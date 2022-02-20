<ASCII-MAC>
<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Sunday, Feb. 20 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 70, Lawrence 58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (70):<cstyle:> Carpio 7-10-26, Allen 8-6-26, Touma 1-0-2, Vasquez 2-0-4, Nkwantah 2-0-6, Eason 0-4-4, Almanzar 0-0-0, Spencer 0-0-0, Kiwanuka 0-2-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Allen 4, Carpio 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence:<cstyle:> <0x2002>7<0x2002>12<0x2002>16<0x2002>23 <0x2014> 58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (14-6):<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>16<0x2002>17<0x2002>23 <0x2014> 70
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 72, Stoughton 58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>NA (72):<cstyle:> Wolinski 28, O<0x2019>Connell 12, McGratty 9, King 8, Connolly 5, Denney 4, Trundy 3, Bethel 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:>Wolinski 6. King 2, McGratty
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Stoughton:<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>16<0x2002>14<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (11-7):<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>21<0x2002>16<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 72
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>B.C. High 64, Andover 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (42):<cstyle:> MacLellan 6, Satlow 2, Cammann 11, Shahtanian 3, Resendiz 5, Beal 7, Srinivasan 6, Tutwiler 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Totals 16 6-42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Srinivasan, Shahtanian, Beal, Resendiz
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (17-1):<cstyle:> <0x2002>8<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002>16<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>B.C. High (18-0):<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>15<0x2002>14<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 64
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 57, Norwell 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (57):<cstyle:> Shirley 2 ,Foley 16, Hanscom 17, Kobelski 2, Yates 3, Doherty 2, Gobiel 5, White 0, Buckley 10 Totals:19-17-57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Gobiel, Hanscom
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Norwell (18-3):<cstyle:> <0x2002>6<0x2002>10<0x2002>15<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (17-1):<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>12<0x2002>14<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dracut 5, Methuen 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>3<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Owen Kneeland, Noah Kneeland, Jack Allard
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Noah Page 16, Owen O'Brien 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Malden Catholic 4, Central Catholic 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Malden Catholic (10-8):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>3<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (9-7-4):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Ryan Winship
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: <cstyle:>CC <0x2014> Michael Brothers 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Keene 3, Pinkerton 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Keene (6-10-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (6-11):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Joe Richards, Tylor Pappalardo, Bryce Cronin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Lorenzo Corsetto, Aidan Curran
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Damien Carter 27
