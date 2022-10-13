Field Hockey
North Andover 3, Amesbury 1
Goals: NA — Brianna Iglesias, Lauren Willoe, Lizzie McCabe; A — Lizzy Deacon
Assists: A — Meg McAndrews
Saves: NA — Alivia Downer 1; A — Catie Creps 13
North Andover (6-4-2): 2 1 — 3
Amesbury: 1 0 — 1
Souhegan 2, Pelham 1
Goals: Brooke Slaton
Souhegan: 1 1 — 2
Pelham: 1 0 — 1
Windham 8, Nashua South 0
Goals: Sophia Ponzini 2, Sarah Adamske, Ava Sanchez, Sophie Manchester 2, Mackenzie Suech, Lily Micciche
Saves: Annie Mitchell 1
Windham: 4 4 — 8
Nashua South: 0 0 — 0
Golf
North Andover 13, Haverhill 7
At North Andover CC (par 35)
Winners: 1. Brendan Burke (NA) 4+3, 2. Nick Samaha (Hav) 3+1, 3. Max Gould (Hav) 1up, 4. Dylan Lawrence (NA) 1up, 5. John Bishop (Hav) 3+1, 6. Nolan Locke (NA) 2up, 7. Callie Dias (NA) 2+1, 8. Trey Sheehy (NA) 1up
Highlights: Scarlet Knight Brendan Burke was low score of the day with a 4-under 31 including 4 birdies and an eagle. The win qualified North Andover for sectionals.
Records: Haverhill 10-1-3, North Andover 6-6-1
B.C. High 13, Central Catholic 7
Atkinson RCC (par 36)
Team leaders: 2 Harry Garland 5-and-3, 3 Tyler Kirby 2-and-1, 4 Alex Barnard 2-and-1
Records: B.C. High 6-6, Central Catholic 7-7
Pinkerton takes fifth
At Bretwood GC South (Par 72)
Team scores: 1. Exeter 383, 2 Bedford 391, 3. Keene 402, 4. Concord 411, 5. Pinkerton 427, 6. Dover 430, 7. Hanover 431, 8. Londonderry 439
Team leaders: Julianna Megan 81, Tyler Morin 83, Ethan Johnston 87, Owen Doherty 87, 5. Ricky Wong 89
Boys Soccer
Windham 5, Dover 0
Goals: Kevin Brooks 2, Jack Runde, Caden Bouchard, Noah Afonso
Saves: Blake Berton 2
Windham (11-2-1): 3 2 — 5
Dover (3-11-0): 0 0 — 0
Lowell 2, Andover 0
Saves: Nil Castro-Rovira 7
Andover (5-3-5): 0 0 — 0
Lowell: 1 1 — 2
Lawrence 0, Methuen 0
Goals: Andy Rodriguez
Saves: L — Joel Garcia 6; M — Dylan Gavin 8
Lawrence (4-6-2): 1 0 — 0
Methuen (2-10): 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic 1, Chelmsford 0
Goals: Ian Maresca
Saves: George Karafilidis 1
Chelmsford: 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic (8-2-1): 1 0 — 1
Girls Soccer
Pinkerton 2, Bedford 1 (OT)
Goals: Hannah Sippel 2
Saves: Libby Williams 9
Bedford: 1 0 0 — 1
Pinkerton (9-5): 0 1 1 — 2
Girls Volleyball
Fellowship Christian 3, Lynn Tech 0
Kills: Adriana Taboucherani 14
Blocks: Izzy Callahan 1
Assists: Eva Brodnick 12
Aces: Taboucherani 7
Digs: Ashley Gallagher 18
Lynn Tech: 21 24 16 — 0
Fellowship Christian: 25 25 25 — 3
Saugus 3, Greater Lawrence 1
Kills: Esmeralda Rojas 10
Blocks: Danna Cabreja 4
Assists: Janeily Alvarez 21
Service points (aces): Alvarez 11 (8)
Digs: Kiara Morales 19
Saugus: 21 25 27 25 — 3
Greater Lawrence (7-7): 25 15 25 17 — 1
Portsmouth 3, Pinkerton 2
Kills: Sophia Phaneuf 14, Sarah Bolduc 13
Blocks: Aaliyah Gooden 2, Savannah Dunne 2
Assists: Kara Porter 29
Service points (aces): Brooke Little 12 (4)
Digs: Little 21, Bolduc 21
Portsmouth: 23 25 25 23 15 — 3
Pinkerton: 25 17 17 25 11 — 2
