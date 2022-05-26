Baseball

Lowell 10, Andover 9

Andover (9): B. Gibson LF 4-2-3, J. Brown CF 4-0-0, Lembo 3B 3-0-2,E.Brenner 2B/P 4-1-2,Besette 2B 3-1-1, Bucci C 4-0-1, Cote CR 0-1-0, Walles 1B 3-2-2, Archambault RF 4-1-2,Reming SS 3-1-1, Gruenberg PH 1-0-1, D. Brenner P 0-0-0, T. Gibson P 0-0-0, Jaillet P 0-0-0, Rosner P 0-0-0, Norton P 0-0-0 Totals 32-9-15

RBI: Gibson 2, Lembo 2, E Brenner 2, Besette, Walles, Gruenberg

LP: Brenner

Andover: 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 — 9

Lowell: 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 — 10

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket 18, Haverhill 5

Goals: McGowan 4, Daigle

Saves: Donnelly 21

Haverhill: 3 2 — 5

Pentucket: 7 11 — 18

Beverly 8, Methuen 6

Goals: Will McKinnon 2, Jared Cripps 2, David Rizzo, Braeden Carter

Methuen: 3 2 1 0 — 6

Beverly (8-10): 2 3 2 1 — 8

North Andover 10, Burlington 4

Goals: Jake Lins 4, Ollie Litster 2, Jack Ferullo, Colin Willoe, Charlie Dean, Patrick Roy

Saves: Matt Roy 14

Burlington (7-8): 2 2 — 4

North Andover (14-4): 5 5 — 10

Girls Lacrosse

Haverhill 17, Whittier 7

Goals: H — Alex Bushey 4, Katrina Savvas 3, Jill Schultz 3, Sophia L 4, Sophia Riley 2, Morgan Flaherty

Saves: H — Fiona Dean 2, Keira Bushey 3

Haverhill (8-8): 12 5 — 17

Whittier: 3 4 — 7

Shrewsbury 10, North Andover 7

Goals: Janie Papell 3, Fallon Hurley, Lauren Willoe, Meghan Daley, Emma Scully

Saves: Sam Mellville 10

North Andover: 3 4 — 7

Shrewsbury: 7 3 — 10

Softball

Salem 3, Merrimack 2

Salem (3): Osborne cf 3-1-2, Lucier ss 3-1-2, Forman rf 1-0-0, Beeley rf 0-0-0, McNamara 3b 3-1-2, Poulin c 2-0-1, Ventillo dh 2-0-0, Lucacio 1-0-0, DiMarino lf 3-0-0, Migliorini 2b 2-0-0. Totals 23-3-9

RBI: Lucier, McNamara, Olson

WP: Solt; LP: Hui

Merrimack: 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2

Salem: 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 3

Greater Lawrence 8, Nashoba Regional 2

Greater Lawrence (8): Graham p 3-2-2, Habib 3b 3-1-2, Bioren 1b 1-1-0, Ouellette c 4-1-1, Valera cf 4-1-1, Hurley lf 4-1-3, Rousseau 2b 3-0-0, Santomassiono ss 3-0-0, Hamlett rf 2-0-0, Nadeau ph 0-1-0

RBI: Habib 2, Valera 2, Hurley 4

WP: Graham

Greater Lawrence: 3 0 0 1 0 4 0 — 8

Nashoba Regional: 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 2

Winnacunnet 5, Timberlane 1

Timberlane (1): O’Leary ss 4-0-2, Patles 3b 4-0-1, Matarazzo 2b 4-0-1, Salafia p/lf 3-0-0, Condon cf 3-0-1, Mlocek 1b 2-0-1, Sickel rf/p 2-1-0, Singer c 3-0-0, Paradis lf/rf 3-0-0, Dolloff cr 0-0-0. Totals 28-1-6

RBI: Patles

WP: Eaton; LP: Salafia

Timberlane: 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1

Winnacunnet: 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 — 5

Girls Tennis

Methuen 4, Billerica 1

Local winners:

Singles: 1. Marie-Maxime Metivier 6-2, 6-0; 2. Breena Lawrence 6-4, 6-4; 3. Sam Pfeil 6-2, 6-2

Doubles: 2. Ava Duffy-Sarah Petisce 6-7 (7-5), 6-4, 6-3

Windham 5, Coe-Brown 3

Division 2 first round

Windham winners:

Singles: 1. Cole Gilbert 8-2; 2. Charlie Marsh 8-1; 3. Gilbert Feke 8-6

Doubles: 1. Gilbert-Marsh 8-2; 3. Doubles Feke-Dylan Wu 8-3

Records: Windham 10-5

Boys Volleyball

Windham 3, Souhegan 0

Kills: Blake Dempsey 10

Blocks: Dempsey 2

Assists: Kyle Gschwend 18

Aces: Gschwend 4, Dempsey 4

Digs: Cole Morris 10

Souhegan: 12 14 12 — 0

Windham (14-0): 25 25 25 — 3

Lexington 3, Andover 0

Kills: Reuben Osborn 11

Blocks: Alex McNally 5

Assists: Marco Gomez-Cabo 19

Service points (aces): Dowol Lee 12 (David Gao 4)

Digs: Enzo Masters 7

Andover: 22 19 18 — 0

Lexington: 25 25 25 — 3

