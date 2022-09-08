Golf

Central Catholic 17.5, Tewksbury 2.5

At Atkinson Country Club (Par 36)

Central Winners: Will Miele 3-and-2, Harry Garland 2-and-1, Tyler Kirby 2-up, Mac McCarthy 4-and-3, Chase Akstin 3-and-2, David Solomon 3-and-2

Records: Tewksbury 0-2, Central Catholic 2-0

Boys Soccer

Pinkerton 10, Spaulding 1

Goals: Hayden Marshall 2, Andrew Perfetto 2, Jack McNair, Zack Smith, Devin Keith, Owen Barnwell, Landon Earehart, Sean Small

Spaulding: 0 1 — 1

Pinkerton (1-3): 7 3 — 10

Lawrence 1, Haverhill 0

Goals: Mario Ramos

Saves: L — Joel Garcia 2

Haverhill (0-1-1): 0 0 — 0

Lawrence (1-0-0): 0 1 — 1

Windham 4, Alvirne 0

Goals: Jack Runde 2, Cayson Neal, Max Husson

Saves: Blake Berton 2

Windham (2-1): 3 1 — 4

Alvirne: 0 0 — 0

Methuen 1, Dracut 0

Goals: Othmane Elhayani

Saves: Dylan Gavin 6

Dracut: 0 0 — 0

Methuen (1-0): 0 1 — 1

Andover 1, Chelmsford 0

Goals: Tyler Ardito

Saves: Nil Castro-Rovira 9

Chelmsford (0-2-0): 0 0 — 0

Andover (1-0-1): 0 1 — 1

North Andover 3, Lowell 1

Goals: Wyatt Sanchez 2, William Slayton

Saves: Niklas Restrepo 5

Lowell: 0 1 — 1

North Andover (1-1): 1 2 — 3

St. John’s Shrewsbury 3, Central Catholic 1

Goals: Eric Fischer

Saves: George Karafilidis 9

St. John’s Shrewsbury: 2 1 — 3

Central Catholic (1-1): 0 1 — 1

Girls Soccer

Timberlane 6, Winnacunnet 2

Goals: Leah Morrier 2, Sophia Keogh, Sophia Sayers, Bella Keogh, Alli Harb

Saves: Arden Ferrari-Henry 6

Timberlane (2-1): 2 4 — 6

Winnacunnet: 2 0 — 2

Pinkerton 4, Spaulding 0

Goals: Grace Moody, Kayla Silveira, Cali Lockwood, Jordan Wheaton

Saves: Lindsay Blum 10

Pinkerton (3-1): 2 2 — 4

Spaulding: 0 0 — 0

Alvirne 2, Windham 0

Saves: Indigo Wolf 7

Alvirne: 1 1 — 2

Windham (0-3): 0 0 — 0

Andover 3, Haverhill 0

Goals: Hannah Jordan, Ella Hoffenberg, Ari Schwinn Clanton

Saves: A — Ashley Napolitano 0, Ella Dougherty 1; H — Mallory Amirian 22

Andover (2-0): 1 2 — 3

Haverhill (0-1-1): 0 0 — 0

North Andover 0, Tewksbury 0

Saves: Kaitlyn Bush 6, Logan Crane 3

North Andover (0-0-1): 0 0 — 0

Tewksbury: 0 0 — 0

Pelham 2, ConVal 1

Goals: Ashlyn Walsh, Grace Riley

Saves: Hannah Deschene 8

ConVal: 0 1 — 1

Pelham: 1 1 — 2

Chelmsford 7, Lawrence 0

Saves: Fedalis Rodrigiez 33

Lawrence (0-2): 0 0 — 0

Chelmsford: 5 2 — 7

Methuen 2, Dracut 0

Goals: Riley O0x2019Hearn, Courtnee Pickles

Saves: Sam Pfeil 5

Methuen (2-0): 1 1 — 2

Dracut: 0 0 — 0

Girls Volleyball

Lincoln-Sudbury 3, Haverhill 0

Kills: Gabby Burdier 5

Blocks: Burdier 2

Assists: Emmerson Cerasuolo 5

Aces: Taylor Lewis 2

Digs: Mia Ferrer Valdez 12

Haverhill (0-1): 11 18 12 — 0

Lincoln-Sudbury: 25 25 25 — 3

Methuen 3, Beverly 0

Kills: Sam Driend 13

Blocks: Ella Barron 3

Assists: Ariana Baez 12, Kathryn Driend 13

Service points (aces): Carolina Rodriguez 14 (2)

Digs: Rodriguez 22

Beverly: 22 14 15 — 0

Methuen (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3

