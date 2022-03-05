<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Beverly 87, Haverhill 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Division 1 State Round of 32<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Haverhill (50):<cstyle:> Valdez 12, Willis 1, Delgado 4, Belin 10, Snyder 7, Roche 9, Fuller 3, Peguero 2, Demopolous 2. Totals 13-5-50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Snyder 2, Belin 2, Fuller
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (11-11):<cstyle:> 13<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>12<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Beverly:<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>16<0x2002>32<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 87
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester 65, Whittier 39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Division 4 Round of 32<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (39):<cstyle:> Efosa 14, Rice 10, Geneus 6, Lopez 4, Comeau 3, Dodier 2, Moro 0, Faust 0, Rosado 0, Nguyen 0, Mottram 0. Totals 14-6-39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Efosa 3, Rice, Comeau
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (12-9):<cstyle:> 22<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002><0x2002>3<0x2002><0x2002>6 <0x2014> 39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester:<cstyle:> <0x2002>8<0x2002>22<0x2002>15<0x2002>20 <0x2014> 65
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Needham 51, Methuen 41
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Division 1 State Round of 32 Methuen (41):<cstyle:> Carpio 10, Allen 14, Touma 2, Vasquez 6, Eason 7, Kiwanuka 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Allen 3, Eason
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (15-7):<cstyle:> <0x2002>6<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002>12<0x2002>16 <0x2014> 41
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Needham:<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>14<0x2002>14<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 51
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 63, Newton South 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Division 1 Round of 32<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (63):<cstyle:> Shirley 0, Foley 21, Hanscom 21, Kobelski 2, Yates 6, Doherty 0, Gobiel 3, White 0, Buckley 6, Vidoni 1, Jenney 3, Khatchadurian 0. Totals 22-15-63
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Gobiel, Hanscom, Jenney, Foley
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newton South:<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>10<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (18-1):<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>22<0x2002>16<0x2002><0x2002>7 <0x2014> 63
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dracut 6, Methuen 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (13-6-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>3<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Division 1 Round of 32<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Cam Katzenberger, Owen Kneeland, Patrick Morris
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Owen O'Brien 39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 6, Mansfield 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Mansfield:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (10-4-2):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Division 1 Round of 32<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Kat Yelsits 2, Alyssa Mazzocchi, Shelby Nassar, Kaitlyn Bush, Chase Nassar
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Julianna Taylor 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 4, Franklin 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Franklin:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (13-6-2):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Division 2 Round of 32<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Lauren Adams 2, Abby Murnane, Eliza O<0x2019>Sullivan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Lillian Jagger 26
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.