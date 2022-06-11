<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Franklin 12, North Andover 7

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Division 1 Round of 16<cstyle:>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> North Andover 15-5, Franklin 15-5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 14, Acton-Boxboro 8

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Nicolette Licare 2, Grace Lydon 2, Kerri Finneran 4, Kiara Edmunds 3, Cecelia Sinopoli 2, Jackie Tattan

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Emma Siggens, Lydon, Edmunds

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Grace Cashman 11

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Acton-Boxboro:<cstyle:>    1<0x2002>7 <0x2014> <0x2002>8

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (20-0-1):<cstyle:>    5<0x2002>9 <0x2014> 14

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Tennis

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Winchester 5, Andover 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Division 1 Round of 8<cstyle:>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 20-1

