Saturday, May 20
Baseball
Newton North at Andover, 11 a.m.; St Sebastian at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.; Arlington at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Berkshire at Phillips, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Phillips at Dexter Southfield School, 11 a.m.
Softball
Andover at Triton, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Tennis
St Sebastian at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
MVC Championship at Andover, 9 a.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
North Andover at Andover, 9 a.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 4 p.m.
Sunday, May 21
Softball
Brooks at Phillips, 2 p.m.
Monday, May 22
Baseball
Souhegan at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Catholic Memorial, 4 p.m.; St. John’s Prep at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Concord at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Trinity at Salem, 4 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pelham at Bishop Brady, 4 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Bishop Brady at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Windham at Goffstown, 4 p.m.; Alvirne at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Saugus at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Salem, 4 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua North, 6 p.m.; Andover at Burlington, 7 p.m.; Pentucket at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Softball
Souhegan at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Salem at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Arlington at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Windham, 4:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Portsmouth, 5 p.m.; Andover at Wilmington, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Lexington at Andover, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Andover at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Innovation Charter at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 5 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Methuen at Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Londonderry at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Windham at Bishop Guertin, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 23
Baseball
Triton at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at St. John’s Prep, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; St. Thomas Aquinas at Windham, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
North Andover at Billerica, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Softball
Notre Dame at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Arlington at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Haverhill at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
North Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.
