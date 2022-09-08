Golf
Central Catholic 17.5, Tewksbury 2.5
At Atkinson Country Club (Par 36)
Central Winners: Will Miele 3-and-2, Harry Garland 2-and-1, Tyler Kirby 2-up, Mac McCarthy 4-and-3, Chase Akstin 3-and-2, David Solomon 3-and-2
Records: Tewksbury 0-2, Central Catholic 2-0
Boys Soccer
Pinkerton 10, Spaulding 1
Goals: Hayden Marshall 2, Andrew Perfetto 2, Jack McNair, Zack Smith, Devin Keith, Owen Barnwell, Landon Earehart, Sean Small
Spaulding: 0 1 — 1
Pinkerton (1-3): 7 3 — 10
Lawrence 1, Haverhill 0
Goals: Mario Ramos
Saves: L — Joel Garcia 2
Haverhill (0-1-1): 0 0 — 0
Lawrence (1-0-0): 0 1 — 1
Windham 4, Alvirne 0
Goals: Jack Runde 2, Cayson Neal, Max Husson
Saves: Blake Berton 2
Windham (2-1): 3 1 — 4
Alvirne: 0 0 — 0
Methuen 1, Dracut 0
Goals: Othmane Elhayani
Saves: Dylan Gavin 6
Dracut: 0 0 — 0
Methuen (1-0): 0 1 — 1
Andover 1, Chelmsford 0
Goals: Tyler Ardito
Saves: Nil Castro-Rovira 9
Chelmsford (0-2-0): 0 0 — 0
Andover (1-0-1): 0 1 — 1
North Andover 3, Lowell 1
Goals: Wyatt Sanchez 2, William Slayton
Saves: Niklas Restrepo 5
Lowell: 0 1 — 1
North Andover (1-1): 1 2 — 3
St. John’s Shrewsbury 3, Central Catholic 1
Goals: Eric Fischer
Saves: George Karafilidis 9
St. John’s Shrewsbury: 2 1 — 3
Central Catholic (1-1): 0 1 — 1
Girls Soccer
Timberlane 6, Winnacunnet 2
Goals: Leah Morrier 2, Sophia Keogh, Sophia Sayers, Bella Keogh, Alli Harb
Saves: Arden Ferrari-Henry 6
Timberlane (2-1): 2 4 — 6
Winnacunnet: 2 0 — 2
Pinkerton 4, Spaulding 0
Goals: Grace Moody, Kayla Silveira, Cali Lockwood, Jordan Wheaton
Saves: Lindsay Blum 10
Pinkerton (3-1): 2 2 — 4
Spaulding: 0 0 — 0
Alvirne 2, Windham 0
Saves: Indigo Wolf 7
Alvirne: 1 1 — 2
Windham (0-3): 0 0 — 0
Andover 3, Haverhill 0
Goals: Hannah Jordan, Ella Hoffenberg, Ari Schwinn Clanton
Saves: A — Ashley Napolitano 0, Ella Dougherty 1; H — Mallory Amirian 22
Andover (2-0): 1 2 — 3
Haverhill (0-1-1): 0 0 — 0
North Andover 0, Tewksbury 0
Saves: Kaitlyn Bush 6, Logan Crane 3
North Andover (0-0-1): 0 0 — 0
Tewksbury: 0 0 — 0
Pelham 2, ConVal 1
Goals: Ashlyn Walsh, Grace Riley
Saves: Hannah Deschene 8
ConVal: 0 1 — 1
Pelham: 1 1 — 2
Chelmsford 7, Lawrence 0
Saves: Fedalis Rodrigiez 33
Lawrence (0-2): 0 0 — 0
Chelmsford: 5 2 — 7
Methuen 2, Dracut 0
Goals: Riley O0x2019Hearn, Courtnee Pickles
Saves: Sam Pfeil 5
Methuen (2-0): 1 1 — 2
Dracut: 0 0 — 0
Girls Volleyball
Lincoln-Sudbury 3, Haverhill 0
Kills: Gabby Burdier 5
Blocks: Burdier 2
Assists: Emmerson Cerasuolo 5
Aces: Taylor Lewis 2
Digs: Mia Ferrer Valdez 12
Haverhill (0-1): 11 18 12 — 0
Lincoln-Sudbury: 25 25 25 — 3
Methuen 3, Beverly 0
Kills: Sam Driend 13
Blocks: Ella Barron 3
Assists: Ariana Baez 12, Kathryn Driend 13
Service points (aces): Carolina Rodriguez 14 (2)
Digs: Rodriguez 22
Beverly: 22 14 15 — 0
Methuen (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3
