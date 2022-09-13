Monday, Sept. 12 highlights

Field Hockey

Methuen 3, Lowell 2

Goals: Charlotte Putnam 2, Abbie Frots

Assists: Putnam

Saves: Alex Tardugno 15

Methuen (1-1): 0 3 — 3

Lowell: 2 0 — 2

Windham 4, Pinkerton 0

Saves: Pinkerton — Elise LeBlanc 16

Central Catholic 3, Beverly 0

Goals: Kerri Finneran, Caitlin Milner, Liz Medford

Assists: Finneran, Milner

Saves: Ava Perrotta 2

Beverly: 0 0 — 0

Central Catholic (1-1): 1 2 — 3

Golf

Billerica 6, Central Catholic 13

Team leaders: Will Miele 37, Finn Rourke 39, Harry Garland 40, Alex Barnard 40

Records: Central Catholic 3-0

Bedford 187, Keene 200, Salem 213, Manchester Central 218

Team leaders: Lincoln Frietas 38, Jake Barton 43, Gavin Chase 43, Kris Cornacchio 43

Girls Soccer

Notre Dame 6, Lawrence 0

Saves:cstyle:<&&&> Fedalis Rodrigiez 20, Cefeldalina Lara 5

Records: Notre Dame 0-3

Girls Swimming

Reading 94, Haverhill 90

Local winners:

200 freestyle: Molly Jordan 2:07.14; Diving: Kaily Aquino 224.25; 100 freestyle: Sophia Caruso 60.05; 500 freestyle: Jackie Story 5:59.06; 200 freestyle relay: (Jordan, Story, Clohisy, Caruso) 1:53.63; 100 backstroke: Kenzie Hillsgrove 1:04.45

Records: Haverhill 0-1, Reading 1-0

Girls Volleyball

Chelmsford 3, Lawrence 0

Kills: Anyelis Hernandez 9

Assists: Anyelis De la Cruz 19

Chelmsford: 25 25 25 — 3

Lawrence: 21 14 13 — 0

Greater Lawrence 3, Notre Dame 1

Kills: Danna Cabreja 5, Tailah Morales 5

Blocks: Esmeralda Rojas 1

Assists: Janeily Alvarez 15

Service points (aces): Alvarez 27 (19), Kiara Morales 21 (12)

Digs: Morales 21

Greater Lawrence (1-2): 20 25 25 25 — 3

Notre Dame: 25 1 18 15 — 1

Central Catholic 3, Dracut 0

Kills: Herian Perez 7

Blocks: Kathleen Smith 4

Assists: Nicolette Licare 27

Service points (aces): Bella Bouraphael 9, Eva Coutu (6)

Digs: Coutu 10

Central Catholic (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3

Dracut: 23 14 8 — 0

Haverhill 3, Methuen 0

Kills: Methuen — Sam Driend 10; Haverhill 0x2014cstyle:<&&&> Gabby Burdier 10

Blocks: Methuen — Sydney Chalupa 3; Haverhill 0x2014cstyle:<&&&> Morgan Flaherty 2

Assists: Methuen — Ariana Baez 10; Haverhill 0x2014cstyle:<&&&> Emme Cerasuolo 17, Mia Ferrer Valdez 17

Service points (aces): Methuen — Hailey D’Hondt 10; Haverhill 0x2014cstyle:<&&&> Valdez (2), Sam Dion (2)

Digs: Methuen — Carolina Rodriguez 14; Haverhill 0x2014cstyle:<&&&> Taylor Lewis 10

Methuen (1-1): 20 16 10 — 0

Haverhill (1-1): 25 25 25 — 3

Andover 3, Billerica 0

Kills: Marissa Kobelski 8

Blocks: Adrie Waldinger 2

Assists: Sophia Pierce 13

Service points (aces): Waldinger 14 (1)

Digs: Lila Sipley 9

Andover (2-0): 25 25 25 — 3

Billerica: 23 18 18 — 0

North Andover 3, Lowell 0

Kills: Nadine Abdat 12, Jaylynn DesRochers 8

Blocks: Abdat 2

Assists: Anna Wong 25

Service points (aces): Brigid Gaffny 17 (5)

Digs: Sadie Salafia 11

North Andover (1-2): 25 25 25 — 3

Lowell: 20 16 18 — 0

Whittier 3, Nashoba Regional 0

Kills: Nathalia Cintron 4

Assists: Samantha Azzari 3

Service points (aces): Azzari 25 (6)

Digs: Julia Tavares 12

Nashoba Regional: 9 25 13 — 0

Whittier (2-0): 25 27 25 — 3

Pinkerton 3, Spaulding 1

Kills: Sarah Bolduc 15, Sophia Phaneuf 10

Blocks: Calli Miller 6

Assists: Izzy McIntyre 3

Service points (aces): Calli Miller 13, McIntyre (3)

Digs: Sophia Phaneuf 12

Pinkerton: 25 26 17 25 — 3

Spaulding: 21 24 25 11 — 1

Salem 3, Winnacunnet 1

Kills: Madi Mohan 11, Lily Amiss 5

Assists: Christina Fernandez 25

Service points (aces): Amiss (5), Mohan (4), Fernandez 2

Digs: Amiss 8

Salem: 25 25 15 25 — 3

Winnacunnet: 19 21 25 10 — 1

Tuesday, Sept. 13 highlights

Boys Cross Country

Owls take second

at Derryfield ParkTeam scores: Memorial 26, Timberlane 39, Central 73

Top Timberlane finishers: 3. Cam Ingram 20:00, 6. Zach Farnell 21:10, 7. Austin Charlest 21:43

Girls Cross Country

Timberlane 21, Manchester Memorial 37

at Derryfield ParkTop 3 area finishers: 1. Abigail Robinson 23:28, 3. Layla Gitterman 25:09, 4. Kaitlyn Reynolds 26:01

Field Hockey

Exeter 3, Salem 0

Saves: Lyndsay Troisi 14

Exeter: 0 3 — 3

Salem (1-3-1): 0 0 — 0

Golf

Pinkerton sweeps

Team Score: Pinkerton 213, Bishop Guertin 218, Central 225, Merrimack 242

Pinkerton leaders: Julianna Megan 40, Tyler Morin 42, Campbell St. Pierre 42, Nathan Jasper 44, Ethan Johnston 45

Records: Pinkerton 7-1

Boys Soccer

Bishop Guertin 2, Pinkerton 0

Pinkerton (2-4): 0 0 — 0

Bishop Guertin: 0 2 — 2

Windham 3, Winnacunnet 1

Goals: Kevin Brooks, Nick Russell, Travis Parke

Saves: Blake Berton 3

Winnacunnet (3-3): 0 1 — 1

Windham (4-1): 2 1 — 3

Lawrence 3, Dracut 0

Goals: Andy Rodriguez, 3

Saves: Joel Garcia 2

Lawrence (2-0): 1 2 — 3

Dracut: 0 0 — 0

Tewksbury 2, Methuen 0

Saves: Dylan Gavin

Methuen (1-1): 0 0 — 0

Tewksbury: 0 2 — 2

Portsmouth 3, Salem 1

Goals: Liam Shpak

Saves: Matthew Ferreira 10

Salem (1-5): 0 1 — 1

Portsmouth: 2 1 — 3

Central Catholic 4, Lowell 1

Goals: Ian Maresca 3, Eric Fischer

Saves: George Karafilidis 8

Central Catholic: 2 2 — 4

Lowell: 0 1 — 1

Billerica 0, Haverhill 0

Saves: Jonathan Matombo 9

Haverhill: 0 0 — 0

Billerica: 0 0 — 0

North Andover 1, Andover 0

Goals: Colin Willoe

Saves: Niklas Restrepo 7

Andover (1-1-1): 0 0 — 0

North Andover (2-1-0): 1 0 — 1

Girls Soccer

Timberlane 7, Dover 1

Goals: Leah Morrier 2, Bella Keogh 2, Sophia Keogh 2, Alli Harb

Saves: Arden Ferrari-Henry 7

Dover: 0 1 — 1

Timberlane: 5 2 — 7

Bishop Guertin 5, Pinkerton 2

Goals: Kayla Franks, Grace Moody

Saves: Libby Williams 4

Bishop Guertin: 2 3 — 5

Pinkerton (3-2): 0 2 — 2

Dracut 3, Lawrence 0

Saves: Cefeldalina Lara 28

Lawrence: 0 0 — 0

Dracut (0-4): 2 1 — 3

Whittier 3, Lynn Tech 0

Goals: Emily Ceder, Maddy Gosse, Maddie Noury

Saves: Madison Dawkins 1

Whittier (3-0): 1 2 — 3

Lynn Tech: 0 0 — 0

Methuen 7, Lowell 0

Goals: Riley O’Hearn, Brooke Tardugno, Courtnee Pickles 3, Keira Fitpatrick, and Bella Medeiros

Saves: Sam Pfeil 0

Lowell: 0 0 — 0

Methuen (3-0): 0 7 — 7

Andover 2, North Andover 0

Goals: Ella Hoffenberg, Sophia Gaetano

Saves: A — Ainsley Napolitano 1; NA — Kaitlyn Bush 5, Logan Crane 8

North Andover: 0 0 — 0

Andover: 0 2 — 2

Central Catholic 0, Tewksbury 0

Saves: Lauren Sanchez 8

Tewksbury: 0 0 — 0

Central Catholic (0-1-2): 0 0 — 0

Girls Swimming

Methuen 97, North Andover 84

Winners:

200 medley relay: Methuen (Philip Nguyen, Carter DeLano, Alan Dang, Matthew Jo) 1:57.65; 200 freestyle: Johnathan Phan (M/T) 2:06.27; 200 IM: Jo (M/T) 2:12.83; 50 freestyle: Nguyen (M/T) 26.02; Diving: Sophia Ferrara (M/T) 186.95; 100 butterfly: Jo (M/T) 1:03.32; 100 freestyle: Phan (M/T) 56.26; 500 freestyle: Carter DeLano (M/T) 5:27.50; 200 freestyle relay: Methuen (Rebecca MacLeod, Alan Dang, Phan, Jo) 1:51.07; 100 backstroke: Diya Ackerman-Vallala (NA) 1:05.90; 100 breaststroke: Carter DeLano (M/T) 1:11.20; 400 freestyle relay: Methuen (Callie DeLano, Nguyen, Carter DeLano, Phan) 4:03.87

Records: Methuen 1-1

Haverhill 82, Dracut 73

Haverhill winners:

200 medley relay: Hillsgrove, Story, DeFrank, Aquino 2:03.97; 200 freestyle: Sophia Caruso 2:16.21; 200 IM: Molly Jordan 2:30.40; Diving: Kailyn Aquino 219.90; 100 butterfly: Jackie Story 1:05.65; 100 freestyle: Sophia Caruso 1:01.31; 500 freestyle: Molly Jordan 5:49.19; 200 freestyle relay: Jordan, Caruso, Hillsgrove, Lundgren 1:54.97; 100 backstroke: Story 1:06.31; 400 freestyle relay: Caruso, Story, Aquino, Jordan 4:15.69

Records: Haverhill 1-1

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you