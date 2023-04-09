<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Friday Games
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 18, Arlington 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (18):<cstyle:> Hawley dh 4-1-3, Tekesian dh 0-0-0, Johnson cf 3-3-3, Osorius cf 1-0-0, Faro ss 2-2-1, Thorn ph 1-0-0, Jackson 1b 2-2-1, Perez ph 1-0-0, Partridge rf 4-0-2, Connel ph 1-0-1, Yorba 3b 3-2-1, LaVolpicelo 2b 3-3-2, Phelps c 4-0-3, Howard c 0-3-0, Rios lf 2-2-1. Totals 31-18-18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Jackson 4, Phelps 4, Faro 2, Rios 2, Johnson, LaVolpicelo, Yorba, Partridge
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Pefine
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (1-0):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>2<0x2002>6<0x2002>7<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Arlington:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>3
<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Saturday Games
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 5, Whittier 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Georgetown (5):<cstyle:> Gilbo cf 4-0-1, Willis 2b 4-0-0, Ruth rf 1-2-1, Lee 1b/3b 3-0-0, Gioia lf 2-1-1, T. Gilmore ss 3-0-1, Thompson 3b/p 2-0-0, Z. Gilmore p/1b 2-0-0, Giguere cr 0-1-0, Thibeault p 0-0-0, Gilstein c 0-0-0, Healy cr/pr 0-1-0. Totals 21-5-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Gilbo, Gioia, Z. Gilmore
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Z. Gilmore;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Georgetown (3-0):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>3<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Phillips 2, Worcester Academy 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Phillips (2):<cstyle:> Debenedictis lf 4-0-0, Flynn cf 3-0-1, Gallo ss 3-0-0, Lamson 3b 3-1-1, Roossien c 2-0-0, Hotaling 2b 3-0-1, Grady 1b 2-1-0, Carrara dh 2-0-0, Gomez rf 2-0-0. Totals 24-2-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> None
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> White (5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K); <cstyle:textBold>Sv:<cstyle:> Cormier
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Phillips:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Worcester Academy:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Leominster 2, Central Catholic 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (1):<cstyle:> Bishop cf 5-0-0, Florence lf/p 6-1-1, Kearney 3-0-2, Normandie 2b 5-0-1, Savio dh 6-0-1, McNamara dh 0-0-0, Rickenbach c 6-0-1, Antonopoulos 3b 5-0-1, Bartlett ph 1-0-0, Delacruz ss 5-0-1, Norris rf 4-0-2. Totals 46-1-10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Normandie
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Florence
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Three Central pitchers combined on a four-hitter but the Raiders dropped their season opener in the 12th inning against a potential top-10 team in the state.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Leominster (0-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Beverly 4, Methuen 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Joey Casarano, Jared Crips, Desi Csizmadia
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Casarano
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> AJ Smith 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Beverly:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (1-2):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 14, Tabor Academy 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (14):<cstyle:> Pierce ss 2-3-2, Kuechle ss 0-0-0, McDowell 3b 2-3-2, Hacker c 4-2-2, LaLiberty 2b/1b 2-1-1, Alvarez-Backus 3-1-3, Giordano p 3-1-1, MacDonald rf 1-1-0, Perry rf 0-1-0, Peel lf 2-0-0, Bauer 2b 1-0-0, DiAntonio cf 3-1-0. Totals 23-14-11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> LaLiberty 4, McDowell 2, Hacker 2, Giordano 2, Pierce, Alvarez-Backus
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3B:<cstyle:> LaLiberty
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Giordano (5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 K)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tabor Academy:<cstyle:> <0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks:<cstyle:> 11<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Tabor Academy 7, Brooks 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 5. Ella Whelan 6-2, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 2. Brooke Semler/Honey Plum 8-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Volleyball
North Andover 3, Andover 1
Game Scores: 25-14, 25-17, 12-25, 25-21
Kills: A -- Griffin Connell 11; NA -- Gyan Mistry 13, Kyler Shea 7
Blocks: A -- Teddy Addesa 5; NA -- Shea 2, Ben Metsch 2
Assists: A -- Marco Cabo Gomez 27; NA -- Yash Patel 23
Service points (aces): A -- Cabo Gomez 14 (3); NA -- Metsch (4)
Digs: A -- Noah Chanthaboun 20; NA -- Mistry 9
