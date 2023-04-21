<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Nashua North 6, Timberlane 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (5):<cstyle:> Doherty cf 3-1-0, Kelley c 4-2-2 Kontos 1b/p 5-0-1, Zambrowicz dh/1b 4-1-1, Perty 2b 4-1-1, Fitzgerald 3b 3-0-0, Anderson ph 1-0-1, Mlocek rf 4-0-0, Pantano ss 4-0-0, Basnett lf 1-0-0, Bramhall ph 1-0-0, Fabrizio 1-0-0. Totals 35-5-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Zambrowicz 2, Kontos, Pantano
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Kontos
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Jaden Mwangi struckout 12 in his start...Liam Kelley led the offense with two of the Owls' six hits
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Nashua North:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 7, Dover 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (7):<cstyle:> Armstrong cf 4-1-2, Salvador rf 4-0-1, Constantine dh 4-1-1, Sullo p/ss 3-1-0, Parke p 0-0-0, Runde 3b 3-1-1, Hoffman 1-0-0, Murphy 1b 4-1-3, Arinello c 4-1-1, Welby lf 4-1-2, Introne 3b 4-0-2, Koutrobis 0-0-0. Totals 35-7-13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Armstrong, Murphy 2, Arinello
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Parke; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Russell
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>2<0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dover:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>4<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 9, Essex Tech 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (9):<cstyle:> Knowlton cf 4-0-1 C.Deziel ss 4-1-1, Deitenhofer c 4-2-2, Halloran dh 4-0-0, Hadley dh 3-1-1, King ph 1-1-1, Fasulo p 3-0-0, Koch 2b 2-1-2, Galvin 2b 1-0-0, D.Deziel 3b 1-1-0, Lundy rf 3-2-1, West lf 0-0-0. Totals 25-9-9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> C.Deziel 2, Knowlton, Koch, Deitenhofer, Hadley, Fasulo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Fasulo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Whittier 4-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 7, St. Paul 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (7):<cstyle:> Bishop cf 3-2-0, Florence lf 3-2-1, Kearney 1b 3-1-1, Antonopoulos 3b 4-0-1, Savio dh 3-0-2, McNamara cr 0-0-0, Jankowski dh 0-0-0, Rickenbach 2b 2-0-0, Normandie 2b/p 1-0-1, Norris rf 3-0-0, Bartlett c 4-1-1, Delacruz ss 2-1-0. Totals 28-7-7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Savio 3, Antonopoulos 2, Bartlett; <cstyle:textBold>HR:<cstyle:> Bartlett
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Mercuri; <cstyle:textBold>Sv:<cstyle:> Normandie
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Playing on the road for a second straight day, the Raiders won their fifth straight behind a combined five RBI from Charlie Antonopoulos and Jack Savio and a solo homer from Jake Bartlett...Entering the game with two out in the seventh and two runners aboard, Tyler Normandie earned the save by striking out the potential tying run for the game's final out
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (5-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>5<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>St. Paul:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 17, Hollis-Brookline 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Jack Condon 6, Austin Charest 4, Braidon Bowman 3, Landon Petry, Cole Gerry, Michael Savage, Jake Hutchings
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Charest 3, Gary Shivell 2, Bowman
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Brady Marson 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Hollis-Brookline:<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> <0x2002>8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>8<0x2002>3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 19, Hillsboro-Deering 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Matt Desmaris 4, Drew Denton 3, Josh Trudel 2, AJ Martino 2, Bryan Desmaris, Vito Mancini, Jake Suliveras, Dylan Suliveras, Ryan Dann, Ryan Parke, Owen Bouchard, Robbi DiPietro
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Parke 4, M.Desmaris 2, Denton 2, J.Suliveras 2, B.Desmaris, Mancini, D.Suliveras,
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Casey Kramer 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Longmeadow 12, Pinkerton 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Joey Gallo 3, Michael Uber 3, Matt Feole 2, Matt Morrison 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Gallo 3, Uber, Cole Frank
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Tyler LeBlanc 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> Cole Frank won 15 of his 19 face-offs
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Longmeadow (3-3):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>4<0x2002>3<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (4-2):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>1<0x2002>2<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 7, Nashua North 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Katie Wood 3, Paige Frias 2, Chloe Stone, Emma Powers
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Ella Mosto 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 19, Exeter 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Hailey Schinder 4, Bella Pinardi 4, Hannah Lisauskas 3, Ashlyn Ledoux 2, Anna Perkins 2, Piper Knowlton, Frannie Doyle, Lilly Jeans, Elise Collins
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Pinardi 4, Lisauskas 4, Perkins 3, Schinder
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Sara Diclemente 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Exeter:<cstyle:> <0x2002>1<0x2002>4 <0x2014> <0x2002>5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (2-2):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 6, Medford 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (6):<cstyle:> Noury ss 4-0-1, Habib p 4-0-0, Valera 3b 3-1-1, Ouellette c 3-2-3, Hurley cf 3-2-2, Rousseau 2b 3-0-1, Mazza dp 3-1-0, Hamlett 1b 2-0-1, Santomassino rf 3-0-0, Tavares lf 0-0-0. Totals 28-6-9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Hamlett 2, Rousseau, Ouellete
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Habib
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Kaylee Habib struck out 12 as the Wildcats won their sixth straight to open the season...Ayva Hamlett drove in two while Kayden Ouellette remained hot at the plate on a 3-for-3 day.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Medford:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (6-0):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Notre Dame 2, Haverhill 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold> RBI:<cstyle:> Dalrymple
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Irwin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Notre Dame scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh when a single drove in the winner...Cayla Irwin was the tough-luck loser despite striking out five and allowing only five hits...Haverhill scored in the second on an Emily Dalrymple single...Felicia LaTulippe went 2-for-3 for the Hillies
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 16, Hanover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (16):<cstyle:> Slaton ss 3-0-1, Elliott ph 0-0-0, Sauer p 3-0-1, Beisang c/3b 2-1-1, Furtado ph 0-0-0, Hinton cf/1b 4-2-2, Aguiar 1b 1-1-1, Bettencourt rf 0-1-0, Berton 3b 2-2-1, Breen ss 1-1-1, Lacoss 2b 1-2-1, Roscoe rf 2-1-1, Berger lf/c 3-1-1, Daloia rf/2b 2-3-2. Totals 24-16-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Daloia 4, Hinton 3, Sauer 2, Beisang 2, Berton, Elliott
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Sauer (2-0)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (3-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>5<0x2002>6<0x2002>3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Hanover (0-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 19, Nashua North 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (19):<cstyle:> O'Leary cf 0-2-0, DeVito ss 2-1-0, Matarazzo 2b 1-2-0, Sheffield cf 1-1-0, Salafia p/lf 3-2-2, Patles 3b 2-1-1, Fuller 1b 1-0-0, Poulin ss 0-1-0, Lynch 2b 2-0-0, McFadden 1b 0-1-0, Cordeiro c 0-1-0, Salerno c/3b 3-2-1, McDonald lf 0-1-0, Shanley p 0-2-0, Fowler rf 1-2-0. Totals 16-19-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Salafia 4, Matarazzo 2, Patles 2, Lynch 2, Salerno 2, O'Leary, DeVito, Fuller, McFadden, Fowler
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Shanley
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Owl batters drew 21 walks from two Nashua North pitchers, who only put three Owls down with striketouts...Doubles by Alexa Salafia and Avery Patles were the biggest of Timberlane's four hits
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Nashua North:<cstyle:> <0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> 11<0x2002>4<0x2002>2<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 11, Dover 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (11):<cstyle:> Mitrou ss 4-2-3, Hollingshead lf 3-1-1, Wright 2b 4-2-4, DeCastro 2b 1-0-0, DeCotis 1b 3-2-1, McGrath cf 3-0-0, Akin rf 4-1-2, Yantosca 1b 1-1-0, Pendleton 1b 2-0-0, Wilkins c 3-1-1, Forsyth p 2-0-1, Ballard p 0-0-0, Fares cf 0-1-0. Totals 30-11-13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Wright 3, Mitrou 2, Akin 2, Hollingshead, Yantosca, Wilkins, Forsyth; <cstyle:textBold>HR:<cstyle:> Mitrou
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Forsyth
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Kelly Wright drove in three with her four singles...Anna Mitrou, who homered and Mia Akin each drove in a pair...Emerson Forsyth struck out seven while allowing six hits and two walks in six innings
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dover:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>0<0x2002>4<0x2002>1 <0x2014> <0x2002>8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham:<cstyle:> 8<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 11, Dracut 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (11):<cstyle:> Tardugno ss 2-2-0, Santiago cf 4-3-1, Coleman 2b 4-3-2, Monsanto lf 5-2-3, Baez 5-1-3, Lynch 1b 2-0-0, Hayes c 3-0-1, Voutour cr 0-0-0, Delaney rf 2-0-0, Chirwa rf 2-0-0, Medeiros dp 3-0-1. Totals 32-11-11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Monsanto 5, Coleman 3, Baez, Hayes; <cstyle:textBold>HR:<cstyle:> Monsanto, Coleman
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Yirrell 4-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Bella Monsanto drilled a two-run homer in the third and Kiele Coleman blasted a three-run shot in the fourth as the Rangers won their fifth straight to open the season...The heart of the batting order of Coleman, Monsanto and Ariana Baez combined to go 8-for-14 with nine RBI
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (5-0):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>3<0x2002>0<0x2002>5<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> <0x2002>2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Hanover 7, Pinkerton 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Beau Freedman-Ethan Johnson 8-0; 3. Landon Sprague-Josh Roux 9-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Track and Field
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>MSTCA Multi-fest Relay Invitational
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Area placers:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Sprint Medley:<cstyle:> 3. Haverhill (Jayden Brito 200, Stephane Fevry 200, Joel Ishwiimwe 400, Jack Colantouni 800) 3:48.79
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Track and Field
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>MSTCA Multi-fest Relay Invitational
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Area placers:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Sprint Medley:<cstyle:> 1. Haverhill (Gianna Spero 200, Sophia Riley 200, Brenna Corcoran 400, Finleigh Simonds 800) 4:22.54; <cstyle:textBold>Distance Medley:<cstyle:> 1. Haverhill (Corcoran 1200, Riley 400, Lauren Downer 800, Simonds 1600) 13:13.53
