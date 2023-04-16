<ASCII-MAC> <pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Friday
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 6, Kingswood 4 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (6):<cstyle:> Garcia 2b 4-1-2, Paquette c 4-0-1, Carroll ss 2-0-0, James dh 4-0-0, Todino cf 1-2-0, D.Muise 1b 2-2-0, N.Muise 3b 3-0-1, Desmarais rf 3-0-0, Martinez ph 1-0-0, Davidson ss 4-1-1. Totals 28-6-5 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Paquette 2, Garcia, N.Muise <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Davidson <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>4<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 6 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kingswood:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 4, Lawrence 1 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (1):<cstyle:> Vega 2-1-0, Jimenez 3-0-1, Diaz 3-0-1, Manon 3-0-2, Rodriguez 2-0-0, Medina 3-0-0, Arias 3-0-2, Romero 2-0-0, Castillo 2-0-0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Haseltine
<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Saturday
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Winnacunnet 5, Pinkerton 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (4):<cstyle:> Horne 4-0-1, Yennaco 3-1-0, Albert 4-1-2, Marshall 3-0-0, Corsetto 2-1-2, Barbuto 4-1-1, Sharp 4-0-0, Cooper 2-0-0, Adrien 2-0-0, Boucher 4-0-1. Totals 32-4-7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Marshall, Barbutto
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Boucher
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winnacunnet:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Phillips 12, Pingree 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Phillips (12):<cstyle:> A.Debenedictis dh 2-1-1, Gomez dh 1-1-1, Flynn cf 3-2-3, Krystofolski cf 1-0-0, Gallo s 2-1-0, Hotaling ss 0-0-0, Lamson 3b 1-3-1, Leckerling 3b 1-0-0, Roossien c 1-0-1, Grady 1b 3-0-1, Carrara rf/cf 2-0-0, Miranda 2b 2-1-0, M.deBenedictis lf 1-3-0. Totals 20-12-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Flynn 3, Roossien 3, Grady 2, Gallo, Lamson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> White (5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Rowley's Thomas White needed only 59 pitches in his five-inning start...Andover's Andrew DeBenedictis delivered a triple
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pingree:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Phillips (6-2):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>3<0x2002>5<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 0, Milton Academy 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks ():<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> ; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 11, Londonderry 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ethan Mitchell 4, Sean Gray 3, Mikey Ryan 2, Luke Faletra
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Easton Morse 3, Connor Shannahan 2, Mitchell, Ryan,
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Jake Lydon 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Central Catholic 2-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 11, Falmouth 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ryan Lynch 3, Michael Uber 2, Joey Gallo 2, Matt Morrison 2, Adam Scala, Matt Feole
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Gallo 2, Morrison, Feole, Adam Scala
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Tyler LeBlanc 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> The Astros went north to Maine for a convincing win as Cole Frank led the way by winning 17 of his 18 face-offs (94%)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (3-0):<cstyle:> 6<0x2002>3<0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Falmouth (0-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1<0x2002>3<0x2002>3 <0x2014> <0x2002>8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 14, Lexington 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Janie Papell 5, Isabella Robinson 4, Avery Brown 2, Allie Sherlock, Emma Scully, Meghan Daley, Halle Crawford
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Scully 3, Robinson, Daley, Papell
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Sam Mellville 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight<cstyle:>: Janie Papell scored her 100th career varsity goal in the contest.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lexington:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>3 <0x2014> <0x2002>7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (4-1):<cstyle:> 8<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 10, Andover 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>NA <0x2014> <cstyle:>Janie Papell 5, Isabella Robinson 2, Allie Sherlock, Emma Scully, Meghan Daley; <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Rose MacLean 4, Grace Johnson 2, Vivian Aloi 2, Lucy MacLean 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Robinson 2, Daley, Papell; <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Hannah Jordan 2, Scarlet Glass 2, Johnson, R.MacLean
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Sam Mellville 8; <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Allie Batchelder 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight<cstyle:>: Janie Papell's sixth goal of the game was the game-winner in overtime.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (3-1):<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>4<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (1-3):<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>4<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Winnacunnet 5, Pinkerton 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (4):<cstyle:> Horne 4-0-1, Yennaco 3-1-0, Albert 4-1-2, Marshall 3-0-0, Corsetto 2-1-2, Barbuto 4-1-1, Sharp 4-0-0, Cooper 2-0-0, Adrien 2-0-0, Boucher 4-0-1. Totals 32-4-7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Marshall, Barbutto
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Boucher
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winnacunnet:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Phillips 12, Pingree 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Phillips (12):<cstyle:> A.Debenedictis dh 2-1-1, Gomez dh 1-1-1, Flynn cf 3-2-3, Krystofolski cf 1-0-0, Gallo s 2-1-0, Hotaling ss 0-0-0, Lamson 3b 1-3-1, Leckerling 3b 1-0-0, Roossien c 1-0-1, Grady 1b 3-0-1, Carrara rf/cf 2-0-0, Miranda 2b 2-1-0, M.deBenedictis lf 1-3-0. Totals 20-12-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Flynn 3, Roossien 3, Grady 2, Gallo, Lamson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> White (5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Rowley's Thomas White needed only 59 pitches in his five-inning start...Andover's Andrew DeBenedictis delivered a triple
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pingree:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Phillips (6-2):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>3<0x2002>5<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 0, Milton Academy 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks ():<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> ; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 11, Londonderry 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ethan Mitchell 4, Sean Gray 3, Mikey Ryan 2, Luke Faletra
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Easton Morse 3, Connor Shannahan 2, Mitchell, Ryan,
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Jake Lydon 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Central Catholic 2-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 11, Falmouth 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ryan Lynch 3, Michael Uber 2, Joey Gallo 2, Matt Morrison 2, Adam Scala, Matt Feole
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Gallo 2, Morrison, Feole, Adam Scala
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Tyler LeBlanc 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> The Astros went north to Maine for a convincing win as Cole Frank led the way by winning 17 of his 18 face-offs (94%)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (3-0):<cstyle:> 6<0x2002>3<0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Falmouth (0-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1<0x2002>3<0x2002>3 <0x2014> <0x2002>8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 14, Lexington 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Janie Papell 5, Isabella Robinson 4, Avery Brown 2, Allie Sherlock, Emma Scully, Meghan Daley, Halle Crawford
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Scully 3, Robinson, Daley, Papell
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Sam Mellville 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight<cstyle:>: Janie Papell scored her 100th career varsity goal in the contest.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lexington:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>3 <0x2014> <0x2002>7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (4-1):<cstyle:> 8<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 10, Andover 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>NA <0x2014> <cstyle:>Janie Papell 5, Isabella Robinson 2, Allie Sherlock, Emma Scully, Meghan Daley; <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Rose MacLean 4, Grace Johnson 2, Vivian Aloi 2, Lucy MacLean 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Robinson 2, Daley, Papell; <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Hannah Jordan 2, Scarlet Glass 2, Johnson, R.MacLean
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Sam Mellville 8; <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Allie Batchelder 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight<cstyle:>: Janie Papell's sixth goal of the game was the game-winner in overtime.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (3-1):<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>4<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (1-3):<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>4<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.