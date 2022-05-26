Baseball
Lowell 10, Andover 9
Andover (9): B. Gibson LF 4-2-3, J. Brown CF 4-0-0, Lembo 3B 3-0-2,E.Brenner 2B/P 4-1-2,Besette 2B 3-1-1, Bucci C 4-0-1, Cote CR 0-1-0, Walles 1B 3-2-2, Archambault RF 4-1-2,Reming SS 3-1-1, Gruenberg PH 1-0-1, D. Brenner P 0-0-0, T. Gibson P 0-0-0, Jaillet P 0-0-0, Rosner P 0-0-0, Norton P 0-0-0 Totals 32-9-15
RBI: Gibson 2, Lembo 2, E Brenner 2, Besette, Walles, Gruenberg
LP: Brenner
Andover: 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 — 9
Lowell: 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 — 10
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket 18, Haverhill 5
Goals: McGowan 4, Daigle
Saves: Donnelly 21
Haverhill: 3 2 — 5
Pentucket: 7 11 — 18
Beverly 8, Methuen 6
Goals: Will McKinnon 2, Jared Cripps 2, David Rizzo, Braeden Carter
Methuen: 3 2 1 0 — 6
Beverly (8-10): 2 3 2 1 — 8
North Andover 10, Burlington 4
Goals: Jake Lins 4, Ollie Litster 2, Jack Ferullo, Colin Willoe, Charlie Dean, Patrick Roy
Saves: Matt Roy 14
Burlington (7-8): 2 2 — 4
North Andover (14-4): 5 5 — 10
Girls Lacrosse
Haverhill 17, Whittier 7
Goals: H — Alex Bushey 4, Katrina Savvas 3, Jill Schultz 3, Sophia L 4, Sophia Riley 2, Morgan Flaherty
Saves: H — Fiona Dean 2, Keira Bushey 3
Haverhill (8-8): 12 5 — 17
Whittier: 3 4 — 7
Shrewsbury 10, North Andover 7
Goals: Janie Papell 3, Fallon Hurley, Lauren Willoe, Meghan Daley, Emma Scully
Saves: Sam Mellville 10
North Andover: 3 4 — 7
Shrewsbury: 7 3 — 10
Softball
Salem 3, Merrimack 2
Salem (3): Osborne cf 3-1-2, Lucier ss 3-1-2, Forman rf 1-0-0, Beeley rf 0-0-0, McNamara 3b 3-1-2, Poulin c 2-0-1, Ventillo dh 2-0-0, Lucacio 1-0-0, DiMarino lf 3-0-0, Migliorini 2b 2-0-0. Totals 23-3-9
RBI: Lucier, McNamara, Olson
WP: Solt; LP: Hui
Merrimack: 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
Salem: 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 3
Greater Lawrence 8, Nashoba Regional 2
Greater Lawrence (8): Graham p 3-2-2, Habib 3b 3-1-2, Bioren 1b 1-1-0, Ouellette c 4-1-1, Valera cf 4-1-1, Hurley lf 4-1-3, Rousseau 2b 3-0-0, Santomassiono ss 3-0-0, Hamlett rf 2-0-0, Nadeau ph 0-1-0
RBI: Habib 2, Valera 2, Hurley 4
WP: Graham
Greater Lawrence: 3 0 0 1 0 4 0 — 8
Nashoba Regional: 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 2
Winnacunnet 5, Timberlane 1
Timberlane (1): O’Leary ss 4-0-2, Patles 3b 4-0-1, Matarazzo 2b 4-0-1, Salafia p/lf 3-0-0, Condon cf 3-0-1, Mlocek 1b 2-0-1, Sickel rf/p 2-1-0, Singer c 3-0-0, Paradis lf/rf 3-0-0, Dolloff cr 0-0-0. Totals 28-1-6
RBI: Patles
WP: Eaton; LP: Salafia
Timberlane: 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1
Winnacunnet: 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 — 5
Girls Tennis
Methuen 4, Billerica 1
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Marie-Maxime Metivier 6-2, 6-0; 2. Breena Lawrence 6-4, 6-4; 3. Sam Pfeil 6-2, 6-2
Doubles: 2. Ava Duffy-Sarah Petisce 6-7 (7-5), 6-4, 6-3
Windham 5, Coe-Brown 3
Division 2 first round
Windham winners:
Singles: 1. Cole Gilbert 8-2; 2. Charlie Marsh 8-1; 3. Gilbert Feke 8-6
Doubles: 1. Gilbert-Marsh 8-2; 3. Doubles Feke-Dylan Wu 8-3
Records: Windham 10-5
Boys Volleyball
Windham 3, Souhegan 0
Kills: Blake Dempsey 10
Blocks: Dempsey 2
Assists: Kyle Gschwend 18
Aces: Gschwend 4, Dempsey 4
Digs: Cole Morris 10
Souhegan: 12 14 12 — 0
Windham (14-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Lexington 3, Andover 0
Kills: Reuben Osborn 11
Blocks: Alex McNally 5
Assists: Marco Gomez-Cabo 19
Service points (aces): Dowol Lee 12 (David Gao 4)
Digs: Enzo Masters 7
Andover: 22 19 18 — 0
Lexington: 25 25 25 — 3
