Boys Cross Country

Pinkerton 63, Salem 108, Windham 237, Nashua North 372

Nashua North Invitational at Mines Falls (5K)Team scores: 1. Nashua South 63; 2. U-32 93; 3. Pinkerton 99; 4. Salem 108 ... 9. Windham 237

Winner and top area finishers: 1. Matthew Giardina, BG, 15:09.2; 5. Finn Christensen Kirk, PA, 15:43.92; 10. Brodie Chisolm, Salem, 16:03.71; 14. Aiden Dowd, PA, 16:29.6; 17. Jackson Gannon, Salem, 16:34.81; 18. Nathan Binda, PA, 16:34.9

Girls Cross Country

Salem 0, Pinkerton 45, Nashua North 141, Windham 182

Nashua North Invitation at Mines Falls (5K)Team results: 1. Hanover 42, 2. Pinkerton 45, 3. Bedford 63 ... 7. Windham 182

Winner and top area finishers: 1. Lea Perreard, Hanover, 18:02.11; 3. Contessa Silva, PA, 18:40.7; 7. Sookie Folsom, PA, 18:47.35; 8. Isabelle Groulx, PA, 18:51.61; 9. Lily Thomas, Salem, 18:57.83; 14. Gabrielle Bedard, PA, 19:42.31; 15. Kalisan Marzolf, PA, 19:58.42; 19. Katherine Klinger, Windham, 20:20.32

Highlight: The 16-team invite also served as the Mack Plaque matchup, in which Pinkerton won by a convincing 15-50 over Londonderry.

Field Hockey

Bishop Guertin 2, Pinkerton 1

Goal: Izzy Murphy

Assists: Meg Shea, Paige Murray

Saves: Elise LeBlanc 13

Highlights: “Hannah Lisauskas and Jordan Pouliot had outstanding efforts on the forward and back lines, respectively,” Pinkerton coach Katie Littlefield said.

Pinkerton (4-2-1): 0 1 — 1

Bishop Guertin (4-2): 1 1 — 2

Boys Soccer

Tewksbury 4, Methuen 1

Goal: Rayann Bhalla

Assist: Carl Cadet

Saves: Dylan Gavin 10

Methuen (1-1-2): 0 1 — 1

Tewksbury: 0 4 — 4

Newburyport 3, Central Catholic 1

Goals: Connor Spinney 2, Grady Smith

Assists: Ryan Gasbarro 2, Nolan Smith

Central Catholic: 0 1 — 1

Newburyport (3-2): 0 3 — 3

Hanover 3, Windham 2

Goals: Kevin Brooks, Ben Breen

Assists: Breen, Brooks

Saves: Blake Berton 10

Highlights: Blake Berton kept the Jaguars in the match with several crucial saves, including two penalty kicks...”Blake was amazing today,” coach Mike Hachey said. “Just unbelievable. Overall, you never like to lose, but there were so many positives to take away from this game. We took several steps forward today against the best in the state.”

Windham (5-2): 1 1 — 2

Hanover (6-1): 2 1 — 3

North Andover 2, Medford 1

Goals: Brady Tremblay, Aiden Siwicki

Save: James Yonchak 1

Medford: 1 0 — 1

North Andover: 1 1 — 2

Girls Soccer

Beverly 3, Methuen 0

Saves: Bella Medeiros 16

Beverly: 1 2 — 3

Methuen (2-3): 0 0 — 0

Haverhill 1, North Andover 0

Goal: Sieria Jepson

Saves: Haverhill — Mallory Amirian 11; NA — Julianna Dunn 2, Emma Damour 2

Haverhill: 0 1 — 1

North Andover (1-2): 0 0 — 0

Hanover 3, Windham 0

FRIDAY’S GAME

Goal: Amelia Bushey

Assist: Olivia Polychronopoulos

Saves: Kate Carboni 18

Hanover: 1 2 — 3

Windham: 0 1 — 0

Girls Volleyball

North Andover 3, Lowell 1

FRIDAY’S GAME

Kills: Mia Gorham 15

Blocks: Ella Mancuso 2, Mady Cedrone 2

Assists: Cedrone 27

Service points (aces): Elif Altunkilic 22 (3)

Digs: Katherine Crateau 27

Lowell: 22 17 25 14 — 1

North Andover (2-1): 25 25 20 25 — 3

Laconia Christian 3, Fellowship Christian 0

FRIDAY’S GAME

Kills: Avery Robichaud 6

Assists: Sarah Matoga 6

Service points (aces): Chloe Callahan 15 (6)

Fellowship Christian: 25 25 25 — 0

