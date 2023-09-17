Boys Cross Country
Pinkerton 63, Salem 108, Windham 237, Nashua North 372
Nashua North Invitational at Mines Falls (5K)Team scores: 1. Nashua South 63; 2. U-32 93; 3. Pinkerton 99; 4. Salem 108 ... 9. Windham 237
Winner and top area finishers: 1. Matthew Giardina, BG, 15:09.2; 5. Finn Christensen Kirk, PA, 15:43.92; 10. Brodie Chisolm, Salem, 16:03.71; 14. Aiden Dowd, PA, 16:29.6; 17. Jackson Gannon, Salem, 16:34.81; 18. Nathan Binda, PA, 16:34.9
Girls Cross Country
Salem 0, Pinkerton 45, Nashua North 141, Windham 182
Nashua North Invitation at Mines Falls (5K)Team results: 1. Hanover 42, 2. Pinkerton 45, 3. Bedford 63 ... 7. Windham 182
Winner and top area finishers: 1. Lea Perreard, Hanover, 18:02.11; 3. Contessa Silva, PA, 18:40.7; 7. Sookie Folsom, PA, 18:47.35; 8. Isabelle Groulx, PA, 18:51.61; 9. Lily Thomas, Salem, 18:57.83; 14. Gabrielle Bedard, PA, 19:42.31; 15. Kalisan Marzolf, PA, 19:58.42; 19. Katherine Klinger, Windham, 20:20.32
Highlight: The 16-team invite also served as the Mack Plaque matchup, in which Pinkerton won by a convincing 15-50 over Londonderry.
Field Hockey
Bishop Guertin 2, Pinkerton 1
Goal: Izzy Murphy
Assists: Meg Shea, Paige Murray
Saves: Elise LeBlanc 13
Highlights: “Hannah Lisauskas and Jordan Pouliot had outstanding efforts on the forward and back lines, respectively,” Pinkerton coach Katie Littlefield said.
Pinkerton (4-2-1): 0 1 — 1
Bishop Guertin (4-2): 1 1 — 2
Boys Soccer
Tewksbury 4, Methuen 1
Goal: Rayann Bhalla
Assist: Carl Cadet
Saves: Dylan Gavin 10
Methuen (1-1-2): 0 1 — 1
Tewksbury: 0 4 — 4
Newburyport 3, Central Catholic 1
Goals: Connor Spinney 2, Grady Smith
Assists: Ryan Gasbarro 2, Nolan Smith
Central Catholic: 0 1 — 1
Newburyport (3-2): 0 3 — 3
Hanover 3, Windham 2
Goals: Kevin Brooks, Ben Breen
Assists: Breen, Brooks
Saves: Blake Berton 10
Highlights: Blake Berton kept the Jaguars in the match with several crucial saves, including two penalty kicks...”Blake was amazing today,” coach Mike Hachey said. “Just unbelievable. Overall, you never like to lose, but there were so many positives to take away from this game. We took several steps forward today against the best in the state.”
Windham (5-2): 1 1 — 2
Hanover (6-1): 2 1 — 3
North Andover 2, Medford 1
Goals: Brady Tremblay, Aiden Siwicki
Save: James Yonchak 1
Medford: 1 0 — 1
North Andover: 1 1 — 2
Girls Soccer
Beverly 3, Methuen 0
Saves: Bella Medeiros 16
Beverly: 1 2 — 3
Methuen (2-3): 0 0 — 0
Haverhill 1, North Andover 0
Goal: Sieria Jepson
Saves: Haverhill — Mallory Amirian 11; NA — Julianna Dunn 2, Emma Damour 2
Haverhill: 0 1 — 1
North Andover (1-2): 0 0 — 0
Hanover 3, Windham 0
FRIDAY’S GAME
Goal: Amelia Bushey
Assist: Olivia Polychronopoulos
Saves: Kate Carboni 18
Hanover: 1 2 — 3
Windham: 0 1 — 0
Girls Volleyball
North Andover 3, Lowell 1
FRIDAY’S GAME
Kills: Mia Gorham 15
Blocks: Ella Mancuso 2, Mady Cedrone 2
Assists: Cedrone 27
Service points (aces): Elif Altunkilic 22 (3)
Digs: Katherine Crateau 27
Lowell: 22 17 25 14 — 1
North Andover (2-1): 25 25 20 25 — 3
Laconia Christian 3, Fellowship Christian 0
FRIDAY’S GAME
Kills: Avery Robichaud 6
Assists: Sarah Matoga 6
Service points (aces): Chloe Callahan 15 (6)
Fellowship Christian: 25 25 25 — 0
