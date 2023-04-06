Boys Tennis

Andover 5, Central 0

Winners:

Singles: 1. Nik Narina 6-0, 6-2; 2. Conor Rea 7-5, 6-4; 3. Nate Glenn 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: 1. Ayush Dewagan-Peter Doan 6-2, 6-2; 2. Aadi Trivedi-Sam Gomer 6-1, 6-1

 

Girls Tennis

Andover 5, North Andover 0

Winners:

Singles: 1. Rachel Chen 6-0, 6-1; 2. Mia Thomas 6-1, 6-1; 3. Sonika Chaudhary 6-0, 5-0 (inj. retired)

Doubles: 1. Sadie Berube-Amanda Kim 6-1, 6-2; 2. Elysia Yu-Valerie Chu 6-0, 6-2

Records: Andover 2-0

 

Central 5, Chelmsford 0

Winners:

Singles: 1. Kayleigh Furbush 6-2, 6-3; 2. Meg Washburn 6-0, 6-0; 3. Kaya Asmar 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: 1. Brooke Hillis-Alessandra Sacchetti 6-3, 6-3; 2. Melina Panagiotakopoulos-Ella Gregorio 6-2, 6-4

Records: CC 1-0

 

Boys Lacrosse

Whittier Tech 12, Greater Lowell 10

Goals: Connor Walsh 8, Cam Richard 2, Dylan Flett, Kyle DiCredico

Assists: Walsh 2, Richard 2, Walt Powell 2, Bodie Marcotte, Trey Marcotte, Nathan Brown 4

Saves: Trey Marcotte 9

Highlights: With an eight-goal, two-assist night, sophomore Conor Walsh topped the 100-point mark for his career for the Wildcats.

North Andover 19, Haverhill 7

 

Goals: H -- McGowan 3, Lescord 3, Bishop

Assists: McGowan 2, Staples

Saves: H -- McDonough 12

Girls Lacrosse

North Andover 13, Haverhill 3

Goals: NA -- Janie Papell 5, Emma Scully 3, Isabella Robinson 2, Allie Sherlock 2, Meghan Daley; H -- Alex Bushey 2, Sophia Riley

Saves: H -- Keira Bushey 13; NA -- Sam Melville 11

Records: Haverhill 1-1

 

Boys Volleyball

Lowell 3, Central Catholic 0

Kills: CC — Angel Viruet 5

Blocks: CC — Viruet 1

Assists: CC — Michael Nguyen 10

Service points: CC — Tyler Kirby 9

Digs: Jaithian Medina 8

Lowell: 25 25 25 — 3

Central Catholic (0-3): 15 12 11 — 0

Andover 3, Dracut 0

Kills:  Noah Chanthaboun 6

Blocks: Marco Cabo Gomez 4

Assists: Marco Cabo Gomez 24

Service points (aces): David Rao 12 (Andres Casillas 3)

Digs: Enzo Masters 12

Andover: 25 25 25 — 3

Dracut: 9 12 14 — 0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you