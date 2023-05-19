Saturday, May 20

Baseball

Newton North at Andover, 11 a.m.; St Sebastian at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.; Arlington at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Berkshire at Phillips, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Phillips at Dexter Southfield School, 11 a.m.

Softball

Andover at Triton, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Tennis

St Sebastian at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

MVC Championship at Andover, 9 a.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 4 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

North Andover at Andover, 9 a.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Softball

Brooks at Phillips, 2 p.m.

Monday, May 22

Baseball

Souhegan at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Catholic Memorial, 4 p.m.; St. John’s Prep at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Concord at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Trinity at Salem, 4 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Pelham at Bishop Brady, 4 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Bishop Brady at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Windham at Goffstown, 4 p.m.; Alvirne at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Saugus at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Salem, 4 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua North, 6 p.m.; Andover at Burlington, 7 p.m.; Pentucket at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Softball

Souhegan at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Salem at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Arlington at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Windham, 4:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Portsmouth, 5 p.m.; Andover at Wilmington, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Lexington at Andover, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Andover at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Innovation Charter at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 5 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Methuen at Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Londonderry at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Windham at Bishop Guertin, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

Baseball

Triton at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at St. John’s Prep, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; St. Thomas Aquinas at Windham, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

North Andover at Billerica, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Softball

Notre Dame at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Arlington at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Haverhill at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

North Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.

