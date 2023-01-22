Girls Basketball
Billerica 59, Central Catholic 41
CC (41): Beers 0, Green 0, Kwo 1, Vient 0, Shanahan 0, Yfantopulos 2, Guertin 11, Montague 13, Smith 11, McNamara 3, Dick 0, Ayo 0
3-pointers: Guertin 3, Montague 2, McNamara
Central Catholic (4-6): 0 14 19 8 — 41
Billerica: 18 16 16 9 — 59
Girls Gymnastics
North Andover takes first
Team scores: 1. North Andover 134.2, 2. Tewksbury 132.4, 3. Lowell 127.95
North Andover placers:
Bars: 2. Carlin Wong 8.4, 3. Drew Perry 8.25; Beam: Wong 9.15; Floor: 2. Wong 9.3
Boys Ice Hockey
Windham 8, Londonderry 3
Windham: 3 2 3 — 8
Londonderry: 0 0 3 — 3
Goals: Austin Mullrenan 3, Nate Crowley 2, AJ Martino, Andrew Trudel, Rickey Barker
Saves: Vito Mancini 27
Andover 4, Waltham 4
Andover: 2 1 1 0 — 4
Waltham: 2 1 1 0 — 4
Goals: A — Alex Doudkin 2, Brendan Murnane, Carter Hillson
Assists: A — Braeden Archambault 2, Murnane, Nik Previte, Jonathan Lynch, Andrew Walles, Hillson.
Saves: A — Jackson Fuller 36
Bedford 3, Pinkerton 0
Bedford: 0 2 1 — 3
Pinkerton: 0 0 0 — 0
Saves: Damien Carter 25
Haverhill 2, Lowell 0
Lowell (3-9): 0 0 0 — 0
Haverhill (6-2-1): 0 0 2 — 2
Goals: Nick DiBurro, Tiger Mulligan
Assists: Darren Ackerman 2
Saves: Cal Pruett 19
Highlights: Haverhill wins on “Coach Gleason night.” The HHS Boosters and Hillie Hockey honored Coach Sean Gleason for his many years of passion and Hillie pride as a coach before the game. The team responded by giving him a shutout birthday win behind 19 saves from Cal Pruett. That makes back-to-back shutouts for Haverhill.
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks 3, Proctor Academy 1 Methuen 3, Acton-Boxborough 1
Goals: MJ Petisce, Sammy Ryan, Kat Schille, Nikole Gosse
Assists: Breena Lawrence 2, Emma Giordano, Schille, Gosse
Saves: Taylor Bruno 12
Central Catholic 7, Concord-Carlisle 5
Goals: CC — Lucy Irwin 3, Kailin Sullivan, Maddie DelVecchio, Maddie Burke, Gina DeMedeiros
Assists: CC — Irwin 2, Sullivan 3, DelVecchio 3, Natalie Belliveau, Cecilia Sinopoli
Saves: CC — Sydney Foster 35
Boys Indoor Track
Central athletes excel
Area placers:
Long jump relay: 3. Central Catholic (Suuna Klemera 20-2, Will Rizos 19-3, Jason Gendreau 19-2); 5-hurdle relay: 4. Central Catholic (Jahziel Polanco, Ryan Demeers, Matthew Kriner, Jason Gendreau) 26.77; High jump relay: 5. Central Catholi (Kalemera, Ben Faletra, John Ryan)
Wrestling
Salem 84, Merrimack 0
Team results: A Team — Salem 84, Merrimack 0; Salem 63, Bow 15; Semifinal: Salem 71, St. Johnsbury, Vermont, 12; Championship: Salem 51, Monty Tech 25. B Team — St. Johnsbury 42, Salem 39; Salem 61, Winnisquam 16; Salem 45, Bow 36; Salem 60, Portsmouth 24
Highlights — The following wrestlers won all four of their matches: Evan Lynch, Brody McDonald, Spencer Buscema, Jon Belkus, Brayden Fleming, Matteo Mustapha, David Jacques, Ben Begin, Tyler Pavidis...The following wrestlers won three of their four matches: Maddox Boudreau, Caleb O’Rourke, Matt Pucci, Jariel Hernandez, Reilly O’Brien, Jacob Grande, Kevin Todisco, Danny Hughes, DJ Porto, Jimmy Nelson
Choate 67, Brooks 6
Team scores: Eagle Hill 60, Brooks 12; Chate Rosemary Hall 67, Brooks 6; Pomfret School 63, Brooks 12
Nicolosi leads Hillies
Area placers:
106: 3. Michael Morris, Haverhill; 113: 2. Shea Morris, Haverhill; 120: 1. Cale Wood, Haverhill; 126: 4. Kyle Rhoton, NA; 152: 4. Youssef Zouaoui, NA; 160: 1. Brent Nicolosi, Haverhill; 3. Brendon Garcia, NA; 170: 2. Kaleb Rhoton, NA; 195: 4. Colby Carbone, NA; 220: 1. Matthew Harrold, Haverhill; 3. Gabe Spanks, NA; HVY: 3. Joao Datrindade, NA
Highlights: Haverhill’s Nicolosi and Harrold each won all their matches by pin
Natick 72, Whittier 6
Team scores: Whittier 68, Canton 18; Whittier 54, Catholic Memorial 30; Andover 54, Whittier 30; Whittier 47, Braintree 28; Natick 72, Whittier 6
Whittier individual records:
106: James Graves 1-2; 113: Aidan Fogarty 3-1; 120: Cole Hovde 1-2; 126: Connor Hastings 1-3; 132: Sebastien Boisvert 4-1; 138: Landen Hanety 5-0; 145: Luke Massaro 0-2; 152: Cole Lintner 1-4; 160: Anthony Midolo 3-2; 170: Braedan Jaber 3-2; 182: Eric Talley 4-1; 195: Matheus Binda 1-4; HVY: Logan Hauck 2-1
Records: Whittier 10-5
Natick 42, Andover 37
Team scores: Andover 54, Canton 6; Andover 51, Braintree 24; Andover 54, Whittier 30; Natick 42, Andover 37; Andover 42, Catholic Memorial 36
Andover individual records:
106: Yandel Morales 5-0; 113: Ryan Van Buren 2-2; 120: Jason Ballou 4-0; 126: Nick Archambault 4-0; 132: Archambault 1-0, Adrian Luck 0-3; 138: Adrian Luck 0-1, Alexander Luck 1-2; 145: Anthony Archambault 4-0, Henry Purssman 1-0; 152: Archambault 0-1, Prussman 2-1, Gavin Oliveira 0-1; 160: Amir Zamani 1-2, Oliveira 0-2; 170: Lucas Oliveira 5-0; 182: Ben Wong 0-4, Will Sheehan 0-1; 195: Sheehan 3-1; 220:Stephen Medeiros 3-2 ; HVY: Jason Osborne 4-1
Records: Andover 15-5
Methuen 61, Waltham 6
Team scores: Methuen 66, Waltham 6; Methuen 66, Keefe Tech 6; Methuen 53, Quabbin 4; Methuen 78, Lexington 0, Methuen 66, Woburn 6; Methuien 45, St. John’s 14
Methuen individual records:
106: Antonnio Rios 4-1; 113: Dome Gangi 3-0; 120: Joe Tavares 3-1, Jailen Delacruz 1-0, Gangi 1-0; 126: Cael Keough 2-0, Anthony DeMaio 2-1; 132: A.DeMaio 2-0, Vincent Jimenez 2-0, Jack Stoddard 1-0; 138: Noah Beshara 3-1, Stoddard 1-0; 145: Javier Sanchez 2-0, Vinnie DeMaio 2-0, Ricardo Roche 1-0, Beshara 1-0; 152: Jeydany Ortega 2-0, V.DeMaio 3-0, Anthony Campagnone 1-0; 160: Ortega 2-0, Tim Dornezon 1-1, Braeden Deaney 1-1; 170: Joe Bolduc 5-0; 182: Shane Eason 5-0; 195: Gabe Fonseca 4-1; 220: Jariel Julio 5-0; HVY: Josirus Gomez 4-1
Highlights: The Rangers defeated six opponents by a combined 369-36 while individual wrestlers combined to win 64 of the 72 matches.
Records: Methuen 28-0
Central Catholic 55, Springfield Central 17
Team scores: Central Catholic 55, West Springfield 15; Central Catholic 55, Springfield Central 17; Central Catholic 63, Agawam 12; Central Catholic 38, Hope 33
Central Catholic individual records:
106: Cole Glynn 4-0; 113: Isiah Santiago 4-0; 120: Jackie Dehney 3-1; 126: James Crippen 2-2; 132: Nick Spero 3-2; 138: Pablo Salis 2-2; 145: James Bohenko 4-0; 152: Jason Belkus 4-0; 160: Caden Chase 4-0; 170: Mike Gnabsik 0-4; 182: Nate Blanchette 4-0; 220: Gianni Giuffrida 1-3; HVY: Luke Giuffrida 3-1
Highlights: With six undefeated wrestlers leading the way to four convincing dual victories, Central Catholic turned a long bus ride into a fun road trip
Lawrence 48, Billerica 27
Team scores: Lawrence 48, Billerica 27; Lawrence 66, Nashoba Valley 6; Greater Lawrence 45, Lawrence 35
Lawrence individual records:
106: Jayden Reynoso 2-1; 113: Domenic Armano 2-1; 120: Kelyn Pena 2-1; 126: Naizel Florian 3-0; 132: Jazaiah Dejesus 3-0; 138: Joel Garcia 1-0; 145: Ian Perdomo 1-0, Garcia 0-1; 152: Juan Carlos Martinez 2-0; 160: Martinez 1-0, Xavier Rios 0-1; 170: Danny Rosa 1-2; 182: Jordany Mateo 0-1, Jose Tavares 0-2; 195: Nathaniel Ramos 3-0; 220: Izzik Adames 3-0; HVY: Brady Rodriguez 1-1
