<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Franklin 12, North Andover 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Division 1 Round of 16<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> North Andover 15-5, Franklin 15-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 14, Acton-Boxboro 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Nicolette Licare 2, Grace Lydon 2, Kerri Finneran 4, Kiara Edmunds 3, Cecelia Sinopoli 2, Jackie Tattan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Emma Siggens, Lydon, Edmunds
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Grace Cashman 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Acton-Boxboro:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>7 <0x2014> <0x2002>8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (20-0-1):<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>9 <0x2014> 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Winchester 5, Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Division 1 Round of 8<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 20-1
