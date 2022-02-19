Boys Basketball
Brooks 78, Thayer Academy 33
Brooks (78): Yepdo 18, Cummins 17, McHugh 5, Montiel 8, Tejada 16, Fitzgerald 5, Iwowo 0, Nkimbeng 4, Nwobi 5, Burns 0
3-pointers: Yepdo 4, Cummins, Montiel 2, Fitzgerald, Nwobi, Tejada 2
Brooks (16-6): 41 37 — 78
Thayer Academy (4-14): 17 16 — 33
Whittier 68, KIPP Academy 48
Whittier (68): Rice 31, Geneus 8, Lopez 8, Efosa 7, Dodier 6, Comeau 4, Faust 4, Nguyen 0, Mottram 0, Rosado 0, Bowen 0. Totals 21-16-68
3-pointers: Rice 5, Lopez 2, Dodier 2, Comeau
KIPP Academy: 11 11 16 10 — 48
Whittier (12-7): 14 19 18 17 — 68
Shawsheen Valley 57, Greater Lawrence 47
Greater Lawrence (47): Garcia 12, Diaz 4, Roa 8, Castillo 7, Cruz 11, Ohlinger 5. Totals 19-7-47
3-pointers: Roa, Cruz
Shawsheen Valley: 5 17 13 22 — 57
Greater Lawrence (11-8): 9 11 15 12 — 47
Methuen 57, Chelmsford 56
Methuen (57): Carpio 17, Allen 18, Touma 10, Vasquez 0, Nkwantah 3, Eason 5, Drejaj 0, Spencer 0, Kiwanuka 4. Totals 19-11-57
3-pointers: Allen 4, Nkwantah, Eason
Methuen (13-6): 15 19 10 13 — 57
Chelmsford: 14 8 20 14 — 56
Andover 64, Lawrence 48
Andover (64): MacLellan 23, Satlow 16, Cammann 13, Shahtanian 7, Resendiz 2, Lembo 2 ,Beal 1. Totals 23-11-64
3-pointers: MacLellan 2, Satlow 2, Cammann 2, Shahtanian
Lawrence: 12 10 20 6 — 48
Andover (17-0): 14 18 19 13 — 64
North Andover 58, Lowell 56
North Andover (58): Wolinski 15, OConnell 14, Denney 10, Connolly 9, McGratty 4, King 3, Bethel 3, Faro 0, Trundy 0
3-pointers: Wolinski 3, Denney 2, King, Bethel, Connolly
North Andover (10-7): 15 19 16 8 — 58
Lowell: 14 11 16 15 — 56
Dracut 72, Haverhill 59
Haverhill (59): Valdez 11, Delgado 10, Belin 10, Snyder 10, Roche 11. Tarpy 5, Fuller 2. Totals 20-3-59
3-pointers: Snyder 2, Tarpy
Haverhill (9-9): 14 14 16 15 — 59
Dracut: 19 28 15 10 — 72
Girls Basketball
Dracut 75, Haverhill 39
Haverhill (39): Burdier 13, Pena 13, Spencer 7, Phillips 5, Laffey 1, Powell 0, Neal 0, Price 0, Deoliveria 0, Burgos 0
3-pointers: Pena 2, Spencer 2, Burdier
Dracut: 16 22 22 13 — 75
Haverhill (4-15): 9 15 7 8 — 39
Woburn 45, Andover 43
Andover (43): Shirley 2, Foley 8, Hanscom 28, Kobelski 0, Yates 1, Gobiel 0, Buckley 4. Totals 17-7-43
3-pointers: Hanscom 2
Andover (16-1): 8 8 19 8 — 43
Woburn: 14 21 8 11 — 45
Essex Tech 55, Whittier 31
Whittier (31): Talley 3, Krafton 0, M. Dawkins 9, V. Dawkins 0, Valera 5 Ramirez 8, Cintron 6, Pizzaro 0,
Tavares 0, Sosa 0, Connelly 0, Figueroa 0. Totals 11-5-31
3-pointers: Talley, Ramirez, Dawkins
Whittier (9-10): 6 8 12 5 — 31
Essex Tech (17-4): 9 21 12 13 — 55
Central Catholic 54, Franklin 35
Central Catholic (54): Beers 0, Veloz 2, Deleon 0, Castro 0, Finney 18, Guertin 4, Montague 0, Dinges 24, Yfantopulos 0, Finneran 4, Smith 2, Dick 0. Totals 17-5-54
3-pointers: Dinges 4, Finney
Central Catholic (14-4): 14 6 16 18 — 54
Franklin: 10 13 5 7 — 35
Methuen 59, Lowell 43
Methuen (59): Tierney 17, Pfiel 16, Santiago 9, Tardugno 8, Silva 5, Henrick 4, McNamara 2, Chirwa 0, Delap 0, Slattery 0, McKenna 0
3-pointers: Tierney 3, Silva, Pfiel
Lowell: 8 12 11 12 — 43
Methuen (7-10): 19 15 12 13 — 59
North Andover 29, Chelmsford 26
North Andover (29): Martin 9, Papell 4, J. Rogers 5, Robie 3, von Sneidern 4, S. Rogers 2, Gaffny 2
3-pointers: Martin, Robie
Chelmsford (14-6): 5 14 6 1 — 26
North Andover (9-8): 8 8 9 4 — 29
Boys Ice Hockey
North Andover 3, Medford 2
North Andover (9-9-1): 1 1 1 — 3
Medford: 1 1 0 — 2
Goals: Kyle Donnelly, Andrew Perry, Cullen Dolan
Saves: Troy Takesian 33
Methuen 5, Amesbury 2
Amesbury: 0 1 1 — 2
Methuen (12-4-2): 2 1 2 — 5
Goals: Owen Kneeland 3, Cole Lambert, Zack Nadeau
Saves: Owen O’Brien 22
Girls Ice Hockey
Milton Academy 1, Brooks 0
Milton Academy: 0 1 0 — 1
Brooks (12-7-3): 0 0 0 — 0
Saves: Matola 23
Brooks 8, Middlesex School 2
Brooks (12-7-3): 2 2 4 — 8
Middlesex School: 0 1 1 — 2
Goals: Duane, DuBarry, Driscoll, L. Adams, Rogers 2, Dinardo 2
Saves: E. Rogers 17
Girls Swimming
Phillips 100, Phillips Exeter 86
Phillips Andover winners:
200 freestyle: Katie Swan 1:56.74; 50 freestyle: Elissa Kim 24.14; Diving: Sophia Blaine 233.25; 100 freestyle: Kim 52.18; 200 freestyle relay: Andover (Ariana Zhao, Emma Cheung, Kate Swan, Kim 1:38.49); 100 backstroke: Zhao 57.26
Wrestling
Division 2 States
Team score (44 teams): 13. Whittier 62
Whittier placers:
113: Sebastien Boisvert 5th; 132: Lucas Welling 4th; 170: Anthony Moran 5th; 195: Matty Dasilva 8th; 220: Jeremy Rousseau 6th
