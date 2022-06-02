Baseball
Windham 3, Concord 1
Division 1 first round
Windham (3): Armstrong rf 4-1-2, Rice ss 4-0-0, Constantine c 3-1-1, Parke p/cf 4-1-2, Haga 1b 4-0-2, Koza 3b 1-0-0, Runde c 2-0-0, Pendleton dh 4-0-0, Hoffman 2b 3-0-0. Totals 29-3-7
RBI: Haga 2, Koza
WP: Parke; LP: Craigue
Windham (11-10): 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 — 3
Concord (13-7): 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1
Pinkerton 10, Spaulding 0
Division 1 first round
Pinkerton (10): Horne 3-0-0, Yennaco 3-1-1, Albert 3-1-1, Marshall 1-1-0, Archer 0-1-0, N. Rioux 3-1-1, Doyle 2-0-0, Beaulieu 2-1-2, T. Rioux 3-1-2, Lukeman 2-0-0, Stacy 1-1-1, Corsetto 3-2-3. Totals 26-10-11
RBI: Horne, Albert, Marshall, N. Roux, Beaulieu 2, Stacy 2, Corsetto 2
WP: T. Rioux; LP: Bryant
Spaulding (6-13): 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton (17-3): 0 0 1 0 0 9 — 10
Boys Lacrosse
Timberlane 15, Hollis-Brookline 7
Division II First Round
Records: Hollis-Brookline 6-10, Timberlane 13-3
Windham 20, Alvirne 3
Division II First Round
Records: Alvirne 6-10, Windham 13-3
Girls Lacrosse
Methuen 14, Haverhill 9
Goals: M — Kiera Fitzpatrick 3, Vanessa Andreottola 3, Kate Fitzpatrick 2, Adianne Ramos-Delgado, Gianna Silverio, Mackenzie Tierney, Jenny Nguyen, Julia Bryant; H — Alex Bushey 4, Katrina Savvas 2, Sophia Riley 2, Cailey Simard
Saves: M — Maggie Kloster 10; H — Fiona Dean 4, Keira Bushey 8
Methuen (5-12): 5 9 — 14
Haverhill (8-10): 6 3 — 9
Softball
Goffstown 5, Windham 2
Division I First Round
Windham (2): Mitrou ss 3-2-2, Belair cf 3-0-0, Nolan lf 3-0-2, DeCotis 3-0-0, Tower 3b 3-0-1, Senenig 2b 2-0-0, Wright p 3-0-0, Hollingshead rf 2-0-0, Forsyth 2-0-0. Totals 24-2-5
RBI: Nolan 2
WP: Roussel; LP: Wright
Windham (12-9): 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 2
Goffstown (14-5): 2 0 0 2 1 0 0 — 5
Pinkerton 10, Merrimack 9
Division I First Round
Pinkerton (10): Lily Mason cf, 4-2-4, Ashleigh Lemay 2b/p, 3-0-0, Maddy Moore 1b, 4-0-0, Rachel Keisling dp, 3-1-0, Olivia Mason ss, 3-1-0, Madi Gibeault lf/2b, 3-1-1, Stella Kozak 3b, 3-1-0, Aby Alexander rf, 3-2-1, Maddie Schoenenberger c, 4-1-3, Paige Murray p/flex, Kennedy Michaud ph, 1-1-1, Jaydn Child lf/flex 0-0-0
RBI: L. Mason 3, Lemay, Michaud, Schoenenberger, Gibeault, Keisling
WP: Ashleigh Lemay; LP: Hui
Merrimack (10-9): 0 0 0 5 3 1 0 — 9
Pinkerton (14-5): 0 5 0 1 0 0 4 — 10
Boys Volleyball
Lowell 3, North Andover 0
Division 1 Preliminary Round
Kills: Gyan Mistry (8), Andrew Matzouranis (8)
Blocks: Kyler Shea (1)
Assists: Andrew Jones (21)
Aces: Samuel De Amorim (1)
Digs: Shea (8), Andrew Matzouranis (8)
North Andover (8-12): 17 18 19 — 0
Lowell (20-1): 25 25 25 — 3
Central Catholic 3, Doherty 0
Division 1 Preliminarty Round
Kills: Ryan McShan 19
Blocks: McShan 4
Assists: Michael Nguyen 29
Service points (aces): Jaithian Medina 20 (3)
Digs: Juanjose Cabrera 17
Doherty (11-10): 12 13 16 — 0
Central Catholic (6-15): 25 25 25 — 3
