<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Saturday, Oct. 16 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham Invitational
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center> PELHAM INVITATIONAL
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at Pelham (3.1 miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top team scores (14 teams):<cstyle:> Windham 40, Sanborn 79, Souhegan 91, Salem 159
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top area finishers:<cstyle:> 1. Michael Killian (Win) 15:58.5, 2. Tyson Khalil (San) 16:11.9), 3. Jared Khalil (San) 16:21.4, 4. Logan Carter (Win), 5. Baxter Gower-Hall (Win) 17:05.1, 11. Brock Jones (Sal) 17:41.9, 13. Isaac Gower-Hall (Win) 17:43.3, 13. Jake Pitre (San) 17:45.7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Milton Academy 23, Brooks 37
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at Milton (3.1 miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores:<cstyle:> Milton 23, Brooks 37; Brooks 15, Worcester Academy 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Brooks finisher:<cstyle:> 1. Alex Tobias 17:15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket finishes 3rd
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>BOB MCINTYRE INVITATIONAL <cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at Barnstable (3.1 miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top 3 team scores (19 teams): <cstyle:>1. Holliston 54, East Greenwich 88, Pentucket 108
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Pentucket finishers:<cstyle:> 12. Phoebe Rubio 18:58.8, 19. Kaylie Dalgar 19:17.4, 25. Audrewy Conover 19:52.8, 42. Libby Murphy 20:37.8, 43. Ella Edic 20:42.2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 25, Milton Academy 32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at Milton (3.1 miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores:<cstyle:> Milton 25, Brooks 32l Brooks 19, Worcester Academy 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Brooks finisher:<cstyle:> 1. Kata Clark 19:12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Coe-Brown 0, Pinkerton 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>BLACK BEAR INVITATIONAL <cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at Northwood (3.1 miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Top team scores: 1. Oyster River 70, 2. Dover 87, 3. Concord 125, 4. Pinkerton 135
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Pinkerton finishers:<cstyle:> 9. Izzy Groulx 20:26, 11. Tess Silva 20:38, 27. Makenna Aiden 22:10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 4, Chelmsford 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals: <cstyle:>Emma Reilly 2, Casey Michael, Olivia Beucler
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Adelaide Weeden 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (12-0-1):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Central Catholic 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Brooke Jankowski, Kerri Finneran; NA <0x2014> Brenna O'Brien 2, Shelby Nassar
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Alexis DeMattia 7; NA <0x2014> Jenna Bard 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (6-7):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (5-6-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 2, Rivers 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Brooke Rogers, Molly Driscoll
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Kyleigh Matola 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (6-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Rivers (6-2-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Football
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Rivers, Brooks
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (0-4):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002><0x2002>6 <0x2014> <0x2002>6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Rivers (2-2):<cstyle:> 9<0x2002>6<0x2002>0<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> R: Team Safety R: Matthew Morris 3 yard run (Joshua Do Kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> R: Morris 3 yard run (Conversion failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> R: Alexander Black 3 yard run (Conversion failed) R: Andrew Stillwell 42 yard pass Maxwell Stevelman (Do Kick) B: Arthur Nwobi 34 yard run (Conversion failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>BROOKS LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING:<cstyle:> Arthur Nwobi 16-115, Darnell Pierre 4-45, Michael Wolfendale 2-(-11)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: <cstyle:>Wolfendale 7-17, 93
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: <cstyle:>Gabe Fitzgerald 3-23, Rayden Waweru 1-23, Jackson Conners-McCarthy 3-35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton, Bishop Guertin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (6-1):<cstyle:> 8<0x2002>7<0x2002>7<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bishop Guertin (5-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>6<0x2002>6<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P <0x2014> Dom Terrio 76 kickoff return (Nathan Campos rush), 11:50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P <0x2014> Cole Yennaco 1 run (Picasso Bates kick), 9:51
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> BG <0x2014> Matt Santosuosso 60 run (kick failed), 9:01
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P <0x2014> Caden Michaud 51 run (Bates kick), 8:12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> BG <0x2014> Gavin Bombara 34 pass from Santosuosso (pass failed), 1:01
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: Pinkerton (26-197) <cstyle:><0x2014> Cole Yennaco 11-80, Caden Michaud 1-51, Nathan Campos 6-21, Dom Terrio 6-27, Picasso Bates 2-18; <cstyle:textBold>Bishop Guertin (41-190)<cstyle:> <0x2014> Matt Santosuosso 24-148, Ethan Chmielecki 12-30, Marcel Vernon 5-12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: Pinkerton <0x2014> <cstyle:>Campos 2-6-0, 35; <cstyle:textBold>BG <cstyle:><0x2014> Santosuosso 12-20-0, 116
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: Pinkerton <cstyle:><0x2014> Caden Michaud 1-25, Logan Gokey 1-10; <cstyle:textBold>BG <cstyle:><0x2014> Chase Amaral 6-27, Cody Szymansky 3-34, Gavin Bombara 2-47, Chmielecki 1-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Commonwealth Conference Open
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>at Crystal Lake, Haverhill Team scores (8 teams):<cstyle:> 1. Greater Lawrence 323, 2. Shawsheen 336, 3. Essex Tech 341 <cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence scores:<cstyle:> Mike Wiley 69, James McConnell 79, Shea Adams 81, Colin Grimley 94
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 0, Shrewsbury 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> A - Nil Castro Rovira 4, S- 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Shrewsbury:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (5-4-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 1, Rivers 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Saul Iwowo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> JJ Calareso 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (9-0):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Rivers (7-2-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Sanborn 2, Plymouth 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Carter Sabalewski, Evan Doherty
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Nolan Ash 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Plymouth (5-9):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Sanborn (5-9):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 0, Pentucket 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket wins 9-8 on PKs<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PK Goals:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Tyler Correnti, Max Markuns, Will Roberts, Stratton Seymour, Alex Bishop, Zach Rosario, Trevor Kamuda, Liam Sullivan, Gavin Dollas; N <0x2014> Henry Acton, James Forrest-Hay, Will Acquaviva, Brady O'Donnell, Luke O'Brien, Grady Conly, Caelan Twichell, Jamie Brooks
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Correnti 16; N <0x2014> Owen Tahnk 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (4-5-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newburyport (13-0-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 0, Swampscott 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves: <cstyle:>Mallory Amirian 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Swampscott:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Rivers 1, Brooks 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Lana Gibbs 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (2-5-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Rivers (6-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 10, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Madison Gosse 3, Ariella Jones 2, Emily Ceder 2, Emma Terroux, Stephanie Connor, Victoria Dawkins
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> WT <0x2014> Madison Dawkins 1, Olivia Brindle 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (9-3):<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 1, Pentucket 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals: <cstyle:>N <0x2014> Deirdre McElhinney (pk)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Emma Breen 6; N <0x2014>Gabby Loughran 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (9-3-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newburyport (10-2-2):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 1, Danvers 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Samantha Klimas
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Paige Pefine 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (10-1-2):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Danvers (9-2-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Swimming
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 99, Haverhill 76
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 medley relay<cstyle:>: (Kenzie Hillsgrove, Carli Quinlan, Jackie Story, Kailyn Aquino) 2:01.13; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle<cstyle:>:Quinlan 2:05.01; <cstyle:textBold>200 IM<cstyle:>: Story 2:20.64; <cstyle:textBold>Diving<cstyle:>: Cailey Simard 280.9; <cstyle:textBold>100 butterfly<cstyle:>: Story 1:02.23; <cstyle:textBold>100 backstroke<cstyle:>: Kenzie Simard 1:02.65; <cstyle:textBold>100 breaststroke<cstyle:>: Quinlan 1:15.15; <cstyle:textBold>400 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: (Story, Caruso, Hillsgrove, Quinlan) 3:54.72
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 5-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 97, Billerica 78
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 IM<cstyle:>: Amelia Barron 2:17.62; <cstyle:textBold>50 freestyle<cstyle:>: Maya Flatley 25.16; <cstyle:textBold>Diving<cstyle:>: Ruby Flood 185.95; <cstyle:textBold>100 butterfly<cstyle:>: Claire Neilly (A) 59.86; <cstyle:textBold>100 freestyle<cstyle:>: Flatley 56.5; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: (Charlotte Moulson, Neilly, Barron, Flatley) 1:45.93; <cstyle:textBold>100 backstroke<cstyle:>: Moulson 1:05.66; <cstyle:textBold>100 breaststroke<cstyle:>: Neilly 1:11.66
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 87, Notre Dame-Tyngsboro 58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central winners (some times not available)<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle<cstyle:>: Alexandra George 2:10.71; <cstyle:textBold>200 IM<cstyle:>: Maggie Lightburn; <cstyle:textBold>50 freestyle<cstyle:>: Madison McAloon 26.21; <cstyle:textBold>100 freestyle<cstyle:>: Julia Paradis 1:01.29; <cstyle:textBold>500 freestyle<cstyle:>: Natalie Taylor 6:41.58; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: (Maggie Lightburn, Starr DeLaCruz, Sophia Ruiz, Alison Bolton) 2:20.59; 100 backstroke<cstyle:>: Emma Diamantis; 100 breaststroke<cstyle:>: Maddy Marcella; 400 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: (Ashley Morin, Gabby DeRoches, Taylor, Marcella) 4:28.15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen-Tewksbury 89, Dracut 63
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen-Tewksbury winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 medley relay<cstyle:>: (Julia Galuska, Callie DeLano, Rebecca MacLeod, Katie Lefebvre) 2:06.50; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle<cstyle:>: Jackie Gaigals 2:24.00; <cstyle:textBold>200 IM<cstyle:>: Galuska 2:34.12; <cstyle:textBold>50 freestyle<cstyle:>: Brady Lyons 26.72; <cstyle:textBold>Diving<cstyle:>: Lex Flores 248.85; <cstyle:textBold>100 butterfly<cstyle:>: C. DeLano 1:15.25; <cstyle:textBold>100 freestyle<cstyle:>: Caitlyn Nims 1:05.68; <cstyle:textBold>500 freestyle<cstyle:>: Lefebvre 6:08.03; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: (Philip Nguyen, Ada Nicodemus, Lana Dang, Matthew Jo) 2:00.03; <cstyle:textBold>400 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: (MacLeod, Galuska, C. DeLano, Lefebvre) 4:18.47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 8-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 3, Chelmsford 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Francheska Paulino 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Ava Pawlus 4, Kathleen Smith 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Kayleigh Holland 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points:<cstyle:> Holland 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> Laura Thomas-Roy 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Sruthvika Kandru 22, Eva Coutu 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>16<0x2002>25<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (4-9):<cstyle:> 22<0x2002>17<0x2002>25<0x2002>27<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell 3, Haverhill 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Kya Burdier 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Mia Ferrer Valdez 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Kya Burdier 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> (Mia Ferrer Valde 4, Gabby Burdier 2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Mia Ferrer Valdez 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell (11-1):<cstyle:> 20<0x2002>17<0x2002>25<0x2002>23 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>23<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Methuen 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Sophia Pierce 10, Sophia Miele 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Marissa Kobelski 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Ava Sipley 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Pierce 16, Adrie Waldinger 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> A. Sipley 10, Lila Sipley 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>19<0x2002>17<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (10-4):<cstyle:> 19<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lynnfield 3, North Andover 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Isabelle McElhiney 12, Maeve Gaffny 12, Leah Warren 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Gaffny 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Emma Bosco 38
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> Chloe Marconi 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Christine Crateau 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (11-2):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>19<0x2002>25<0x2002>22<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lynnfield:<cstyle:> 22<0x2002>25<0x2002>23<0x2002>25<0x2002>16 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lowell 3, Whittier 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Hannah Azzari 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Samantha Azzari 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> H. Azzari 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> Julia Tavares 3, Divaliz Salcedo 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Victor Portorreal 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lowell:<cstyle:> 29<0x2002>25<0x2002>21<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (4-10):<cstyle:> 27<0x2002>15<0x2002>25<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Hollis-Brookline 3, Pinkerton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Abby Leppert 6, Lexa Geller 5, Sarah Bolduc 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Leppert 1,Cali Miller 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Ella Koelb 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Sierre Edgecomb 14, Lily Heywood 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Hollis-Brookline (14-1):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (11-4):<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>20<0x2002>19 <0x2014> 0
