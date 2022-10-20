Thursday Games
Field Hockey
Chelmsford 4, Methuen 0
Saves: Alex Tardugno
Methuen Highlights: Abbie Frost and Vanessa Fritschy put in solid defensive games for the Rangers.
Chelmsford: 2 2 — 4
Methuen (8-9): 0 0 — 0
Boys Soccer
Windham 2, Concord 1
Goals: W — Kevin Brooks, Cayson Neal
Assists: W — Max Husson, JP Kearney
Saves: W — Blake Berton 2
Concord (6-6-4): 0 1 — 1
Windham (13-2-1): 2 0 — 2
Salem 4, Alvirne 0
Goals: Christopher Gonzalez, Yassir Hounne, Troy Migilorino, Alan Portillo
Assists: Matthew Crocker, Gonzalez, Liam Shpak
Saves: S — Matt Ferreira 8
Alvirne: 0 0 — 0
Salem (4-12): 2 2 — 4
Lawrence 2, Tewksbury 2
Goals: L — Brandyn Cardona, David Charco
Assists: L — Cardona
Saves: L — Joel Garcia 13
Tewksbury: 1 1 — 2
Lawrence (5-5-3): 1 1 — 2
Chelmsford 2, North Andover 1
Goals: NA — Wyatt Sanchez
North Andover: 1 0 — 1
Chelmsford: 1 1 — 2
Andover 2, Central Catholic 1
Goals: CC — Finn Kenny; A — Tyler Ardito 3
Assists: CC — Cole Loisel; A — Jacob Srivastava 2, Enzo Masters
Saves: CC — George Karafilidis 5
Andover (7-4-5): 1 2 — 2
Central Catholic (9-3-1): 1 0 — 1
Girls Soccer
Timberlane 4, Londonderry 1
Goals: T — Norah Barry, Sophia Keogh, Sophia Sayers, Bella Keogh
Assists: T — B. Keogh, S. Keogh, Emma Norcott, Brooke Langlois
Saves: T — Arden Ferrari-Henry 5
Timberlane (14-2): 2 2 — 4
Londonderry: 0 1 — 1
Hanover 1, Pinkerton 0
Saves: P — Libby Williams 7
Pinkerton: 0 0 — 0
Hanover: 1 0 — 1
Whittier 4, KIPP Academy 0
Goals: Hilde Vienneau Kamryn Eaton, Emily Ceder
Assists: Ceder. Bella Tu
Saves: W — Madison Dawkins 2
KIPP Academy: 0 0 — 0
Whittier (10-3-2): 2 2 — 4
Billerica 1, Methuen 0
Saves: M — Sam Pfeil 15
Methuen (12-2): 0 0 — 0
Billerica: 0 1 — 1
North Andover 2, Haverhill 1
Goals: H — Hannah Allen; NA — Sydney Rogers, Charlotte Martel
Assists: H — Kaitlin Brownrigg; NA — Rogers, Erika Wojcik
Saves: NA — Logan Crante 2, Kaitlyn Bush 2; H — Mallory Amirian 19
Haverhill: 0 1 — 1
North Andover (6-5-5): 1 1 — 2
Andover 3, Central Catholic 0
Goals: Catherine Lenihan, Lindsey Balfour, Hannah Jordan
Assists: Katie Ambrose, Ari Schwinn-Clanton
Saves: CC — Lauren Sanchez; A — Ainsley Napolitano 3
Central Catholic (5-6-4): 0 0 — 0
Andover (11-1-4): 1 2 — 3
Girls Volleyball
Chelmsford 3, Central Catholic 0
Kills: CC — Francheska Paulino 8
Blocks: CC — Herian Perez 3
Assists: CC — Nicolette Licare 18
Service points (aces): Bella Bouraphael 7 (1)
Digs: Eva Coutu 16
Central Catholic (3-14): 21 19 19 — 0
Chelmsford: 25 25 25 — 3
