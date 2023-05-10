<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Phillips 11, Cushing Academy 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Phillips (11):<cstyle:> DeBenedictis lf 3-0-0, Sundaram lf 0-0-0, Flynn rf 3-1-2, Gallo ss 3-2-1, Miranda 2b 0-0-0, Lamson 3b 4-1-1, Grady 1b 2-3-1, Hotaling 2b/ss 4-2-1, Callahan c 3-1-2, Carrara dh 2-0-1, White dh 1-1-1, Gomez cf 3-0-0. Totals 28-11-10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Lamson 2, Callahan 2, DeBenedictis, Flynn, Gomez. <cstyle:textBold>2B:<cstyle:> Grady Hotaling, Lamson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Brown
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> North Andover's Rob Brown relieved starter Teo Spacaccini with the bases loaded and two out in the third and Phillips trailing 4-1. He ended the threat with a called third strike and earned the victory when Phillips rallied. The sophomore walked three but struck out four and didn't allow a hit in 2 1/3 innings...Andover freshman Owen Callahan had two hits and drove in a pair
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Cushing Academy:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Phillips (11-5):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>4<0x2002>6<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 9, Haverhill 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (4):<cstyle:> Marizan lf 5-1-2, Sullivan ss 5-2-2, Pappalardo dh/2b 2-0-1, Escano Vargas rf 5-1-3, O. Kneeland 2b/p 5-0-1, Pride cf 3-2-1, Canario 1b 3-1-1, Lachance c 4-0-2, Santiago cr 0-1-0, Lopez 3b 2-1-0, Sanchez ph 0-0-0.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill ():<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Lachance 3, PAppalardo 2, Kneeland, Canario
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Mullen (5 ip, 2er, 5h, 3bb, 4k)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Hollis-Brookline 13, Pelham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (0):<cstyle:> Todino cf 2-0-0, Garcia 2b 1-0-0, Paquette c 2-0-1, N.Muise dh 2-0-0, Carroll p/ss 1-0-0, D.Muise 3b 2-0-0, James 1b 2-0-0, Davidson ss/p 1-0-0, Ke.Hardy p 1-0-0, Ky.Hardy rf 2-0-0. Totals 16-0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Carroll.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> Scott Paquette saved the Pythons from being no-hit
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Hollis-Brookline:<cstyle:> 6<0x2002>0<0x2002>6<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Exeter 6, Windham 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (1):<cstyle:> Armstrong lf 4-0-1, Salvador rf 4-1-2, Constantine cf 3-0-1, Sullo p 4-0-1, Hoffman dh 4-0-1, Runde 3b 3-0-1, Murphy 1b 3-0-1, Arinello c 3-0-1, Russell ss 2-0-0, Welby ph 1-0-0. Totals 30-1-9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Sullo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Sullo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Exeter:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>5<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 8, Bishop Guertin 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (8):<cstyle:> Albert 4-1-1, Horne 4-2-3, Marshall 3-0-1, Corsetto 3-2-1, Barbuto 1-1-1, Boucher 1-0-0, Yennaco 2-0-0, Day 1-0-0, Sharp 1-1-0, Adrien 0-0-0, Cioffi 1-0-0, Archer 3-1-2, Jones 3-0-0. Totals 27-8-9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Horne 2, Archer 2, Marshall, Corsetto, Sharp. <cstyle:textBold>2B:<cstyle:> Archer. <cstyle:textBold>3B:<cstyle:> Albert
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Watson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Casey Watson earned a complete-game victory on a two hitter, allowing an unearned run and striking out four...Brendan Horne paced the offense with three hits and accounting for four runs...Cyle Archer also drove in two
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bishop Guertin:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (9-3):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2<0x2002>2<0x2002>2<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Goffstown 12, Salem 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (2):<cstyle:> Roeger ss 3-1-1, Ciarcia cf 2-0-0, Masson 1b 3-0-1, Hamman c 2-0-0, Deschene rf 2-0-0, Maietta 3b 1-0-0, Cruz 2-0-1, Boodoo 2b 2-0-0, LaGrasse lf 2-1-1. Totals 19-2-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Masson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Lacharite
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goffstown:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>7<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 8, Lawrence 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (5):<cstyle:> Vega 2b 4-2-3, Diaz c 3-1-1, Manon 1b 2-1-1, Rodriguez cf 2-0-0, Castillo 3b 3-0-1, Jimenez dh 3-0-2, Gil lf 3-0-0, Arias 1-1-0, Romero ss 2-1-0, Medina rf 3-0-1. Totals 25-5-9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (8):<cstyle:> Florence lf 2-0-0, Rickenbach 0-0-0, Iannessa 0-0-0, Norris rf 2-1-1, Kearney 1b 3-1-1, Antonopoulos 3-1-0, Savio dh 2-0-1, Jankowski dh 0-1-0, Normandie 2b/p 2-1-0, Bartlett c 2-0-0, Delacruz ss 3-1-1, Bishop cf 3-1-1, McNamara cr 0-1-0. Totals 22-8-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Manon, Rodriguez, Gil; Savio 2, Florence, Kearney, Bishop. <cstyle:textBold>2B:<cstyle:> Vega 2, Manon; Savio
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Melendez; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Perez
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Jack Savio's two-run double was part of a game-winning, seven-run fourth for the Raiders...Jonathan Vega had two doubles among his three hits for Lawrence...David Manon and Carlos Rodriguez each had a pair of RBI for the Lancers
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (5-8):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (10-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>7<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 14, Kearsarge 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Taylor Galgay 4, Hannah Deschene 4, Sophia Joncas 2, Kate Burke 2, Jillian LeBlanc, Katherine Carroll
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Addie Breault 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> Taylor Galgay entered the match with 98 career goals and hit the century mark with the second of her four in the Pythons' rout
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (6-4):<cstyle:> 9<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kearsarge:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 15, Northeast Metro 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Samantha Azzari 4, Hannah Azzari 4, Elizabeth Deacon 4, Kate Velazquez 2, Annalie Burton
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> H.Azzari, Deacon, Burton
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Eliana Lindsay 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> Junior Elizabeth Deacon from Amesbury knocked in the 100th goal of her career
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Northeast Metro:<cstyle:> 6<0x2002><0x2002>6 <0x2014> 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Concord 15, Salem 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Chloe Stone 3, Grace Driscoll, Lily George, Paige Frias
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Ella Mosto 10, Olivia Schoenrock 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 15, Hanover 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Hailey Schinder 5, Hannah Lisauskas 5, Bella Pinardi 3, Piper Knowlton 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Schinder, Lisauskas, Pinardi
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Sara DiClemente 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Hanover:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 8<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bedford 16, Central Catholic 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Abby Yfantopulos 3, Nicolette Licare 2, Livy Rondeau, Kerri Finneran 5, Kiara Edmunds
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bedford:<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (10-3):<cstyle:> <0x2002>5<0x2002>8 <0x2014> 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Hollis-Brookline 2, Pelham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (0):<cstyle:> Slaton ss 3-0-0, Aguiar p 3-0-0, Beisang c 3-0-0, Hinton 1b 2-0-0, Sauer cf 3-0-0, Roscoe rf 2-0-0, Berton 3b 2-0-0, Lacoss 2b 2-0-0, Berger rf 2-0-0. Totals 22-0-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Aguiar
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (5-7):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Hollis-Brookline:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 15, Bedford 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (15):<cstyle:> Poulin ss 1-1-0, McFadden 1b 1-1-1, As.Salafia p 2-0-0, O'Leary cf 4-4-4, Matarazzo 2b 5-4-4, Al.Salafia p/1b 3-1-1, Patles 3b 3-2-3, Salerno c 3-1-1, Paradis lf 4-1-2, Beaudet 1b/2b 3-1-0, Fowler rf 4-0-0. Totals 33-15-17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Patles 5, Matarazzo 2, Al.Salafia 2, Salerno. <cstyle:textBold>2B:<cstyle:> O'Leary 3, Patles, McFadden, Salerno
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Al.Salafia
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Katie O'Leary had three doubles and a single while driving in a pair...Olivia Matarazzo also had four hits...Avery Patles drove in three on her three hits
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bedford:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (8-4):<cstyle:> 6<0x2002>2<0x2002>3<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 9, Goffstown 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (9):<cstyle:> Olson cf 5-2-2, Lucacio 2b 2-0-0, Lucier ss 4-0-2, McNamara 3b 3-0-0, M.Beeley flex 4-3-3, Poulin c 2-1-0, Moniz 1b 4-1-2, Paradis lf 4-0-1, Ventullo rf 2-0-1, Quinlan rf 1-1-1, A.Beeley 0-1-0. Totals 31-9-12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Olson 2, Lucier, M.Beeley, Paradis, Ventullo, Quinlan. <cstyle:textBold>2B:<cstyle:> Beeley 2. <cstyle:textBold>HR:<cstyle:> Olson, Beeley
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Ruel
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Six different Blue Devils drove in runs, led by two from Jenny Olson, who homered...all of Maddie Beeley's hits were for extra bases with a couple doubles and a solo homer...Sophomore Bailey Ruel went the distance, striking out seven and allowing six hits
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goffstown:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (9-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>4<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 4, Bishop Guertin 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (4):<cstyle:> Cahoon 1b 2-0-1, Moore c 2-0-0, Schoenenberger ss 3-1-2, Dunn lf 2-0-1, Michaud 3b 3-1-1, Boucher dp 0-0-0, Lemay cf 4-0-1, Hiscox 2b 3-0-0, Alexander rf 3-0-0, Gibeault 1b 1-0-0. Totals 23-4-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Michaud 3, Lemay. <cstyle:textBold>HR:<cstyle:> Michaud
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Cunha (2-4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Madi Cunha went the distance, allowing one earned run on seven hits and no walks with seven strikeouts...Kennedy Michaud hit a homer and drove in three
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (6-4):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bishop Guertin (5-7):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 4, Tewksbury 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Justin Tran 6-0, 6-0; 2. Jesse Rubera 6-1, 2-6, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Jackson Morin/Aidan Champsi 4-6, 6-3, 6-0; 2. Mikey Kmenta/Chris Butt 6-3, 6-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 6-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Keene 5, Pinkerton 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Beau Freedman 8-1; 6. Jack McGarrahan 8-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Freedman/Ethan Johnston 8-4; 3. Josh Roux/Arav Mahajan 8-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 4, Notre Dame 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 2. Meredith. Amirian 6-1, 6-2; 3. Abby Burrill 6-2, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Abbey Towler-Abby Brownrigg 7-6, 6-3; 2. Boston Alvino-Olivia Dicker 6-3, 6-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 4-9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 5, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Marie-Maxime Metivier (M) 7-0, 6-0; 2. Bree Lawrence (M) 6-0, 6-0; 3. Tanvi Patel (M) 6-0, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Liv Lawrence-Sarah Petisce (M) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ava Duffy-Rachel Schena (M) 6-0, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 5, Central Catholic 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Rachel Chen 6-3, 6-1; 2. Mia Thomas 6-2, 6-1; 3. Sonika Chaudhary 6-0, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Sadie Berube/Amanda Kim 6-1, 6-1; 2. Elysia Yu/Valerie Chu 6-0, 6-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 10-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Track and Field
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 87, Methuen 58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pole vault<cstyle:>: William Rios (CC) 10-0; <cstyle:textBold>Shot put<cstyle:>: Thomas Galusha (CC) 48-8.5; <cstyle:textBold>Discus<cstyle:>: Presley Titus (CC) 111-4.5; <cstyle:textBold>Javelin<cstyle:>: Christian Anziani (M) 139-1; <cstyle:textBold>Long jump<cstyle:>: Ty Cannistraro (CC) 19-9.5; <cstyle:textBold>Triple jump:<cstyle:> Earl Pemberton (M) 38-3; <cstyle:textBold>High jump<cstyle:>: John Ryan (CC) 5-10; <cstyle:textBold>110 hurdles<cstyle:>: Ryan (CC) 16.1; <cstyle:textBold>100 meters<cstyle:>: Elgin Ekwi (M) 11.0; <cstyle:textBold>Mile<cstyle:>: Sean Kim (CC) 4:56.0; <cstyle:textBold>4x100 relay<cstyle:>: Central Catholic 46.0; <cstyle:textBold>400<cstyle:>: Othmane El Hayani (M) 52.6; <cstyle:textBold>400 hurdles<cstyle:>: Ruan (CC) 59.6; <cstyle:textBold>800<cstyle:>: Corey Mangione (CC) 2:09.4; <cstyle:textBold>200<cstyle:>: Josh Kwakye (M) 22.7; <cstyle:textBold>2-mile<cstyle:>: Alex Willard (CC) 10:45; <cstyle:textBold>4x400 relay<cstyle:>: Central Catholic 4:14.3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell 109, Haverhill 35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Area winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Shot put<cstyle:>: Myles Robertson 46-3; <cstyle:textBold>800:<cstyle:> Jack Colantouni 2:02; <cstyle:textBold>200:<cstyle:> Jayden Brito 23.5; <cstyle:textBold>4x400:<cstyle:> Joel Ishiimwe, Stephane Fevry, Tyler Campbell, Jack Colantouni 3:49.3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 91, Andover 54
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pole vault<cstyle:>: Tyler Drummey (A) 13-0; <cstyle:textBold>Shot put<cstyle:>: Jake Saalfrank (NA) 42-7; <cstyle:textBold>Discus<cstyle:>: Keenan Gosselin (NA) 146-8; <cstyle:textBold>Javelin<cstyle:>: Cody Carbone (NA) 148-2; <cstyle:textBold>Long jump<cstyle:>: Andrew Webster (NA) 21-4.25; <cstyle:textBold>Triple jump:<cstyle:> Zack Traficante (NA) 40-9.75; <cstyle:textBold>High jump<cstyle:>: Zack Traficante (NA) 6-2; <cstyle:textBold>110 hurdles<cstyle:>: Nate Jacques (NA) 14.98; <cstyle:textBold>100 meters<cstyle:>: Neil Chowdhury (A) 11.14; <cstyle:textBold>Mile<cstyle:>: Colin Kirn (A) 4:26.81; <cstyle:textBold>4x100 relay<cstyle:>: North Andover 44.22; <cstyle:textBold>400<cstyle:>: David Muir (NA) 53.09; <cstyle:textBold>400 hurdles<cstyle:>: Nate Solivan (NA) 1:01.05; <cstyle:textBold>800<cstyle:>: Cole Giles (NA) 2:02.91; <cstyle:textBold>200<cstyle:>: Chowdhury (A) 22.47; <cstyle:textBold>2-mile<cstyle:>: Ryan Connolly (NA) 9:56.79; <cstyle:textBold>4x400 relay<cstyle:>: Chowdhury (A) 3:45.65
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight<cstyle:>: North Andover clinched the MVC Large dual meet title.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Track and Field
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 137, Methuen 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pole vault<cstyle:>: Gianna Zanni (CC) 8-0; <cstyle:textBold>Shot put<cstyle:>: Cyan Scott (CC) 33-5; <cstyle:textBold>Discus<cstyle:>: Lizzie Welch (CC) 97-4; <cstyle:textBold>Javelin<cstyle:>: Franchesca Thurston (CC) 99-0; <cstyle:textBold>Long jump<cstyle:>: Veralie Perrier (CC) 17-11.5; <cstyle:textBold>Triple jump:<cstyle:> Anya Neira (CC) 35-9; <cstyle:textBold>High jump<cstyle:>: Macy Daigle (CC) 5-6; <cstyle:textBold>100 hurdles<cstyle:>: Janessa Duran (CC) 15.7; <cstyle:textBold>100 meters<cstyle:>: Rayniah Mercadet (CC) 12.9; <cstyle:textBold>Mile<cstyle:>: Olivia Guillet (CC) 5:49.8; <cstyle:textBold>4x100 relay<cstyle:>: Central 51.4; <cstyle:textBold>400<cstyle:>: Lauren Fennessy (CC) 59.2; <cstyle:textBold>400 hurdles<cstyle:>: Duren (CC) 74.8; <cstyle:textBold>800<cstyle:>: Sydney Ng (CC) 2:35.3; <cstyle:textBold>200<cstyle:>: Neira (CC) 25.7; <cstyle:textBold>2-mile<cstyle:>: Laurenn Sughrue (CC) 15.09; <cstyle:textBold>4x400 relay<cstyle:>: Central 4:25.3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Central Catholic 5-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell 100, Haverhill 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Area winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>100:<cstyle:> Gianna Spero 12.8; <cstyle:textBold>800:<cstyle:> Lauren Downer 2:28.8; <cstyle:textBold>High jump:<cstyle:> Linda Laffey 4-10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell 3, Andover 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Alex McNally 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> McNally 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Marco Gomez Cabo 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Zach David Gao 11 (McNally 2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> 26<0x2002>22<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover:<cstyle:> 24<0x2002>25<0x2002>18<0x2002>16 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 3, Haverhill 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Aaron Bennett 29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Ryan DiFloures 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Devon Buscema 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Mason Holmes (2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Holmes 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> The Hillies left Chelmsford having won only one set despite scoring at least 23 points in each of the four sets
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (9-4):<cstyle:> 23<0x2002>30<0x2002>24<0x2002>23 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>28<0x2002>26<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Central Catholic 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Kyler Shea 13, Gyan Mistry 12; CC <0x2014> Jaithian Medina 9, Connor MacDougall 9, Angel Viruet 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Bobby Gilbert 2, Jake O<0x2019>Neil 2; CC <0x2014> Viruet 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Yash Patel 35; CC <0x2014> Michael Nguyen 30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service Points (aces):<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Kyler Shea (2); CC <0x2014> Medina 16 (3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Shea 6; CC <0x2014> Medina 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>19<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic:<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>25<0x2002>18<0x2002>16 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lowell 3, Greater Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Ericson Lopez 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Lopez 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Anthony Rubim 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Raidel Perez 9 (3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Perez 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lowell:<cstyle:> 27<0x2002>25<0x2002>20<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (3-10):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>12<0x2002>25<0x2002>19 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Central Catholic 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Noah Chanthaboun 12, Isaac Williams 12; <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Jaithian Medina 3, Angel Vituet 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Alex McNally 5; <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Colin Fauge 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Marco Gomez Cabo 34; <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Michael Nguyen 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> David Gau 2 (Isaac Williams 6); <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Nguyen 9 (2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Enzo Master 16; <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Medina 11
<pstyle:text1>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic:<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>15<0x2002><0x2002>5 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Winnacunnet 3, Pinkerton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Trey Baker 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Parker Townsend 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Myles Melim 8, Ben Koelb 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Melim (3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Baker 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (4-7):<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>22<0x2002>19 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winnacunnet:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
