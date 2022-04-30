Baseball
Andover 7, Lincoln-Sudbury 2
Andover (7): B. Gibson Lf 3-0-2,J. Brown Cf 3-1-0, Gruenberg Ph 0-0-0, Besette 2B/SS 2-1-0, E. Brenner P 3-0-0, D. Brenner PR 0-1-0,Lembo 3B 3-1-1, Bucci DH 3-1-1, Walles 1B 2-2-1, Archambault RF/2B 2-0-1, Reming SS 1-0-0, Rosner Rf 1-0-0, Rowe C 0-0-0. Totals 21-7-5
RBI: B. Gibson 2, Walles, Archambault, E. Brenner, Reming, Bucci
LP: Brenner
Lincoln-Sudbury: 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 2
Andover (5-2): 2 0 2 1 1 1 0 — 7
Windham 6, Salem 0
Windham (6): Armstong rf 4-0-0, Rice ss 4-0-0, K. Parke cf/p 3-1-1, Runde c 3-2-1, Sullo 2b 4-0-1, Osiek 2b 0-0-0, Garcia lf 2-0-0, Haga 1b 4-0-0, Salvador pr 0-1-0, Koza 3b 3-1-1, Hoffman lf 0-1-0. Totals 31-6-4
Salem (0): Roeger 3b 4-0-1, Boodoo 2b 3-0-0, Gigante c 4-0-0, Doherty rf 3-0-0, Masson 1b 1-0-0, Pacy ss 3-0-1, Goetz lf 1-0-0, Hamman ph 1-0-1, Ciarcia cf 3-0-1, Gomez p 2-0-1, Forbes p 0-0-0. Totals 25-0-5
RBI: W — Armstrong, Garcia, Haga
WP: Constantino; LP: Gomez
Windham (4-5): 0 0 0 2 1 3 0 — 6
Salem (2-5): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Whittier 3, Greater Lowell 2
Whittier (3): Cepeda SS 3-1-1, Dodier 3rd 3-0-0, Deitenhofer C 2-0-1, Richards 1b 3-0-0, Hadley P 3-0-0, Garcia RF 2-0-0, Lundy LF 1-1-0 Knowlto CF 1-1-1, Galvin 2-0-0. Totals 20-3-3
RBI: None
WP: Hadley
Greater Lowell: 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 2
Whittier (4-5): 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 — 3
Manchester Central 7, Timberlane 1
Timberlane (7): Mwangi p/ss 2-1-1, Aliberti ss/p 2b 2-0-1, Zambrowicz dh 3-0-0, Pantano 2b 0-0-0, O0x2019Leary 3b 4-0-1, Kelley c 4-0-0, Kontos 1b 2-0-1, Fabrizio pr 0-0-0, Sheehan rf 2-0-0, Diamond lf 2-0-0, Doherty cf 3-0-1. Totals Totals 24-1-5
RBI: Aliberti
LP: Mwangi
Manchester Central: 0 1 0 3 0 3 0 — 7
Timberlane (2-6): 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
Pinkerton 13, Goffstown 3
Pinkerton (13): Horne ww 5-0-0, Albert cf 3-4-1, Marshall lf 4-2-2, Boucher pr 0-1-0, T. Rioux 3b 5-1-3, Yennaco c 3-4-2, N. Rioux 1b 3-1-0, Lukeman rf 4-0-3, Stacy lf 0-0-0, Corsetto 2b 3-0-1, Beaulieu ph 1-0-0, Doyle p 3-0-0. Totals 34-13-12
RBI: Marshall 2, T. Rioux 3, Yennaco 2, N. Rioux, Lukeman
WP: Doyle
Pinkerton (8-0): 2 0 4 3 2 0 2 — 13
Goffstown: 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 3
Phillips 4, Thayer Academy 0
Phillips (4): McCullough 2b 4-0-0, Grady dh 2-1-0, Egrie cf 4-1-1, McAndrews c 2-0-0, Gallo ss 3-1-1, Dibenedictis lf 1-0-1, White 1b 3-0-0, Lamson 3b 4-1-1, Carrara rf 2-0-0. Totals 25-4-4
RBI: Dibenedictis, White, Lamson
WP: Borduik; LP: Denomme
Phillips: 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 4
Thayer Academy: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Methuen 4, Dracut 3
Methuen (4): Pride cf 2-1-1, Kneeland 2b/p/lf 3-0-0, Kalivas rf/p 3-1-1, Pappalardo p/3b 1-0-0, Twombly pr 0-0-0, Sullivan 3b/2b 3-1-1, Silverio lf/rf 3-0-1, Lanoue 1b 3-0-2, Martinez pr 0-0-0, Zanini dh 3-0-0, Lopez ss 1-0-0, Marizan ss 2-0-0, Totals 24-4-6
RBI: Kalivas, Sullivan, Silverio, Zanini
WP: Kneeland; S: Kalivas
Dracut: 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 — 3
Methuen (2-6): 0 0 1 0 0 3 0 — 4
Boys Lacrosse
Methuen 15, Tewksbury 5
Goals: Joey Casarano 4, Will Mckinnon 4, Jared Cripps 2, Braeden Carter 2, David Rizzo 2, Logan Fritchy
Saves: AJ Smith 13
Methuen (3-5): 4 6 4 1 — 15
Tewksbury: 1 1 1 2 — 5
Hingham 14, Pinkerton 8
Goals: Ryan Lynch 3, Riley Spellman 2, Michael Uber, Joey Gallo, Matt Feole
Saves: Curtis Michaud 7
Hingham (9-1): 8 4 0 2 — 14
Pinkerton (5-3): 1 2 0 5 — 8
Whittier 11, Malden 5
Goals: Ryan Cole 2, Cam Richard, Reese Owens, Connor Walsh 3, Jack Venturi, Kyle DiCredico, Nico Burke 2
Saves: Trey Marcotte 5 saves
Malden: 2 3 — 5
Whittier (6-3): 7 4 — 11
Pinkerton 14, Concord 8
Goals: Michael Uber 5, Riley Spellman 4, Ryan Lynch 4, Colby Gagnon
Saves: Curtis Michaud 4, Tyler LeBlanc 2
Concord (3-4): 2 1 3 2 — 8
Pinkerton (5-2): 4 6 3 1 — 14
Roxbury Latin 8, Brooks 7
Goals: Alex Dixon 2, Alejo Woelper 3, Rocco Maitino, Chris Wall
Saves: Will Creevy 19
Roxbury Latin: 4 1 2 1 — 8
Brooks: 4 1 2 0 — 7
Girls Lacrosse
Salem 18, Keene 5
Goals: Chloe Stone 5, Mariella Tomasello 3, Grace Driscoll 3, Riley Devine 2, Emily Wilson 2, Shaelyn Burke 2, Mia Molino
Saves: Ella Mosto 4
Salem (3-5): 10 8 — 18
Keene (1-5): 2 3 — 5
Brooks 21, St. George’s 7
Goals: Kate Coughlin: 7, Hillary Young, Zoe Milmoe 3, Lydia Tangney 2, Molly Driscoll 7, Maddy Dombal
Saves: Lucy Adams 6
Brooks (6-3): 12 9 — 21
St. George’s: 4 3 — 7
Windham 22, Kennett 1
Goals: Maria Killian 4, Sophia Ponzini 4, Cecilia Ponzini 4, Chloe Hall 3, Cali Behling 2, Emma Kendzulak 2, Darby Madden 2, Jenna Hollinger
Saves: Annie Mitchell 4
Kennett (3-3): 1 0 — 1
Windham (6-1): 15 7 — 22
Methuen 18, Tewksbury 11
Goals: Kate Fitzpatrick 4, Mackenzie Tierney 4, Vanessa Andreottola 3, Kiera Fitzpatrick 2, Adianne Ramos-Delgado 2, Brooke Carter, Michelle Nguyen, Gianna Silverio
Saves: Maggie Kloster 15
Tewksbury: 7 4 — 11
Methuen (2-5): 8 10 — 18
Whittier 8, Malden 4
Goals: Liz Deacon 2, Hannah Azzari 3, Samantha Azzari, Madeline Katzen
Saves: Kate Velazquez 12
Malden (2-5): 2 2 — 4
Whittier (2-5): 4 4 — 8
Central Catholic 11, Chelmsford 7
Goals: Abby Yfantopulos 2, Nicolette Licare, Grace Lydon 3, Kerri Finneran 4, Jackie Tattan
Saves: Grace Cashman 3
Chelmsford: 2 5 — 7
Central Catholic (8-0-1): 7 4 — 11
Softball
Methuen 9, Chelmsford 3
Methuen (9): Coleman ss 5-1-1, Nelson c 4-0-0, Santiago lf 4-2-1, Meuse rf 4-3-4, Donovan cf 4-2-2, Grelle 1b 3-1-2, Baez 3b 4-0-3, Lynch 3b 3-0-0, D. McNamara ph 1-0-0, C. McNamara dh 4-0-2, Rickard p 0-0-0, Totals 36-9-15
RBI:cstyle:<&&&> Meuse 2, Donovan 4, Baez, Lynch
WP: Rickard
Chelmsford: 0 1 1 0 0 1 — 3
Methuen (5-2): 0 3 3 3 0 0 — 9
Haverhill 7, Pentucket 4
Haverhill (7): DeCicco, P, 2-1-0, Dion, LF, 4-0-0, Pearl, 2b, 4-0-3, Windle, SS, 4-0-0, G. Burdier, 1B, 4-0-0, Neal, 3B, 3-2-2, K. Burdier, C, 2-2-1, Crockett, cf, Mazzaglia, RF, 2-2-0. Totals 28-7-6
Pentucket (4): Stock dp 4-1-3, Agocs c 3-1-0, Murphy ss 2-1-1, Hamel lf 3-1-1, Bickford cf 3-0-0, Lopata 3b 3-0-0, Pichette 1b 3-0-0, Daley rf 2-0-0, Bartholomew rf 1-0-0, Gatchel 2b 1-0-1. Totals 25-4-6
RBI: P — Hamel 3; H — Olivia DeCicco, Jamieson Pearl 3, Emma Crockett
WP: DeCicco; LP: LeBel
Haverhill: 0 0 0 4 3 0 0 — 7
Pentucket (3-6): 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 — 4
Windham 2, Salem 1
Salem (1): Olson cf 2-0-0, Ventullo rf 2-0-0, Lucier ss 2-0-2, McNamara 3b 2-1-1, Moniz 1b 3-0-0, Poulin c 2-0-0, Migliorini 2b 3-0-0, Beeley dh 2-0-0, DiMarino lf 2-0-0, Solt p 2-0-0. Totals 22-1-3
Windham (2): Mitrou ss 3-1-0, Belair cf 2-0-0, Nolan lf 3-1-2, DeCotis 3-0-2, Tower 3b 3-0-0, Wright p 3-0-1, Forsyth 1b 3-0-0, Ballard 2b 3-0-0, Yantosca rf 1-0-0. Totals 24-2-5
RBI: W — Nolan, DeCotis; S — Moniz
WP: Wright; LP: Solt
Salem (5-1): 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Windham (5-3): 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 2
Notre Dame 6, Whittier 5
Whittier (5): Noury ss 4-0-2, Rousseau 2b 4-0-0, Bioren 1b 4-2-3, Graham p 3-1-0, Hurley rf 4-0-0, Habib 3b 3-1-2, Valera cf 2-1-0, Oullette c 2-0-0, Hamlett lf 3-0-0, Tavarez lf 1-0-0
RBI: Noury 2, Graham, Habib 2
WP: Smith; LP: Graham
Whittier (3-3): 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 — 5
Notre Dame: 0 0 0 3 2 0 1 — 6
Timberlane 16, Manchester Central 0
Timberlane (16): O’Leary ss 5-1-2, Condon cf 5-2-4, Matarazzo 2b 5-1-1, Salafia p 4-4-3, Mlocek 1b 5-1-2, Singer c 5-0-2, Patles 3b 4-2-4, Raymond rf 2-1-0, Dolloff rf 2-2-1, Paradis lf 4-1-2, Saulnier cr 0-1-0. Totals 41-16-21
RBI: O’Leary 3, Condon 2, Salafia 2, Mlocek 3, Singer 2, Patles 2, Paradis
WP: Salafia; LP: Provencher
Timberlane (6-1): 1 2 2 2 1 0 8 — 16
Manchester Central: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Brooks 15, St. George’s 0
Brooks (15): Pierce 3-1-2, McDowell 4-2-2, Hacker 4-2-2, Matola 1-3-1, Giordano 3-2-2, Battaglia 1-1-1, Duane 3-2-3, MacDonald 3-1-0, Alvarez-Backus 2-1-1, Lovett 2-0-0. Totals 26-15-14
RBI: Pierce, McDowell, Hackler 2, Matola, Duane 3, MacDonald, Alvarez-Backus 3
WP: Giordano; LP: Jones
St. George’s: 0 0 0 0 — 0
Brooks: 3 1 5 6 — 15
Goffstown 13, Pinkerton 7
Pinkerton (13): Mason cf 4-0-0, Lemay p 4-0-0, Mason PH 1-1-0, Kozak 3b 4-1-1, Moore c 3-0-1, Schoenenberger ss 4-1-2, Child lf 3-0-0, Keisling 1b 4-2-2, Panas DP 4-1-2, Gibeault 2b 4-1-2
RBI: Panas 2, Kozak 2, Keisling, Gibeault
WP: Roussel; LP: Lemay
Pinkerton (3-4): 0 1 1 0 0 5 0 — 7
Goffstown (5-2): 0 0 4 5 0 0 4 — 13
Boys Tennis
Haverhill 4, Billerica 1
Haverhill winners:
Singles: 1. Justin Tran 6-2, 6-3; 2. Charles Rastaukas 6-4, 6-2; 3. Balin Amirian 6-0, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Luke Helps-Michael Kmenta 6-4, 6-3
Records: Haverhill 5-1
Andover 4, Central Catholic 1
Winners:
Singles: 1. Zach Channen (CC) 3-6, 6-2, 6-0; 2. Akarsh Janarthanan (A) 6-2, 2-6, 6-4; 3. Peter Doan (A) 6-4, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Abhay Yajurvedi-Nik Narina (A) 6-0, 6-1; 2. Nate Gellman-Conor Rea (A) 6-2, 6-1
Records: Andover 5-1
Girls Tennis
Chelmsford 5, Haverhill 0
Records: Haverhill 3-4
Methuen 3, Central Catholic 2
Winners:
Singles: 1. Meg Washburn (CC) 6-1, 7-5; 2. Meg Malolepszy (CC) 7-6 (7-5), 6-3; 3. Samantha Pfeil (M) 6-4, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Livia Lawrence-Tanvi Patel (M) 7-5, 6-1; 2. Ava Duffy-Sarah Petisce (M) 6-4, 6-2
Records: Central Catholic 0-4, Methuen 4-0
Andover 5, Lowell 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Mia Thomas 6-2, 6-2; 2. Sonika Chaudhary 6-0, 6-1; 3. Eva McKone 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Sadie Berube-Amanda Kim 6-0, 6-0; 2. Elysia Yu-Valerie Chu 6-1, 6-1
Records: Andover 7-0
Brooks 10, St. George’s 5
Brooks winners:
Singles: 1. Caroline Gat 6-0, 6-1; 2. Jayden Malouf 6-1, 6-0; 3. Brooke Semler 6-1, 6-3; 4. Celia Powers 6-1, 6-4; 5. Honey Plum 6-3, 6-4
Boys Track and Field
MSTCA Division 2 Relays
Top team scores (20 teams scored): 1. North Andover 79, 2. Central Catholic 61, 3. Reading 58, 4. Natick 46.5
Top-3 area placers:
1,600 SMR: 2. Central Catholic 3:37.38, 3. North Reading 3:39.08; 4x100: 1. Central Catholic 44.38; Shuttle hurdles: 1. Central Catholic 1:05.69, 3. North Andover 1:07.10; 4x200: 1. Central Catholic 1:30.45; 4x400: 1. Central Catholic 3:22.96; 4x800: 2. North Andover 8:17.99; Distance medley: 1. North Andover 10:52.68; 4x1600: 1. North Andover 18:42.63; Javelin: 2. North Andover 429-7; Pole vault: 1. North Andover 27-6, 2. Central Catholic 25-5; Triple jump: 3. North Andover 112-3
Girls Track and Field
MSTCA Division 2 Relays
Top team scores (21 teams scored): 1. North Andover 81, 2. Wellesley 68, 3. Woburn 68, 4. Concord-Carlisle 34, 5. Central Catholic 33
Top-3 area placers:
4x400: 3. Central Catholic 4:12.21; 4x800: 2. North Andover 8:17.99; Distance Medley: 1. North Andover 13:08.54; 4x1600: 1. North Andover 22:44.57; High jump: 2. Central Catholic 14-6, 3. North Andover 14-3; Javelin: 3. North Andover 267-5; Discus: 1. North Andover 292-1, 3. North Andover 259-5; Long jump: 3. North Andover 47-8; Pole vault: 3. Central Catholic 25-0.3; Shot put: 1. North Andover 103-7
Boys Volleyball
Malden 3, Greater Lawrence 0
Kills: Adanel Diaz 6
Blocks: Juan Reyes 1
Assists: Adrian Suarez 7
Service points (aces): David Mota 5
Digs: Suarez 8
Greater Lawrence (6-3): 11 18 16 — 0
Malden: 25 25 25 — 3
Lowell 3, Central Catholic 2
Kills: Ryan McShan 18
Blocks: McShan 1
Assists: Michael Nguyen 31
Service points (aces): Jaithian Medina 18 (3)
Digs: Keith Shaheen 20
Lowell: 25 20 18 25 15 — 3
Central Catholic (2-9): 14 25 25 14 13 — 2
