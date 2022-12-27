<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dover 60, Timberlane 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (43):<cstyle:> Baker 9, Bowman 8, Mwangi 2, Williams 4, Shivell 5, Kelley 6, Bilicki 7, Hutchings 2. Totals 18-5-43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Baker, Bilicki
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>12<0x2002>14<0x2002><0x2002>7 <0x2014> 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dover:<cstyle:> 20<0x2002>17<0x2002>10<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 60
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Spaulding 51, Timberlane 47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (47):<cstyle:> Baker 4, Bowman 9, Mwangi 10, Williams 18, Shivell 2, Bilicki 4. Totals 15-11-47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Bowman, Mwangi, Williams 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> 9<0x2002>16<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Spaulding:<cstyle:> 7<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002>19<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 51
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Beverly 66, Newburyport 59
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newburyport (59):<cstyle:> Craig 3 2-2 8, Bovee 1 2-4 5, Acton2 1-4 5, Corneau 1 0-0 3, Osazuwa 3 2-4 8, Spinney 8 1-2 23, Gretz 3 0-0 7. Totals 21 8-16 59
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Beverly (66):<cstyle:> Klass 0 0-0 0, Parsons 0 2-2 2, Diaz 4 0-0 9, Hemsey 0 0-0 0, Frost 13 9-12 38, Stevenson 0 0-0 0, Crowley 6 5-6 17, Ryan 0 0-0 0, Kuot 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 16-20 66
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Newburyport <0x2014><cstyle:> Spinney 6, Bovee, Corneau, Gretz; <cstyle:textBold>Beverly <0x2014><cstyle:> Frost 3, Diaz
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newburyport:<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>13<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>23 <0x2014> 59
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Beverly (2-2):<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>16<0x2002>19<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 66
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 56, Methuen 47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (47):<cstyle:> Chiocca 2 0-0 4, Nkwantah 1 0-0 2, Eason 1 0-0 3, Kiwanuka 2 1-2 5, Pemberton, Jr. 5 5-7 18, Andino 1 3-4 5, Vasquez 3 1-3 7, Abreau De La Cruz 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 10-16 47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (56):<cstyle:> MacLellan 11 2-2 24, Palermo 3 2-3 8, Srinivasan 2 3-5 7, Tutwiler 0 0-0 0, Resendiz 1 0-0 3, Lembo 5 2-3 12, Beal 0 0-2 0, Hnat 0 0-0 0, Concemi 1 0-0 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:> Pemberton 3, Eason, Abreau De La Cruz; <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Resendiz
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (2-2):<cstyle:> 11<0x2002>13<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (2-1):<cstyle:> <0x2002>8<0x2002>14<0x2002>16<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 56
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 78, Haverhill 70
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell Christmas Tournament <cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (78):<cstyle:> Gendron 2, Beinvenmuda 2, T. Chinn 19, Jenkins 2, Johnston 10, Hammer 2, Ludden 5, Marshall 36. Totals 30-13-78
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Ludden, Marshall 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 19<0x2002>15<0x2002>14<0x2002>15<0x2002><0x2002>7 <0x2014> 70
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>12<0x2002>13<0x2002>20<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 78
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lawrence 82, St. John's Prep 55
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>St. John's Prep (55):<cstyle:> Vella 1 1-1 2, Javier 1 1-1 2, Buys 4 3-3 14, Gregoire 0 2-2 2, Angelopolus 2 0-0 5, Muchnik 1 0-0 2, Trainor 1 1-1 3, O'Brien 7 2-4 17, Keane 3 2-4 8. Totals 20 10-14 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (82):<cstyle:> Rosario 1 0-0 2, Reyes 4 1-4 11, Canery 9 2-3 22, Silverio 2 0-0 5, Grunon 2 0-0 4, Castillo 2 0-0 4, Luciano 0 0-0 0, Ogunbare 2 2-2 6, Rosario 1 0-0 2, Ocasio 5 0-0 12, Perez 4 5-9 14, Santana 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 10-18 82
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>SJP <0x2014><cstyle:> Buys 3, Angelopolus, O'Brien; <cstyle:textBold>Lawrence <0x2014><cstyle:> Reyes 2, Canery 2, Rosario 2, Silverio, Perez
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>St. John's Prep (0-2):<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>12<0x2002>15<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 55
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (4-0):<cstyle:> 19<0x2002>21<0x2002>25<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 82
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 63, North Andover 58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (58):<cstyle:> Faro 3 4-6 10, Wolinski 5 2-2 13, Bethel 4 0-0 11, Denny 7 2-2 16, Catalano 2 4-4 8. Totals 20 12-14 58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (63):<cstyle:> Bridgewater 7 2-8 16, Hart 6 2-2 14, Lopez 3 3-4 9, Rivera 1 2-5 5, Sangermano 3 1-2 7, Hiraldo 2 0-0 4, Kelly 4 0-0 8. Totals 26 10-21 63
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Bethel 3, Wolinski; <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Rivera
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (1-2):<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>12<0x2002>13<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (3-0):<cstyle:> 20<0x2002>15<0x2002>10<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 63
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 60, Haverhill 35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhil (35):<cstyle:> Cruickshank 1 0-0 2, Stough 0 1-2 1, Bellard 1 0-0 2, J.Phillips 3 0-0 9, Ortiz 2 0-0 5, Mora 1 2-2 5, H.Phillips 3 3-4 11. Totals 11 6-8 35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (60):<cstyle:> Kobelski 5 2-2 13, Buckley 1 0-0 2, Hanscom 0 9-11 9, White 5 0-0 14, Igwe 1 0-0 2, Vidoni 3 0-0 7, Osborne 1 0-0 2, Foley 4 2-2 11. Totals 20 13-15 60
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> L.Phillips 3, H.Phillips 2, Ortiz, Mora; <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> White 4, Kobelski, Vidoni, Foley
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> <0x2002>8<0x2002>12<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002>8 <0x2014> 35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover:<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>22<0x2002>15<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 60
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 50, Westford Academy 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Westford Academy (43):<cstyle:> Keefe 1 0-0 3, Baker 3 1-2 9, Harding 0 2-2 2, Saunders 3 12-15 18, Mammola 0 0-2 0, Smith 2 0-0 6, Pillsbury 2 0-0 4, Williams 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 16-23 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (50):<cstyle:> A.Conover 5 1-2 11, Thompson 0 0-2 0, K.Conover 1 0-0 2, DiBurro 3 0-=0 7, Dube 1 2-2 5, Bellacqua 6 5-6 19, Crowe 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 8-12 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>WA <0x2014><cstyle:> Baker 2, Smith 2, Keefe; <cstyle:textBold>Pentucket <0x2014><cstyle:> DiBurro, Dube, Ballacqua
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Westford Academy:<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>14<0x2002>3<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket:<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>11<0x2002>8<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 48, Natick 33
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (48):<cstyle:> Tardugno 4 3-6 15, Santiago 2 0-0 4, Medeiros 0 0-0 0, Chirwa 0 0-0 0, Corrigan 0 0-0 0, Slattery 3 3-4 10, Pfeil 5 1-2 13, Henrick 0 0-0 0, Barron 2 2-2 6, McKenna 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 9-14 48
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Natick (33):<cstyle:> Napier 0 0-2 0, Burke 0 2-2 2, Forman 6 7-9 27, Collins 1 2-2 4, Penn 2 1-4 6. Totals 9 12-17 33
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:> Pfeil 2, Slattery; <cstyle:textBold>Natick <0x2014><cstyle:> Forman 2, Penn
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>11<0x2002>12<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 48
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Natick:<cstyle:> <0x2002>3<0x2002>12<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002><0x2002>9 <0x2014> 33
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 56, Central Catholic 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (56):<cstyle:> Berrad 6 1-2 14, Papell 3 0-0 7, J.Rogers 2 4-6 8, Brown 1 0-0 2, Martin 8 4-5 20, S.Rogers 2 0-0 5. Totals 23 9-13 56
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (44):<cstyle:> Beers 1 1-2 4, Kwo 2-4 2, Yfantopulos 1 1-4 4, Montague 4 5-7 13, Finneran 4 2-2 10, Dick 1 1-2 3, Smith 4 0-0 8. Totals 15 12-21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Berrad, Papell, S.Rogers; <cstyle:textBold>CC <cstyle:><cstyle:textBold><0x2014><cstyle:> Beers, Yfantopulos
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 20<0x2002>11<0x2002>15<0x2002>10 <0x2014> 56
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic:<cstyle:> <0x2002>4<0x2002>16<0x2002>11<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 81, Falmouth 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Londonderry Christmas Tournament <cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (81):<cstyle:> Knight 6, Leonard 5, Lebrun 0, Wright 0, Leccese 2, Benz 12, Lavoie 21, Bridges 2, Dupuis 14, Cahoon 6, Pollini 4, Gerossie 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Leonard, Benz, Lavoie 2, Cahoon 2, Gerossie 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Falmouth:<cstyle:> <0x2002>9<0x2002>19<0x2002><0x2002>6<0x2002><0x2002>8 <0x2014> 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (3-0):<cstyle:> 21<0x2002>21<0x2002>24<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 81
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Melrose 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Melrose:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Noah Kneeland, Zach Anderson, Jack Allard
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Owen O'Brien 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> With the victory, the Rangers advanced to the championship match of the First Responders Tournament in Cambridge.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 6, Pentucket 5 (OT)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (1-3):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (3-1):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2<0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> John Bishop, Jack Baker (2), Darren Ackerman, Jake Costa, Jayden Baran
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Dylan Soucy 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight<cstyle:>: Jayden Baran also had two assists for the Hillies.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 7, St. Joseph 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>St. Joseph:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Lucy Irwin 4, Hannah Coleman 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> Sophia Powers had three assists
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.