Baseball
North Andover 9, Dracut 8
NA (9): Crosby P/SS 3-0-0; Johnson CF 4-2-2; Lynch RF 4-1-2; Perry 1B 3-2-2; Carpentier C 4-0-4; Twombly PR 0-2-0; Radulski DH 4-2-2; Lawrence 3B 3-0-1; Xenakis 3B 0-0-0; Ankiewicz LF 4-0-2; Faro 2B 1-0-0; Partridge PH 1-0-0; LaVolpicelo SS 0-0-0; Mullen P 0-0-0
WP: Mullen
Dracut: 1 5 0 1 1 0 0 — 8
North Andover (1-2): 0 1 1 0 3 4 0 — 9
Phillips 3, Belmont Hill 0
Phillips (3): McCullough 2b 3-0-0, DiBenedictus rf 3-0-0, Egrie cf 2-0-0, Carrera cf 0-0-0, McAndrews c 2-1-2, Roosien c 0-0-0, Gallo ss 2-0-1, White p 2-1-0, Lamson 3b 2-0-0, Grady 1b 1-0-1, Gomez lf 1-0-0, Totals 18-3-4
RBI: McAndrews, Lamson, Grady
WP: White; LP: Mack
Belmont Hill (3-3): 0 0 0 0 0 0 00x2014 — 0
Phillips (2-1): 0 2 1 0 0 0 00x2014 — 3
Pinkerton 11, Merrimack 5
Pinkerton (11): Corsetto 2b 3-2-1, Albert cf 4-1-1, Marshall lf 2-0-1, Stacy lf 0-1-0, T. Rioux dh 5-0-3, Yennaco c 3-1-1, N. Rioux 1b 4-2-1, Doyle rf 4-2-3, Horne ss 3-1-1, Beaulieu 3b 4-1-0, Totals 32-11-12
RBI: Corsetto, Marshall 2, T. Rioux 2, Yennaco, Doyle 2, Horne
WP: Jake Cooper; LP: Owen Medlock
Pinkerton: 0 0 1 5 1 1 3 — 11
Merrimack: 0 3 2 0 0 0 0 — 5
Girls Lacrosse
Bedford 13, Pinkerton 6
Goals: P — Ally Lampere 3, Hailey Schinder 2, Hannah Lisauskas
Assists: P — Lisauskas 2, Cait Seleny 2
Saves: P Lauren Sweeny 13
Bedford: 9 4 — 13
Pinkerton (1-1): 3 3 — 6
Softball
Tewksbury 12, Central Catholic 0
CC (0): Malowitz, 3b/P, 2-0-1; Boucher 2b/P, 2-0-0; Iannessa 1B, 2-0-0; Rapaglia P/3B/SS; 2-0-0; Fox C, 1-0-0; Milner DP, 2-0-0; Boyer RF 2-0-0; Ovalles RF, 0-0-0; Shea LF, 2-0-0; John CF, 2-0-0; Kandru SS, 0-0-0. Totals: 17-0-1
WP: Ryan; LP: Malowitz
Central Catholic (1-1): 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Tewksbury (2-1): 5 1 0 0 6 — 12
Methuen 16, Triton 4
Methuen (16): Tardugno ss 4-3-2, Nelson c 2-3-2, Santiago lf 0-3-0, Coleman 2b 3-2-0, Meuse rf 3-2-2, Grelle 1b 4-2-2, Baez 3b 3-2-2, Chirwa ph 1-0-1, Donovan cf 3-0-0, Lynch dh 3-0-0, Anthony p 0-0-0, Totals 26-16-11
RBI: Meuse 5, Grelle 2, Baez 3, Donovan 2, Nelson, Coleman
WP: Anthony; LP: Johnson
Triton (3-2): 1 0 0 0 3 — 4
Methuen (2-0): 8 2 3 0 3 — 16
Timberlane 11, Spaulding 2
Timberlane (11): Farone p 5-1-2, O’Leary ss 4-2-2, Salafia lf 3-2-2, Matarazzo 2b 4-1-2, Mlocek 1b 3-1-0, Patles 3b 3-1-2, Condon rf 4-1-1, Paradis lf 4-0-0, Singer c 3-0-2, Raymond pr 0-2-0, Totals 33-11-13
RBI: O’Leary, Salafia 3, Matarazzo 2, Conson 2, Paradis, Singer
WP: Farone; LP: Strong
Timberlane (2-1): 0 0 3 0 0 7 10x2014 —11
Spaulding (0-1): 1 0 0 0 0 100x2014 — 2
Merrimack 6, Pinkerton 5
Pinkerton (5): Lily Mason cf 4-0-0, Ashleigh Lemay p 4-0-1, Rachel Keisling 1b, 4-1-1, Stella Kozak 3b 2-2-2, Maddy Moore c 3-1-2, Paige Ouellette ss 2-0-1, Maddie Schoenenberger dp, 4-1-1, Jaydn Child lf, 1-0-0, Kennedy Michaud PH 1-0-1, Madi Gibeault 2b, 3-0-1. Aby Alexander rf 0-0-0
RBI: Moore, Child, Keisling, Kozak 2
LP: Lemay
Merrimack (2-1): 3 0 0 0 2 0 10x2014 — 6
Pinkerton (1-2): 0 3 0 0 0 0 00x2014 — 5
Boys Tennis
Windham 6, Goffstown 3
Pinkerton winners:
Singles: 2. Cole Gilbert 8-1; 5. Gilbert Feke 8-2; 6. Daniel Antonucci 8-1
Doubles: 1. Gilbert-Charlie Marsh 8-6; 2. Tim Wang-Tiarnan Adamchek 8-2; 3. Feke-Dylan Wu 8-3
Records: Windham 4-0
Girls Tennis
Chelmsford 3, North Andover 2
North Andover winners:
Singles: 3. Skyler Holland 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: 2. Zoe Levin-Alekhya Paripally 3-6, 6-0, 6-1
Pinkerton 6, Merrimack 3
Pinkerton winners:
Singles: 3. Skyelar Levesque, 8-0; 4. Madeline Donahue 8-0, 6. Sydney Pelletier 8-2; 6. Mia Rivard 8-0
Doubles: 2. Coyle-Rivard 8-0; 3. Donahue-Calli Matarazzo 8-0
Records: Merrimack 0-5, Pinkerton 1-2
Methuen 4, Lawrence 1
Winners:
Singles: 1. Sam Pfeil (M) 6-0, 6-1; 2. Livia Lawrence (M) 6-1, 6-0; 3. Tanvi Patel (M) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Jenna Donnelly-Ashley Martinez (L) 1-6, 6-4, 10-8; 2. Rachel Schena-Charis Anderson (M) 6-0, 6-0
Records: Methuen 3-0
Boys Volleyball
Andover 3, Lawrence 2
Kills: L — Julio Santana 15; A — Owen Chanthaboun 23
Blocks: L — Santana 5; A — Griffen Connell 6
Assists: L — David Bermudez 22; A — Dowol Lee 16
Service points (aces): L — Jordy Fernandez 13 (3); A — Lee 16 (Chanthaboun 4)
Digs: L — Miguel Perez 8; A — Reuben Osborn 7
Andover (3-2): 26 25 20 23 16 — 3
Lawrence (0-5): 24 21 0 25 14 — 2
Pinkerton 3, Souhegan 2
Kills: P — Tate Thompson 14
Blocks: P — Adam Freiburger 2
Assists: P — John Collins 23
Aces: P — Thompson 2
Digs: P — Thompson 19
Pinkerton (1-2): 17 25 25 18 15 — 3
Souhegan (0-3): 25 20 15 25 11 — 2
1. Hannah Sippel (PA) 26.85, 4. Madison Connors (PA) 27.57
400: 2. Katherine Ciesielski (CC) 1:00.67; 3. Leyla Kvaternik (NA) 1:02.06; 4. Macy Daigle (CC) 1:02.30; 5. Anya Neira (CC) 1:02.60
800: 1. Erika Wojcik (NA) 2:25.17; 2. Lauren Downer (H) 2:25.51; 3. Catherine Roche (NA) 2:27.75; 4. Brenna Corcoran (H) 2:28.23
Mile: 1. Finleigh Simonds (H) 5:08.54; 2. Miana Caraballo (M) 5:14.58; 5. Contessa Silva (PA) 5:29.82; 6. Makenna Alden (PA) 5:37.34
Two-Mile: 2. Briana Farrell (CC) 12:25.16; 3. Alyssa Rosano (M) 12:25.74; 4. Olivia Guillet (CC) 12:44.01; 5. Mary Lonergan (A) 12:47.69
100 hurdles: 1. Jordan Wheaton (PA) 15.58; 3. Ashley Sheldon (A) 16.60; 4. Casey Goland (NA) 16.81; 5, Nikita Palsetia (A) 17.97
400 hurdles: 1. Janessa Duren (CC) 1:08.15; 3. Aimee Lu (A) 1:10.33; 4. Olivia Siwicki (NA) 1:10.81
4x100: 2. PA (Wheaton, Roberts, Connors, Sippel) 51.06; 4. NA 52.91
4x400: 1. CC (Ciesielski, Neira, Macy Daigle, Rayniah Mercedat) 4:16.39; 2. NA 4:18.70; 5. Andover 4:28.75
4x800: 1. Haverhill (Brenna Corcoran, Downer, Simonds, Brynne LeCours) 10:07.25; 2. PA 10:18.18; 3. Methuen 10:48.17; 4. CC 10:53.70
High Jump: 1. Daigle (CC) 5-2; 3. Casey Goland (NA) 4-10; 6. Roberts (PA) 4-8
Pole Vault: 1. Olivia Foster (A) 10-6; 2. Liky Brown (A) 9-6; 3. Sophia Hutchins (A) 9-0; 4. Molly Foster (A) 9-0; 5. Gabby Bresnick (A) 9-0; 6. Alexandra Shea (NA) and Gianna Zanni (CC) 8-0
Long Jump: 3. Siwicki (NA) 16-6.25; 4. Ceci Ginsburg (NA) 16-6
Triple Jump: 2. Ashley Sheldon (A) 34-1.75; 5. Lindsay Neyman (NA) 33-2
Shot Put: 1. Jenna Bard (NA) 37-5; 3. Madeline Goncalves (H) 35-5; 4. Briana Danis (P) 34-1.5; 5. Courtney O0x2019Neil (NA) 31-3.5
Discus: 1. Danis (P) 133-00; 2. Elizabeth Welch (CC) 100-8; 3. Makenna Dube (NA) 100-0; 4. Bard (NA) 99-0; 5. O0x2019Neil (NA) 98-4
Javelin: 2. Franchesca Thurston (CC) 94-11; 3. Kayla Franks (PA) 92-7; 6. Katie Finn (NA) 83-6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.