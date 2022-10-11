<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Monday, Oct. 10 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 4, Acton-Boxborough 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Brooke Cedorchuk 3, Casey Michael
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Michael, Rose Memmolo, Anna Broderick, Haley Carver
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Adelaide Weeden 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Senior Brooke Cedorchuk put the Golden Warriors ahead with her hat trick before Casey Michael capped the scoring
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 12-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Mt. Wachusett 3, Central Catholic 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Maddie McDermott, Caitlin Milner
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Milner
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Ava Perrotta 30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (3-5-2):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Mt. Wachusett:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 11, Chelmsford 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners:<cstyle:> Max Gould 2 and 1, John Bishop halved, Tommy Murphy 5 and 3, Pat McGowan 2 up, Joe Simoneau 1 up
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Sophomores Pat McGowan and Joe Smineau each won their matches on their respective final holes as Haverhill remained unbeaten against a Chelmsford squad that had won seven of its first nine.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 9-0-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Fellowship Christian 3, Nashoba Regional 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Adriana Taboucherani 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Tabourcherani 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Chloe Callahan 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Avery Robichaud (8)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Ashley Gallagher 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Nashoba Regional:<cstyle:> <0x2002>9<0x2002>18<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Fellowship Christian (7-3):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Tuesday, Oct. 11 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 1, Milford 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Lauren Lacoss
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Milford:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 20, Lowell 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>At Merrimack Valley Golf Club (Par 36)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen winners:<cstyle:> Ryan Mckinnon 3&2, Matt Papplardo 4&3, Zach Moon 4&3, Conor Mottram 1up, Matt Kovacev 5&3, Quinn Ronan 3&1, Aiden Cashman 4&3 and Cody Incropera 4&3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> Medal winners were Ryan McKinnon and Matt Papplardo, who both 36
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 5-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 14, Central Catholic 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>At Atkinson CC (Par 36)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners:<cstyle:> 1. Will Miele (CC) 2+1, 2. Harry Garland (CC) 3+2, 3. Max Gould (Hav) halved Tyler Kirby (CC), 4. Ryan DiFloures (Hav) 3+2, 5. John Bishop (Hav) 2up, 6. Tommy Murphy (Hav) 3+2, 7. Pat McGowan (Hav) 1up, 8. Joe Simoneau (Hav) 3+1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight: <cstyle:>Match medalist was Central's Will Miele with a 38.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 10-0-3, Central Catholic 7-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 5, Keene 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Kevin Brooks 2, Max Husson, Ben Breen, Cole Partington
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Blake Berton 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight: <cstyle:>Freshman Cole Partington scored a goal in his first minute of varsity play.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Keene (2-11-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (10-2-1):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dracut 2, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Joel Garcia 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (3-5-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 1, Winnacunnet 1 (2 OTs)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Noah Sands
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winnacunnet:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (6-4-4):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Tewksbury 5, Methuen 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves: <cstyle:>Dylan Gavin 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (2-9):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 1, North Andover 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Tyler Ardito; NA <0x2014> Will Slayton
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> 8, NA <0x2014> 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (5-2-5):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 2, Winnacunnet 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Emily Hood, Kayla Silveira
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Libby Williams 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (8-5):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winnacunnet:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 4, Notre Dame 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Madison Gosse 3, Victoria Dawkins
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Madison Dawkins 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (8-2-2):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Notre Dame:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 3, John Stark 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ashlyn Walsh 3, Lindsey Butler
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Hannah Deschene 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>John Stark:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 9, Lowell 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Courtnee Pickles 2, Kiera Fitzpatrick, Riley O<0x2019>Hearn, Kate Fitzpatrick, Jamie Slattery, Kendall O<0x2019>Hearn, Lily Finocchiaro
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Sam Pfeil 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> Brooke Tardugno tallied six assists.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (11-0):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 2, Tewksbury 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Lucy Irwin 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Lauren Sanchez 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> Lucy Irwin, who scored both goals, is a freshman.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (4-4-4):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 1, North Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Catherine Lenihan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Ainsley Napolitano 2; NA <0x2014> Kaitlyn Bush 1, Logan Crane 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (9-1-3):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (4-4-5):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Swimming
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 94, Dracut 71
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 medley relay<cstyle:>: Amelia Barron, Rachel Cordio, Michaela Chokureva, Jacki Ambrose 2:02.38; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle<cstyle:>: Chokureva 2:07.25; <cstyle:textBold>200 IM<cstyle:>: Rachel Cordio 2:32.80; <cstyle:textBold>Diving<cstyle:>: Marina Ten 169.87; <cstyle:textBold>100 butterfly<cstyle:>: Aneesa Hazarika 1:07.26; <cstyle:textBold>100 freestyle<cstyle:>: Barron 58.95; <cstyle:textBold>500 freestyle<cstyle:>: Ambrose 6:00.52; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Cadence Singleton, Gaby McDonough, Aneesa Hazarika, Barron 1:53.82; <cstyle:textBold>100 backstroke<cstyle:>: Annaya Or-Shahar 1:15.01; <cstyle:textBold>400 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Hazarika, McDonough, Barron, Ambrose 4:16.47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 7-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 3, Lynn Tech 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Hannah Azzari 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Divaliz Salcedo 1, Callie Nadeau 1, Tabitha Caen 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Callie Nadeau 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Nathalia Cintron 17 (7), Hannah Azzari 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Azzari 23
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lynn Tech:<cstyle:> 11<0x2002>16<0x2002>20 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (10-4):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 3, Alvirne 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Madi Mohan 14, Lily Amiss 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Bailey Ruel 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Christina Fernandez 32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> Christina Fernandez 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Amiss 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>19<0x2002>17<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Alvirne:<cstyle:> 22<0x2002>17<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002><0x2002>9 <0x2014> 2
