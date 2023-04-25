<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Monday, April 24 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Plymouth 9, Pelham 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (2):<cstyle:> Garcia 2b 2-1-1, Paquette c 3-1-1, Carroll ss 3-0-0, N.Muise 3b 3-0-1, Todino cf 3-0-0, D.Muise 1b 3-0-0, Patten dh 3-0-0, Drew p 1-0-0, Davidson ss 2-0-0, Martinez lf 2-0-1. Totals 25-2-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Paquette
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Drew
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Plymouth:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>6<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 10, Timberlane 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (0):<cstyle:> Mwangi cf 2-0-0, Kelley c/p 1-0-0, Peetz p 0-0-0, Kontos 1b 2-0-0, Zambrowicz c 2-0-0, Perty 2b 2-0-1, Anderson dh 2-0-0, Fitzgerald p/3b 3-0-0, Basnett rf 0-0-0, Mlocek rf 2-0-1, Hagerty lf 0-0-0, Pantano ss 1-0-0, Doherty cf 2-0-0, Bramhall 3b 0-0-0. Totals 16-0-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (10):<cstyle:> Armstrong cf 2-1-0, Parke ph 1-0-0, Salvador rf 1-2-0, Hoffman ph 1-0-0, Constantine dh 3-3-2, Sullo ss 3-1-2, Runde 3b 2-1-1, Murphy 1b 3-0-1, Arinello c 1-1-0, Welby lf 2-1-1, Introne 2b 3-0-1. Totals 22-10-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> ; Sullo 2, Runde 2, Welby 2, Salvador, Constantine, Arinello
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Murphy (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K); <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Fitzgerald
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>7<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell 5, North Andover 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (3):<cstyle:> Faro p/ss 4-0-0, Johnson cf 4-1-1, Hawley dh 3-0-0, Jackson 1b 3-0-0, Partridge rf 3-0-1, Yorba 3b 2-0-0, LaVolpicelo 2b 3-1-1, Phelps c 2-0-0, Howard 0-0-0, Rios lf 3-1-1, Rossi ss 0-0-0. Totals 27-3-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Faro
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 6, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (0):<cstyle:> Vega 3-0-3, Diaz 0-0-0, Manon 3-0-1, Rodriguez 3-0-1, Medina 2-0-0, Jimenez 3-0-0, Castillo 3-0-0, Romero 3-0-0, Gill 3-0-1, Arias 1-0-1. Totals 24-0-7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (6):<cstyle:> Gibson 2b 2-2-2, Rosner lf-rf 2-2-2, Bessette ss 3-1-0, R.Jaillet c 1-0-0, Lembo dr 0-1-0, Berman dh 1-0-0, Gruenberg 1b-p 2-0-1, C.Jaillet p-cf 2-0-0, Workman 3b 2-0-0, Norton ph 1-0-0, Archambault cf-rf 3-0-1,k Conte lf 0-0-0, Bardetti 1b 0-0-0. Totals 19-6-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Gruenberg 4, Archambault, Berman
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> C.Jaillet; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Haseltine
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Chris Jaillet and Jack Gruenberg combied for the shutout while Gruenberg added to the cause with four runs driven in
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 17, Haverhill 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Bishop 3, Kelly, Lescord, McGowan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> McGowan 2, Bishop
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> McDonaugh 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> <0x2002>3<0x2002>3 <0x2014> <0x2002>6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Merrimack 12, Salem 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Chloe Stone 2, Grace Driscoll, Katie Wood, Grace Hoover
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Ella Mosto 5, Olivia Schoenrock 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 17, Londonderry 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Bella Pinardi 5, Hailey Schinder 4, Hannah Lisuskas 2, Anna Perkins, Piper Knowlton, Frannie Doyle, Lilly Jeans, Emma Maddsen, Elise Sabb
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Lisuskas 5, Schinder 4, Pinardi,
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Sara Diclemente 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Londonderry:<cstyle:> <0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (3-2):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 15, Spaulding 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Madden 4, Ponzini 3, Killian 2, Kendzulak 2, Hartman, M.Gallinelli, Hall, Carboni
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Ponzini 3, Kendzulak 2, Hall 2, Killian, M.Gallinelli, Coles, E.Gallinelli, Dolliver
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Emilie Webman 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 18, Arlington 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Isa Robinson 5, Janie Papell 4, Emma Scully 2, Fallon Hurley 2, Meghan Daley, Allie Sherlock, Halle Crawford, Kaitlyn Sarrasin, Avery Brown
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Daley 4, Papell 2, Crawford, Lauren Willoe
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Sam Melville 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 13, Methuen 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (1):<cstyle:> Tardugno ss 3-0-0, Santiago cf 3-0-0, Coleman 2b 3-0-0, Monsanto lf 3-0-1, Baez 3b 1-0-0, Lynch 1b 2-0-0, Hayes c 2-0-0, Delaney rf 2-1-0, Medeiros dp 2-0-0. Totals 21-1-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (15):<cstyle:> Malowitz p 4-2-1, Clements pr 0-1-0, Boucher 2b 2-4-1, Milner 3b 4-1-3, Moeckel rf 2-1-2, Wotkowicz c 3-1-1, Perrotta 1b 3-0-0, Ovalles ph 2-0-1, Fox ss 3-1-1, Shea lf 3-1-1, Boyer cf 4-1-1. Totals 30-13-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Milner 6, Wotkowicz 3, Moeckel, Ovalles, Fox, Boyer; <cstyle:textBold>HR:<cstyle:> Milner (two on in third)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Malowitz
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Julia Malowitz shut down a potent Methuen lineup, allowing one hit and no walks with nine strikeouts for a big win in an early-season matchup of Merrimack Valley Conference contenders...Caitlin Milner's three-run homer was only half of her six RBI tally on her three-hit day...Liv Boucher scored four runs...Zaynah Wotkowicz drove in three
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (5-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (5-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>4<0x2002>5<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Minuteman 17, Greater Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (1):<cstyle:> Nasella p 3-1-1, Ch.Lavallee p 1-0-0, Marshall ss 0-0-0, Croteau cf 1-0-0, Paula lf 3-0-0, Lopez 3b 3-0-0, Lavallee c 1-0-0, I.Lopez 1b 1-0-0, Perez c 1-0-0, Flores 2b 2-0-0, Dominguez 2-0-0. Totals 18-1-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Nasella
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Minuteman:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>3<0x2002>4<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (4-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 12, Plymouth 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (12):<cstyle:> Slaton ss 5-2-3, Berton 3b 4-1-2, Kerrigan ph 1-1-1, Aguiar p 4-1-2, Daloia rf 0-0-0, Smith ph 1-0-0, Hinton 1b 4-1-2, Sauer lf/p 4-2-2, Roscoe rf 5-2-1, Lacoss 2b 4-1-3, Elliott ph 1-0-0, Berger c 4-1-1, Breen ph 1-0-0, Bettencourt dp 3-0-0, Furtado flex/cf 1-0-0. Totals 42-12-17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Lacoss 3, Aguiar 2, Sauer 2, Roscoe 2, Slaton, Berger, Bettencourt
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Aguilar
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Brooke Slaton and Lauren Lacoss each had three hits...Lacoss, Caileigh Aguiar, Molly Sauer and Emily Roscoe each drove in multiple runs
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>5<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Plymouth:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 9, Windham 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (2):<cstyle:> Mitrou ss 4-2-3, Hollingshead lf 3-0-0, Wright 2b 3-0-2, DeCotis 3b 3-0-1, Nolan cf 3-0-0, Akin rf 3-0-1, Yantosca 1b 3-0-0, Wilkins c 3-0-0, Ballard p 3-0-0. Totals 28-2-7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (9):<cstyle:> Poulin ss 3-3-0, O'Leary cf 4-2-1, Matarazzo 2b 2-1-1, Salafia p 2-0-1, Patles 3b 3-0-0, McFadden 1b 3-0-1, Salerno c 3-0-1, McDonald rf 2-1-0, DeVito lf 3-1-1, Fowler cr 0-1-0. Totals 25-9-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Wright, DeCotis; Salafia 3, Poulin, Matarazzo, DeVito
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Salafia (7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K); <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Ballard
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Alexa Salafia had a double and drove in three while also picking up the pitching win...Chanda Poulin scored three for Timberlane...Anna Mitrou and Kelly Wright combined for five of Windham's seven hits
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (5-2):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>5<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 15, Nashua South 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (15):<cstyle:> Cahoon 1b 2-2-2, Carvalho 2b 1-1-1, Moore c 2-0-0, Schoenenberger ss 4-3-4, Michaud 3b 4-2-1, Dunn lf 3-1-2, Child lf 3-1-2, McPhail rf 1-2-0, Boucher dp 2-1-2, Lemay cf 3-1-1, Gravel-Maher 2b 0-1-0, Robinson cf 0-2-0, Hiscox 2b 3-0-1, Cunha lf 0-0-0, Alexander rf 1-0-0. Totals 28-15-16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Child 3, Schoenenberger 3, Michaud, Moore, Lemay, Boucher, Hiscox; <cstyle:textBold>2B:<cstyle:> Schoenenberger 2, Child Cahoon; <cstyle:textBold>3B:<cstyle:> Hiscox
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Gullage
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Maddie Schoenenberger had a pair of doubles among her four hits and scored three runs...Jaydn Child also doubled and drove in three...Alexa Gullage earned the victory with four innings of relief
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Nashua South 0-4, Pinkerton 2-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Masconomet 12, Haverhill 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Irwin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Sam Dion went 2-for-3...Molly Tabb had a first-inning single
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Tewksbury 3, Lawrence 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 3. Michael Willis 6-3 5-7, 10-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 2. Danny Tran-Justin Monroy 6-3, 4-6, 10-7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 4, Tewksbury 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Skylar Holland 6-4, 6-1; 2. Tika Roy 6-2, 6-3; 3. Callie Dias 6-4, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 2. Lean Tenenbaum-Ava Iannuccillo 6-3, 6-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 5, Lowell 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Mia Thomas 6-0, 6-0; 2. Sonika Chaudhary 6-0, 6-0; 3. Elysia Yu 6-0, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Valerie Chu-Celeste Miner 6-0, 6-1; 2. Amanda Kim-Sofia Cortez 6-0, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 5-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Billerica 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Griffin Connell 10, Alexander McNally 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Teddy Addessa 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Marco Gomez-Cabo 31
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Alex McNally 15, Gomez-Cabo (7)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Enzo Masters 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> In addition to leading the Warriors in assists and aces, Marco Gomez-Cabo also had six kills, a pair of blocks and five digs
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (5-3):<cstyle:> 24<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 26<0x2002>15<0x2002>15<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Haverhill 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:> Drew Eason 16, Josh Kiwanuka 13; <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Aaron Bennett 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:> Eason 3, Kiwanuka 3; <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Bennett 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:> Liam Doherty 37; <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Devon Buscema 23
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:> James Levesque 10 (1); <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Bennett (8)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:> Kovacev 14, Eason 11; <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Ryan DiFloures 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> Walking off with a tight, straight-set win by a combined nine points, the Rangers defeated Haverhill for the first time in over 10 years acording to coach Matt Twomey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (4-2):<cstyle:> 23<0x2002>22<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Dracut 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Kyler Shea 5, Gyan Mistry 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Ben Metsch 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Carson Wong 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Mistry (4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Wong 5, Eric Manning 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>16<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (7-1):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 3, Lawrence 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Lawrence <0x2014><cstyle:> ; <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Jathian Medina 9, Connor MacDougall 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Lawrence <0x2014><cstyle:> ; <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Deryl Atem 4, Michael Nguyen 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Lawrence <0x2014><cstyle:> ; <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Nguyen 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Lawrence <0x2014><cstyle:> ; <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Tyler Kirby 24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Lawrence <0x2014><cstyle:> ; <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Medina 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> The Raiders won their first match of the season with a tough two-point win in the fifth set.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>17<0x2002>21<0x2002>25<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (1-7):<cstyle:> 22<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>14<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Woburn 3, Greater Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Aldenis Naula 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Ericson Lopez 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Joel De La Rosa 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Sai Silfa 9. Naula (2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Naula 8, De La Rosa 8, Raidel Perez 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Woburn:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (2-5):<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>21<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Tuesday, April 25 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 12, ConVal 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (12):<cstyle:> Todino cf 0-3-0, Paquette c 3-3-2, Carroll ss 4-0-1, N. Muise 3b 2-2-2, D. Muise 1b 2-0-1, Desmarais rf 1-1-0, Patten 3b 3-0-0, Patchen 2b 3-2-1, Davidson lf 1-1-0. Totals 19-12-7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Todino, Paquette 2, Carroll 2, Muise 3, Desmarais
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Hardy
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>ConVal:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>3<0x2002>2<0x2002>1<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Winnacunnet 7, Windham 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Drew Denton, Ryan Dann, Matt Desmaris
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Casey Kramer 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 14, Lowell 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Sean Gray 3, Easton Morse 2, Mason Bachry, Ryan Tighe 3, Dom Castellano 2, Brendan Winship, Luke Faletra, Ethan Bencze
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Faceoffs:<cstyle:> Joe Buchanan 10/10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 13, Haverhill 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Alex Bushey 2), Jill Schultz
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Keira Bushey 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (4-2):<cstyle:> <0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> <0x2002>3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 12, Methuen 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Isa Robinson 5, Allie Sherlock 4, Emma Scully, Halle Crawford, Avery Brown
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Sam Melville 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 19, Lowell 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Emma Siggens 3, Camryn Donlan, Kierstyn Zinter 3, Abby Yfantopulos, Nicolette Licare 3, Livy Rondeau 3, Lauren Deskin 2, Kiara Edmunds, Cecelia Sinopoli
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Grace Cashman 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic:<cstyle:> 11<0x2002>8 <0x2014> 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> <0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> <0x2002>1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 11, Bishop Guertin 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (11):<cstyle:> Olson cf 4-2-2, Lucacio 2b 4-2-1, Lucier ss 5-1-3, McNamara p/3b 5-1-2, Paradis lf 5-1-1, Beeley 3-1-1, Moniz 1b 4-0-1, Poulin c 4-0-1, Quinlan 3b/rf 4-3-4. Totals 38-11-16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Lucacio 2, Lucier 2, Paradis, Moniz, Poulin 2, Quinlan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>HR<cstyle:>: Quinlan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> McNamara; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Doyle
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bishop Guertin:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>4<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>ConVal 5, Pelham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (0):<cstyle:> Slaton, ss, 3-0-0; Berton, 3b, 3-0-0, Aguiar, p, 3-0-1; Hinton, 1b, 2-0-1; Sauer, lf, 2-0-1; Roscoe, rf, 3-0-1; Lacoss, 2b, 3-0-2; Berger, c, 3-0-0; Furtado, cf, 2-0-0. Totals 24-0-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Aguiar
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>ConVal:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 6, Shawsheen Valley 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (6):<cstyle:> Noury ss 3-2-1, Habib p 3-1-1, Valera 3b 2-1-0, Ouellette c 3-0-0, Hurley cf 4-0-0, Rousseau 2b 3-0-1, Mazza DH 2-0-0, Ohannesian dh 2-0-0, Hamlett 1b 3-1-0, Tavares lf 4-1-1, Santomasino rf 0-0-0. Totals 29-6-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Noury 2, Roussea 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Habib (12 Ks)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Shawsheen Valley:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 12, KIPP Academy 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> Sam Nasella threw a three-hitter, striking out nine
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Greater Lawrence 5-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Central Catholic 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Kayleigh Furbush (CC) 6-1, 6-1, 2. Bree Lawrence (M) 7-6 (7-1), 3-6, 7-6 (7-1), Tanvi Patel (M) 7-5, 7-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Liv Lawrence-Sarah Petisce (M) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; 2. Melina Pangiotakopoulos-Ella Gregorio (CC) 6-4, 6-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Highlight: Methuen trailed 2-0 when the match was suspended on Monday due to rain. The Rangers then went 3-0 on Tuesday.
