Monday, Sept. 12 highlights
Field Hockey
Methuen 3, Lowell 2
Goals: Charlotte Putnam 2, Abbie Frots
Assists: Putnam
Saves: Alex Tardugno 15
Methuen (1-1): 0 3 — 3
Lowell: 2 0 — 2
Windham 4, Pinkerton 0
Saves: Pinkerton — Elise LeBlanc 16
Central Catholic 3, Beverly 0
Goals: Kerri Finneran, Caitlin Milner, Liz Medford
Assists: Finneran, Milner
Saves: Ava Perrotta 2
Beverly: 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic (1-1): 1 2 — 3
Golf
Billerica 6, Central Catholic 13
Team leaders: Will Miele 37, Finn Rourke 39, Harry Garland 40, Alex Barnard 40
Records: Central Catholic 3-0
Bedford 187, Keene 200, Salem 213, Manchester Central 218
Team leaders: Lincoln Frietas 38, Jake Barton 43, Gavin Chase 43, Kris Cornacchio 43
Girls Soccer
Notre Dame 6, Lawrence 0
Saves:cstyle:<&&&> Fedalis Rodrigiez 20, Cefeldalina Lara 5
Records: Notre Dame 0-3
Girls Swimming
Reading 94, Haverhill 90
Local winners:
200 freestyle: Molly Jordan 2:07.14; Diving: Kaily Aquino 224.25; 100 freestyle: Sophia Caruso 60.05; 500 freestyle: Jackie Story 5:59.06; 200 freestyle relay: (Jordan, Story, Clohisy, Caruso) 1:53.63; 100 backstroke: Kenzie Hillsgrove 1:04.45
Records: Haverhill 0-1, Reading 1-0
Girls Volleyball
Chelmsford 3, Lawrence 0
Kills: Anyelis Hernandez 9
Assists: Anyelis De la Cruz 19
Chelmsford: 25 25 25 — 3
Lawrence: 21 14 13 — 0
Greater Lawrence 3, Notre Dame 1
Kills: Danna Cabreja 5, Tailah Morales 5
Blocks: Esmeralda Rojas 1
Assists: Janeily Alvarez 15
Service points (aces): Alvarez 27 (19), Kiara Morales 21 (12)
Digs: Morales 21
Greater Lawrence (1-2): 20 25 25 25 — 3
Notre Dame: 25 1 18 15 — 1
Central Catholic 3, Dracut 0
Kills: Herian Perez 7
Blocks: Kathleen Smith 4
Assists: Nicolette Licare 27
Service points (aces): Bella Bouraphael 9, Eva Coutu (6)
Digs: Coutu 10
Central Catholic (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Dracut: 23 14 8 — 0
Haverhill 3, Methuen 0
Kills: Methuen — Sam Driend 10; Haverhill 0x2014cstyle:<&&&> Gabby Burdier 10
Blocks: Methuen — Sydney Chalupa 3; Haverhill 0x2014cstyle:<&&&> Morgan Flaherty 2
Assists: Methuen — Ariana Baez 10; Haverhill 0x2014cstyle:<&&&> Emme Cerasuolo 17, Mia Ferrer Valdez 17
Service points (aces): Methuen — Hailey D’Hondt 10; Haverhill 0x2014cstyle:<&&&> Valdez (2), Sam Dion (2)
Digs: Methuen — Carolina Rodriguez 14; Haverhill 0x2014cstyle:<&&&> Taylor Lewis 10
Methuen (1-1): 20 16 10 — 0
Haverhill (1-1): 25 25 25 — 3
Andover 3, Billerica 0
Kills: Marissa Kobelski 8
Blocks: Adrie Waldinger 2
Assists: Sophia Pierce 13
Service points (aces): Waldinger 14 (1)
Digs: Lila Sipley 9
Andover (2-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Billerica: 23 18 18 — 0
North Andover 3, Lowell 0
Kills: Nadine Abdat 12, Jaylynn DesRochers 8
Blocks: Abdat 2
Assists: Anna Wong 25
Service points (aces): Brigid Gaffny 17 (5)
Digs: Sadie Salafia 11
North Andover (1-2): 25 25 25 — 3
Lowell: 20 16 18 — 0
Whittier 3, Nashoba Regional 0
Kills: Nathalia Cintron 4
Assists: Samantha Azzari 3
Service points (aces): Azzari 25 (6)
Digs: Julia Tavares 12
Nashoba Regional: 9 25 13 — 0
Whittier (2-0): 25 27 25 — 3
Pinkerton 3, Spaulding 1
Kills: Sarah Bolduc 15, Sophia Phaneuf 10
Blocks: Calli Miller 6
Assists: Izzy McIntyre 3
Service points (aces): Calli Miller 13, McIntyre (3)
Digs: Sophia Phaneuf 12
Pinkerton: 25 26 17 25 — 3
Spaulding: 21 24 25 11 — 1
Salem 3, Winnacunnet 1
Kills: Madi Mohan 11, Lily Amiss 5
Assists: Christina Fernandez 25
Service points (aces): Amiss (5), Mohan (4), Fernandez 2
Digs: Amiss 8
Salem: 25 25 15 25 — 3
Winnacunnet: 19 21 25 10 — 1
Tuesday, Sept. 13 highlights
Boys Cross Country
Owls take second
at Derryfield ParkTeam scores: Memorial 26, Timberlane 39, Central 73
Top Timberlane finishers: 3. Cam Ingram 20:00, 6. Zach Farnell 21:10, 7. Austin Charlest 21:43
Girls Cross Country
Timberlane 21, Manchester Memorial 37
at Derryfield ParkTop 3 area finishers: 1. Abigail Robinson 23:28, 3. Layla Gitterman 25:09, 4. Kaitlyn Reynolds 26:01
Field Hockey
Exeter 3, Salem 0
Saves: Lyndsay Troisi 14
Exeter: 0 3 — 3
Salem (1-3-1): 0 0 — 0
Golf
Pinkerton sweeps
Team Score: Pinkerton 213, Bishop Guertin 218, Central 225, Merrimack 242
Pinkerton leaders: Julianna Megan 40, Tyler Morin 42, Campbell St. Pierre 42, Nathan Jasper 44, Ethan Johnston 45
Records: Pinkerton 7-1
Boys Soccer
Bishop Guertin 2, Pinkerton 0
Pinkerton (2-4): 0 0 — 0
Bishop Guertin: 0 2 — 2
Windham 3, Winnacunnet 1
Goals: Kevin Brooks, Nick Russell, Travis Parke
Saves: Blake Berton 3
Winnacunnet (3-3): 0 1 — 1
Windham (4-1): 2 1 — 3
Lawrence 3, Dracut 0
Goals: Andy Rodriguez, 3
Saves: Joel Garcia 2
Lawrence (2-0): 1 2 — 3
Dracut: 0 0 — 0
Tewksbury 2, Methuen 0
Saves: Dylan Gavin
Methuen (1-1): 0 0 — 0
Tewksbury: 0 2 — 2
Portsmouth 3, Salem 1
Goals: Liam Shpak
Saves: Matthew Ferreira 10
Salem (1-5): 0 1 — 1
Portsmouth: 2 1 — 3
Central Catholic 4, Lowell 1
Goals: Ian Maresca 3, Eric Fischer
Saves: George Karafilidis 8
Central Catholic: 2 2 — 4
Lowell: 0 1 — 1
Billerica 0, Haverhill 0
Saves: Jonathan Matombo 9
Haverhill: 0 0 — 0
Billerica: 0 0 — 0
North Andover 1, Andover 0
Goals: Colin Willoe
Saves: Niklas Restrepo 7
Andover (1-1-1): 0 0 — 0
North Andover (2-1-0): 1 0 — 1
Girls Soccer
Timberlane 7, Dover 1
Goals: Leah Morrier 2, Bella Keogh 2, Sophia Keogh 2, Alli Harb
Saves: Arden Ferrari-Henry 7
Dover: 0 1 — 1
Timberlane: 5 2 — 7
Bishop Guertin 5, Pinkerton 2
Goals: Kayla Franks, Grace Moody
Saves: Libby Williams 4
Bishop Guertin: 2 3 — 5
Pinkerton (3-2): 0 2 — 2
Dracut 3, Lawrence 0
Saves: Cefeldalina Lara 28
Lawrence: 0 0 — 0
Dracut (0-4): 2 1 — 3
Whittier 3, Lynn Tech 0
Goals: Emily Ceder, Maddy Gosse, Maddie Noury
Saves: Madison Dawkins 1
Whittier (3-0): 1 2 — 3
Lynn Tech: 0 0 — 0
Methuen 7, Lowell 0
Goals: Riley O’Hearn, Brooke Tardugno, Courtnee Pickles 3, Keira Fitpatrick, and Bella Medeiros
Saves: Sam Pfeil 0
Lowell: 0 0 — 0
Methuen (3-0): 0 7 — 7
Andover 2, North Andover 0
Goals: Ella Hoffenberg, Sophia Gaetano
Saves: A — Ainsley Napolitano 1; NA — Kaitlyn Bush 5, Logan Crane 8
North Andover: 0 0 — 0
Andover: 0 2 — 2
Central Catholic 0, Tewksbury 0
Saves: Lauren Sanchez 8
Tewksbury: 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic (0-1-2): 0 0 — 0
Girls Swimming
Methuen 97, North Andover 84
Winners:
200 medley relay: Methuen (Philip Nguyen, Carter DeLano, Alan Dang, Matthew Jo) 1:57.65; 200 freestyle: Johnathan Phan (M/T) 2:06.27; 200 IM: Jo (M/T) 2:12.83; 50 freestyle: Nguyen (M/T) 26.02; Diving: Sophia Ferrara (M/T) 186.95; 100 butterfly: Jo (M/T) 1:03.32; 100 freestyle: Phan (M/T) 56.26; 500 freestyle: Carter DeLano (M/T) 5:27.50; 200 freestyle relay: Methuen (Rebecca MacLeod, Alan Dang, Phan, Jo) 1:51.07; 100 backstroke: Diya Ackerman-Vallala (NA) 1:05.90; 100 breaststroke: Carter DeLano (M/T) 1:11.20; 400 freestyle relay: Methuen (Callie DeLano, Nguyen, Carter DeLano, Phan) 4:03.87
Records: Methuen 1-1
Haverhill 82, Dracut 73
Haverhill winners:
200 medley relay: Hillsgrove, Story, DeFrank, Aquino 2:03.97; 200 freestyle: Sophia Caruso 2:16.21; 200 IM: Molly Jordan 2:30.40; Diving: Kailyn Aquino 219.90; 100 butterfly: Jackie Story 1:05.65; 100 freestyle: Sophia Caruso 1:01.31; 500 freestyle: Molly Jordan 5:49.19; 200 freestyle relay: Jordan, Caruso, Hillsgrove, Lundgren 1:54.97; 100 backstroke: Story 1:06.31; 400 freestyle relay: Caruso, Story, Aquino, Jordan 4:15.69
Records: Haverhill 1-1
