<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 65, Minuteman 51
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (65):<cstyle:> Rice 12, Efosa 19, Geneus 14, Faust 3, Comeau 9, Lopez 3, Moro 1, Jegorow 4, Dodier 0, Mottram 0. Totals 25-8-65
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Efosa 4, Rice, Comeau, Lopez
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Minuteman:<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>15<0x2002>14<0x2002><0x2002>4 <0x2014> 51
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (3-4):<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>13<0x2002>21<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 65
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 58, Chelmsford 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (58):<cstyle:> Carpio 16, Allen 15, Touma 1, Vasquez 2, Nkwantah 3, Moon 0, Almanzar 0, Vasquez 0, Giles 0, Eason 3, Spencer 0, Drejaj 13, Kiwanuka 5. Totals 19-10-58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Carpio 2, Allen 3, Nkwantah, Eason, Drejaj 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 53, Manchester Memorial 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (53):<cstyle:> Baker 1, Surprenant 21, Chanakira 16, Bowman 0, Stewart 6, Williams 1, Shivell 0, Bilicki 0, Mwangi 0, Roeger 8. Totals 18-10-53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Surprenant 5, Chanakira 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester Memorial (2-11):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>12<0x2002>15<0x2002><0x2002>6 <0x2014> 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (5-6):<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>15<0x2002>12<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell 63, North Andover 39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (39):<cstyle:> King 9, Connolly 6, Wolinski 6, Bethel 4, Denney 11, Saalfrank 3 Trundy 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> King, Denney, Saalfrank
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>17<0x2002>29<0x2002>10 <0x2014> 63
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (5-3):<cstyle:> 8<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002><0x2002>6<0x2002>16 <0x2014> 39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 67, Winnacunnet 57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (67):<cstyle:> A. Chinn 20, Marshall 20, T. Chinn 10, Jenkins 8, DeSalvo 4, Kane 3, Johnson 2. Totals 25-12-67
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers: <cstyle:>A. Chinn, Marshall 3, Kane
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winnacunnet:<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>6<0x2002>21<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (10-1):<cstyle:> 21<0x2002>8<0x2002>18<0x2002>20 <0x2014> 67
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dracut 80, Haverhill 66
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (66):<cstyle:> Delgado 26, Tarpy 1, Snyder 4, Simpson 6, Roche 5, Simon 3, Fuller 14, Valdez 7, Ramirez 0, Belin 0, Wallis 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Fuller 4, Simpson 2, Snyder, Simon
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>22<0x2002>28<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 80
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (4-5):<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>23<0x2002>13<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 66
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 61, Saugus 57 (OT)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (61):<cstyle:> Garcia 14, Diaz 21, Castillo 11, Cruz 2, Calderon 5, Roa 6, Ohlinger 2. Totals 23-8-61
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Diaz 5, Castillo, Calderon
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (4-4):<cstyle:> 21<0x2002>13<0x2002>11<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>8 <0x2014> 61
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saugus:<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>14<0x2002>15<0x2002>14<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 45, Matignon 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (45):<cstyle:> Talley 4, Krafton 21, Cintron 6 , M. Dawkins 8, V. Dawkins 0, Valera 0 Ramirez 6, Pizzaro 0, Tavares 0. Totals 17-6-45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Krafton 3, Ramirez 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Matignon:<cstyle:> 11<0x2002>2<0x2002>16<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (3-5):<cstyle:> 16<0x2002>9<0x2002>11<0x2002><0x2002>9 <0x2014> 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 32, Notre Dame 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Notre Dame (17):<cstyle:> Matos 2, Deleon 4, Marmolejas 2, Santos 2, Perez 3, Guzman 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (32):<cstyle:> Calixte 12, Molina 2, Perez 0, Cabreja 4, Manchester 0, Flores 0, Marshall 0, Mendez 2, Gomez 0, Manchester 0, Croteau 2, Vasquez 7, Vazquez 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> GL <0x2014> Calixte 2; ND <0x2014> Perez
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Notre Dame:<cstyle:> 8<0x2002><0x2002>3<0x2002><0x2002>4<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence:<cstyle:> 9<0x2002>10<0x2002>11<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 53, Chelmsford 52
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (53):<cstyle:> Martin 31, J. Rogers 5, Robie 3, Gaffny 4, Papell 0, S. Rogers 10, von Sneidern 0. Totals 19-7-53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Martin 5, Robie, S. Rogers 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (5-2):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>15<0x2002>15<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>13<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 52
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 32, Billerica 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (32):<cstyle:> Shirley 0, Kobelski 3, Yates 5, Doherty 0, Gobiel 2, White 11, Buckley 11, Jenney 0. Total 12-4-32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> White 3, Yates
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>8<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (7-0):<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>9<0x2002>13<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 53, Nashua North 31
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (53):<cstyle:> Weeks 4, O. Messer 0, Guarnaccia 4, Smith 12, Steffanides 3, Bean 2, Husson 15, Amari 7, Boucher 4, Abruzese 2, Team 22-4-53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Steffanides, Husson 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Nashua North:<cstyle:> <0x2002>6<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002>11<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 31
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (7-4):<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>16<0x2002>13<0x2002>9 <0x2014> 53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Portsmouth 62, Windham 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (28):<cstyle:> Weeks 1-3-5, Guarnaccia 2, Smith 0, Steffanides 0, Bean 2, Husson 3, Amari 8, Boucher 7, Abruzese 1. Totals 8-10-28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Husson, Boucher
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (7-5):<cstyle:> 11<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002><0x2002>0<0x2002><0x2002>8 <0x2014> 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Portsmouth:<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>16<0x2002>17<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 62
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 46, Lowell 30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (46):<cstyle:> Pfiel 29, Santiago 6, Tardugno 6, Delap 4, Barron 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Pfiel 2, Tardugno
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (3-3):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>24<0x2002><0x2002>3<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> <0x2002>5<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002>11<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dracut 62, Haverhill 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (28):<cstyle:> Pena 8, DeOliveria 6, Spencer 6, Phillips 2, Burgos 2, Laffey 2, Burdier 2, Elger 0, Powell 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Spencer 2, Pena
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (3-5):<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>10<0x2002><0x2002>4<0x2002><0x2002>4 <0x2014> 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>15<0x2002>13<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 62
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Gymnastics
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 137.25, Dracut 120.25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Area placers:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Vault<cstyle:>: 1. Gabby Bresnick 9.2 2. Amanda Kim 9.1 3. Maggie Cosentino 8.6; <cstyle:textBold>Bars<cstyle:>: 1. Bresnick 9.5 2. Cosentino 8.6. 3. Amanda Oltman 8.45; <cstyle:textBold>Beam<cstyle:>: 1. Gabby Bresnick 9.5. 3. Oltman 8.0; <cstyle:textBold>Floor<cstyle:>: Bresnick 9.65 2. Colleen Carzo 8.85 3. Amber Ferris 8.7; <cstyle:textBold>All-around<cstyle:>: 1. Bresnick 37.85
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 8, Northeast Metro 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Northeast Metro:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (8-2-2):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>4<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Jack Allard 2, Field 2, Owen Kneeland, Dom Romano, C. Lambert, C. Katzenberger
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Page 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 8, Masconomet 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (2-4-2):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Masconomet:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Kat Schille 2, Jessica Driscoll 3, Riley Sheehan 2, Breena Lawrence
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Michelle Kusmaul 4, Ashe Wogan 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Swimming
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Phillips 99, Westford Academy 79
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Phillips winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 medley relay<cstyle:>: Phillips (Kayla Lang, Grace Hu, Grace Hwang, Elissa Kim) 1:56.47; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle<cstyle:>: Veronica Kisova 1:59.43; <cstyle:textBold>50 freestyle<cstyle:>: Kim 24.64; <cstyle:textBold>100 butterfly<cstyle:>: Kim 59.19; <cstyle:textBold>100 freestyle<cstyle:>: Katie Swan 54.99; <cstyle:textBold>500 freestyle<cstyle:>: Ashley Vensel 5:17.48; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Phillips (Cheung, Vensel, Kisova, Swan) 1:42.93; <cstyle:textBold>100 backstroke<cstyle:>: Wonacott 1:04.89
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Phillips 2-0
