Workman 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (5-1):<cstyle:> 21<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>15<0x2002>22<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Fellowship Christian 3, Lynn Tech 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Adriana Taboucherani 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Taboucherani 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Eva Brodnick 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> Avery Robichaud 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Ashley Gallagher 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lynn Tech:<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>13<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Fellowship Christian (4-1):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lowell 3, Whittier 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Nathalia Cintron 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Callie Nadeau 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Samantha Azzari 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Azzari 20 (5)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Julia Tavares 32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lowell:<cstyle:> <0x2002>7<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (5-1):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>20<0x2002>18<0x2002>23 <0x2014> 1
