Boys Tennis
Andover 5, Central 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Nik Narina 6-0, 6-2; 2. Conor Rea 7-5, 6-4; 3. Nate Glenn 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Ayush Dewagan-Peter Doan 6-2, 6-2; 2. Aadi Trivedi-Sam Gomer 6-1, 6-1
Girls Tennis
Andover 5, North Andover 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Rachel Chen 6-0, 6-1; 2. Mia Thomas 6-1, 6-1; 3. Sonika Chaudhary 6-0, 5-0 (inj. retired)
Doubles: 1. Sadie Berube-Amanda Kim 6-1, 6-2; 2. Elysia Yu-Valerie Chu 6-0, 6-2
Records: Andover 2-0
Central 5, Chelmsford 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Kayleigh Furbush 6-2, 6-3; 2. Meg Washburn 6-0, 6-0; 3. Kaya Asmar 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Brooke Hillis-Alessandra Sacchetti 6-3, 6-3; 2. Melina Panagiotakopoulos-Ella Gregorio 6-2, 6-4
Records: CC 1-0
Boys Lacrosse
Whittier Tech 12, Greater Lowell 10
Goals: Connor Walsh 8, Cam Richard 2, Dylan Flett, Kyle DiCredico
Assists: Walsh 2, Richard 2, Walt Powell 2, Bodie Marcotte, Trey Marcotte, Nathan Brown 4
Saves: Trey Marcotte 9
Highlights: With an eight-goal, two-assist night, sophomore Conor Walsh topped the 100-point mark for his career for the Wildcats.
North Andover 19, Haverhill 7
Goals: H -- McGowan 3, Lescord 3, Bishop
Assists: McGowan 2, Staples
Saves: H -- McDonough 12
Girls Lacrosse
North Andover 13, Haverhill 3
Goals: NA -- Janie Papell 5, Emma Scully 3, Isabella Robinson 2, Allie Sherlock 2, Meghan Daley; H -- Alex Bushey 2, Sophia Riley
Saves: H -- Keira Bushey 13; NA -- Sam Melville 11
Records: Haverhill 1-1
Boys Volleyball
Lowell 3, Central Catholic 0
Kills: CC — Angel Viruet 5
Blocks: CC — Viruet 1
Assists: CC — Michael Nguyen 10
Service points: CC — Tyler Kirby 9
Digs: Jaithian Medina 8
Lowell: 25 25 25 — 3
Central Catholic (0-3): 15 12 11 — 0
Andover 3, Dracut 0
Kills: Noah Chanthaboun 6
Blocks: Marco Cabo Gomez 4
Assists: Marco Cabo Gomez 24
Service points (aces): David Rao 12 (Andres Casillas 3)
Digs: Enzo Masters 12
Andover: 25 25 25 — 3
Dracut: 9 12 14 — 0
