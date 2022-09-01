<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 70, Coe-Brown 82
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team leaders:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Nick Carbone 22, Peter Gamache 22, Kyle Bowlan 20, Cole Garcia 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Pelham 7-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Tewksbury 7, Haverhill 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill Winners:<cstyle:> Nick Samaha, 4-and-2; Max Gould, 5-and-4; John Bishop, 2-up; Jack Baker, 1-up; Halves by Matt Murphy and Tommy Murphy
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Low Scorers:<cstyle:> Matt Murphy 38, Nick Samaha 38
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 3, Spaulding 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> S <0x2014> Mathew Crocker, Brady Gaudet, Lucas Rodrigues
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> S <0x2014> Crocker, Nick Daigle
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Matthew Ferreira 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (1-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Spaulding (0-2):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Nashua South 3, Windham 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> W <0x2014> Kevin Brooks
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> W <0x2014> Sam Husson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> W <0x2014> Blake Burton 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (1-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Nashua South (2-0):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 9, Nashua North 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> T <0x2014> Sophia Keogh 3, Leah Morrier 2, Bella Keogh, Alli Harb, Sophia Sayers, Lauren Genest
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> T <0x2014> S. Keogh, Morrier 3, B. Keogh 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> T <0x2014> Arden Ferrari-Henry 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Nashua North (1-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (1-1):<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 2, Concord 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Emily Hood, Kayla Silveira
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Jordan Wheaton, Hood
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Libby Williams 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Concord (1-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (2-0):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Nashua South 4, Windham 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> W <0x2014> Vanessa Deveau
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> W <0x2014> Chloe Weeks
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> W <0x2014> Indigo Wolf 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Nashua South (2-0):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (0-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>John Stark 3, Pelham 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Hannah Kelly 8, Shay Hinton 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Kelly 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Meghan Roemer 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Kylie Chamberlain 17 (3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Angelina Balzotti 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>John Stark:<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>25<0x2002>23<0x2002>25<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>15<0x2002>25<0x2002>19<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 2
