<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 2, Methuen 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (0):<cstyle:> Silverio lf/p 3-0-0, Kneeland 2b/lf 1-0-0, Kalivas rf 2-0-1, Pappalardo 1b/3b 3-0-0, Marizan ss 3-0-0, Sullivan 3b/p 3-0-0, Pride cf 2-0-0, Zanini dh 0-0-0, Mullen dh 1-0-0, Lachancec c 2-0-0, Mottram 1-0-0. Totals 21-0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Sullivan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (1-4):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 1, Central Catholic 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>CC (0):<cstyle:> Bishop cf 4-0-0, Florence rf 3-0-2, Kearney 1b 3-0-1, Cloutier ss/3b 3-0-0, Espinola 2b 2-0-0, Rickenbach 3b 2-0-0, Dieli ph 0-0-0, Delacruz ss 0-0-0, LeDuc dh 3-0-0, Bartless c 3-0-0, Maresca lf 3-0-0, Totals 26-0-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>NA (1):<cstyle:> Crosby ss 2-1-2, Lynch rf 3-0-2, Radulski lf 3-0-0, Perry 1b 3-0-1, Carpentier c 2-0-1, Johnson cf 3-0-1, Lawrence 3b 2-0-1, Ankiewicz dh 2-0-0, Faro 2b 2-0-0, Totals 22-1-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Radulski
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Griffin; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Melendez
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (6-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (5-3):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 5, Oyster River 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Braidon Bowman 3, Eric George 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Brady Marston 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Oyster River:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 13, Haverhill 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> H <0x2014> Ty Lescord 3, Pat McGowan, Mike Hicks
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> H <0x2014> Luke Donnelly 23
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover:<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (1-7):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> <0x2002>5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 12, Billerica 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Pat Roy 4, Ollie Lester 4, Jack Ferullo, Brian Ferullo, Jake Lins 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Roy 2, Charlie Dean 2,
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Matt Roy 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica (7-2):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>2 <0x2014> <0x2002>6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (8-1):<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 14, Manchester Memorial 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Kendall Morrill 3, Lily Brien 3, Maia Parker 2, Ella Watts 2, Callie Fitzgerald, Molly Blackadar, Lulu Trasatti, Anne Quinn
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Shaye Fanning 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester Memorial:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> <0x2002>3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (3-4):<cstyle:> 9<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 9, Billerica 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Janie Papell 5, Isabella Robinson, Maise Wood, Emma Scully, Caleigh Applegate
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Sam Melville 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>4<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>4<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 16, Haverhill 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Tess Gobiel 6, Hayley Carver 4, Molly Agostino 2, Hailey Doherty 2, Jacklyn Brussard, Brooke Cedorchuk; H <0x2014> Alex Bushey 2, Sophia Riley 2, Sydney Spencer, Mikaela Tzortis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Allie Batchelder 4; H <0x2014> Fiona Dean 9, Keira Bushey 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (3-3):<cstyle:> <0x2002>2<0x2002>4 <0x2014> <0x2002>6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (4-4):<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Nashoba Regional 23, Greater Lawrence 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (11):<cstyle:> Lavallee c 2-1-1, Marshall ss 4-3-2, Croteau cf 3-3-2, Lopez 3b 4-1-1, Paula dp 3-1-0, Morel lf 4-0-1, Carabello 1b 2-0-0, Rojas 1-1-1, Flores 2b 2-1-2, Galan rf 2-0-0, Lavallee p. 27-11-10.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Croteau 6, Lavallee, Marshall, Lopez, Rojas 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Brown; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Lavallee
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (3-5):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>6<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Nashoba Regional:<cstyle:> 8<0x2002>4<0x2002>2<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>6<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 23
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 19, Andover 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (12):<cstyle:> Weeden ss 5-0-1, Shirley lf 4-1-1, Grelle 1b 4-1-0, Sellinger 3b 4-3-2, O'Sullivan 2b/p 4-3-2, O'Brien rf 4-0-0, Parrish dh 3-2-2, Murnane 2b 4-1-3, Rousseau cf 4-1-2. Totals 36-12-13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (19):<cstyle:> Gove p 4-4-3, M. Mangiameli ss 5-2-1, Ju. Roche c 4-1-4, M. Gaffny 1b 3-3-3, Iglesias lf 1-0-0, B. Gaffny rf 1-1-1, Sicheri rf 2-0-0, Je. Roche 3b 2-0-1, Marconi 3b 3-1-0, Rondeau 2b 2-1-1, Bernanrd 2b 2-0-1, J. Mangiameli lf 2-0-0, Mancuso 1b 2-1-1, Steely cf 2-1-1, Dunn cf 0-3-0. Totals 35-19-17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Gove, M. Mangiameli, Ju Roche 4, M. Gaffny 3, B. Gaffny 2, Je. Roche 2, Rondeau 2, Bernanrd, J. Mangiameli, Steely; A <0x2014> Sellinger, Parrish 2, Murnane 2, Rousseau
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Gove
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>3<0x2002>3<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (6-4):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>5<0x2002>7<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 5, Pentucket 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Zach Channen 6-0, 6-0; 2. Arnav Lele 7-6 (8-6), 7-5; 3. Ryan Melesky 6-2, 6-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. James Diamantis-Jack Makiej 6-3, 6-4; 2. Nolan Sheehan-Luca Beltrandi 6-0, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 5, Methuen 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Ben Polonsky (NA) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Luke Ramos (NA) 6-2, 6-2; 3. Robbie Winfield (NA) 6-1, 7-5.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Tanay Jain-Ben Abbott (NA) 6-3, 6-0; 2. Alex Hirth-Chris Norolian 6-0 , 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 2-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Shrewsbury 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Joe Colecchi 6-2, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Nik Narina/Abhay Yajurvedi 6-0, 6-2; 2. Nate Gellman/Conor Rea 6-2 7-6 (7-5)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Shrewsbury 3-3, Andover 4-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 4, Tewksbury 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Tika Roy 6-2, 6-4; 2. Callie Dias 6-4, 6-4; 3. Skyler Holland 6-0, 6-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 2. Alekhya Paripally-Sophia 6-2, 6-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 5, Shrewsbury 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Jennie Wang 6-1, 4-6, 6-3; 2. Rachel Chen 6-2, 6-2; 3. Mia Thomas 4-6, 6-2, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Eva McKone/Sonika Chaudhary 6-2, 6-3; 2. Sadie Berube/Amanda Kim 6-2, 6-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Track and Field
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lawrence 91, Billerica 54
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pole vault<cstyle:>: Davidson Theosmy 9-0; <cstyle:textBold>Shot put<cstyle:>: Jayzius Perez 40-9; <cstyle:textBold>Discus<cstyle:>: Argenis Luciano 94-9; <cstyle:textBold>Javelin<cstyle:>: Jordany Volquez 141-5; <cstyle:textBold>Long jump<cstyle:>: Felix Rosario 17-11; <cstyle:textBold>Triple jump:<cstyle:> Jaydes Cartagena 35-5; <cstyle:textBold>110 hurdles<cstyle:>: Volquez 14.2; <cstyle:textBold>100 meters<cstyle:>: Yorlando Tilleria 11.1; <cstyle:textBold>Mile<cstyle:>: Ezequiel Alvarez 4:57.3; <cstyle:textBold>4x100 relay<cstyle:>: Lawrence 45.5; <cstyle:textBold>200<cstyle:>: Volquez 23.1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Lawrence 2-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 109, Whittier 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Shot put<cstyle:>: Jeremy Rousseau (W) 41-5.5; <cstyle:textBold>Discus<cstyle:>: Rousseau (W) 111-0; <cstyle:textBold>2-mile<cstyle:>: Brady Killen (W) 11:54.56
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Track and Field
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 127, Lawrence 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Lawrence finishers:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Shot put<cstyle:>: 2. Anyelis Hernandez 26-5; <cstyle:textBold>Javelin<cstyle:>: 1. Hernandez 81-6; <cstyle:textBold>Long jump<cstyle:>: 3. Tamara Nicholls 13-9; <cstyle:textBold>4x100 relay<cstyle:>: 1. Lawrence 57.6; <cstyle:textBold>400<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>300 hurdles<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>800<cstyle:>: 3. Amelia Diodati 2:48.1; <cstyle:textBold>200<cstyle:>: Chasity Foreshaw 29.8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Lawrence 0-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 77, Whittier 59
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Long jump<cstyle:>: Nathalia Cintron (W) 15-4.25; <cstyle:textBold>High jump<cstyle:>: Madison Gosse (W) 4-4; <cstyle:textBold>100 meters<cstyle:>: Janae Hippolyte (W) 14.29, Nathalia Cintron (W) 14.29; <cstyle:textBold>400 hurdles<cstyle:>: Madison Gosse (W) 1:21.22; <cstyle:textBold>800<cstyle:>: Noel Tripp (W) 2:48.27; <cstyle:textBold>200<cstyle:>: Tripp (W) 12:39.86; <cstyle:textBold>4x400 relay<cstyle:>: WHittier 5:33.69
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Assabet Valley Regional Technical 3, Greater Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Eddy Herrera 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Adanel Diaz 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Adrian Suarez 23
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Suarez 18 (7)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Abdiel Ixlaj 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (6-2):<cstyle:> 20<0x2002>25<0x2002>19<0x2002>22 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assabet Valley Regional Technical:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>18<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 3, Andover 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Owen Chanthaboun 16, Reuben Osborn 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Alex McNally 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Marco Gomez-Cabo 32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Enzo Masters 16 points (Gomez-Cabo 3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Dowol Lee 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford (9-1):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>26<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (6-4):<cstyle:> 23<0x2002>20<0x2002>26<0x2002>23 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> L <0x2014> Julio Santana 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> L <0x2014> Julio Santana 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> L <0x2014> David Bermudez 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> L <0x2014> Miguel Perez 9 (3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> L <0x2014> Ayden Gutierrez 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence:<cstyle:> 24<0x2002>15<0x2002>25<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 26<0x2002>25<0x2002>20<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
