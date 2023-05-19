Baseball
Pelham 14, Sanborn 2
Pelham (14): Todino cf 5-4-3, Garcia 2b 4-0-2, S.Paquette c 3-1-0, N.Muise 3b 5-1-1, Carroll ss/p 4-1-1, D.Muise 1b 4-3-4, James dh 3-2-2, Desmarais rf 3-1-2, Martinez lf 4-1-1. Totals 35-14-16
RBI: Todino 3, Garcia 2, S.Paquette
WP: H.Paquette
Highlights: Eight of the nine players in the order had a hit and scored a run...Matt Todino scored four times and drove in three with his three hits...Derek Muise had four hits and scored three times
Pelham: 1 4 0 1 1 0 7 — 14
Sanborn: 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 — 2
Windham 4, Nashua South 2
Windham (4): Armstrong p 4-0-0, Salvador rf 3-1-1, Constantine dh 3-1-2, Sullo p 4-1-2, Runde 3b 1-0-0, Murphy 1b 3-0-0, Arinello c 3-0-0, Welby lf 2-0-0, Parke lf 1-0-0, Hoffman 2b 2-1-2, Introne 2b 1-0-0. Totals 27-4-7
RBI: Salvador, Sullo 3
WP: Sullo; LP: Mattson
Windham: 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 — 4
Nashua South: 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 — 2
Pinkerton 8, Dover 2
Pinkerton (8): Albert 4-1-1, Horne 5-0-2, Marshall 2-0-0, Watson 0-0-0, Corsetto 3-1-1, Barbuto 3-0-2, Cioffi 0-0-0, Sharp 3-1-1, Yennaco 3-2-2, Archer 4-2-1, Jones 3-1-2. Totals 30-8-11
RBI: Albert, Yennaco, Horne, Archer. 2B: Horne. HR: Yennaco. SB: Corsetto 2, Cioffi
WP: Boucher
Keene 1, Salem 0
Salem (0): Roeger ss 4-0-1, Ciarcia cf 3-0-1, Doherty c 4-0-0, Hamman 4-0-0, Masson 1b 3-0-2, Boodoo 2b 3-0-0, Deschene p 3-0-1, Cornacchio p 0-0-0, Maietta 3b 3-0-0, Goetz rf 2-0-0. Totals 29-0-5
LP: Cornacchio. Also: Deschene (7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 K)
Keene: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Salem: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Andover 7, North Andover 2
Andover (7):
North Andover (2): Faro ss 4-1-1, Johnson cf 3-0-1, Rios lf 3-1-2, Phelps c 4-0-0, LaVolpicelo 2b 2-0-1, Partridge rf 3-0-1, Hawley dh 2-0-0, Tekesian 1-0-0, Jackson 1b 3-0-1, Rossi 3b 0-0-0, Yorba 3b 3-0-0. Totals 28-2-7
RBI:
WP: ; LP: Mullen
Andover: 2 0 1 1 2 0 1 — 7
North Andover: 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 — 2
Methuen 12, Tewksbury 2
Methuen (2): Marizan lf 2-2-0, Kneeland 2b/lf 2-2-1, Pappalardo ss 3-2-2, Sullivan p/2b 3-3-2, Escano Vargas rf 4-1-2, Mullen dh 3-0-0, Gourley ph 1-0-0, Canario 1b 2-1-0, Burke ph 1-0-0, Lachance c 3-0-0, Franco Albuquerque ph 1-0-0, Pride cf 3-1-1. Totals 28-12-8
RBI: Sullivan 3, Escano Vargas 3, Pappalardo 2. 2B: Pappalardo, Sullivan. 3B: Sullivan, Escano Vargas. SB: Marizan, Sullivan, Escano Vargas, Canario
WP: Sullivan
Tewksbury: 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
Methuen: 3 0 3 3 1 2 — 12
Central Catholic 13, Lowell 1
Central Catholic (13): Florence lf 5-3-3, Norris rf 4-3-3, Kearney 1b 3-2-3, Rickenbach c 3-0-1, Jankowski c 0-0-0, Savio dh 5-1-2, Antonopoulos 3b 3-1-1, Normandie 2b 3-1-0, Ahern 2b 1-0-0, Bishop cf 2-0-0, Mercuri 1-0-0, Delcaruz ss 5-1-1, McNamara cr 0-1-0. Totals 35-13-14
RBI: Rickenbach 4, Florence 2, Kearney 2, Antonopoulos 2, Norris, Savio, Bishop. 2B: Kearney, Rickenbach. 3B: Florence, Norris. SB: Normandie, Antonopoulos, Florence
WP: Rondeau
Highlights: Brady Rickenbach led the balanced offense with four runs driven in...The top three in the order each had three hits, going a combined 9-for-12 with eight runs scored and five RBI...Lukasz Rondeau allowed an earned run on seven hits with five striketouts in his six-inning win
Central Catholic (16-2): 1 3 0 1 0 2 6 — 13
Lowell: 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
Boys Lacrosse
Methuen 9, Tewksbury 7
Goals: Jared Cripps 5, Owen Howell 2, Joey Casarano 2
Assists: Howell 2, Casarano, Brady Kloster, Zach Anderson, Gage Lanoue
Saves: AJ Smith 5
Face-offs: Desi Csizmadia 16/17
Methuen (8-8): 2 2 2 3 — 9
Tewksbury: 1 3 3 0 — 7
North Andover 12, Chelmsford 4
Goals: Patrick Roy 3, Jake Lins 3, Tommy Farrell 3, Colin Willoe, Drew Fitzgerald, Brayden Bethel
Assists: Willoe 4, Roy Lins, Farrell, Fitzgerald, Max Cho
Saves: Matt Roy 16
Records: Chelmsford 12-5, North Andover 11-5
Girls Lacrosse
Windham 18, Kingswood 1
Goals: Ponzini 7, Kendzulak 4, M.Gallinelli 2, Killian 2, Madden 2, Manch 1
Assists: Killian 4, Madden 4, Bradie, M.Gallinelli, Ponzini, Manch, Kendzulak, Dolliver
Saves: 7
Merrimack 17, Salem 8
Goals: Grace Driscoll 3, Chloe Stone 2, Katie Wood 2, Paige Frias
Assists: Shayne Santo 2, Driscoll 2, Haylee Bernard
Saves: Olivia Schoenrock 6
Softball
Whittier 19, Cathedral (Boston) 3
Windham (19): Noury ss 5-1-3, Valera 3b 1-1-1, Ohannesian 3b 1-2-0, Santomassino 2b 1-5-1, Hurley cf 1-1-1, Mazza cf 1-10, Ouellette c 4-3-2, Habib p 1-1-1, Hamlett 1b 1-1-0, Nadeau 1b 2-0-0, Tavares lf 1-0-0, Eaton lf 2-0-0, Dawkins rf 2-0-0. Totals 22-19-9
RBI: Habib 3, Dawkins 3, Ouellette 3, Hamlett 2
WP: Santomassino.
Highlights: The Wildcats went to Boston and completed the season sweep over Cathedral, winning the two games by a combined 37-3...Laney Santomassino scored five runs on just one hit and earned the pitching victory, allowing three hits and striking out four in three innings...Maddie Noury had three hits...Starting pitcher Kayle (six strikeouts, one hit, two innings), Kayden Ouellette (three runs) and Maddy Dawkins each drove in three
Whittier: 6 4 3 4 2 — 19
Cathedral (Boston): 2 0 0 1 0 — 3
Minuteman 5, Greater Lawrence 3
Greater Lawrence (3): Nasella p 3-0-1, Marshall ss 2-1-0, Croteau cf 3-0-0, Paula lf 3-0-0, Lopez 3b 3-0-0, Lavallee c 3-1-1, Rojas 1b 3-0-0, Galan rf 2-0-1, Flores 2b 3-1-1. Totals 25-3-4
RBI: Lopez, Flores, Galan
LP: Nasella
Greater Lawrence (12-5): 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 — 3
Minuteman: 1 0 2 1 0 1 0 — 5
Central Catholic 12, Chelmsford 2
Central Catholic (12): Malowitz p/ss 5-1-2, Boucher 2b 5-0-2, Fox c 4-2-2, Milner ss/3b 4-1-2, Ovalles rf 5-1-2, Perotta 1b 3-1-2, Kearney 3b/p 4-2-3, Shea lf 4-2-2, Boyer cf 3-2-2. Totals 37-12-19
RBI: Fox 4, Shea 3, Boyer 2, Kearney 2, Malowitz. HR: Fox 2
WP: Malowitz
Highlights: Katie Fox hit a pair of two-run homers as Central claimed a regular-season co-championship in the MVC...Each of the nine Raiders in the order had at least two hits
Records: Central Catholic 17-1
Pinkerton 13, Dover 10
Pinkerton (13): Cahoon 1b 4-2-2, Robinson cf 2-1-1, Schoenenberger ss 3-1-3, Child lf 1-0-0, Boucher dp 3-1-1, Hiscox 2b 4-2-2, Gibeault rf 4-2-1, Carvalho c 4-1-2, Alexander rf 1-0-0, Michaud 3b 3-1-1, Dunn lf 2-1-1. Totals 31-13-14
RBI: Schoenenberger 4, Cahoon 2, Carvalho 2, Hiscox, Boucher, Robinson. 2B: Dunn, Carvalho, Michaud. 3B: Hiscox. HR: Schoenenberger.
WP: Morris. SV: Cunha
Highlights: Maddy Schoenberger led a balanced offense, driving in four runs with a homer among her three hits...Julia Cahoon, Jennie Hiscox and Avery Carvalho each had two hits...Madi Cunha earned the save with two innings of shutdown relief
Dover (2-14): 0 0 2 3 1 4 0 — 10
Pinkerton (11-4): 0 7 0 2 3 1 0 — 13
Windham 10, Nashua South 7
Windham (10): Mitrou ss 4-2-3, Gattinella 2b 5-2-2, Wright cf 4-2-3, DeCotis 3-1-1, Yantosca 1b 3-1-1, Pendleton 1b 0-0-0, Hollingshead lf 2-2-1, McGrath rf 3-0-2, Wilkins 3b 4-0-1, Ballard p 4-0-1, DeCastro cr 0-0-0. Totals 32-10-15
RBI: DeCotis 3, Wright 2, Wilkins 2, Yantosca. 2B: Mitrou
WP: Ballard
Highlights: Kelly Wright, who drove in two, and Anna Mitrou each had three hits. Arainna DeCotis drove in three...Claire Ballard struck out eight in a complete-game effort
Nashua South: 1 2 0 0 0 3 1 — 7
Windham (9-7): 4 6 0 0 0 0 0 — 10
Boys Tennis
Andover 5, Lowell 0
Andover winners:
Singles: 1. Akarsh Janarthanan 6-2, 6-0; 2. Hridai Dharan 6-0, 6-0; 3. Randy Tran 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Aaryan Deshwal/Owen Finlay 6-0, 6-0; 2. Jeff Zhu/Cameron Nutter 6-1, 6-0
Pinkerton 8, Concord 1
Pinkerton winners:
Singles: 1. Beau Freedman 8-3; 2. Ethan Flaherty 8-6; 3. Josh Roux 8-5; 4. Riley Couture 8-5; 5. Arav Mahajan 8-3; 6. Ethan Johnston 8-0
Doubles: 1. Landon Sprague/Anthony Terrile 8-2; 3. Aiden Moore/Mannix Muir 8-3
Girls Tennis
Pinkerton 9, Concord 0
Pinkerton winners:
Singles: 1. Amelia Coyle 8-0; 2. Mia Rivard 8-0; 3. Sophia Canderozzi 8-1; 4. Emily Borges 8-0; 5. Calli Matarozzo 8-0; 6. Bridget Gorrie 8-2
Doubles: 1. Borges/Matarozzo 8-1; 2. Emma Hazzard/Juliana Megan 8-3; 3. Ava Hedstrom/Amber Mosher 8-0
Records: Concord 1-13, Pinkerton 9-5
Brooks 8, Phillips 1
Brooks winners:
Singles: 1. Caroline Gay 8-6; 3. Brooke Semler 8-4; 4. Ella Whelan 8-6; 5. Honey Plum 8-4; 6. Zoe Whilmerding 8-4
Doubles: 1. Gay/Jayden Malouf 8-5; 2. Semler/Plum 8-1; 3. Ella Oppenheimer/Whelan 8-0
Boys Volleyball
Windham 3, Salem 0
Kills: Windham — Blake Dempsey 7, Adam Ross 6, Noah Allan 6
Assists: Windham — Jack Begley 17
Windham: 25 25 25 — 3
Salem: 14 10 14 — 0
