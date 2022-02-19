Boys Basketball

Brooks 78, Thayer Academy 33

Brooks (78): Yepdo 18, Cummins 17, McHugh 5, Montiel 8, Tejada 16, Fitzgerald 5, Iwowo 0, Nkimbeng 4, Nwobi 5, Burns 0

3-pointers: Yepdo 4, Cummins, Montiel 2, Fitzgerald, Nwobi, Tejada 2

Brooks (16-6): 41 37 — 78

Thayer Academy (4-14): 17 16 — 33

Whittier 68, KIPP Academy 48

Whittier (68): Rice 31, Geneus 8, Lopez 8, Efosa 7, Dodier 6, Comeau 4, Faust 4, Nguyen 0, Mottram 0, Rosado 0, Bowen 0. Totals 21-16-68

3-pointers: Rice 5, Lopez 2, Dodier 2, Comeau

KIPP Academy: 11 11 16 10 — 48

Whittier (12-7): 14 19 18 17 — 68

Shawsheen Valley 57, Greater Lawrence 47

Greater Lawrence (47): Garcia 12, Diaz 4, Roa 8, Castillo 7, Cruz 11, Ohlinger 5. Totals 19-7-47

3-pointers: Roa, Cruz

Shawsheen Valley: 5 17 13 22 — 57

Greater Lawrence (11-8): 9 11 15 12 — 47

Methuen 57, Chelmsford 56

Methuen (57): Carpio 17, Allen 18, Touma 10, Vasquez 0, Nkwantah 3, Eason 5, Drejaj 0, Spencer 0, Kiwanuka 4. Totals 19-11-57

3-pointers: Allen 4, Nkwantah, Eason

Methuen (13-6): 15 19 10 13 — 57

Chelmsford: 14 8 20 14 — 56

Andover 64, Lawrence 48

Andover (64): MacLellan 23, Satlow 16, Cammann 13, Shahtanian 7, Resendiz 2, Lembo 2 ,Beal 1. Totals 23-11-64

3-pointers: MacLellan 2, Satlow 2, Cammann 2, Shahtanian

Lawrence: 12 10 20 6 — 48

Andover (17-0): 14 18 19 13 — 64

North Andover 58, Lowell 56

North Andover (58): Wolinski 15, OConnell 14, Denney 10, Connolly 9, McGratty 4, King 3, Bethel 3, Faro 0, Trundy 0

3-pointers: Wolinski 3, Denney 2, King, Bethel, Connolly

North Andover (10-7): 15 19 16 8 — 58

Lowell: 14 11 16 15 — 56

Dracut 72, Haverhill 59

Haverhill (59): Valdez 11, Delgado 10, Belin 10, Snyder 10, Roche 11. Tarpy 5, Fuller 2. Totals 20-3-59

3-pointers: Snyder 2, Tarpy

Haverhill (9-9): 14 14 16 15 — 59

Dracut: 19 28 15 10 — 72

Girls Basketball

Dracut 75, Haverhill 39

Haverhill (39): Burdier 13, Pena 13, Spencer 7, Phillips 5, Laffey 1, Powell 0, Neal 0, Price 0, Deoliveria 0, Burgos 0

3-pointers: Pena 2, Spencer 2, Burdier

Dracut: 16 22 22 13 — 75

Haverhill (4-15): 9 15 7 8 — 39

Woburn 45, Andover 43

Andover (43): Shirley 2, Foley 8, Hanscom 28, Kobelski 0, Yates 1, Gobiel 0, Buckley 4. Totals 17-7-43

3-pointers: Hanscom 2

Andover (16-1): 8 8 19 8 — 43

Woburn: 14 21 8 11 — 45

Essex Tech 55, Whittier 31

Whittier (31): Talley 3, Krafton 0, M. Dawkins 9, V. Dawkins 0, Valera 5 Ramirez 8, Cintron 6, Pizzaro 0,

Tavares 0, Sosa 0, Connelly 0, Figueroa 0. Totals 11-5-31

3-pointers: Talley, Ramirez, Dawkins

Whittier (9-10): 6 8 12 5 — 31

Essex Tech (17-4): 9 21 12 13 — 55

Central Catholic 54, Franklin 35

Central Catholic (54): Beers 0, Veloz 2, Deleon 0, Castro 0, Finney 18, Guertin 4, Montague 0, Dinges 24, Yfantopulos 0, Finneran 4, Smith 2, Dick 0. Totals 17-5-54

3-pointers: Dinges 4, Finney

Central Catholic (14-4): 14 6 16 18 — 54

Franklin: 10 13 5 7 — 35

Methuen 59, Lowell 43

Methuen (59): Tierney 17, Pfiel 16, Santiago 9, Tardugno 8, Silva 5, Henrick 4, McNamara 2, Chirwa 0, Delap 0, Slattery 0, McKenna 0

3-pointers: Tierney 3, Silva, Pfiel

Lowell: 8 12 11 12 — 43

Methuen (7-10): 19 15 12 13 — 59

North Andover 29, Chelmsford 26

North Andover (29): Martin 9, Papell 4, J. Rogers 5, Robie 3, von Sneidern 4, S. Rogers 2, Gaffny 2

3-pointers: Martin, Robie

Chelmsford (14-6): 5 14 6 1 — 26

North Andover (9-8): 8 8 9 4 — 29

Boys Ice Hockey

North Andover 3, Medford 2

North Andover (9-9-1): 1 1 1 — 3

Medford: 1 1 0 — 2

Goals: Kyle Donnelly, Andrew Perry, Cullen Dolan

Saves: Troy Takesian 33

Methuen 5, Amesbury 2

Amesbury: 0 1 1 — 2

Methuen (12-4-2): 2 1 2 — 5

Goals: Owen Kneeland 3, Cole Lambert, Zack Nadeau

Saves: Owen O’Brien 22

Girls Ice Hockey

Milton Academy 1, Brooks 0

Milton Academy: 0 1 0 — 1

Brooks (12-7-3): 0 0 0 — 0

Saves: Matola 23

Brooks 8, Middlesex School 2

Brooks (12-7-3): 2 2 4 — 8

Middlesex School: 0 1 1 — 2

Goals: Duane, DuBarry, Driscoll, L. Adams, Rogers 2, Dinardo 2

Saves: E. Rogers 17

Girls Swimming

Phillips 100, Phillips Exeter 86

Phillips Andover winners:

200 freestyle: Katie Swan 1:56.74; 50 freestyle: Elissa Kim 24.14; Diving: Sophia Blaine 233.25; 100 freestyle: Kim 52.18; 200 freestyle relay: Andover (Ariana Zhao, Emma Cheung, Kate Swan, Kim 1:38.49); 100 backstroke: Zhao 57.26

Wrestling

Division 2 States

Team score (44 teams): 13. Whittier 62

Whittier placers:

113: Sebastien Boisvert 5th; 132: Lucas Welling 4th; 170: Anthony Moran 5th; 195: Matty Dasilva 8th; 220: Jeremy Rousseau 6th

