Baseball

Bow 4, Pelham 3

Pelham (3): Todino cf 4-0-2, Paquette c 4-1-1, Carroll ss/p 2-0-0, N. Muise dh 4-1-2, D. Muise 1b 4-1-2, James 3b 4-0-1, Davidson 2b/ss 3-0-1, Desmarais lf 1-0-0, Parren ph 1-0-0, Martinez rf 3-0-0. Totals 30-3-9

RBI: D. Muise, N. Muise, Desmarais

WP: Hardy; LP: Grey

Bow: 0 0 1 1 2 0 0 — 4

Pelham: 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 — 3

Tewksbury 11, North Andover 1

North Andover (1): Faro ss 2-0-2, Johnson cf 3-0-0, Rios lf 2-0-1, Partridge rf 2-0-0, Phelps c 2-0-1, Hawley dh 2-0-0, LaVolpicelo 2b 2-0-1, Jackson 1b 2-0-1, Yorba 3b 1-0-0, Rossi 1-0-0

LP: Mullen

Tewksbury: 0 2 2 7 0 — 11

North Andover: 0 0 0 0 1 — 1

Salem 3, Timberlane 2

Salem (3): Roeger ss 4-1-3, Boodoo 2b 4-0-0, Masson 1b 3-0-0, Hamman c 4-0-2, Deschene p 3-1-1, Major 3b 3-0-0, Ciarcia cf 3-1-2, Goetz rf 4-0-1, LaGrasse lf 2-0-1. Totals 30-3-10

Timberlane (2): Pantano ss 3-0-0, Petry 2b 3-0-0, Kelley c 2-0-0, Kontos 1b 3-0-0, Zambrowicz 3-1-1, Mlocek rf 2-1-1, Fitzgerald 3b 3-0-1, Hagerty lf 1-0-0, Anderson ph 1-0-0, Doherty cf 1-0-0, Bramhall 3b 1-0-0. Totals 23-2-3

RBI: Hamman, Ciarcia; Mlocek; 2B: Hamman, Roeger

WP: Deschene; LP: Mwangi

Highlights: Sophomore Cooper Deschene tossed a complete-game, three-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks...Dom Hamman and Jason Ciarcia both drove in a run and had a pair of hits...Sean Roeger had three hits

Salem (3-7): 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 3

Timberlane (1-10): 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 — 2

Andover 2, Chelmsford 1

Andover (2): Gibson 2b 4-1-2, Rosner lf 3-0-0, Gruenberg 1b/p 4-0-1, R.Jaillet c 3-1-2, C.Jaillet cf 2-0-0, Bessette ss 1-0-0, Archambault rf 3-0-1, Berman dh 2-0-0, Boese p 2-0-0, Bardetti 1b 1-0-0, Cote pr 0-0-0, Lembo 3b 0-0-0, Workman 3b 0-0-0. Totals 25-2-6

RBI: Archambault, Gruenberg

WP: Gruenberg

Highlights: After retiring all three hitters he faced in the top of the eighth, Jack Gruenenberg drilled an opposite-field double with two strikes to drive in Teddy Gibson with the winning run in the bottom of the inning for the victory...Starting pitcher Tim Boese, who has allowed only two earned runs this season, surrendered four hits in his seven innings

Lawrence 5, Haverhill 2

Haverhill (2):

Lawrence (5): Vega 2-1-1, Diaz 3-2-2, Manon 2-1-1, Rodriguez 2-1-1, Castillo 3-0-0, Arias 2-0-1, Jimenez 3-0-1, Romero 2-0-1, Medina 2-0-0, Gil 1-0-0, Perez 1-0-0, Reyes 1-0-0.

WP: Espinal

Phillips 13, Groton 2

Phillips (13): A.DeBenedictis lf 1-2-0, Carrara lf 1-1-1, Flynn rf/cf 4-3-2, M.DeBenedictis 0-1-0, Gallo ss 3-2-3, Lamson 3b 1-1-1, Miranda 3b 1-0-0, White dh 3-2-1, Grady 1b 4-0-2, Hotaling 2b 2-0-0, Callahan c 2-1-0, Gomez cf 2-0-0, Sundaram rf 1-0-0. Totals 25-13-10

RBI: Gallo 4, Lamson 2, White 2, Flynn, Grady; 2B: Gallo 2, Carrara, Flynn; HR: White

WP: Spadacini

Highlights: Luke Gallo had four RBI and scored twice off his three hits...Danny Flynn scored three

Phillips: 1 0 2 6 4 — 13

Groton: 0 0 0 2 0 — 2

Portsmouth 13, Windham 2

Windham (2): Armstrong lf 2-1-1, Salvador rf 3-0-1, Constantine cf 2-0-1, Sullo p/ss 2-1-1, Runde 3b 3-0-0, Murphy 1b 2-0-0, Hoffman 1-0-0, Arinello c 2-0-2, Parke 1-0-0, Welby dh 1-0-0, Skwiot 0-0-0, Introne 2b 2-0-0. Totals 21-2-7

RBI: Salvador, Hoffman

WP: Minkler; LP: Sullo

Windham: 0 0 1 0 1 — 2

Portsmouth: 0 4 2 7 0 — 13

Boys Lacrosse

Windham 19, Spaulding 3

Goals: Matt Desmaris 6, Nate Crowley 3, Bryan Desmaris 2, Austin Mulrenan 2, Drew Grzyb 2, Drew Denton, Dylan Suliveras, Vito Mancini, Dyan Dann

Assists: Crowley 7, Denton 3, Desmaris 2, Dann 2

Saves: Casey Kramer 6

Face-offs: Robbie DiPietro 13/16

Dracut 22, Methuen 3

Goals: Brady Kloster, Jared Cripps, Owen Howell

Assists: Howell 2

Saves: AJ Smith 12

Dracut: 3 9 7 3 — 22

Methuen (5-7): 2 1 0 0 — 3

Haverhill 18, Tewksbury 6

Goals: Damske 7, Lescord 4, McGowan 3, Bishop, Hicks, Murray, Staples

Assists: Bishop 5, Lescord 4, McGowan 3, Damske 2, Staples

Saves: McDonaugh 8, Boyer 1

Haverhill: 12 6 — 18

Tewksbury: 4 2 — 6

North Andover 15, Central Catholic 6

Goals: NA — Patrick Roy 5, Tommy Farrell 3, Colin Willoe 2, Jake Lins, Ean LaRochelle, Trey Kean, Max Cho, Tyler Fay; CC - Sean Gray 2, Ryan Tighe, Easton Morse, Ethan Mitchell, Luke Faletra

Assists: NA — Willoe 3, Roy 2, Farrell 2, Lins 2, LaRochelle, Kean, Brayden Bethel; CC — Gray, Tighe, Morse, Shanahan

Saves: NA — Matt Roy 16; CC — Jake Lydon 16

Girls Lacrosse

Hopkinton 21, Pelham 13

Goals: Taylor Calgay 7, Kate Burke 2, Hannah Deschene, Sophia Joncas, Katherine Carroll, Ella DeSimone

Saves: Addie Breault 12

Pelham (4-4): 6 7 — 13

Hopkinton: 13 8 — 21

Haverhill 17, Tewksbury 4

Goals: Alex Bushey 4, Jill Shultz 4, Katrina Savvas 3, Mikaela Tzortzis 2, Sophia Lundgren 2, Morgan Flaherty, Sierra Jepson

Saves: Keira Bushey 6

Tewksbury: 4 0 — 4

Haverhill (6-4): 11 6 — 17

Softball

Whittier 3, Northeast Metro 0

Whittier (3): Noury ss 4-2-2, Habib p 2-0-2, Valera 3b 4-0-1, Ouellette c 1-1-0, Hurley cf 2-0-0, Rousseau 2b 2-0-1, Hamlett 1b 3-0-1, Tavares lf 3-0-0, Santomassino rf 2-0-0, Mazza ph 1-0-0. Totals 24-3-7

RBI: Noury, Rousseau, Valera; HR: Noury

WP: Habib

Highlights: Kylee Habib struck out eight while allowing one Northeast hit...Maddi Noury homered to center

Whittier: 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 — 3

Northeast Metro: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

Brooks 10, Phillips Exeter 0

Brooks (10): Pierce ss 4-2-1, McDowell 3b 4-2-2, Hacker c 4-2-3, LaLiberty 2b 3-1-1, Bauer 2b 0-0-0, Alvarez-Backus 2-1-0, Giordano p 3-1-1, MacDonald rf 3-0-0, Perry rf 0-0-0, Peel lf 3-0-0, Battaglia lf 0-0-0, Yannetti lf 0-0-0, DiAntonio cf 3-1-1, Kuechle cf 0-0-0. Totals 29-10-9

RBI: Giordano 4, Hacker 3, McDowell, LaLiberty; 2B: Hacker 2, Pierce; 3B: Hacker, McDowell; HR: Giordano

WP: Giordano

Highlights: Andover’s Jackie Giordano tossed a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts and one walk and also blasted a grand slam in the fifth...North Andover’s Molly McDowell had a pair of hits and scored twice...Andover’s Addi DiAntonio had a hit

Phillips Exeter: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

Brooks: 1 0 2 0 6 1 0 — 10

Haverhill 5, Chelmsford 3

Highlights: Haverhill opened a 5-run lead and held off Chelmsford for the win at home...Samantha Dion was the winning pitcher and and along with Jamie Pearl and Cayla Irwin had multiple hits...Hannah Minnis drove in a pair with a double...Cayla Irwin tripled

Methuen 7, Tewksbury 4

Methuen (7): Coleman 2b 5-0-2, Tardugno ss 5-0-0, Monsanto lf 3-0-1, D.McNamara pr 0-0-0, Baez 3b 4-1-2, Santiago cf 4-3-2, Hayes c 3-1-2, Medeiros cr 0-1-0, C.McNamara 1b 4-0-0, Lynch dp 1-0-0, Delaney dp 3-1-1, Chirwa rf 4-0-1. Totals 36-7-11

RBI: Hayes 4, Chirwa

WP: Yirrell (5-2)

Highlights: Sophomore Ella Hayes smacked a two-run homer in the top of the eighth for the big blow...Mackenzie Yirrell threw two innings of scoreless relief for the victory

Methuen (7-4): 0 0 0 3 0 1 0 3 — 7

Tewksbury: 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 — 4

Bow 4, Pelham 0

Pelham (0): Slaton ss 2-0-1, Aguiar p 3-0-0, Beisang c 3-0-0, Hinton 1b 3-0-0, Sauer lf 2-0-0, Berton 3b 3-0-0, Berger rf 3-0-0, Lacoss 2b 2-0-0, Daloia ph 0-0-0, Furtado cf 2-0-0. Totals 23-0-1

LP: Aguiar

Highlight: Brooke Slaton prevented the Pythons from being held hitless

Bow (5-2): 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 — 4

Pelham (4-6): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

North Andover 9, Lowell 0

North Andover (9): Mangiameli cf 4-2-3, Lynch rf 3-0-1, Roche c 3-1-1, Gaffny p 3-1-2, Mancuso 1b 3-2-2, Bernard 3b 4-1-3, Rondeau 2b 4-1-2, Crosby dp 2-0-1, Iglesias rf 2-1-1, Dunn ss 2-0-1, Kowalski 1-0-0, Fabiano 1-0-0. Totals 32-9-16

RBI: Rondeau 3, Lynch 2, Gaffny 2, Mancuso, Crosby

WP: Gaffny

Highlights: Jessie Mangiameli ignited the Knights from the lead-off spot with three hits...Starter Brigid Gaffny went the first five innings for the victory and had a pair of hits...Emily Rondeau and freshman Lauren Lynch combined for five RBI

Lowell: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

North Andover: 2 0 6 1 0 0 0 — 9

Salem 10, Timberlane 4

Timberlane (4): Poulin ss 4-0-1, O’Leary cf 3-0-1, Matarazzo 2b 4-0-1, Al.Salafia rf 4-1-1, Salerno c 2-0-0, Patles 3b 3-1-2, As.Salafia p 3-0-1, McFadden 1b 3-1-1, Paradis lf 2-0-1, Beaudet lf 0-0-0, Beaudet lf 0-0-0, Fowler cr 0-1-1. Totals 28-4-9

Salem (10): Olson cf 3-1-1, Lucacio 2b 4-1-1, Lucier ss 4-2-3, McNamara p 3-2-1, Beeley lf 4-1-1, Poulin c 4-1-1, Ventullo rf 3-1-1, Moniz 1b 3-1-3, Quinlan 3b 4-0-1. Totals 32-10-15

RBI: Al.Salafia, As.Salafia; Lucier 3, Moniz 2, Lucacio, McNamara Quinlan; 2B: Patles; HR: Al.Salafia; McNamara, Lucier

WP: McNamara; LP: As.Salafia

Highlights: Addie Lucier drove in three and scored a pair off her three hits, which included a homer...Vanessa Ventullo and Vania Moniz were productive with three hits each out of the No. 7 and 8 spots in the order...Ava McNamara homered in support of herself

Timberlane (7-4): 0 1 2 0 1 0 0 — 4

Salem (6-2): 0 7 0 0 1 2 0 — 10

Central Catholic 8, Andover 0

Central Catholic (8): Malowitz 1b 3-2-1, Boucher 2b 3-0-1, Milner 3b 4-2-2, Moeckel c 4-1-2, Fox ss 3-0-1, Ovalles rf 4-1-2, Kearney p 3-0-1, Clements cr 0-1-0, Wotkowicz c 1-0-0, Shea lf 2-1-0, Perrotta 1b 1-0-0, Boyer cf 2-0-2. Totals 30-8-12

RBI: Moeckel 4, Boucher, Ovalles, Kearney, Boyer; HR: Moeckel

WP: Kearney

Highlights: Sophomore Olivia Moeckel blasted a three-run homer to highlight an offense that pounded 12 hits

Central Catholic: 1 2 1 1 0 3 0 — 8

Andover: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

Windham 13, Portsmouth 1

Windham (13): Mitrou ss 4-2-1, Akin rf 2-2-1, Wright 2b 4-3-4, DeCotis c 4-1-3, Nolan cf 3-2-2, Hollingshead lf 3-1-2, Yantosca 1b 3-0-1, Forsyth p 3-0-1, Wilkins 3b 3-0-1, McGrath cf 0-1-0, Fares cr 0-1-0. Totals 29-13-16

RBI: DeCotis 3, Wright 2, Hollingshead 2, Yantosca 2, Nolan, Forsyth; 2B: Nolan, Wright

WP: Forsyth

Highlights: Sophomores Kelly Wright, Arianna DeCotis and Marin Hollingshead accounted for nine of the team’s 16 hits and seven of the 11 runs driven in...Fellow soph Emerson Forsyth allowed two hits and struck out four

Portsmouth (3-5): 0 0 0 0 1 — 1

Windham (5-5): 4 6 1 0 2 — 13

Boys Tennis

Central Catholic 5, Methuen 0

Winners:

Singles: 1. Arnav Lele 6-0, 6-0; 2. Jack Makiej 6-2, 7-5; 3. Anthony Kim 5-7, 6-2, 10-8

Doubles: 1. Michael Hamlin-Luca Beltrandi 6-0, 6-1; 2. Jack Pelletier-Riley Raynor 6-1, 6-1

Highlight: The highlight of this matchup was at No. 3 singles where Central’s Anthony Kim outlasted Brady Antaya in an epic three-setter with a tie-breaker that lasted 18 points

Records: Central Catholic 6-4

Girls Tennis

Billerica 3, Haverhill 2

Haverhill winners:

Singles: 2. MeredithAmirian 6-1, 6-1; 3. Abby Burrill 1-6, 6-4, 6-3

Records: Haverhill 3-8

Pelham 5, Conant 4

Pelham winners:

Singles: 2. Corrine Kelly 8-4; 4. Rosie Day 8-2; 6. Olivia Squillante 8-6

Doubles: 2. Kathryn Haley-Day 8-1; 3. Sarah Ballahrossi-Squillante 8-3

Central Catholic 5, Lowell 0

Local winners:

Singles: 1. Kayleigh Furbush 6-0, 6-0; 2. Meg Washburn 6-0, 6-0; 3. Kaya Asmar 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: 1. Alessandra Sacchetti-Brooke Hillis-Audrey Djatcha-Erin Nji 6-1, 6-2; 2. Melina Panagiotakopoulos-Ella Gregorio 6-1, 6-0

Highlight: The three Central singles players combined to win all 36 of the contested points

Records: Lowell 2-8, Central Catholic 5-2

Pinkerton 9, Manchester Memorial 0

Pinkerton winners:

Singles: 1. Amelia Coyle 8-0; 2. Sophia Canderozzi 8-1; 3. Emily Borges 8-0; 4. Mia Rivard 8-0; 5. Calli Matarozzo 8-0; 6. Sydney Collard 8-0

Doubles: 1. Canderozzi-Bridget Gorrie 8-0; 2. Emma Hazzard-Juliana Megan 8-0; 3. Amber Mosher-Eva Hedstrom 8-0

Records: Pinkerton 5-4, Manchester Memorial 0-9

Boys Volleyball

Haverhill 3, North Andover 2

Kills: NA — ; Haverhill — Aaron Bennett 28

Blocks: NA — ; Haverhill — Casey Conners 6

Assists: NA — ; Haverhill — Devon Buscema 53

Service points (aces): NA — ; Haverhill — Bennett (5)

Digs: NA — ; Haverhill — Casey Connors 17

Highlights: Aaron Bennett, Devon Buscema and Casey Connors led a stunning comeback for Haverhill, which won the final three sets by a combined 27 points after dropping the first two sets by a combined four points

North Andover: 27 26 12 20 6 — 2

Haverhill (8-3): 25 24 25 25 15 — 3

Lowell 3, Central Catholic 0

Kills: Connor MacDougall 7

Blocks: Evan Hebert 2

Assists: Michael Nguyen 18

Service points (aces): Nguyen 12, Aiden Herries (1)

Digs: Tyler Kirby 6

Lowell: 25 25 25 — 3

Central Catholic (2-11): 21 16 19 — 0

Pinkerton 3, Portsmouth 0

Kills: Trey Baker 9, Myles Melim 5

Blocks: Parker Townsend 1

Assists: Melim 8

Service points (aces): Baker (2), Kaden Layne (2), Ben Koelb (2)

Digs: Koelb 11

Portsmouth: 15 22 18 — 0

Pinkerton (3-6): 25 25 25 — 3

Londonderry 3, Windham 1

Kills: Noah Allan 11, Blake Dempsey 8, Jack Begley 3

Blocks: Dempsey 7, Allan 2

Assists: Begley 28

Service points (aces): Begley (3)

Londonderry: 19 25 25 27 — 3

Windham: 25 16 22 25 — 1

Andover 3, Dracut 0

Kills: Griffin Connell 8

Blocks: Alex McNally 4

Assists: Noah Chanthaboun 17

Service points (aces): Zach Medina 14 (Isaac Williams 4)

Digs: Enzo Masters 14

Dracut: 16 13 8 — 0

Andover (7-6): 25 25 25 — 3

