Baseball
Phillips 3, Winchendon 1
Phillips (3): Debenedictis lf 4-1-2, Flynn rf 3-0-0, Gallo ss 4-1-1, Lamson 3b 3-1-1, Roossien c 2-0-0, Grady 1b 3-0-0, Hotaling 2b 3-0-1, Carrara dh 3-0-2, Gomez cf 2-0-0. Totals 27-3-7
RBI: Gallo, Lamson
WP: White; Sv: Krystolofski
Highlights: Thomas White allowed an unearned run in the sixth and left the game with two outs, giving up one hit and a walk with 13 strikeouts...Marek Krystolofski earned the save by striking out three of the four batters he faced...The road victory turned the tables on an identical 3-1 Winchendon victory in Andover the day before
Phillips (7-4): 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 — 3
Winchendon: 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1
Boys Lacrosse
ConVal 8, Windham 6
Goals: Josh Trudel 2, Ryan Park 2, Ryan Dann, Nate Crowley
Saves: Anthony Shi 12
Records: ConVal 3-3, Windham 6-2
Hingham 10, Pinkerton 2
Goals: Michael Uber, Adam Scala
Assist: Brendan Carney
Saves: Tyler LeBlanc 7, Curtis Michaud 3
Highlight: Cole Frank won 13 of 14 faceoffs
Pinkerton (5-4): 1 0 1 0 — 2
Hingham (9-1): 4 3 1 2 — 10
Chelmsford 8, Central Catholic 5
Goals: Mikey Ryan 2, Ryan Tighe, Ethan Mitchell, Sean Gray
Assists: Ryan 2, Tighe 2, Luke Faletra
Saves: Jake Lydon 11
Softball
Brooks 14, Governor's Academy 0
Brooks (14): Pierce ss 2-2-1, Battaglia ss 0-0-0, McDowell 3b 2-2-2, Yannetti 3b 1-0-0, Hacker c 3-1-2, LaLiberty 2b/1b 4-1-1, Alvarez-Backus 5-0-2, Giordano p 4-2-3, MacDonald rf 4-0-0, Perry rf 1-0-0, Peel lf 2-3-2, Bauer 2b 2-0-1, DiAntonio cf 4-2-2, Kuechle lf 0-1-1. Totals 34-14-16
RBI: Hacker 4, Giordano 3, McDowell 2, LaLiberty 2, Pierce, Alvarez-Backus; 2B: Giordano, Alvarez-Backus, LaLiberty. HR: Giordano, Hacker
WP: Giordano
Highlights: Andover's Jackie Giordano shined on the mound with a two-hitter that included no walks and 15 strikeouts and at the plate with a double and homer among her three hits...Giordano threw 67 strikes among the 80 pitches she needed to record 21 outs...North Andover's Molly McDowell reached base four times and drove in a pair...Bella Hacker also homered and drove in four...Addyson Peel scored three times
Brooks: 3 1 4 0 3 0 3 — 14
Governor's Academy: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Chelmsford 13, Methuen 10
Methuen (10): Coleman 2b 5-1-2, Tardugno ss 5-2-4, Monsanto lf 4-2-1, Baez 3b 5-0-3, Chirwa pr 0-0-0, Santiago cf 5-1-2, Hayes c 3-0-0, Lynch 1b 4-1-1, C.McNamara dp 4-1-3, D.McNamara rf 3-2-0. Totals 38-10-16
RBI: Monsanto 2, Santiago 2, C.McNamara 2, Coleman, Baez
LP: Yirrell (4-2)
Chelmsford (4-5): 6 0 0 0 2 5 0 — 13
Methuen (6-3): 0 3 0 3 0 4 0 — 10
Girls Tennis
St. George's 5, Brooks 4
Brooks winners:
Singles: 1. Caroline Gay 6-0, 6-1; 6. Zoe Whilmerding 6-4, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Gay-Jayden Malouf 8-0; 2. Brooke Semler-Honey Plum 8-4
Boys Track
Greater Lawrence Tech 91, Whittier Tech 36
Winners
400 Hurdles: Elizardo Melenciano (GLT) 59.77; 2-mile: Cristian Reinoso (GLT) 11:03.34 110 Hurdles: Melenciano (GLT) 17.26; 100 meters: Nick Almanzar (WT) 11.66; Mile: Brendan Guenard (GLT) 5:01.00; 4x100: Whittier Tech 49.22; 400: Dan Laurendeau (GLT) 56.79; 800: Reinoso (GLT) 2:23.82; 200: Melenciano 23.85; 4x400: GLT 3:48.00; High Jump: Joel Nina (WT) 5-8; Long Jump: Jadean Moronta (GLT) 18-10; Triple Jump: Melenciano (GLT) 39-3; Discus: Braedon Jaber (WT) 96-2; Josh Matos (GLT) 123-9; Shot Put: Jesus Guzman (GLT) 40-5
Girls Track
Greater Lawrence Tech 75, Whittier Tech 61
Winners
400 Hurdles: Madison Gosse (WT) 1:14.75; 2-mile: Erianna Valverde (GLT) 13:53.57; 100 Hurdles: Jaheidy Ortiz (GLT) 18.89; 100 Meters: Mariely Cepeda (WT) 13.38; Mile: Noel Tripp (WT) 6:33.55; 4x100: Whittier 54.82; 400: Tamara Ayala (GLT) 1:09.08; Valverde (GLT) 3:03.33; 200: Cepeda (WT) 28.31; 4x400: Greater Lawrence Tech 5.03.45; High Jump: Julitza Ortiz (GLT) 4-8; Long Jump: Jillian Collin (WT) 15-6; Triple Jump: Collin (WT) 33-10; Discus: Natalie Alandzak Ramirez (WT) 65-4; Javelin: Nathalia Cintron (WT) 73-5; Shot Put: Leyne Moronta (GLT) 26-4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.