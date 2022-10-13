Field Hockey

North Andover 3, Amesbury 1

Goals: NA — Brianna Iglesias, Lauren Willoe, Lizzie McCabe; A — Lizzy Deacon

Assists: A — Meg McAndrews

Saves: NA — Alivia Downer 1; A — Catie Creps 13

North Andover (6-4-2): 2 1 — 3

Amesbury: 1 0 — 1

Souhegan 2, Pelham 1

Goals: Brooke Slaton

Souhegan: 1 1 — 2

Pelham: 1 0 — 1

Windham 8, Nashua South 0

Goals: Sophia Ponzini 2, Sarah Adamske, Ava Sanchez, Sophie Manchester 2, Mackenzie Suech, Lily Micciche

Saves: Annie Mitchell 1

Windham: 4 4 — 8

Nashua South: 0 0 — 0

Golf

North Andover 13, Haverhill 7

At North Andover CC (par 35)

Winners: 1. Brendan Burke (NA) 4+3, 2. Nick Samaha (Hav) 3+1, 3. Max Gould (Hav) 1up, 4. Dylan Lawrence (NA) 1up, 5. John Bishop (Hav) 3+1, 6. Nolan Locke (NA) 2up, 7. Callie Dias (NA) 2+1, 8. Trey Sheehy (NA) 1up

Highlights: Scarlet Knight Brendan Burke was low score of the day with a 4-under 31 including 4 birdies and an eagle. The win qualified North Andover for sectionals.

Records: Haverhill 10-1-3, North Andover 6-6-1

B.C. High 13, Central Catholic 7

Atkinson RCC (par 36)

Team leaders: 2 Harry Garland 5-and-3, 3 Tyler Kirby 2-and-1, 4 Alex Barnard 2-and-1

Records: B.C. High 6-6, Central Catholic 7-7

Pinkerton takes fifth

At Bretwood GC South (Par 72)

Team scores: 1. Exeter 383, 2 Bedford 391, 3. Keene 402, 4. Concord 411, 5. Pinkerton 427, 6. Dover 430, 7. Hanover 431, 8. Londonderry 439

Team leaders: Julianna Megan 81, Tyler Morin 83, Ethan Johnston 87, Owen Doherty 87, 5. Ricky Wong 89

Boys Soccer

Windham 5, Dover 0

Goals: Kevin Brooks 2, Jack Runde, Caden Bouchard, Noah Afonso

Saves: Blake Berton 2

Windham (11-2-1): 3 2 — 5

Dover (3-11-0): 0 0 — 0

Lowell 2, Andover 0

Saves: Nil Castro-Rovira 7

Andover (5-3-5): 0 0 — 0

Lowell: 1 1 — 2

Lawrence 0, Methuen 0

Goals: Andy Rodriguez

Saves: L — Joel Garcia 6; M — Dylan Gavin 8

Lawrence (4-6-2): 1 0 — 0

Methuen (2-10): 0 0 — 0

Central Catholic 1, Chelmsford 0

Goals: Ian Maresca

Saves: George Karafilidis 1

Chelmsford: 0 0 — 0

Central Catholic (8-2-1): 1 0 — 1

Girls Soccer

Pinkerton 2, Bedford 1 (OT)

Goals: Hannah Sippel 2

Saves: Libby Williams 9

Bedford: 1 0 0 — 1

Pinkerton (9-5): 0 1 1 — 2

Girls Volleyball

Fellowship Christian 3, Lynn Tech 0

Kills: Adriana Taboucherani 14

Blocks: Izzy Callahan 1

Assists: Eva Brodnick 12

Aces: Taboucherani 7

Digs: Ashley Gallagher 18

Lynn Tech: 21 24 16 — 0

Fellowship Christian: 25 25 25 — 3

Saugus 3, Greater Lawrence 1

Kills: Esmeralda Rojas 10

Blocks: Danna Cabreja 4

Assists: Janeily Alvarez 21

Service points (aces): Alvarez 11 (8)

Digs: Kiara Morales 19

Saugus: 21 25 27 25 — 3

Greater Lawrence (7-7): 25 15 25 17 — 1

Portsmouth 3, Pinkerton 2

Kills: Sophia Phaneuf 14, Sarah Bolduc 13

Blocks: Aaliyah Gooden 2, Savannah Dunne 2

Assists: Kara Porter 29

Service points (aces): Brooke Little 12 (4)

Digs: Little 21, Bolduc 21

Portsmouth: 23 25 25 23 15 — 3

Pinkerton: 25 17 17 25 11 — 2

