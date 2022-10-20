Thursday Games

Field Hockey

Chelmsford 4, Methuen 0

Saves: Alex Tardugno

Methuen Highlights: Abbie Frost and Vanessa Fritschy put in solid defensive games for the Rangers.

Chelmsford: 2 2 — 4

Methuen (8-9): 0 0 — 0

Boys Soccer

Windham 2, Concord 1

Goals: W — Kevin Brooks, Cayson Neal

Assists: W — Max Husson, JP Kearney

Saves: W — Blake Berton 2

Concord (6-6-4): 0 1 — 1

Windham (13-2-1): 2 0 — 2

Salem 4, Alvirne 0

Goals: Christopher Gonzalez, Yassir Hounne, Troy Migilorino, Alan Portillo

Assists: Matthew Crocker, Gonzalez, Liam Shpak

Saves: S — Matt Ferreira 8

Alvirne: 0 0 — 0

Salem (4-12): 2 2 — 4

Lawrence 2, Tewksbury 2

Goals: L — Brandyn Cardona, David Charco

Assists: L — Cardona

Saves: L — Joel Garcia 13

Tewksbury: 1 1 — 2

Lawrence (5-5-3): 1 1 — 2

Chelmsford 2, North Andover 1

Goals: NA — Wyatt Sanchez

North Andover: 1 0 — 1

Chelmsford: 1 1 — 2

Andover 2, Central Catholic 1

Goals: CC — Finn Kenny; A — Tyler Ardito 3

Assists: CC — Cole Loisel; A — Jacob Srivastava 2, Enzo Masters

Saves: CC — George Karafilidis 5

Andover (7-4-5): 1 2 — 2

Central Catholic (9-3-1): 1 0 — 1

Girls Soccer

Timberlane 4, Londonderry 1

Goals: T — Norah Barry, Sophia Keogh, Sophia Sayers, Bella Keogh

Assists: T — B. Keogh, S. Keogh, Emma Norcott, Brooke Langlois

Saves: T — Arden Ferrari-Henry 5

Timberlane (14-2): 2 2 — 4

Londonderry: 0 1 — 1

Hanover 1, Pinkerton 0

Saves: P — Libby Williams 7

Pinkerton: 0 0 — 0

Hanover: 1 0 — 1

Whittier 4, KIPP Academy 0

Goals: Hilde Vienneau Kamryn Eaton, Emily Ceder

Assists: Ceder. Bella Tu

Saves: W — Madison Dawkins 2

KIPP Academy: 0 0 — 0

Whittier (10-3-2): 2 2 — 4

Billerica 1, Methuen 0

Saves: M — Sam Pfeil 15

Methuen (12-2): 0 0 — 0

Billerica: 0 1 — 1

North Andover 2, Haverhill 1

Goals: H — Hannah Allen; NA — Sydney Rogers, Charlotte Martel

Assists: H — Kaitlin Brownrigg; NA — Rogers, Erika Wojcik

Saves: NA — Logan Crante 2, Kaitlyn Bush 2; H — Mallory Amirian 19

Haverhill: 0 1 — 1

North Andover (6-5-5): 1 1 — 2

Andover 3, Central Catholic 0

Goals: Catherine Lenihan, Lindsey Balfour, Hannah Jordan

Assists: Katie Ambrose, Ari Schwinn-Clanton

Saves: CC — Lauren Sanchez; A — Ainsley Napolitano 3

Central Catholic (5-6-4): 0 0 — 0

Andover (11-1-4): 1 2 — 3

Girls Volleyball

Chelmsford 3, Central Catholic 0

Kills: CC — Francheska Paulino 8

Blocks: CC — Herian Perez 3

Assists: CC — Nicolette Licare 18

Service points (aces): Bella Bouraphael 7 (1)

Digs: Eva Coutu 16

Central Catholic (3-14): 21 19 19 — 0

Chelmsford: 25 25 25 — 3

