Baseball
Bow 4, Pelham 3
Pelham (3): Todino cf 4-0-2, Paquette c 4-1-1, Carroll ss/p 2-0-0, N. Muise dh 4-1-2, D. Muise 1b 4-1-2, James 3b 4-0-1, Davidson 2b/ss 3-0-1, Desmarais lf 1-0-0, Parren ph 1-0-0, Martinez rf 3-0-0. Totals 30-3-9
RBI: D. Muise, N. Muise, Desmarais
WP: Hardy; LP: Grey
Bow: 0 0 1 1 2 0 0 — 4
Pelham: 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 — 3
Tewksbury 11, North Andover 1
North Andover (1): Faro ss 2-0-2, Johnson cf 3-0-0, Rios lf 2-0-1, Partridge rf 2-0-0, Phelps c 2-0-1, Hawley dh 2-0-0, LaVolpicelo 2b 2-0-1, Jackson 1b 2-0-1, Yorba 3b 1-0-0, Rossi 1-0-0
LP: Mullen
Tewksbury: 0 2 2 7 0 — 11
North Andover: 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Salem 3, Timberlane 2
Salem (3): Roeger ss 4-1-3, Boodoo 2b 4-0-0, Masson 1b 3-0-0, Hamman c 4-0-2, Deschene p 3-1-1, Major 3b 3-0-0, Ciarcia cf 3-1-2, Goetz rf 4-0-1, LaGrasse lf 2-0-1. Totals 30-3-10
Timberlane (2): Pantano ss 3-0-0, Petry 2b 3-0-0, Kelley c 2-0-0, Kontos 1b 3-0-0, Zambrowicz 3-1-1, Mlocek rf 2-1-1, Fitzgerald 3b 3-0-1, Hagerty lf 1-0-0, Anderson ph 1-0-0, Doherty cf 1-0-0, Bramhall 3b 1-0-0. Totals 23-2-3
RBI: Hamman, Ciarcia; Mlocek; 2B: Hamman, Roeger
WP: Deschene; LP: Mwangi
Highlights: Sophomore Cooper Deschene tossed a complete-game, three-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks...Dom Hamman and Jason Ciarcia both drove in a run and had a pair of hits...Sean Roeger had three hits
Salem (3-7): 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 3
Timberlane (1-10): 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 — 2
Andover 2, Chelmsford 1
Andover (2): Gibson 2b 4-1-2, Rosner lf 3-0-0, Gruenberg 1b/p 4-0-1, R.Jaillet c 3-1-2, C.Jaillet cf 2-0-0, Bessette ss 1-0-0, Archambault rf 3-0-1, Berman dh 2-0-0, Boese p 2-0-0, Bardetti 1b 1-0-0, Cote pr 0-0-0, Lembo 3b 0-0-0, Workman 3b 0-0-0. Totals 25-2-6
RBI: Archambault, Gruenberg
WP: Gruenberg
Highlights: After retiring all three hitters he faced in the top of the eighth, Jack Gruenenberg drilled an opposite-field double with two strikes to drive in Teddy Gibson with the winning run in the bottom of the inning for the victory...Starting pitcher Tim Boese, who has allowed only two earned runs this season, surrendered four hits in his seven innings
Lawrence 5, Haverhill 2
Haverhill (2):
Lawrence (5): Vega 2-1-1, Diaz 3-2-2, Manon 2-1-1, Rodriguez 2-1-1, Castillo 3-0-0, Arias 2-0-1, Jimenez 3-0-1, Romero 2-0-1, Medina 2-0-0, Gil 1-0-0, Perez 1-0-0, Reyes 1-0-0.
WP: Espinal
Phillips 13, Groton 2
Phillips (13): A.DeBenedictis lf 1-2-0, Carrara lf 1-1-1, Flynn rf/cf 4-3-2, M.DeBenedictis 0-1-0, Gallo ss 3-2-3, Lamson 3b 1-1-1, Miranda 3b 1-0-0, White dh 3-2-1, Grady 1b 4-0-2, Hotaling 2b 2-0-0, Callahan c 2-1-0, Gomez cf 2-0-0, Sundaram rf 1-0-0. Totals 25-13-10
RBI: Gallo 4, Lamson 2, White 2, Flynn, Grady; 2B: Gallo 2, Carrara, Flynn; HR: White
WP: Spadacini
Highlights: Luke Gallo had four RBI and scored twice off his three hits...Danny Flynn scored three
Phillips: 1 0 2 6 4 — 13
Groton: 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
Portsmouth 13, Windham 2
Windham (2): Armstrong lf 2-1-1, Salvador rf 3-0-1, Constantine cf 2-0-1, Sullo p/ss 2-1-1, Runde 3b 3-0-0, Murphy 1b 2-0-0, Hoffman 1-0-0, Arinello c 2-0-2, Parke 1-0-0, Welby dh 1-0-0, Skwiot 0-0-0, Introne 2b 2-0-0. Totals 21-2-7
RBI: Salvador, Hoffman
WP: Minkler; LP: Sullo
Windham: 0 0 1 0 1 — 2
Portsmouth: 0 4 2 7 0 — 13
Boys Lacrosse
Windham 19, Spaulding 3
Goals: Matt Desmaris 6, Nate Crowley 3, Bryan Desmaris 2, Austin Mulrenan 2, Drew Grzyb 2, Drew Denton, Dylan Suliveras, Vito Mancini, Dyan Dann
Assists: Crowley 7, Denton 3, Desmaris 2, Dann 2
Saves: Casey Kramer 6
Face-offs: Robbie DiPietro 13/16
Dracut 22, Methuen 3
Goals: Brady Kloster, Jared Cripps, Owen Howell
Assists: Howell 2
Saves: AJ Smith 12
Dracut: 3 9 7 3 — 22
Methuen (5-7): 2 1 0 0 — 3
Haverhill 18, Tewksbury 6
Goals: Damske 7, Lescord 4, McGowan 3, Bishop, Hicks, Murray, Staples
Assists: Bishop 5, Lescord 4, McGowan 3, Damske 2, Staples
Saves: McDonaugh 8, Boyer 1
Haverhill: 12 6 — 18
Tewksbury: 4 2 — 6
North Andover 15, Central Catholic 6
Goals: NA — Patrick Roy 5, Tommy Farrell 3, Colin Willoe 2, Jake Lins, Ean LaRochelle, Trey Kean, Max Cho, Tyler Fay; CC - Sean Gray 2, Ryan Tighe, Easton Morse, Ethan Mitchell, Luke Faletra
Assists: NA — Willoe 3, Roy 2, Farrell 2, Lins 2, LaRochelle, Kean, Brayden Bethel; CC — Gray, Tighe, Morse, Shanahan
Saves: NA — Matt Roy 16; CC — Jake Lydon 16
Girls Lacrosse
Hopkinton 21, Pelham 13
Goals: Taylor Calgay 7, Kate Burke 2, Hannah Deschene, Sophia Joncas, Katherine Carroll, Ella DeSimone
Saves: Addie Breault 12
Pelham (4-4): 6 7 — 13
Hopkinton: 13 8 — 21
Haverhill 17, Tewksbury 4
Goals: Alex Bushey 4, Jill Shultz 4, Katrina Savvas 3, Mikaela Tzortzis 2, Sophia Lundgren 2, Morgan Flaherty, Sierra Jepson
Saves: Keira Bushey 6
Tewksbury: 4 0 — 4
Haverhill (6-4): 11 6 — 17
Softball
Whittier 3, Northeast Metro 0
Whittier (3): Noury ss 4-2-2, Habib p 2-0-2, Valera 3b 4-0-1, Ouellette c 1-1-0, Hurley cf 2-0-0, Rousseau 2b 2-0-1, Hamlett 1b 3-0-1, Tavares lf 3-0-0, Santomassino rf 2-0-0, Mazza ph 1-0-0. Totals 24-3-7
RBI: Noury, Rousseau, Valera; HR: Noury
WP: Habib
Highlights: Kylee Habib struck out eight while allowing one Northeast hit...Maddi Noury homered to center
Whittier: 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 — 3
Northeast Metro: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Brooks 10, Phillips Exeter 0
Brooks (10): Pierce ss 4-2-1, McDowell 3b 4-2-2, Hacker c 4-2-3, LaLiberty 2b 3-1-1, Bauer 2b 0-0-0, Alvarez-Backus 2-1-0, Giordano p 3-1-1, MacDonald rf 3-0-0, Perry rf 0-0-0, Peel lf 3-0-0, Battaglia lf 0-0-0, Yannetti lf 0-0-0, DiAntonio cf 3-1-1, Kuechle cf 0-0-0. Totals 29-10-9
RBI: Giordano 4, Hacker 3, McDowell, LaLiberty; 2B: Hacker 2, Pierce; 3B: Hacker, McDowell; HR: Giordano
WP: Giordano
Highlights: Andover’s Jackie Giordano tossed a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts and one walk and also blasted a grand slam in the fifth...North Andover’s Molly McDowell had a pair of hits and scored twice...Andover’s Addi DiAntonio had a hit
Phillips Exeter: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Brooks: 1 0 2 0 6 1 0 — 10
Haverhill 5, Chelmsford 3
Highlights: Haverhill opened a 5-run lead and held off Chelmsford for the win at home...Samantha Dion was the winning pitcher and and along with Jamie Pearl and Cayla Irwin had multiple hits...Hannah Minnis drove in a pair with a double...Cayla Irwin tripled
Methuen 7, Tewksbury 4
Methuen (7): Coleman 2b 5-0-2, Tardugno ss 5-0-0, Monsanto lf 3-0-1, D.McNamara pr 0-0-0, Baez 3b 4-1-2, Santiago cf 4-3-2, Hayes c 3-1-2, Medeiros cr 0-1-0, C.McNamara 1b 4-0-0, Lynch dp 1-0-0, Delaney dp 3-1-1, Chirwa rf 4-0-1. Totals 36-7-11
RBI: Hayes 4, Chirwa
WP: Yirrell (5-2)
Highlights: Sophomore Ella Hayes smacked a two-run homer in the top of the eighth for the big blow...Mackenzie Yirrell threw two innings of scoreless relief for the victory
Methuen (7-4): 0 0 0 3 0 1 0 3 — 7
Tewksbury: 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 — 4
Bow 4, Pelham 0
Pelham (0): Slaton ss 2-0-1, Aguiar p 3-0-0, Beisang c 3-0-0, Hinton 1b 3-0-0, Sauer lf 2-0-0, Berton 3b 3-0-0, Berger rf 3-0-0, Lacoss 2b 2-0-0, Daloia ph 0-0-0, Furtado cf 2-0-0. Totals 23-0-1
LP: Aguiar
Highlight: Brooke Slaton prevented the Pythons from being held hitless
Bow (5-2): 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 — 4
Pelham (4-6): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
North Andover 9, Lowell 0
North Andover (9): Mangiameli cf 4-2-3, Lynch rf 3-0-1, Roche c 3-1-1, Gaffny p 3-1-2, Mancuso 1b 3-2-2, Bernard 3b 4-1-3, Rondeau 2b 4-1-2, Crosby dp 2-0-1, Iglesias rf 2-1-1, Dunn ss 2-0-1, Kowalski 1-0-0, Fabiano 1-0-0. Totals 32-9-16
RBI: Rondeau 3, Lynch 2, Gaffny 2, Mancuso, Crosby
WP: Gaffny
Highlights: Jessie Mangiameli ignited the Knights from the lead-off spot with three hits...Starter Brigid Gaffny went the first five innings for the victory and had a pair of hits...Emily Rondeau and freshman Lauren Lynch combined for five RBI
Lowell: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
North Andover: 2 0 6 1 0 0 0 — 9
Salem 10, Timberlane 4
Timberlane (4): Poulin ss 4-0-1, O’Leary cf 3-0-1, Matarazzo 2b 4-0-1, Al.Salafia rf 4-1-1, Salerno c 2-0-0, Patles 3b 3-1-2, As.Salafia p 3-0-1, McFadden 1b 3-1-1, Paradis lf 2-0-1, Beaudet lf 0-0-0, Beaudet lf 0-0-0, Fowler cr 0-1-1. Totals 28-4-9
Salem (10): Olson cf 3-1-1, Lucacio 2b 4-1-1, Lucier ss 4-2-3, McNamara p 3-2-1, Beeley lf 4-1-1, Poulin c 4-1-1, Ventullo rf 3-1-1, Moniz 1b 3-1-3, Quinlan 3b 4-0-1. Totals 32-10-15
RBI: Al.Salafia, As.Salafia; Lucier 3, Moniz 2, Lucacio, McNamara Quinlan; 2B: Patles; HR: Al.Salafia; McNamara, Lucier
WP: McNamara; LP: As.Salafia
Highlights: Addie Lucier drove in three and scored a pair off her three hits, which included a homer...Vanessa Ventullo and Vania Moniz were productive with three hits each out of the No. 7 and 8 spots in the order...Ava McNamara homered in support of herself
Timberlane (7-4): 0 1 2 0 1 0 0 — 4
Salem (6-2): 0 7 0 0 1 2 0 — 10
Central Catholic 8, Andover 0
Central Catholic (8): Malowitz 1b 3-2-1, Boucher 2b 3-0-1, Milner 3b 4-2-2, Moeckel c 4-1-2, Fox ss 3-0-1, Ovalles rf 4-1-2, Kearney p 3-0-1, Clements cr 0-1-0, Wotkowicz c 1-0-0, Shea lf 2-1-0, Perrotta 1b 1-0-0, Boyer cf 2-0-2. Totals 30-8-12
RBI: Moeckel 4, Boucher, Ovalles, Kearney, Boyer; HR: Moeckel
WP: Kearney
Highlights: Sophomore Olivia Moeckel blasted a three-run homer to highlight an offense that pounded 12 hits
Central Catholic: 1 2 1 1 0 3 0 — 8
Andover: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Windham 13, Portsmouth 1
Windham (13): Mitrou ss 4-2-1, Akin rf 2-2-1, Wright 2b 4-3-4, DeCotis c 4-1-3, Nolan cf 3-2-2, Hollingshead lf 3-1-2, Yantosca 1b 3-0-1, Forsyth p 3-0-1, Wilkins 3b 3-0-1, McGrath cf 0-1-0, Fares cr 0-1-0. Totals 29-13-16
RBI: DeCotis 3, Wright 2, Hollingshead 2, Yantosca 2, Nolan, Forsyth; 2B: Nolan, Wright
WP: Forsyth
Highlights: Sophomores Kelly Wright, Arianna DeCotis and Marin Hollingshead accounted for nine of the team’s 16 hits and seven of the 11 runs driven in...Fellow soph Emerson Forsyth allowed two hits and struck out four
Portsmouth (3-5): 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Windham (5-5): 4 6 1 0 2 — 13
Boys Tennis
Central Catholic 5, Methuen 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Arnav Lele 6-0, 6-0; 2. Jack Makiej 6-2, 7-5; 3. Anthony Kim 5-7, 6-2, 10-8
Doubles: 1. Michael Hamlin-Luca Beltrandi 6-0, 6-1; 2. Jack Pelletier-Riley Raynor 6-1, 6-1
Highlight: The highlight of this matchup was at No. 3 singles where Central’s Anthony Kim outlasted Brady Antaya in an epic three-setter with a tie-breaker that lasted 18 points
Records: Central Catholic 6-4
Girls Tennis
Billerica 3, Haverhill 2
Haverhill winners:
Singles: 2. MeredithAmirian 6-1, 6-1; 3. Abby Burrill 1-6, 6-4, 6-3
Records: Haverhill 3-8
Pelham 5, Conant 4
Pelham winners:
Singles: 2. Corrine Kelly 8-4; 4. Rosie Day 8-2; 6. Olivia Squillante 8-6
Doubles: 2. Kathryn Haley-Day 8-1; 3. Sarah Ballahrossi-Squillante 8-3
Central Catholic 5, Lowell 0
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Kayleigh Furbush 6-0, 6-0; 2. Meg Washburn 6-0, 6-0; 3. Kaya Asmar 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Alessandra Sacchetti-Brooke Hillis-Audrey Djatcha-Erin Nji 6-1, 6-2; 2. Melina Panagiotakopoulos-Ella Gregorio 6-1, 6-0
Highlight: The three Central singles players combined to win all 36 of the contested points
Records: Lowell 2-8, Central Catholic 5-2
Pinkerton 9, Manchester Memorial 0
Pinkerton winners:
Singles: 1. Amelia Coyle 8-0; 2. Sophia Canderozzi 8-1; 3. Emily Borges 8-0; 4. Mia Rivard 8-0; 5. Calli Matarozzo 8-0; 6. Sydney Collard 8-0
Doubles: 1. Canderozzi-Bridget Gorrie 8-0; 2. Emma Hazzard-Juliana Megan 8-0; 3. Amber Mosher-Eva Hedstrom 8-0
Records: Pinkerton 5-4, Manchester Memorial 0-9
Boys Volleyball
Haverhill 3, North Andover 2
Kills: NA — ; Haverhill — Aaron Bennett 28
Blocks: NA — ; Haverhill — Casey Conners 6
Assists: NA — ; Haverhill — Devon Buscema 53
Service points (aces): NA — ; Haverhill — Bennett (5)
Digs: NA — ; Haverhill — Casey Connors 17
Highlights: Aaron Bennett, Devon Buscema and Casey Connors led a stunning comeback for Haverhill, which won the final three sets by a combined 27 points after dropping the first two sets by a combined four points
North Andover: 27 26 12 20 6 — 2
Haverhill (8-3): 25 24 25 25 15 — 3
Lowell 3, Central Catholic 0
Kills: Connor MacDougall 7
Blocks: Evan Hebert 2
Assists: Michael Nguyen 18
Service points (aces): Nguyen 12, Aiden Herries (1)
Digs: Tyler Kirby 6
Lowell: 25 25 25 — 3
Central Catholic (2-11): 21 16 19 — 0
Pinkerton 3, Portsmouth 0
Kills: Trey Baker 9, Myles Melim 5
Blocks: Parker Townsend 1
Assists: Melim 8
Service points (aces): Baker (2), Kaden Layne (2), Ben Koelb (2)
Digs: Koelb 11
Portsmouth: 15 22 18 — 0
Pinkerton (3-6): 25 25 25 — 3
Londonderry 3, Windham 1
Kills: Noah Allan 11, Blake Dempsey 8, Jack Begley 3
Blocks: Dempsey 7, Allan 2
Assists: Begley 28
Service points (aces): Begley (3)
Londonderry: 19 25 25 27 — 3
Windham: 25 16 22 25 — 1
Andover 3, Dracut 0
Kills: Griffin Connell 8
Blocks: Alex McNally 4
Assists: Noah Chanthaboun 17
Service points (aces): Zach Medina 14 (Isaac Williams 4)
Digs: Enzo Masters 14
Dracut: 16 13 8 — 0
Andover (7-6): 25 25 25 — 3
