Baseball
Phillips 5, Dexter Southfield School 3
Phillips (5): Debenedictis lf 3-1-1, Flynn cf 3-1-1, Gallo ss 3-0-1, Lamson 3b 3-2-1, Roossien c 3-0-2, Hotaling 2b 3-0-0, Grady 1b 1-1-0, Carrara dh 3-0-0, Gomez rf 3-0-0. Totals 25-5-6
RBI: Flynn, Roossien 4
WP: Spadaini; LP: Harstell
Dexter Southfield School: 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 — 3
Phillips (2-3): 2 0 2 1 0 0 0 — 5
Trinity 8, Timberlane 7
Timberlane (7): Mwangi cf 5-1-2, Kelley 3b/p 3-2-0, Zambrowicz c 4-1-1, Kontos 1b 2-0-0, Fitzgerald p/3b/lf 3-0-1, Petry 2b 4-0-1, Fabrizio lf 4-0-1, Hagerty p 0-0-0, Pantano ss 4-1-3, Badnett pr 0-1-0, Doherty rf 2-1-0, Bramhall ph 1-0-0,
RBI: Zambrowicz 2, Kontos, Fitzgerald, Petry
LP: Fitzgerald
Highlights: Andrew Pantano had three hits, but the Owls let one slip away against Trinity.
Trinity: 0 0 0 3 0 5 0 — 8
Timberlane: 0 2 1 0 0 4 0 — 7
Windham 7, Merrimack 5
W (7): Armstrong lf 3-1-1, Hoffman 2b 2-2-0, Constantine cf 3-1-0, Sullo ss/p 2-2-2, Welby dh 4-0-1, Murphy 1b 4-0-1, Salvador rf 4-1-2, Parke p/lf 1-0-0, Akin p 2-0-0, Arinellis c 3-0-2, Totals 28-7-9
RBI: Salvador 3, Welby 2, Sullo, Arinello
WP: Akin
Highlights: Steven Salvador’s two-run double sparked a three-run seventh as Windham rallied from down 5-4 for the win.
Windham: 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 — 7
Merrimack: 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 — 5
Chelmsford 6, North Andover 3
NA (3): Hawley LF 2-0-0; Rios LF 2-1-2; Johnson CF 2-1-2; Faro SS/P 4-0-0; Jackson 1B 3-1-1; Partridge RF 3-0-1; Yorba 3B 2-0-0; LaVolpicelo 2B 2-0-1; Phelps DH 3-0-0; Lawrence C 3-0-0; Mullen P 0-0-0; Goldman P 0-0-0; Rossi SS 0-0-0; Pefine P 0-0-0.
LP: Mullen
Highlights: In a battle of 2022 MVC divisional champs, Chelmsford got the better of the Knights on this day. David Johnson and Josean Rios had two hits apiece for North Andover.
Chelmsford: 1 0 1 2 0 1 — 6
North Andover (1-1): 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 3
Pinkerton 4, Bedford 3
PA (4): Horne ss 4-1-2, Yennaco c 5-0-0, Albert cf 3-2-1, Marshall 1b 4-0-0, Corsetto 2b 4-0-2, Barbuto 3b 3-0-0, Sharp lf 4-0-0, Boucher p/rf 3-1-1, Adrien p 0-0-0, Jones ph 1-0-0, Watson p 0-0-0, Cioffi p 2-0-0, Totals 34-4-6
RBI: Corsetto 3, Yennaco
WP: Watson
Bedford: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 — 3
Pinkerton: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 — 4
Dover 16, Salem 15
Salem (15): Roeger ss 5-2-1, Boodoo 2b 4-3-3, Doherty c 5-2-3, Hamman dh 3-2-2, Masson p 2-2-1, Lacharite p 1-0-0, Barton p/1b 1-0-0, Maietta 3b 3-1-0, Ciarcia cf 4-1-2, Dechesne rf 5-1-1, Cornacchio 1b 4-1-1. Totals 38-15-14
RBI: Doherty 2, Hamman, Masson 5, Maietta, Ciarcia 2, Deschene 3
WP: Barton; LP: Dumais
Salem: 4 7 3 1 0 0 0 0 — 15
Dover: 3 2 0 8 0 0 2 1 — 16
Andover 11, Haverhill 0
Highlights:cstyle:<&&&> The Warriors break into the win column with a five-inning decision.
Haverhill: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Andover: 1 2 3 5 0 — 11
Central Catholic 2, Methuen 1
Methuen (1): Vargas rf/p 4-0-0, Kneeland 3b 1-0-0, Sullivan p/3b 1-1-0, Mullen 1b 3-0-2, Pappalardo 2b 3-0-0, Marizan lf 3-0-1, Lanoue dh 2-0-0, Gourley ph 1-0-0, Lachance c 2-0-0, Lopez ph 1-0-0, Pride cf 3-0-2, Totals 24-1-5
Central Catholic (2): Bishop cf 2-0-0, Florence lf 3-0-2, Kearney 1b 3-0-0 Normandie 2b 2-0-0, Savio dh 2-0-0, Rickenbach c 2-0-2, Antonopoulos 3b 3-0-0, Delacruz ss 2-0-1, Norris rf 1-1-0, McNamara pr 0-1-0, Totals 21-2-5
RBI: Methuen — Marizan; CC — Florence, Delacruz
WP: Sean Mercuri; LP: O’Sullivan
Methuen: 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1
Central Catholic: 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 — 2
Lawrence 4, Tewksbury 3
Lawrence (4): Vega 4-2-2, Jiminez 2-1-1, Diaz 4-0-2, Manon 3-0-1, Rodriguez 2-0-1, Perez 3-0-0, Arias 2-0-0, Romero 3-0-0, Castillo 2-1-0
WP: Espinal
Tewksbury: 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 — 3
Lawrence: 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 — 4
Pelham 7, Milford 6
Pelham (7): Garcia 2b 3-1-1, Paquette c 3-2-1, Carroll ss/p 3-3-2, James rf 3-0-0, Todino cf 3-1-1, D. Muise 1b 3-1-1, N. Muise 3b 3-0-1, Dumont lf 2-0-0, Drew p 1-0-0, Martinez lf 1-0-0, Davidson ss 2-0-1, Totals 27-7-7
RBI: D. Muise, N. Muise 2, Todino 2, Davidson
WP: Carroll
Highlights: Derek Muise drove in the game-winner for the Pythons in the seventh. Jake Davidson, a freshman, came up with his first hit and RBI as a Python.
Milford: 0 0 2 4 0 0 0 — 6
Pelham: 3 1 0 1 0 1 1 — 7
Boys Lacrosse
Pinkerton 19, Manchester Central 0
Goals: Matt Feole 5, Michael Uber 3, Cole Summers 3, Joey Gallo 2, Ryan Lynch 2, Cody Santomassimo 2, Ben Quintiliani, Ricky Wong
Saves: Curtis Michaud 0, Tyler LeBlanc 0
Highlight: Cole Frank won 13 of 14 faceoffs, while teammate Alex Tsetseranos won 7 of 8 draws.
Manchester Central (0-1): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton (1-0): 3 10 4 2 — 19
Girls Lacrosse
Haverhill 11, Triton 6
Goals: Alex Bushey 3, Mikaela Tzortzis 2, Sophia Lundgren, Sydney Spencer 4, Jill Shultz
Saves: Keira Bushey 15
Triton: 4 2 — 6
Haverhill (3-1): 5 6 — 11
Whittier 17, Saugus 15
Goals: Samantha Azzari 6, Hannah Azzari 4, Elizabeth Deacon had 7
Saves: Elliana Lindsay 19
Whittier: 8 9 — 17
Saugus: 9 6 — 15
Methuen 16, Dracut 6
Goals: Abigail Fluet, Gianna Silverio, Elizabeth Descheneaux, Mika Vuong, Kiera Fitzpatrick 2, Ava McKenna 2, Brooke Carter 2, Kate Fitzpatrick 5
Saves: 6
Highlight: Abigail Fluet and Mika Vuong each score their first varsity goal.
Dracut: 2 4 — 6
Methuen: 11 5 — 16
Softball
Brooks 12, BB&N 0
Brooks (12): Pierce ss 3-0-1, McDowell 3b 4-0-0, Hacker c 1-4-1, Laliberty 1b 4-3-3, Giordano p 3-1-2, Alvarez-Backus cf 3-1-1, DiAntonio rf 4-2-2, Bauer 2b 3-0-1, Peel lf 2-0-2, Kuechle pr 0-1-0, Totals 27-12-13
RBI: Pierce 2, LaLiberty 2, Giordano 2, DiAntonio 2, Peel 2, Alvarez-Backus
WP: Giordano
Highlights: Andover’s Jackie Giordano fans 16 in a three-hitter, walking only two for the win.
BB&N: 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Brooks: 2 2 0 0 4 4 — 12
Methuen 9, Haverhill 0
Methuen (9): Brooke Tardugno ss 5-1-1, Kiele Colean 2b 5-0-3, Tyanais Santiago cf 4-1-, Bella Monsanto lf 3-0-0, Chantell Chirwa pr/rf 0-1-0, Colleen McNamara 1b 3-1-0, Ari Baez 3b 4-2-2, Adriana Delaney rf 2-0-0, Delaney McNamara rf 2-0-1, Lea Lynch dp 4-2-3, Ella Hayes c 2-0-1, Bella Medeiros pr/c 1-1-0. Totals 36-9-12
Haverhill (0): Molly Tabb rf 4-0-0, Cayla Irwin p/3b 3-0-0, Jamieson Pearl ss 3-0-1, Samantha Dion lf 2-0-1, Samantha Neal 2b 3-0-2, Kaelyn Mazzaglia cf 3-0-0, Hannah Minnis 1b 3-0-0, Francesca Purdy c 2-0-0, Gretchen Fieldhous 3b/c 3-0-0, Sydney Stocks p 1-0-0
RBI: Baez 4, Coleman 3, Tardugno 2
HR: Baez (three on in sixth)
WP: Ilene Rickard (5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K), Also: Jess Boutour (2,3,0,0,1,3); LP: Irwin (3,7,5,4,0,1). Also: Stocks (3,5,4,4,2,1)
Methuen (2-0): 0 0 2 3 0 4 0 — 9
Haverhill (0-2): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Timberlane 25, Trinity 3
Timberlane (25): O’Leary cf 4-3-3, Matarazzo 2b 4-3-4, Poulin ss 2-3-2, Salafia p 4-3-2, Patles 3b 3-3-3, McDonald rf 3-2-2, Beaudet rf 1-1-0, McFadden 1b 2-3-1, Salerno c 3-2-1, Paradis lf 3-2-1, Fowler lf 2-0-0. Totals 31-25-19
RBI: O’Leary 4, Matarazzo 4, Poulin, Salafia 4, Parles, McDonald 2, Salerno 3, Paradis 2
WP: Salafia; LP: Demers
Timberlane: 10 3 1 11 0 — 25
Trinity: 1 0 0 0 2 — 3
Central Catholic 10, North Andover 1
CC (10): Malowitz p 3-0-1, Boucher 2b 5-0-1, Perrotta 1b 4-2-1, Moeckel c 5-3-2, Wotkowicz rf 3-3-3, Milner 3b 5-1-4, Fox ss 5-0-0, Shea lf 4-0-1, Boyer cf 4-0-2, Ovalles ph 1-1-1, Totals 38-10-15
NA (1): Mangiameli cf 2-0-0, Roche c 3-0-1, Bernard ss 3-0-0, Gaffny p 2-0-1, Mancuso 1b 2-0-0, Crosby 3b 3-0-0, Oliveto dh 3-0-0, Iglesias rf 3-0-0, Rondeau 2b 3-1-2, Totals 24-1-4
RBI: CC — Milner 6, Wotkowicz, Shea; NA — Roche
WP: Malowitz; LP: Gaffny
Records: Central Catholic 2-0, North Andover 1-1
Salem 18, Dover 7
Salem (18): Olson cf 4-2-2, Lucacio 2b 4-2-2, Lucier ss 4-2-2, McNamara p/3b 5-3-2, Paradis 5-2-2, M. Beeley 1b 3-3-3, A. Beeley rf 1-0-0, Quinlan 3b/rf 3-2-2, Poulin c 2-1-1, V. Ventullo c 2-0-1, A. Ventullo rf 2-1-1, Ruel p 2-0-0. Totals 37-18-18
RBI: Olson, Lucacio, Lucier ss 2, McNamara 4, Paradis 3, M. Beeley 2, Quinlan 3, Poulin, A. Ventullo
WP: McNamara; LP: Tomassetti
Dover: 1 1 3 1 0 1 0 — 7
Salem: 5 9 1 0 2 1 0 — 18
Pelham 1, Milford 0
Pelham (1): Brooke Slaton ss 3-1-1; Molly Sauer rf 1-0-0; Rylie Beisang c 3-0-1; Shaelyn Hinton 1b 3-0-0; Caileigh Aguiar p 3-0-2; Morgan Berton 3b 2-0-0, Lauren Lacoss 2b 2-0-2; Aubrin Berger lf 2-0-0; Bella Furtado cf 3-0-0; Totals 22-1-6
RBI: Beisang
WP: Aguiar
Highlights: Freshman Caileigh Aguiar struck out 13 in her varsity debut, lifting Pelham to the 1-0 win over Milford.
Milford: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pelham: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Windham 5, Merrimack 4
Windham (5): Mitrou ss 40x20142, Hollingshead lf 3-1-2, Nolan cf 3-1-1, DeCotis c 3-0-1, Wright p 3-1-1, Yantosca 1b 3-0-2, Balard 2b 1-0-0, Gatinella 2b 2-0-0, Wilkins dh 3-0-0, Akin rf 3-0-1, Totals 28-5-10
RBI: DeCotis 2, Hollingshead, Wright, Yantosca
WP: Wright
Highlights: With the score knotted at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh, Maria Hollingshead doubled in Anna Mitrou for the walk-off victory.
Merrimack: 0 0 2 0 0 1 1 — 4
Windham: 1 0 0 1 0 2 1 — 5
Boys Tennis
Haverhill 5, Lawrence 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Justin Tran 6-0, 6-0; 2. Jesse Rubera 6-3, 6-1; 3. Jackson Morin 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Aidan Champsi-Mike Kmenta 6-3, 6-2; 2. Chris Butt-Josh Alaimo 6-3, 6-2
Records: Haverhill 3-0
Andover 5, Central Catholic 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Nik Narnia 6-1, 6-2; 2. Conor Rea 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; 3. Nate Gellman 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Ayush Dewagan/Peter Doan 6-3, 6-0; 2. Aadi Trivedi/Hridai Dharan 6-1, 6-2
Records: Andover 4-0, Central Catholic 2-2
Bishop Guertin 8, Pinkerton 1
Pinkerton winner:
Doubles: 2. Ethan Flaherty-Jack McGarrahan 8-4
Girls Tennis
Andover 5, Chelmsford 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Rachel Chen 6-0, 6-0; 2. Mia Thomas 6-2, 6-2; 3. Sonika Chaudhary 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Sadie Berube/Amanda Kim 6-0, 6-3; 2. Elysia Yu/Valerie Chu 6-0, 6-0
Records: Andover 4-0
Methuen 5, Notre Dame 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Marie-Maxime Metivier 6-1, 6-2; 2. Bree Lawrence 6-0, 6-0; 3. Tanvi Patel 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Liv Lawrence-Sarah Petisce 6-1, 6-1; 2. Rachel Schena-Abigail LaRochelle 6-4, 6-0
Highlight: Methuen players have yet to lose a set in the Rangers’ 5-0 start.
Records: Methuen 5-0
Winnacunnet 6, Windham 3
Windham winners:
Singles: 4. Cara Begley 8-3; 5. Emily Deandrea 8-6
Doubles: 2. Begley-Kate Olson 8-6
Trinity 7, Pelham 2
Pelham winners:
Singles: 1. Jessica Bevens 8-6; 3. Kathryn Haley 8-5
Records: Pelham 2-2
Central Catholic 4, North Andover 1
Winners:
Singles: 1. Kayleigh Furbush (CC) 6-1, 6-4; 2. Meg Washburn (CC) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; 3. Kaya Asmar (CC) 7-5, 7-6 (7-4)
Doubles: 1. Jocelyn Jankowski-Sophia Vee (NA) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; 2. Melina Panagiotakopoulos-Ella Gregorio (CC) 6-3, 6-2
Records: Central Catholic 2-1
Alvirne 6, Salem 3
Salem winners:
Singles: 3. Chelsey Blanchette 8-5
Doubles: 2. Ally Coyle-Kassie Smeltzer 8-5; 3. Mia Contarino-Blanchette 8-6
Records: Salem 1-2
Boys Track and Field
Andover 85, Methuen 59
Winners:
Pole vault: Elliot McQuide (A) 10-0; Shot put: Anesti Touma (M) 41-6; Discus: Aidan Marino (M) 108-2; Javelin: Xander Silva (M) 147-3; Long jump: Cam Gath (A) 19-5; Triple jump: Ansh Shah (A) 38-1; High jump: Aaron Chiocca (M) 6-2; 110 hurdles: Harvey Lys (A) 15.6; 100 meters: Josh Kwakye (M) 11.4; Mile: Jacob Chisholm (A) 4:50.0; 4x100 relay: Methuen 49.8; 400: Colin Kirn (A) 49.8; 400 hurdles: Adrian Blake (M) 1:02.5; 800: Peter Stubler 2:08.0; 200: Aaron Chiocca (M) 22.5; 2-mile: August Rudolph (A) 10:42.0; 4x400 relay: Andover 3:42.0
Records: Methuen 0-2
North Andover 117, Lowell 28
North Andover winners:
Pole vault: Ethan Belongia 10-0; Shot put: Adam Finnimore 42-10; Discus: Nate Jacques 143-9; Javelin: Keenan Gosselin 153-6; Long jump: Caleb Agbor 20-11.25; Triple jump: Agbor 39-5.25; High jump: Zac Traficante 6-2; 110 hurdles: Jacques 14.97; Mile: Camden Reiland 4:33.66; 4x100 relay: North Andover 44.53; 400: Soham Nath 52.82; 400 hurdles: Nate Solivan 1:01.0; 800: Ryan Connolly 1:58.65; 2-mile: Connolly 9:53.26; 4x400 relay: North Andover 3:46.14
Records: North Andover 2-0
Girls Track and Field
Pinkerton 92, Salem 40
Winners:
Pole vault: Catherine Rushton (S) 6-0; Shot put: Bella Colizzi (S) 37-5; Discus: Briana Danis (P) 124-10; Javelin: Kayla Franks 103-6; Long jump: Brooke Johnston (P) 14-1.25; Triple jump: Brooke Johnson (P) 30-7; 100 hurdles: Abigail Alers (S) 19.02; 100 meters: Hannah Sippel (P) 12.89; 1,600: Isabelle Groulx (P) 5:33.16; 4x100 relay: Pinkerton 52.65; 400: Isabella Sippel (P) 1:04.67; 300 hurdles: Lily Thoams (S) 55.93; 800: Kalisan Marzolf (P) 2:41.52; 200: Eva Roberts 28.54; 4x400 relay: Salem 4:51.74
Andover 131, Methuen 14
Winners:
Pole vault: Lily Brown (A) 9-0; Shot put: Nyeema Lewis (A) 30-7; Discus: Kathleen Yates (A) 101-0; Javelin: Yates (A) 99-4; Long jump: ; Triple jump: Ashley Sheldon (A) 36-2; High jump: Sheldon (A) 5-4; 100 hurdles: Sheldon (A) 16.7; 100 meters: JJ Conteh (A) 12.8; Mile: Riley McMillian (A) 5:58; 4x100 relay: Andover 52.5; 400: Audrey Thomas (A) 1:03.6; 400 hurdles: Micaela O’Connor (A) 1:15.2; 800: Claire DeMersseman (A) 2:20.0; 200: Lauren Quarm (M) 27.1; 2-mile: Zoie Zeng (A) 2:22.0; 4x400 relay: Andover 4:26
Records: Methuen 0-2
North Andover 87, Lowell 58
North Andover winners:
Pole vault: Drew Perry 9-0; Javelin: Kate Finn 90-2; High jump: Nadine Abdat 5-2; Mile: Hannah Shea 5:41.73; 4x100 relay: North Andover 51.54; 400 hurdles: Olivia Siwicki 1:08.61; 800: Cate Roche 2:27.76; 4x400 relay: North Andover 4:32.63
Records: North Andover 2-0
Boys Volleyball
Lowell 3, Andover 0
Kills: Marco Gomez-Cabo 7
Blocks: Gomez-Cabo 2
Assists: Gomez-Cabo 10
Service points (aces): Gomez-Cabo 7 (Williams 2)
Digs: Enzo Masters 12
Andover (4-1): 12 19 23 — 0
Lowell: 25 25 25 — 3
Haverhill 3, Chelmsford 2
Kills: Aaron Bennett 17, Ryan Difloures 10, Casey Connors 9
Blocks: Connors 6
Assists: Devon Buscema 39
Aces:cstyle:<&&&> Mason Holmes 2
Digs: Bennett 17, Connors 15
Chelmsford: 25 22 22 25 6 — 2
Haverhill: 20 25 25 21 15 — 3
North Andover 3, Central Catholic 0
Kills: CC — Colin Fauge 3; NA — Gyan Mistry 9, Kyler Shea 6, Bobby Gilbert 6
Blocks: CC — Angel Viruet 1; NA — Shea 5
Assists: CC — Michael Nguyen 9; NA — Yash Patel 21
Service points (aces): CC — Aiden Herries 8 (Jaithian Medina 1); NA — Shea 3 aces
Digs: CC — Tyler Kirby 11; NA — Shea 8
Central Catholic (0-5): 12 15 13 — 0
North Andover (6-1): 25 25 25 — 3
Goffstown 3, Pinkerton 2
Kills: Trey Baker 10
Assists: Myles Melim 14
Aces: Myles Melim 4
Digs: Lucas Mayer 10
Goffstown: 25 23 24 25 15 — 3
Pinkerton: 17 25 26 6 9 — 2
Windham 3, Winnacunnet 0
Kills: Nicholas Furnari 7
Blocks: Noah Allan 5
Assists: Jack Begley 14
Aces: Brayden Lord 5
Winnacunnet: 13 20 11 — 0
Windham: 25 25 25 — 3
