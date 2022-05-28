Friday, May 27 highlights
Baseball
Methuen 6, North Andover 3
North Andover (3): Radulski lf 4-1-1, Lynch rf 3-0-0, Crosby 2b/p 3-0-0, Perry 1b 2-0-0, Carpentier c 3-0-2, Twombly cr 0-1-0, Johnson cf 3-1-1, Lawrence 3b 3-0-0, Dolan dh 2-0-0, Partridge 0-0-0, Faro ss/p 3-0-1. Totals 26-3-5
Methuen: Sullivan SS 4-0-3, Kalivas P 4-0-1, Pappalardo 3B 3-0-1, Mullen 1B 3-0-0, Borrelli C 3-0-0, Marizan DH 3-1-1, O. Kneeland LF/RF 1-3-1, Silverio RF 1-0-1, Zannini LF 2-1-1, Pride CF 3-1-2, Lopez 2B 0-0-0
RBIs: M — Sullivan 2, Zannini, Pride
LP: Crosby
North Andover: 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 — 3
Methuen: 0 1 0 2 0 3 0 — 6
B.C. High 5, Central Catholic 1
Central Catholic (1): Florence cf 3-0-0, Kearney 1b 3-0-0, Cloutier lf 3-1-1, Savio dh 3-0-0, Normandie rf 3-0-0, Espinola 2b 2-0-0, Antonopoulos 3b 1-0-1, Bartlett c 2-0-0, Delacruz ss 2-0-0. Totas 22-1-2
LP: Rondeau
B.C. High: 0 0 0 2 3 0 0 — 5
Central Catholic: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Pinkerton 6, Winnacunnet 4
Pinkerton (6): Horne ss 4-1-0, Yennaco c 4-1-2, Albert cf 4-1-2, Marshall lf 2-0-0, N. Rioux 3-1-1, T. Rioux p 1-1-0, Lukeman p 0-0-0, Doyle dh 2-1-0, Stacy rf 3-0-1, Corsetto 2b 3-0-0. Totals 26-6-6
RBI: Yennaco, Stacy
WP: T. Rioux; LP: Brassill
Winnacunnet: 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 — 4
Pinkerton: 1 0 4 0 1 0 0 — 6
Windham 6, Nashua North 3
Windham (6): Armstrong rf 3-1-1, Pendleton 0-0-0, Rice ss/p 4-0-1, Constantine lf 2-1-1, Parke cf 3-0-1, Haga 1b 2-1-1, Koza 3b 2-1-0, Runde c 3-1-1, Osiek p 2-0-0, Salvador lf 1-0-0, Hoffman 1-1-1. Totals 23-6-7
RBI: Rice 2, Runde 2, Hoffman 2
WP: Rice
Nashua North: 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 3
Windham: 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 — 6
Merrimack 4, Salem 3
Salem (3): Roeger ss 3-1-0, Boodoo 2b 4-0-0, Ahlers cf 4-1-3, Gigante c 4-0-2, Masson 1b 3-0-1, Deschene lf 4-1-1, Ciarcia rf 2-0-0, Doherty 3b 3-0-0, Gomez p 2-0-0. Totals 29-3-7
RBI: Gigante, Doherty
LP: Gomez
Salem: 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 — 3
Merrimack: 0 0 3 0 0 0 1 — 4
Girls Lacrosse
Wayland 12, North Andover 5
Goals: Janie Papell 3, Isabella Robinson, Maise Wood
Assists: Papell, Robinson
Saves: Priscilla Murray 6
Softball
Pinkerton 12, Winnacunnet 5
Pinkerton (12): L.Mason cf 4-3-1, Lemay 2b 5-2-1, Moore 1b 4-1-2, Keisling dp 4-1-1, O.Mason ss 3-1-2, Gibeault lf 3-2-2, Kozak 3b 4-0-2, Alexander rf 3-0-0, Schoenenberger c 4-1-4, Michaud ph 1-1-0. Totals 35-12-15
HR: Schoenenberger
RBI: Schoenenberger 5, Kozak 2, O.Mason, Gibeault
WP: Murray (6-1)
Pinkerton (13-5): 2 0 2 4 0 3 1 — 12
Winnacunnet (12-6): 0 4 0 0 1 0 0 — 5
Central Catholic 8, Haverhill 2
Central Catholic (8): Malowitz p, 5-1-3; Boucher 2b, 2-0-1; Milner 3b, 5-0-1; Rapaglia ss, 4-0-1; Fox c, 4-1-2; Boyer cf, 4-1-2; Ovalles DP, 3-0-0; Kandru ph, 1-1-1; Latulippe 1b, 4-2-2; John rf, 3-2-2. Totals 35-8-15
RBI: Malowitz 2, John 2, Milner, Rapaglia, Kandru, Latulippe
WP: Malowitz; LP: DeCicco
Central Catholic: 1 2 0 1 0 4 0 — 8
Haverhill: 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 2
Pentucket 8, Lawrence 2
Records: Pentucket 10-8
Windham 12, Nashua North 3
Windham (12): Mitrou ss 3-1-0, Belair cf 5-1-3, Nolan lf 5-3-3, DeCotis c 5-1-3, Tower 4-2-3, Senenig 2b 2-1-1, Pendleton 2b 1-0-0, Wright p 3-1-1, Ballard p 2-0-0, Yantosca 1b 1-1-0, Forsyth 1b 3-1-0, Introne rf 0-0-0, Hollingshead rf 2-0-0. Totals 36-12-14
RBI: Belair 4, Tower 2, Nolan, DeCotis, Wright
WP: Ballard
Windham: 2 0 5 0 0 0 5 — 12
Nashua North: 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 3
Whittier 16, Greater Lowell 2
Whittier (16): Noury ss 6-3-3, Habib 3b/p 6-1-2, Bioren 1b 5-1-1, Graham p 3-2-3, Hamlett lf 1-0-0, Hurley lf 5-3-3, Valera cf 4-3-3, Ouellette c 4-0-1, Rousseau 2b 5-2-3, Nadeau dp 2-0-0, Santomassino rf 3-0-2, Tavares rf 1-1-0. Totals 45-16-21
RBI: Hurley 3, Valera 3, Santomassino 3
WP: Graham
Whittier: 4 2 0 2 2 3 3 — 16
Greater Lowell: 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
Saturday, May 28 highlights
Baseball
Wakefield 5, Andover 4
Andover (6): B. Gibson LF 3-0-1, J. Brown CF 4-1-3, Lembo DH/P 4-1-1, E. Brenner 2B 3-0-0, Besette 3B 3-0-2, Bucci 3-0-1, D. Brenner CR 0-0-0, Walles 1B 2-1-0, Archambault RF 3-0-0, Reming SS 2-1-0, Rosner PH 1-0-0, Boese P 0-0-0, T.Gibson P 0-0-0. Totals 27-4-8
RBI: B. Gibson, J. Brown, Lembo, Besette
LP: T. Gibson
Softball
Mystic Valley 5, Greater Lawrence 1
Greater Lawrence (1): Lavallee c 1-0-0, Marshall ss 1-0-0, Croteau cf 2-0-0, Lopez 3b 1-0-0, Paula rf 2-0-0, Acevedo dp 2-0-0, Flores 2b 2-0-0, Caraballo 1b 2-0-0, Galan lf 1-1-0. Totals 14-1-0
RBI: Lavallee
WP: Bailey; LP: Reyes
Mystic Valley (15-4): 3 2 0 0 0 — 5
Greater Lawrence (7-12): 0 0 1 0 0 — 1
Mystic Valley 6, Greater Lawrence 5
Greater Lawrence (5): Lavallee c 2-1-1, Marshall ss 3-0-0, Croteau cf 2-1-1, Lopez 3b 2-2-1, Rojas 1b 3-0-1, Flores 2b 3-0-0, Gomez rf 1-0-0, Perez dp 2-0-0, Galan lf 2-1-0. Totals 20-5-4
RBI: Lavallee, Lopez 2, Rojas 2
WP: Bailey; LP: Lavallee
Mystic Valley (16-4): 0 0 4 1 1 0 — 6
Greater Lawrence (7-13): 2 0 0 0 0 3 — 5
Central Catholic 3, Burlington 0
Central Catholic (3): Malowitz p, 4-1-1; Boucher 2b 3-0-1; Milner 3b, 2-0-0; Rapaglia ss, 3-0-0; Fox c, 3-1-2; Ovalles dp, 3-1-1; Boyer cf, 2-0-1; Latulippe 1b, 3-0-2; John rf, 3-0-0. Totals 26-3-8
RBI: Fox, Latulippe, Boucher
WP: Malowitz; LP: Imbimbo
Burlington (18-2): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic (12-6): 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 — 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.