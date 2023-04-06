Baseball
Phillips 7, St Sebastian 5
Brooks (7): Debenedictis lf 3-0-0, Flynn cf 3-1-0, Carrara 1-0-0, Gallo ss 3-2-3, Lamson 3b 4-1-0, White 1b 4-0-1, Roossien c 2-1-0, Grady dh 3-1-1, Hotaling 2b 3-1-1, Gomez rf 3-0-3. Totals 29-7-9
RBI: White 2, Hotaling 2, Gomez 2
WP: Cormier; LP: Ward
St Sebastian: 0 1 1 0 1 0 2 — 5
Phillips (1-1): 2 1 0 0 4 0 0 — 7
Boys Lacrosse
Billerica 13, Methuen 2
Goals: Joey Casarano 2
Saves: AJ Smith 13
Billerica: 4 4 2 3 — 13
Methuen (1-1): 0 0 0 2 — 2
Girls Lacrosse
Brooks 14, Pingree 11
Goals: Molly Driscoll 2, Lydia Tangney 7, Zoe Milmoe, Kate Rocchio 2, hilary Young, Elsa Wood
Saves: Ella Phillips 6
Highlight: Lydia Tangney added three assists
Pingree: 3 8 — 11
Brooks (2-0): 6 8 — 14
Central Catholic 8, North Andover 7
Goals: NA — Isabella Robinson 3, Janie Papell 2, Alivia Downer, Halle Crawford’ CC — Kerri Finneran 3, Livvy Rondeau 3, Nicolette Licare 2
Saves: NA — Sam Melville 8; CC — Grace Cashman 6
Highlight: Central Catholic scored the game-winner with 6:04 to go in the game.
North Andover (0-1): 6 1 — 7
Central Catholic (1-0): 4 4 — 8
Softball
Brooks 8, Worcester Academy 7
Brooks (8): Pierce ss 4-0-1, McDowell 3b 3-2-0, Hacker c 4-1-1, LaLiberty 2b 3-3-1, Alvarez-Backus 3-2-2, Giordano 1b/p 4-0-1, MacDonald rf 3-0-1, Peel lf 1-0-0, DiAntonio cf 2-0-0. Totals 27-8-7
RBI: LaLiberty, Alvarez-Backus 3, Giordano, MacDonald, Peel, DiAntonio
WP: Alvarez-Backus; LP: SanInocenco
Highlights: Andover’s Jackie Giordano pitched three innings of one-hit relief, and North Andover’s Molly McDowell scored twice.
Worcester Academy: 1 0 4 2 0 0 0 — 7
Brooks (2-0): 4 0 1 0 2 1 0 — 8
Boys Tennis
Methuen 5, Lowell 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Philip Metivier 6-2, 6-1; 2. Dawson Burke 6-0, 6-1; 3. Brady Antaya 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Dylan Gavin-Drew Gillespie 6-1, 6-0; 2. James Touma-Charlie Trussell 6-0, 6-0
Records: Methuen 2-0
Pinkerton 6, Nashua North 3
Pinkerton winners:
Singles: 1. Beau Freedman 8-1; 2. Ethan Flaharty 8-4; 4. Arav Mahajan 8-4; 5. Jack McGarrahan 8-0
Doubles: 1. Freeman-Flaharty 8-4; 2. McGarrahan-Landon Sprague 8-5
Girls Tennis
Phillips Exeter 5, Brooks 4
Brooks winners:
Singles: 1. Caroline Gay 6-4, 7-5; 2. Jayden Malouf 6-4, 6-4
Doubles: 1. Gay/Malouf 8-5; 2. Brooke Semler/Honey Plum 8-1
Methuen 5, Lowell 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Marie-Maxime Metivier 6-0, 6-0; 2. Bree Lawrence 6-0, 6-0; 3. Tanvi Patel 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Liv Lawrence-Sarah Petisce 6-3, 6-0; 2. Ava Duffy-Rachel Schena 6-2, 6-1
Records: Methuen 2-0
Oyster River 8, Windham 1
Windham winner:
Singles: 5. Emily Deandrea 9-8
Pelham 6, St. Thomas Aquinas 3
Pelham winners:
Singles: 1. Jessica Bevens 8-2; 2. Corrine Kelley 8-2; 4. Kathryn Haley 8-6
Doubles: 1. Bevens-Kelley 8-5; 2. Rosie Day-Sarah Bellahrossi 8-4; 3. Haley-Olivia Squillante 8-2
Records: Pelham 2-0
Pinkerton 8, Nashua North 1
Pinkerton winners:
Singles: 1.Amelia Coyle 8-4, 2. Mia Rivard 8-3, 3. Sophia Canderozzi 8-4; 5.Sydney Collard 8-2; 6. Emma Hazard 8-0
Doubles: 1. Coyle/Rivard 8-6; 3. Matarozzo/Emily Borges 8-1
Records: Pinkerton 2-0
Boys Track and Field
Lowell 79, Central Catholic 66
Central winners:
Pole vault: William Rizos 10-0; Shot put: Thomas Galusha; Long jump: Ty Cannistraro 19-8; Triple jump: Dale Rogers 37-8.5; 400 hurdles: John Ryan 63.2; 200: Mason Crowley 24.1
Records: Central Catholic 0-1
Andover 100, Haverhill 43
Winners:
Pole vault: Elliot McQuade (A) 9-0; Shot put: Myles Robertson (H) 43-5; Discus: Owen Auduachbe (A) 111-2; Javelin: Jamal Rodreguiz (A) 99-0; Long jump: Ryan Won (A) 19-0; Triple jump: Enzo Warren (A) 35-4; High jump: Harvey Lys (A) 6-2; 110 hurdles: Warren (A) 16.0; 100 meters: Nata Vigo Catala (H) 11.1; Mile: Jacob Chisholm (A) 4:45.4; 4x100 relay: Haverhill 47.7; 400: Ben Murfitt (A) 55.4; 400 hurdles: Tom Roche (H) 64.4; 800: Colin Kirn (A) 2:01.1; 200: Vigo catala (H) 22.9; 2-mile: Peter Stubler (A) 10:03.3; 4x400 relay: Andover 3:47.3
Girls Track and Field
Central Catholic 95, Lowell 50
Central winners:
Pole vault: Veralie Perrier 8-6; Javelin: Franchesca Thurston 107-10; Long jump: Perrier 16-10.5; Triple jump: Anya Neira 35-5.5; High jump: Macy Daigle 5-2; 110 hurdles: Abigail Dick 16.80; Mile: Madeline Courtemanche 5:30.1; 4x100 relay: Central 53.1; 400: Rayniah Mercedat 62.1; 800: Laura Fennessy 2:27.3; 200: Neira 26.6; 2-mile: Olivia Guillet 12.38.3; 4x400 relay: Central 4:17.9
Records: Central Catholic 1-0
Andover 106, Haverhill 35
Winners:
Pole vault: Lily Brown (A) 8-6; Shot put: Maddie Goncalves (H) 35-1; Discus: Kathleen Yates (A) 84-6; Javelin: Yates (A) 89-9; Long jump: Shayla Quill (A) 15-6; Triple jump: Sheldon (A) 37-2; High jump: Ashley Sheldon (A) 5-2; 100 hurdles: Sheldon (A) 15.6; 100 meters: JJ Conte (A) 13.0; Mile: Finleigh Simonds (H) 5:28.7; 4x100 relay: Andover 54.1; 400: Audrey Thoma (A) 62.0; 400 hurdles: Michaela Buckley (A) 71.0; 800: Claire DesMerssemwn (A) 2:27.7; 200: Gianna Spero (H) 27.8; 2-mile: Kapadia (A) 12:59.7; 4x400 relay: Andover 4:35.6
Boys Volleyball
Whittier 3, Lynn Tech 0
Service points: Victor Portorreal 16
Highlights: Whittier won the first match in program history. This is the team’s first year of play. Miguel Robles, Tom Knight and Matt Venturi all excelled.
Records: Whittier 1-0
Haverhill 3, Central Catholic 0
Kills: CC — Angel Viruet 5; H — Aaron Bennett 12
Blocks: CC — Colin Fague 4; H — Gabe Batista 2
Assists: CC — Michael Nguyen 16; H — Devon Buscema 26
Service points (aces): CC — Tyler Kirby 14; H — (Ryan Difloures 3)
Digs: CC — Kirby 12; H — Casey Connors 9
Haverhill: 25 25 25 — 3
Central Catholic (0-2): 23 18 17 — 0
Chelmsford 3, Methuen 2
Kills: Drew Eason 22, James Levesque 13
Blocks: Josh Kiwanuka 5
Assists: Liam Doherty 39
Service points (aces): Eason 15 (Levesque 3)
Digs: Matt Kovacev 14
Chelmsford: 19 25 25 14 19 — 3
Methuen: 25 22 21 25 17 — 2
Greater Lowell 3, Greater Lawrence 0
Kills: Kelvince Heang 9
Blocks: Ericson Lopez 5
Assists: Joel De La Rosa 3
Digs: Raidel Perez 16
Greater Lawrence (1-0): 17 19 23 — 0
Greater Lowell: 25 25 25 — 3
