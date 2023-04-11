Monday, April 10 highlights
Baseball
Exeter 9, Timberlane 0
Timberlane (9): Doherty cf/lf 2-0-0, Mlocek ph 0-0-0, Kelley c 2-0-1, Zambrowicz 1b 2-0-0, Basnett 0-0-0, Kontos rf/1b 2-0-0, Fitzgerald 3b 3-0-1, Perty 2b 1-0-1, Hagerty 2b 0-0-0, Bramhall dh 3-0-0, Pantano ss 0-0-0, Fabrizio lf 1-0-0, Peetz p 0-0-0 Achilles p 1-0-0, Anderson 0-0-0 Mwangi p/cf 2-0-0
LP: Mwangi
Exeter: 1 5 0 1 2 0 0 — 9
Timberlane (0-1): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Concord 9, Windham 2
Windham (2): Armstrong cf 2-0-0, Hoffman 2b 2-0-0, Constantine p 3-0-1, Sullo ss 3-0-0, Welby dh 3-1-0, Murphy 1b 3-0-0, Salvador rf 3-0-2, Parke lf 2-0-0, Introne p 0-0-0, Murphy p 1-0-0, Arinello c 3-0-1, Koutrobis 0-1-0, Totals 25-2-4
RBI: Salvador, Constantine
LP: Constantine
Concord (1-0): 0 0 0 0 0 8 1 — 9
Windham (0-1): 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 — 2
Triton 12, Greater Lawrence 1
Greater Lawrence (1): McConnell 3-0-1, Cosme 2-0-0, Adames 2-0-0, Rosario 1-0-0, Mastro 2-0-0, Familia 2-1-1, Rivera 2-0-0, Wiley 2-0-0, Toglia 2-0-1. Totals 18-1-3
Triton (12): Piaseczynski rf 2-2-1, Rumph ss 3-2-3, Johnson c 3-0-1, Hersey c 0-0-0, Egan p/1b 3-1-2, Gardella p 0-0-0, Bonasera lf 3-0-0, Dupuis 3-1-1, Lindholm 3-2-2, Penney 1b 3-2-3, Fraser 2b 2-2-1, Hussey 2b 0-0-0. Totals 25-12-14
RBI: T — Rumph 3, Egan 2, Penney 2, Piaseczynski, Lindholm, Fraser; GL — Toglia
WP: Egan
Greater Lawrence: 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Triton (2-0): 1 5 4 2 0 — 12
Pinkerton 11, Alvirne 0
Pinkerton (11): Horne ss 3-2-2, Yennaco c 3-1-0, Albert cf 4-2-1, Marshall 1b 3-1-1, Corsetto 2b 2-1-0, Barbuto 3b 3-1-1, Sharp lf 3-1-1, Jones dh 2-1-0, Boucher rf/p 3-1-0, Cooper rf 0-0-0, Day ph 1-0-1, Archer ph 0-0-0, Totals 27-11-7
RBI: Horne 3, Yennaco, Albert, Marshall 2, Corsetto, Sharp, Jones
WP: Hammer
Highlights: The defending state champs picked up right where they left off last June. Brendan Horne and Jackson Marshall each homered for the winners, who benefited from five Alvirne errors. Garrett Hammer got the start and earned the win on the mound.
Pinkerton (1-0): 2 2 0 2 3 2 — 11
Alvirne (0-1): 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Shrewsbury 1, Andover 0
Andover (0): Gibson 2B 2-0-0, Rosner LF 3-0-0, Lembo 3B 3-0-0, Bessette SS 3-0-0, Berman DH 3-0-0, Gruenberg 1B 3-0-0, C. Jaillette CF 2-0-0, R. Jaillette C 1-0-0, Archambault RF 1-0-1, Boese P 0-0-0, Workman P 0-0-0 Totals 20-0-1
WP: Mongeon; LP: Boese
Beverly 3, Methuen 1
Methuen (1): O. Kneeland 3b/p 3-0-1, Escano Vargas rf/p 3-0-0, Sullivan ss 2-1-0, Pappalardo p/1b/2b 2-0-0, Mullen 1b/rf 3-0-1, Lanoue dh 2-0-0, Lachance c 1-0-0, Pride cf 3-0-0, Lopez 2b/3b 1-0-0, Gourley ph 1-0-0, Marizan lf 2-0-0, Leveille lf 0-0-0, Totals 21-1-2
RBI: Mullen
LP: Pappalardo (4 ip, 1r, 0er, 1h, 4bb, 8k)
Methuen (0-1): 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Beverly (1-1): 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 — 3
Boys Lacrosse
Timberlane 18, Nashua North 3
Goals: Braidon Bowman 4, Petry 4, Michael Savage 3, Jack Condon 3, Adam Devaney 2, Austin Charest, Rocco Psareas
Assists: Condon 3, Charest 2, Bowman
Saves: Brady Marston 5, Bryce Carty 3, Joe Hughes 2, Rayan Bazidane 2
Nashua North: 1 0 2 0 — 3
Timberlane: 7 8 0 3 — 18
Girls Lacrosse
Windham 16, Alvirne 0
Goals: Chloe Hall 4, Sophia Ponzini 2, Darby Madden 2, Ella Gallinelli 2, Casey Dolliver 2, Maria Killian, Anna Hartman, Brenna Coles, Mia Gallinelli
Whittier 16, Northeast Metro 11
Goals: Elizabeth Deacon 6, Samantha Azzari 5, Hannah Azzari 5,
Assists: Madeleine Katzen, H.Azzari, Kaiden George, Deacon, S.Azzari
Saves: Elliana Lindsay 7
Northeast Metro: 4 7 — 11
Whittier: 6 10 — 16
Dexter Southfield School 12, Brooks 11
Goals: Molly Driscoll 4, Lydia Tangney 4, Zoe Milmoe, Courtney Webb, Hilary Young
Assists: Driscoll 1
Saves: Ella Phillips 6
Dexter Southfield School: 7 4 0 1 — 12
Brooks (3-1): 3 8 0 0 — 11
Softball
Methuen 4, Westford Academy 1
Methuen (4): Brooke Tardugno ss 2-1-0, Kiele Coleman 2b 4-1-3, Thyanais Santiago cf 4-0-0, Bella Monsanto lf 2-0-0, Delaney McNamara lf 0-0-0, Colleen McNamara 1b 2-0-0, Ari Baez 3b 2-1-2, Chantelle Chirwa pr 0-0-0, Adriana Delaney rf 2-0-0, Lea Lynch dp 3-0-0, Ella Hayes c 3-0-1, Bella Medeiros pr 0-1-0, Mackenzie Yirrell p 0-0-0. Totals 24-4-6
RBI: Coleman, Hayes
WP: Yirrell
Exeter 15, Timberlane 5
Timberlane (5): O’Leary cf 4-0-1, Matarazzo 2b 3-1-1, Salafia p 4-3-3, Patles 3b 4-0-0, Poulin ss 3-1-2, McFadden 1b 4-0-0, McDonald rf 2-0-1, Salerno c 3-0-0, Paradis lf 1-0-0, Shanley p/lf 1-0-0. Totals 29-5-8
RBI: Poulin 2, MacDonald 2, Matarazzo
LP: Salafia
Timberlane: 0 0 0 2 3 0 0 — 5
Exeter: 3 0 1 5 4 2 0 — 15
Concord 12, Windham 3
Windham (3): Mitrou ss 4-0-1, Hollingshead lf 4-2-1, Nolan cf 3-0-1, DeCotis c 3-1-2, Wright 2b/p 3-0-1, Ballard p/2b 2-0-0, Gattinella 2b 1-0-0, Yantosca 1b 3-0-1, Akin rf 3-0-0, Wilkins 3b 3-0-0. Totals 29-3-7
RBI: DeCotis 2, Wright
LP: Ballard
Windham: 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 — 3
Concord: 5 3 1 3 0 0 0 — 12
Central Catholic 16, Peabody 2
Central Catholic (16): Malowitz p 4-0-2, Boucher 2b 3-2-3, Perrotta 1b 2-0-0, Moeckel rf 2-3-1, Wotkowicz c 3-2-2, Milner 3b 4-3-2, Fox ss 3-2-1, Shea lf 3-1-1, Boyer cf 3-0-1. Totals 27-16-13
RBI: Rox 3, Wotkowicz 3, Boucher 2, Shea 2, Boyer 2, Malowitz, Moeckel
HR: Boucher (one on in second), Fox (one on in third)
WP: Malowitz
Highlights: Home runs by Liv Boucher and Katie Fox powered Central’s early attack
Peabody: 0 0 2 0 0 — 2
Central Catholic: 6 6 4 0 0 — 16
Alvirne 4, Pinkerton 1
Pinkerton (1): Madi Gibeault 2b 3-0-0, Jennie Hiscox ss 4-1-0, Maddy Moore c 2-0-0, Maddie Schoenenberger dp 3-0-0, Kennedy Michaud 3b 2-0-0, Riley Dunn lf 2-0-0, Jaydn Child cf 2-0-0, Julia Cahoon 1b 1-0-0, Avery Carvalho ph 0-0-0, Camryn McPhail ph 1-0-1, Aby Alexander rf 2-0-0, Caitlyn Lemay ph 1-0-0. Totals 23-1-1
LP: Madi Cunha
Alvirne (1-0): 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 — 4
Pinkerton (0-1): 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Brooks 10, Pingree 2
Brooks (10): Pierce ss 5-2-2, McDowell 3b 5-1-5, Hacker c 4-1-0, LaLiberty 2b 4-1-1, Bauer 2b 1-0-0, Alvarez-Backus p 4-1-1, Kuechle p 1-0-0, Giordano 1b 3-1-1, Perry 1b 2-0-0, MacDonald rf 1-1-1, Yannetti rf 2-0-0, Peel lf 3-1-1, Battaglia lf 1-0-1, DiAntonio cf 3-1-1. Totals 39-10-14
RBI: McDowell 4, LaLiberty 2, Pierce, Alvarez-Backus, Giordano
HR: Alvarez-Backus
WP: Alvarez-Backus
Highlights: North Andover’s Molly McDowell had a big day at the plate with five hits, including a pair of doubles, and four runs driven in...Andover’s Jackie Giordano had a triple
Brooks: 4 1 1 4 0 0 0 — 10
Pingree: 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 — 2
Boys Tennis
Haverhill 4, Methuen 1
Results:
Singles: 1. Justin Tran (H) def. Philip Metivier 6-0, 6-0; 2. Jesse Rubera (M) def. Dawson Burke 7-5, 6-1; 3. Jackson Morin (H) def. Brady Antaya 6-1, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Aidan Champsi-Mike Kmenta (H) def. Drew Giluespie-Dylan Gavin 7-5, 6-1; 2. Chris Butt-Josh Alaimo (H) def. James Touma-Charlie Trusseu 6-2, 6-0
Central Catholic 4, Pentucket 1
Results:
Singles: 1. Arnav Lele (CC) def. Cosmo Lund 6-2, 6-0; 2. Jack Makiej (CC) def. Aidan Davay 6-4, 6-1; 3. Bo Latham (P) def. James Diamantis 5-7, 6-2, 10-6
Doubles: 1. Ryan Melesky-Luca Beltrandi (CC) def. Jack Rau-Owen McDonald 6-0, 6-0; 2. Jack Pelletier-Michael Hamlin (CC) def. Jeff Snow-Cam Keene 6-0, 6-1
Records: Central Catholic 2-1
Dover 6, Pinkerton 3
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Beau Freedman 9-7; 4. Arav Mahajan 8-1
Doubles: 2. Mahajan-Jack McGarrahan 8-4
Lawrence 4, Lowell 1
Lawrence winners:
Singles: 1. Arturo Loayza 5-7, 6-1, 6-3; 2. Harlan Tonn 2-6, 6-1, 6-3; 3. Michael Willis 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 2. Diego Ortega-Danny Tran
Highlights: After going winless in 2022, the Lancers pick up their first win of the season, grinding out a couple tough three-setters in singles.
Girls Tennis
North Andover 4, Chelmsford 1
Local winners:
Singles: 2. Tika Roy 6-1, 6-1; 3. Callie Dias 6-2, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Jocelyn Jankowski-Sophia Yee 6-4, 7-6 (9-7); 2. Leah Tenenbaum-Ava Iannuccillo 6-3, 7-6 (7-5)
Methuen 5, Lawrence 0
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Marie-Maxime Metivier (M) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Bree Lawrence (M) 6-0, 6-0; 3. Tanvi Patel (M) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Liv Lawrence-Sarah Petisce (M) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ava Duffy-Rachel Schena (M) 6-0, 6-0
Windham 9, Pembroke 0
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Emma Turner 8-4; 2. Avery Dyer 8-1; 3. Olivia Chik 8-0; 4. Cara Begley 8-2; 5. Emily Deandrea 8-0; 6. Kate Olson 8-0
Doubles: 1. Turner-Chik 8-0; 2. Dyer-Begley 8-2; 3. Deandrea-Olson 8-3
Andover 5, Central Catholic 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Rachel Chen (A) 6-0, 6-2; 2. Mia Thomas (A) 6-0, 7-5; 3. Sonika Chaudhary (A) 6-0 6-0
Doubles: 1. Sadie Berube-Amanda Kim (A) 6-2, 6-2; 2. Elysia Yu-Valerie Chu 6-3, 6-0(A)
Records: Central Catholic 1-1, Andover 3-0
Dover 9, Pinkerton 0
Boys Volleyball
Greater Lawrence 3, Whittier 2
Kills: Whittier — ; GL — Ericson Lopez 16
Blocks: Whittier — ; GL — Lopez 4
Assists: Whittier — ; GL — Anthony Rubim 20
Service points (aces): Whittier — ; GL — Rubim 17 (5)
Digs: Whittier — ; GL — Raidel Perez 28
Whittier: 25 23 25 18 8 — 2
Greater Lawrence (2-1): 17 25 22 25 15 — 3
Lowell 3, Haverhill 0
Kills: Aaron Bennett 8
Blocks: Bennett 3
Assists: Devon Buscema 17
Service points (aces): Bennett (2)
Digs: Bennett 9
Haverhill (2-1): 17 20 23 — 0
Lowell: 25 25 25 — 3
North Andover 3, Methuen 2
Kills: NA — Gyan Mistry 24, Kyler Shea 17; Methuen 0x2014
Blocks: NA — Shea 5, Jake O’Neil 3; Methuen 0x2014
Assists: NA — Yash Patel 43; Methuen 0x2014
Service points (aces): NA — Eric Manning (3); Methuen 0x2014
Digs: NA — Shea 15; Methuen 0x2014
North Andover (5-1): 25 25 23 21 15 — 3
Methuen: 18 19 25 25 4 — 2
Andover 3, Central Catholic 0
Kills: CC — Connor MacDougall 4; Andover — Noah Chanthaboun 10, Alex McNally 10
Blocks: CC — Angel Viruet 1; Andover — McNally 4
Assists: CC — Michael Nguyen 10; Andover — Marco Cabo Gomez 31
Service points (aces): CC — Tyler Kirby 9, Aiden Herries (1); Andover — David Gao 14, Chanthaboun (4)
Digs: CC — Kirby 11; Andover — Enzo Masters 16
pstyle:text1
Central Catholic (0-4): 14 22 10 — 0
Andover (3-1): 25 25 25 — 3
Timberlane 3, Pinkerton 0
Kills: Pinkerton — Kaden Layne 4, Trey Baker 4; Timberlane 0x2014
Blocks: Pinkerton — Layne 2; Timberlane 0x2014
Assists: Pinkerton — Myles Melim 6; Timberlane 0x2014
Service points (aces): Pinkerton — Ben Koelb (4); Timberlane 0x2014
Digs: Pinkerton — Lucas Mayer 10; Timberlane 0x2014
Pinkerton (0-1): 16 23 16 — 0
Timberlane: 25 25 25 — 3
Tuesday, April 11 highlights
Boys Lacrosse
Timberlane 18, Spaulding 1
Goals: Braidon Bowman 5 Landon Petry 4, Michael Savage, Jack Condon 2, Austin Charest, Rocco Psareas, Cole Gerry, Gary Shivell, Spencer Munson, Logan Johnson
Saves: Brady Marston 2, Bryce Carty 2, Joe Hughes 2, Rayan Bazidane 1
Timberlane: 7 6 3 2 — 18
Spaulding: 0 0 0 1 — 1
Windham 18, Souhegan 4
Goals: Drew Denton 6, Matt Desmaris 3
Records: Windham 1-0
North Andover 18, Lowell 1
Goals: Tommy Farrell 4, Colin Willoe 3, Patrick Roy 2, Matt Donovan 2, Jake Lins, Drew Fitzgerald, Tyler Fay, Trey Kean, Brendan Fitzpatrick, Max Cho, Dylan Fitzpatrick
Saves: Matt Roy 2, Braden Santora 3
Highlights: Tommy Farrell dished out five assists and Colin Willoe had three helpers.
Records: North Andover 3-0, Lowell 0-3
Haverhill 8, Tewksbury 7 (OT)
Goals: McGowan 2, Staples 2, Bishop 2, Lescord 2
Saves: Aiden McDonaugh 18
Highlight: Pat McGowan scored the game-winner two minutes into overtime. Ty Lescord added three assists to his two goals.
Tewksbury: 3 1 0 3 0 — 7
Haverhill: 2 3 1 1 1 — 8
Dracut 13, Methuen 6
Goals: Joey Casarano 3, Jared Cripps 2, Owen Howell
Saves: AJ Smith 12
Methuen (1-3): 0 1 3 2 — 6
Dracut: 4 2 3 4 — 13
Girls Lacrosse
St. Thomas Aquinas 12, Pelham 11
Goals: Ella DeSimone 6, Taylor Galgay 3, Hannah Deschene, Sophia Joncas
Saves: Addie Breault 24
St. Thomas Aquinas: 8 4 — 12
Pelham (0-1): 9 2 — 11
Haverhill 15, Tewksbury 5
Goals: Alex Bushey 7, Mikaela Tzortzis 4, Sophia Lundgren, Sierra Jepson, Sydney Spencer, Jill Shultz
Saves: Keira Bushey 12
Haverhill (2-1): 7 8 — 15
Tewksbury: 1 4 — 5
Greater Lowell 19, Whittier 6
Goals: Samantha Azzari 3, Hannah Azzari 2, Elizabeth Deacon
Saves: Elliana Lindsay 21
Greater Lowell: 11 8 — 19
Whittier: 4 2 — 6
North Andover 17, Lowell 2
Goals: Emma Scully 3, Janie Papell 2, Isabella Robinson 2, Avery Brown 2, Caitlin Scully 2 Allie Sherlock, Meghan Daley, Halle Crawford, Liv Downer, Catie Roy, Fallon Hurley
Saves: Sam Mellville 2
Highlight: Isabella Robinson also notched two assists and five draw controls. Meghan Daley had three ground balls.
Lowell: 1 1 — 2
North Andover (2-1): 10 7 — 17
Central Catholic 16, Andover 8
Goals: CC0x2014 Kierstyn Zinter, Abby Yfantopulos 4, Nicolette Licare 2, Livy Rondeau, Kerri Finneran 6, Jackie Tattan, Hannah Coleman
Saves: Grace Cashman 8
Central Catholic (3-0): 12 4 — 16
Andover: 3 5 — 8
Softball
Whittier 8, Greater Lowell 3
Whittier (8): Noury ss 4-1-3, Habib 4-1-1, Hurley 3-1-0, Ouellette c 4-3-3, Valera cf 3-2-3, Mazza cf 1-0-0, Rousseau 2b 4-0-1, Santomassino rf 4-0-0, Tavares lf 4-0-2, Ohannesian dh 4-0-1.
RBI: Noury, Ouellette, Rousseau, Santomassio, Tavares
WP: Habib; LP: Gannon
Highlights: Kaylee Habib struck out 13 for the Wildcats.
Whittier: 4 0 2 2 0 0 0 — 8
Greater Lowell: 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 3
Greater Lawrence 16, Lynn Tech 1
Greater Lawrence (16): Nasella p 4-2-4, Ch. Lavallee ph 1-0-0, Marshall ss 4-3-4, Croteau cf 3-3-3, Paula lf 3-2-2, Morel rf 3-1-2, Lopez 3b 3-1-2, Lavallee c 4-1-2, Rojas 1b 30x20131-3, I. Lopez 1b 1-0-0, Galan cf 1-0-0, Perez rf 1-0-1, Flores 2b 2-1-2, Miley 2b 1-0-0, Dominiquez 1-1-0; Totals 35-16-25
RBI: Nasella 2, Marshall 4, Croteau 2, Paula 3, Lopez 2, Perez 2, Flores
WP: Nasella; LP: Martin
Highlights: Freshman Sam Nasella threw a 1-hitter, striking out 11. Jayda Marshall led the offense with a three-run homer.
Greater Lawrence: 3 8 3 0 2 — 16
Lynn Tech: 0 0 0 1 0 — 1
Girls Tennis
Kearsarge 6, Pelham 3
Pelham winners:
Singles: 3. Kathryn Haley 8-6
Doubles: 1. Jessica Bevens-Corinne Kelly 8-6; 3. Kathryn Haley-Olivia Squillante 8-1
Boys Track and Field
Pinkerton 127, Salem 23
Winners:
Pole vault: Nicholas Rushton (S) 11-6; Shot put: Joe Packowski (P) 37-8.25; Discus: Packowski (P) 102-1; Javelin: Packowski (P) 159-9; Long jump: Nick Harrington (P) 19-11; Triple jump: Harrington (P) 38-7.5; High jump: Nick Daigle (S) 5-6; 110 hurdles: Devin Keith (P) 17.10; 100 meters: Caden Michaud (P) 11.42; 1,600: Brock James (S) 4:43.49; 4x100 relay: Pinkerton 43.73; 400: Nathan Binda (P) 52.69; 300 hurdles: Keith (P) 43.89; 800: Theodore Davis (P) 2:03.98; 200: Jamison Isaac (P) 23.62; 4x400 relay: Pinkerton 3:41.54
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.