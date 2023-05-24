Baseball
Methuen 5, North Andover 0
North Andover (0): Faro ss 1-0-0, Johnson cf 2-0-0, Rios lf 1-0-0, Lawrence lf 1-0-0, LaVolpicelo 2b 2-0-0, Partridge rf 2-0-0, Phelps c 2-0-0, Hawley dh 2-0-1, Jackson 2-0-0, Rossi 3b 0-0-0, Yorba 3b 1-0-0. Totals 16-0-1
Methuen (5): Marizan lf 2-1-0 Kneeland 2b 1-2-0, Pappalardo p 2-0-0, Sullivan 1-0-0, Escano Vargas rf 1-1-0, Canario 1b 2-1-2, Mullen dh 2-0-1, Lachance c 2-0-1, Pride cf 2-0-0. Totals 15-5-4
RBI: Canario 4, Mullen. 2B: Canario
WP: Pappalardo; LP: Mullen
Highlights: G’Andrey Canario drove in four on his two hits...Matt Pappalardo allowed one hit while walking one and striking out nine in a five-inning complete game
North Andover: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Methuen: 2 0 3 0 0 — 5
Concord 8, Salem 5
Salem (5): Roeger ss 2-1-0, Masson 1b 2-0-0, Barton 0-1-0, Doherty c 1-0-0, Martino 1-0-0, Hamman 3-1-1, Deschene rf 3-1-1, Boodoo 2b 2-1-0, Maietta 3b 2-0-0, Cruz 3b 2-0-0, Goetz lf 3-0-2, Ciarcia cf 3-0-0. Totals 23-5-4
RBI: Doherty, Hamman, Deschene, Goetz. 2B: Deschene, Hamman. SB: Roeger
LP: Lacharite
Concord: 3 0 0 0 0 5 — 8
Salem: 0 0 1 0 0 4 — 5
Boys Lacrosse
Methuen 13, Woburn 6
Goals: Jason Casarano 5, Jared Cripps 4, Owen Howell 2, Pat Morris, Nick Pearson
Assists: Casarano 2, Cripps 2, Howell 2, Morris, Desi Csizmadia, Quinn Ronan, Isiah Koziell
Saves: Mike Moschitto 6, AJ Smith 5
Highlights: Qualifying for the Division 1 state tournament with the win, the Rangers ninth victory of the season set a program record according to head coach Jason Symmes
Methuen (9-9): 4 5 4 0 — 13
Woburn: 1 2 2 1 — 6
Central Catholic 22, Haverhill 9
Goals: CC — Easton Morse 5, Mikey Ryan 4, Sean Gray 3, Luke Faletra 2, Ben Faletra 2, Conor Shanahan, Ryan Tighe, Ethan Mitchell, Dom Castellano, Colin Moore, Mason Bachry; Haverhill — Damske 3, Staples 2, Lescord 2, McGowan, Bishop
Assists: Haverhill — McGowan 3, Bishop 3, Lescord
Saves: CC — Jake Lydon 7; Haverhill — McDonaugh 12
Face-offs: CC — Joe Buchanan 17/24
Central Catholic: 13 9 — 22
Haverhill: 7 2 — 9
Andover 16, Methuen 5
Goals: M — Owen Howell 3, Joey Casarano 2; A — JP Guinee 4, Ethan Ruvido 2, Matt Johnson, Tyler Lareau 3, Ben Redlener 3, Ryan Manger, Brendan Sheedy, Mac Gobiel
Saves: M — AJ Smith 20; A — Finn Beams 14
Highlight: Methuen’s Jared Cripps recorded his 100th career point.
Records: Methuen 8-9
Girls Lacrosse
Mystic Valley 11, Whittier 10
Goals: Hannah Azzari 5, Elizabeth Deacon 3, Samantha Azzari, Gianna Caruso
Saves: Elliana Lindsay 11
Mystic Valley: 4 7 — 11
Whittier: 7 3 — 10
Bow 19, Pelham 3
Goals: Ella DeSimone 2, Hanna Deschene
Saves: Addie Breault 8
Pelham (9-5): 0 3 — 3
Bow: 13 6 — 19
Pinkerton 16, Souhegan 7
Goals: Hailey Schinder 5, Bella Pinardi 4, Hannah Lisauskas 3, Piper Knowlton 2, Lily Jeans, Elise Saab
Assists: Schinder 2, Pinardi 2, Lisauskas 2, Jeans
Saves: Sara Diclemente 9
Souhegan: 5 2 — 7
Pinkerton: 6 10 — 16
Timberlane 10, Nashua South 2
Timberlane (10): Matarazzo 2b 3-1-1, Poulin ss 3-1-1, O’Leary cf 4-1-1, l.Salafia p 1-1-1, Patles 3b 3-1-1, A.Salafia p/rf 2-0-0, McFadden 1b 4-2-1, Salerno c 2-2-1, Paradis lf 2-1-1, McDonald cr 0-0-0. Totals 24-10-8
RBI: Matarazzo 2, Patles 2, Poulin, O’Leary, l.Salafia, A.Salafia
LP: A.Salafia
Nashua South: 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 — 2
Timberlane: 0 1 2 3 2 2 0 — 10
Greater Lawrence 8, Mystic Valley 5
Greater Lawrence (8): Nasella p 3-1-1, Marshall ss 3-1-0, Croteau cf 3-1-1, Paula lf 4-0-1, J.Lopez 3b 4-1-2, Lavallee c 3-1-1, I.Lopez 1b 3-1-2, Galan rf 2-1-0, Flores 2b 3-0-0, Perez ph 0-1-0. Totals 28-8-6
RBI: Nasella 2, J.Lopez 2, Croteau, Lavallee, I.Lopez, Galan. HR: Nasella
WP: Nasella
Highlights: Freshman Sam Nasella went the distance striking out 11 and allowing eight hits and two walks while also homering to help her cause...Fellow frosh Ivelyse Lopez had two hits and drove in two as did junior Jashley Lopez
Greater Lawrence (14-5): 0 6 0 0 2 0 0 — 8
Mystic Valley: 1 1 2 0 0 1 0 — 5
Boys Tennis
Chelmsford 3, Haverhill 1
Haverhill winner:
Singles: 1. Justin Tran 8-6
Records: Haverhill 9-5
Girls Tennis
Salem 5, Alvirne 2
New Hampshire Division 1 First Round
Salem winners:
Singles: 3. Ally Coyle 8-2; 4. Ava Rastello 8-4; 5. Mia Contarino 8-1; 6. Chelsey Blanchette 8-5
Doubles: 3. Contarino/Blanchette 8-1
Tewksbury 5, Lawrence 0
Boys Volleyball
Haverhill 3, Andover 1
Kills: Haverhill — Aaron Bennett 17; Andover — Griffin Connell 14
Blocks: Haverhill — Bennett 3; Andover — Alex McNally 7
Assists: Haverhill — Devon Buscema 45; Andover — Marco Gomez Cobo 38
Service points (aces): Haverhill — Ryan Difloures (4); Andover — David Gao 14 (4)
Digs: Haverhill — Bennett 25; Andover — Enzo Masters 18
Haverhill (14-4): 23 25 28 26 — 3
Andover: 25 23 26 24 — 1
Windham 3, Dover 0
Kills: Blake Dempsey 11, Will Collins 7
Blocks: Dempsey 3, Collins 2
Service points (aces): Dempsey (3)
Windham: 25 25 25 — 3
Dover (13-1): 18 17 18 — 0
Salem 3, Pinkerton 0
Kills: P — Kaden Layne 12
Blocks: P — Layne 1, James Butts 1
Assists: P — Ben Koelb 18
Aces: P — Layne 3
Digs: P — Lucas Mayer 16
Pinkerton: 21 21 25 — 0
Salem: 25 25 27 — 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.