Baseball
Pinkerton 2, Winnacunnet 1
Division I Quarterfinals
Pinkerton (2): Horne ss 2-0-0, Stacy ph 0-0-0, Yennaco c 2-0-1, Albert cf 4-0-0, Marshall lf 2-0-1, Archer pr 0-1-0, N. Rioux 1b 1-0-0, Doyle p 3-0-0, T. Roux dh 2-0-1, Beaulieu 3b 3-0-0, Corsetto 2b 1-1-0, Lukeman rf 0-0-0. TOtals 20-2-3
RBI: Albert, T. Rooux
WP: Doyle; LP: Nowak
Winnacunnet: 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1
Pinkerton (16-3): 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 — 2
Londonderry 10, Windham 0
Division I Quarterfinals
Windham (0): Armstrong rf 3-0-1, Rice ss 3-0-1, Constantine p 3-0-0, Parke cf 2-0-1, Haga 1b 2-0-0, Koza 3b 3-0-1, Runde c 3-0-0, Arinello c 0-0-0, Pendleton 3-0-0, Hoffman 2b 1-0-0, Salvador 0-0-0. Totals 23-0-4
WP: Crowley; LP: Constantine
Windham (10-10): 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Londonderry: 0 0 0 9 0 1 — 10
Boys Lacrosse
Windham 11, Winnacunnet 7
Division II Quarterfinals
Timberlane 15, St. Thomas Aquinas 6
Division II Quarterfinals
Girls Lacrosse
Portsmouth 20, Windham 10
Division II Quarterfinals Softball
Pinkerton 5, Bedford 3
Division I Quarterfinals
Pinkerton (5): Lily Mason cf, 3-0-1, Ashleigh Lemay 2b/p, 4-1-0, Maddy Moore 1b, 2-0-1, Rachel Keisling ph, 1-0-0, Olivia Mason ss, 3-1-0, Madi Gibeault lf/2b, 2-1-1, Stella Kozak 3b, 3-1-1, Aby Alexander rf, 2-0-1, Maddie Schoenenberger c, 3-0-1, Paige Murray p/flex, Kennedy Michaud dp, 2-0-1, Jaydn Child lf/flex Paige Ouellette pr, 0-1-0
RBI: Michaud, Schoenenberger 2, Alexander 2
WP: Paige Murray; LP: McCarthy; S: Lemay
Bedford (9-11): 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 3
Pinkerton (15-5): 0 3 0 0 2 0 0 — 5
Boys Tennis
Durfee 4, Haverhill 1
Division 1 Preliminary Round
Records: Haverhill 8-7, Durfee 14-4
