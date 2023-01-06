<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lowell 67, Whittier 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (50):<cstyle:> Moro 9, Jegorow 9, Efosa 9, Goicochea 9, Rosado 8, Lopez 6. Totals 17 10 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Jegorow 3, Rosado, Efosa
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lowell:<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>19<0x2002>19<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 67
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier:<cstyle:> <0x2002>7<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002>19<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 57, Andover 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (57):<cstyle:> Markys Bridgewater 3-4-11, Joey Hart 2-1-6, Javi Lopez 4-1-11, Marcus Rivera 2-0-6, Nick Sangermano 5-4-17, John Kelley 3-0-6. Totals 19-10-57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (46):<cstyle:> Ryan MacLellan 5-3-13, Rohit Srinivasan 3-2-10, Luka Palermo 3-0-6, Danny Resendiz 3-28, Lembo Chase 3-2-9. Totals 17-9-46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Sangermano 3, Lopez 2, Rivera 2, Bridgewater, Hart; <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Srinivasan 2, Lembo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic:<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>14<0x2002>11<0x2002>19 <0x2014> 57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (3-4):<cstyle:> <0x2002>9<0x2002>12<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002>16 <0x2014> 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 64, Pembroke 54
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (64):<cstyle:> Herrling 5-10-20, James 5-0-13, Travis 5-1-11, Cawthron 3-1-7, Hemmerdinger 1-3-6, Carrol 1-2-4, Villanueva 1-0-3. Totals 21-17-64
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> James 3, Hemmerdinger, Villanueva
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pembroke (4-1):<cstyle:> 11<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002>15<0x2002>19 <0x2014> 54
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (6-2):<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>10<0x2002>15<0x2002>22 <0x2014> 64
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 53, Billerica 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (53):<cstyle:> Chiocca 4 2 12, Vasquez 0 1 1, Nkwantah 4 1 10, Eason 3 1 8, Kiwanuka 1 4 6, Abreau De La Cruz 2 2 6. Totals 16 17 57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Chiocca 2, Nkwantah, Eason
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 11<0x2002>14<0x2002>18<0x2002>10 <0x2014> 53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dover 45, Timberlane 41
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (45):<cstyle:> Baker 16, Bowman 5, Mwangi 6, Williams 4, Hutchings 2, Bilicki 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Baker 2, Bowman
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> <0x2002>8<0x2002>4<0x2002>10<0x2002>19 <0x2014> 41
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dover:<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>9<0x2002>12<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 58, Bishop Guertin 47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (58):<cstyle:> Bienvenmda 1 0-0 2, A.Chinn 2 0-1 4, T.Chinn 8 0-1 16, Jenkins 0 2-4 2, Johnston 2 4-6 8, Marshall 8 11-14 26.Totals 21 17-26 58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Marshall
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>12<0x2002>11<0x2002>23 <0x2014> 58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bishop Guertin:<cstyle:> 12<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002>12<0x2002>16 <0x2014> 47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lawrence 72, North Andover 57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (57):<cstyle:> Denney 17, Catalano 13, Wolinski 12, Faro 8, Bethel 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Denney 3, Wolinski 2, Catalano, Behtel
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (9-0):<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>16<0x2002>21<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 72
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (4-3):<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>14<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lincoln-Sudbury 53, North Andover 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (46):<cstyle:> Martin 4 1 11, J.Rogers 3 1 7, S.Rogers 2 1 6, Papell 4 1 9, Berrad 6 0 12, Benvenuto 0 1 1.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Martin 2, S.Rogers
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 16<0x2002>13<0x2002><0x2002>4<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lincoln-Sudbury:<cstyle:> 16<0x2002>14<0x2002>10<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Fellowship Christian 49, Minuteman 49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Fellowship Christian (44):<cstyle:> Robichaud 3, C.Callahan 11, Chadakowski 1, I.Callahan 5, Taboucherani 20, Black 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> C.Callahan 3, Taboucherani 2, I.Callahan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Minuteman:<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>11<0x2002>13<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Fellowship Christian (3-1):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>11<0x2002>13<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bishop Guertin 75, Pinkerton 30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (30):<cstyle:> Knight 4, Leonard 2, Leccese 6, Benz 2, Dupuis 9, Gerossie 7. Totals 11 5 30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Leccese 2, Gerossie
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bishop Guertin:<cstyle:> 29<0x2002>23<0x2002>14<0x2002>9 <0x2014> 75
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (4-1):<cstyle:> 10<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Portsmouth 64, Salem 47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (47):<cstyle:> Martinelli 3, George 4, Goetz 4, Nunez 4, Regan 8, Beeley 5, M.Mosto 3, G.Mosto 3, Case 6, Hinchey 3, Burns 2, Moniz 2. Totals 17 5 47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Case 2, Regan 2, Martinelli, Nunez, Belley, M.Mosto
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Portsmouth:<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>13<0x2002>25<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 64
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:> <0x2002>4<0x2002>12<0x2002>14<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 64, Pembroke 41
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (64):<cstyle:> Becotte 24, Berton 6, Joncas 13, Sauer 8, Butler 2, McFarland 2, Todd 2, Breault 3, Guinnazzo 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>24<0x2002>12<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 64
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pembroke:<cstyle:> 10<0x2002><0x2002>4<0x2002>14<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 41
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>John Stark 50, Timberlane 47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (47):<cstyle:> Parker 5 5 16, Powers 3 0 9, Trasatti 3 0 7, Genest 2 0 4, Robinson 2 0 4, Lampron 2 0 4, Stewart 1 0 3. Totals 18 5 47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Powers 3, Stewart, Trasatti, Parker
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>John Stark:<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>12<0x2002><0x2002>6<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> <0x2002>6<0x2002>12<0x2002>11<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Gymnastics
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 146.7, Chelmsford 121.2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central placers:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Vault: <cstyle:>2. Riley Salerno 9.35, 3. Julia Turrisi 9.3; <cstyle:textBold>Bars: <cstyle:>2. Turrisi 9.2, 3, Deirdre Donovan 9.2; <cstyle:textBold>Beam: <cstyle:>2. Ashley Pinet 9.35, 3. Ally White 9.1; <cstyle:textBold>Floor: <cstyle:>2. White 9.2, Sarah Summerton 9.05
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight: <cstyle:>Central Catholic broke the school record for points. The previous record was 144.25, set in 2016-2017.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Swimming
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 92, Central Catholic 71
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 medley relay<cstyle:>: Andover (Ivan Giles, Yiwei Wang, William Moulson, Alexander McNally); <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle<cstyle:>: Luke Suh, A, 1:57.01; <cstyle:textBold>200 IM<cstyle:>: Franklin Trinidad, CC, 2:38.95; <cstyle:textBold>50 freestyle<cstyle:>: McNally, A, 24.14; <cstyle:textBold>100 butterfly<cstyle:>: Giles, A, 57.84; <cstyle:textBold>100 freestyle<cstyle:>: Andrew Gallagher, CC, 55.47; <cstyle:textBold>500 freestyle<cstyle:>: Joseph Musumarra, CC, 5:41.69; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Andover (Suh, Wang, Jake Smith, Dano Connor) 1:44.19; <cstyle:textBold>100 backstroke<cstyle:>: Giles, A, 59.09; <cstyle:textBold>100 breaststroke<cstyle:>: Chase Watkins, CC, 1:23.06; <cstyle:textBold>400 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: CC (Gallagher, Noah Williams, Trinidad, Musumarra) 3:58.25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Central Catholic 0-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 92, North Andover 78
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>50 freestyle<cstyle:>: Casey Connors, H, 23.63; <cstyle:textBold>100 butterfly<cstyle:>: Brian Story, H, 1:00.10; <cstyle:textBold>100 freestyle<cstyle:>: Connors, H, 52.14; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Haverhill (Sam Mistretta, Jorell Dube, Jordan Dell'Ova, Story) 1:41.42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Wrestling
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 42, Ashland 39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106<cstyle:>: Mike Morris; <cstyle:textBold>113<cstyle:>: Shea Morris; <cstyle:textBold>120<cstyle:>: Cale Wood; <cstyle:textBold>126<cstyle:>: Casey Peugh; <cstyle:textBold>170<cstyle:>: Brent Nicolosi; <cstyle:textBold>195<cstyle:>: Erick Morel Baez; <cstyle:textBold>HVY<cstyle:>: Colin McAninch
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> Colin McAninch's pin in the heavyweight match provided the winning points in a Hillie victory
