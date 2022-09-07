<ASCII-MAC>
<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Wednesday, Sept. 7 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 24, Methuen 33
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Methuen finisher:<cstyle:> 1. Liam Doherty
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 0-1, Chelmsford 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 17, Central Catholic 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>atCentral Catholic (3.05 miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top 5 finishers:<cstyle:> 1. Ryan Connolly (NA) 17:07; 2. Luke MGillivray (NA); 3. Luke Stad (NA); 4. Alex Willard (CC); 5. Cole Giles (NA)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> North Andover 1-0, Central Catholic 0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell 15, Haverhill 49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>atShed Park, Lowell (2.75 miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top 3 Haverhill finishers:<cstyle:> 7. Andreas Burgess 17:02; 11. Tyler Campbell 17:53; 12. Jack Colantuoni 17:59
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 15, Lawrence 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>atAndover (3.1 miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top 5 finishers:<cstyle:> 1 Peter Stubler (A) 17:59; 2. Colin Kirn (A) 18:07; 3. Jacob Chisholm (A) 18:07; 4. Teddy Salamone (A) 18:31; 5. Robert Kenny (A) 18:32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 2-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 18, Methuen 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>atChelmsford<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Methuen finisher:<cstyle:> 3. Elise Anderson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 0-1, Chelmsford 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 21, Central Catholic 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>atCentral Catholic (3.05 miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top 5 area finishers:<cstyle:> 1. Luna Prochazkova (NA) 20:22; 2. Gabby Harty (NA) 21:57; 3. Olivia Guillett (CC) 22:!6; 4. Sydney Ng (CC) 22:19; 5. Hannah Shea (NA) 22:30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell 22, Haverhill 36
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>atShed Park, Lowell (2.75miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top 3 area finishers:<cstyle:> 1 Finleigh Simonds 18:28; 5. Lauren Downer 19:43; 8. Gemma Schoenfeld 21:32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 0-1, Lowell 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 15, Lawrence 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>atAndover (3.1 miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Andover finishers:<cstyle:> 1 Molly Kiley 19:40; 2 Mary Lonergan 21:31; 3 Livy Vives 22:29; 4 Zoie Zeng 22:30; 6 Claire DeMersseman 23:22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Westford Academy 2, Methuen 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Alex Tardugno 20, Maggie Kloster 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (0-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Westford Academy (1-0):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 2, Lynnfield 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Shelby Nassar, Brianna Iglesias
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Alivia Downer 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (1-0):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lynnfield (0-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Concord 2, Salem 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> S <0x2014> Lyndsay Troisi 11; C <0x2014> 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Concord (3-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (1-2-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 5, Nashua South 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Jaelyn Crossman 3, Aili Carney, Natalie Paradzick
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Paige Murray, Hannah Lisauskas
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Elise LeBlanc 7; NS <0x2014> 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (2-1):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Nashua South:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bishop Fenwick 5, Central Catholic 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Caitlin Milner, Kerri Finneran, Fallon Barr
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Milner, Finneran
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Ava Perrotta 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bishop Fenwick (1-0):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (0-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>ConVal 37, Pelham 67
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham leaders:<cstyle:> Nick Carbone 21 points, shot 42; Peter Gamache 16 points, shot 45; Colby Meehan 17 points; kyle Bowlan 11 points
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Pelham 9-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell Catholic 3, Greater Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Danna Cabreja 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Cabreja 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Stephanie Pereira 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Tailah Morales 16 (Cabreja 5)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Kiara Morales 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell Catholic (1-0):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>23<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (0-1):<cstyle:> 22<0x2002>25<0x2002>22<0x2002>16 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bishop Guertin 3, Pinkerton 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Sarah Bolduc 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Bolduc 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Kara Porter 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Callie Miller 12, Bolduc 8 (Miller 3, Bolduc 3, Leslie Heiser 3, Izzy McIntyre 3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Bolduc 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bishop Guertin (2-1):<cstyle:> 16<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (0-2):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>15<0x2002>10<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Milford 3, Pelham 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Kylie Chamberlain 6, Hannah Kelley 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Hailey Baker 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Meghan Roemer 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces): <cstyle:>Hannah Kelley 16 (1)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Angelina Balzotti 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Milford:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>22<0x2002>27<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>19 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Fellowship Christian 3, Northeast Metro 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Adriana Taboucherani 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:>Taboucherani 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Eva Brodnick 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> Taboucherani 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Ashley Gallagher 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Northeast Metro:<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>17<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Fellowship Christian:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.