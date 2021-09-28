Tuesday, Sept. 28 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 4, Lynnfield 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Lana Mickelson 2, Meg Freiermuth, Reese Gallant
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Freiermuth, Bailey Stock, Cat Colvin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Charlene Basque 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lynnfield: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (6-1): 40 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Exeter 5, Pinkerton 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Sage Wing, Jaelyn Crossman
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Elise LeBlanc 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton (3-5-3): 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Exeter (11-0): 23 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 0, Timberlane 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: S Lyndsay Troisi 7; T Brandi Garrand
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Salem (3-6-2): 000 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Timberlane (3-5-2): 000 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 5, Nashua South 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Ava Sanchez 2, Sophia Ponzini 2, Amy Lanouette 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Annie Mitchell 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (6-1-1): 32 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Nashua South (3-5-2): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>John Stark 3, Sanborn 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Kate Lussier 6, Kia Patterson 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Sanborn (3-5): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>John Stark (8-1): 30 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bow 4, Sanborn 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Tress Blomberg 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Sanborn (3-4): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Bow (4-4): 22 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 4, North Reading 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Meghan Murray, Lilly Ragusa, Delaney Woekel, Rita Cahalane
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Lily Chorebanian, Morgan Valeri, Olivia McDonald, Woekel
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Reading (2-4-1): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (1-5-1): 31 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Chelmsford 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Emma Reilly, Rose MacLean, Brooke Cedorchuck
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Reilly 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Adelaide Weeden 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover (5-0-1): 30 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Chelmsford: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 4, Tewksbury 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Brenna Corcoran, 3, Nora Hess
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Stella Mondejar 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Tewksbury: 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (2-4): 31 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 1, North Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Kerri Finneran
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: NA Jenna Bard 3; CC Maegan Wilson 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (2-3-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (4-3): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 9, Central Catholic 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central winners: Will Liele (2 and 1), Tyler Kirby (4 and 3), Mac McCarthy (3 and 2), Jake Kramer (2-up)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Central Catholic 6-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell 2, Haverhill 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Team leaders: Aiden Azevedo (3 and 2) 35 medalist, Zach Robertson (2-up), Matt Murphy (2and 1), Nick Samaha (1-ip), Max Gould (3 and 1), Ryan DiFloures (3 and 1), Dom DeLuca (3 and 1)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Haverhill 5-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 80, Newburyport 154
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Team leaders: Joe O'Connell (N) 30, Brody Brown (N) 30, Ava Spencer (P) 29, Parker Cowles (N) 25, Charlie Forrest (N) 24, Will Palermino (N) 23, Cam Collette (N) 22, Nick Kutcher (P) 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pentucket 1-6, Newburyport 7-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Gilford 0, Sanborn 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Team scores: Sanborn 63, Plymouth 62, Prospect Mountin 44, Gilford 38
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Sanborn leaders: Josh Radjavitch 20, Jake Bond 19, Cole Chaplin 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Sanborn 8-9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Burke, Astros sweep
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Hoodkroft (par 36)Team scores: Pinkerton 200, Dover 205, Hanover 207, Keene 209 Pinkerton leaders: Jeremy Burke 37, Julianna Megan 38, Robbie DeFeo 41; Lydia Tufts, Max Lukeman and Ethan Doherty 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pinkerton 16-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lynnfield 1, Pentucket 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Alex Bishop
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Trevor Kamuda
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Tyler Correnti 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lynnfield: 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (2-4-2): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 7, Timberlane 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Braeden Manci 3, Ryan Husson 2, Max Husson, Ben Breen
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Windham Kyle Gschwend 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (7-1-2): 4 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Timberlane: 1 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 1, Haverhill 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Nik Previte
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: H Tyler Carroll 7; A Nil Castro-Rovira 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover (3-3-1): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (3-4-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Billerica 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Owen Phelan, Caleb Ginsburg, Jack Determan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: NA Matt Wessel 1, George Xenakis 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Billerica: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (4-0-2): 21 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 3, Whittier 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Joe Abt, Grant Schroeder, Ben Norton
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: John Emerson, Nick Hubbard Brucher, John DiTullio
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Will Hight 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (1-6): 12 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Whittier: 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 0, Salem 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Sanborn 4, John Stark 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Matt Martin 2, Brady Ash 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Nolan Ash 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Sanborn (2-7): 13 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>John Stark (2-7): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 3, Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: L Santos Zeleya; CC Jackson Wetherbee, Luke Maresca, Ian Maresca
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: L Arodi Rodriguez 14; CC George Karafilidis 5, Owen D'Agata 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lawrence (2-5-1): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (5-1-1): 21 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 3, Lynnfield 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Sabrina Campbell, Annabelle Sylvanowicz, Mollie Cahalane
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket: 21 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lynnfield: 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Masconomet 5, Central Catholic 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Adrianna Marinello 2, Abigail Regan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Kristin Gnabasik 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (3-2-1): 21 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Masconomet (6-1): 32 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 7, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Adrianna Marinello 2, Macy Daigle. Zarina Pinto, Megan Malolepszy, Daniela Dinitto, Kate Reagan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: CC Kristin Gnabasik 0,; L Fedalis Rodriguez 16, Cefeldalina Lara 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (3-3-1): 52 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lawrence (0-9): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 10, Whittier 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: W Madison Dawkins 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton: 46 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Whittier (4-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 1, Salem 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Kathryn Bedard
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: P Libby Williams
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Salem: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton (6-2-2): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 1, Windham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Sophia Keogh
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Arden Ferrari-Henry 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Timberlane (8-1): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (4-5-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 3, Greater Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Madison Gosse, Victoria Dawkins, Emily Ceder
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: W Madison Dawkins 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Whittier (6-1): 21 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Greater Lawrence: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 4, Billerica 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: NA Ella Slayton 2, Janie Papell, Charl0tte Martel
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: NA Paige Pefine 7; B Paige Pefine 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (5-1-1): 13 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Billerica: 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 4, Methuen 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: M Riley 0Hearn, Courtnee Pickles; H Julia Rogers 2, Hannah Allen 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: M Sam Pfeil 8; H Mallory Amirian 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (2-3-1): 31 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (4-2-1): 20 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 3, Pentucket 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Nicole Zahornasky 9, Jillian Sheehy 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Zahornasky 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Megan Codair (6), Leigha Cignetti (5)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (1-6): 2525241911 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (1-5): 2020262515 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 3, Pinkerton 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: P Lily Heywood 9, Abby Leppert 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: P Leppert 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: P Ella Koelb 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): P Lexa Galler 10, Sierra Edgecomb 9 (Koelb 3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: P Heywood 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton (5-3): 251725207 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (5-1): 1825232515 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Keene 3, Timberlane 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Alison McGonagle 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: McGonagle 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Corinne Morrison 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Aces: Emily Hatt 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Lauren Hayes 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Timberlane (2-5): 161623 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Keene (4-4): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>John Stark 3, Pelham 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Shaelyn Hinton 8 Hannah Kelly 5 Kylie Chamberlin 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Hinton 2, Kelly 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Meghan Roemer 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): (Hinton 2 Roemer 2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Angelina Balzotti 18 Haileigh LaFlamme 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pelham (0-8): 22162518 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>John Stark: 25251825 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 3, Tewksbury 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Kya Kurdier 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Kya Burdier 2, Emmerson Cerauolo 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Emmerson Cerasuolo 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): (Kya Burdier 3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Gabbi Burdier 39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Tewksbury: 22202525 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (6-0): 25251927 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Chelmsford 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Nadine Abdat 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Abdat 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Emma Bosco 12; Anna Wong 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points/aces: Isabelle McElhiney 6/3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Christine Crateau 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (6-0): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Chelmsford:81518 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Central Catholic 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: A Marissa Kobelski 13, Sophia Pierce 7; CC Francheska Paulino 9, Herian Perez 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: A Olivia Foster 1; CC Ava Pawlus 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: A Ava Sipley 31; CC Kayleigh Holland 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): A Sophia Miele 16 (1), Pierce 14 (1); CC Holland 19 (6)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Marissa Kobelski 12, Pierce 12; CC Eva Coutu 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover (6-1):825252015 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (2-5): 2520202512 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lawrence 3, Dracut 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Ashley Nivar 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Xiomerlyn Lopez 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Mya Rivera 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): (Diaraliz Brito 3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Heidy Acevedo 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Dracut: 20142517 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lawrence (3-5): 25252025 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 3, Lowell Catholic 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Samantha Azzari 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Victor Portorreal 3, Azzari 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Azzari 10 (Portorreal 3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Hannah Azzari 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lowell Catholic: 171314 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Whittier (2-6): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dover 3, Salem 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Bailey Sacco 5, Addie Lucier 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Lucier 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Katie Jamer 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): (Jamer 3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Lily Amiss 8, Sacco 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Dover: 11252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Salem: 2519720 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Mystic Valley 3, Greater Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Kerry Ortiz 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Esmeraldao Rojas 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Janeily Alvarez 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points: Kiara Morales 4 Aces: Alvarez 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Morales 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Greater Lawrence (3-5): 161821 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Mystic Valley: 252525 3
