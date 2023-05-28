<ASCII-MAC> <pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Saturday <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Tewksbury 10, Lawrence 3 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Hillie Classic, Pena Division Consolation<cstyle:> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (3):<cstyle:> Vega 2-0-0, Diaz 2-1-1, Manon 2-1-0, Rodriguez 3-0-1, Castillo 3-1-2, Arias 2-0-0, Medina 3-0-0, Romero 3-0-1, Perez 2-0-0, Gill 1-0-0. Totals 23-3-5 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Minaya <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 8, Wakefield 7 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (8):<cstyle:> Gibson 2b 4-1-1, Rosner lf 5-3-3, Lembo 3b/p 3-1-2, Gruenberg 1b 3-0-0, R.Jaillet c 2-0-0, Napolitano dr 0-0-0, C.Jaillet cf 4-0-0, Archambault rf 2-2-0, Berman dh 3-0-2, Cote pr 0-0-0, BArdetti ph 1-0-1, Bessette ss 4-1-3, Workman 3b 0-0-0. Totals 31-8-12 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> R.Jaillet 3, Rosner 2, C.Jaillet, Bessette <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Lembo <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 5, North Andover 3 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (5):<cstyle:> Weeden 2b 5-2-3, Parrish c 4-2-2, Sellinger 3b 5-0-0, O'Brien ss 5-0-4, Rousseau cf 3-0-0, Walsh1b 2-0-0, Fraser lf 4-0-0, O'Sullivan rf 4-0-0, Vives 3-0-0, Vieira 1-1-1. Totals 36-5-10 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (3):<cstyle:> Mangiameli cf 4-1-3, Lynch rf 3-0-0, Roche c 5-1-2, Gaffny p 4-0-1, Mancuso 1b 3-1-0, Rondeau 2b 3-1-2, Bernard 3b 2-0-1, Oliveto 3-0-0, Iglesias lf 4-0-1. Totals 31-4-10 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> O'Brien 2, Weeden, Sellinger; Rondeau 2, Roche, Oliveto. <cstyle:textBold>2B:<cstyle:> Vieira, O'Brien; Rondeau, Bernard, Iglesias. <cstyle:textBold>3B:<cstyle:> O'Brien. <cstyle:textBold>SB:<cstyle:> Parrish <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Gaffny <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Phillips Exeter 1, Phillips 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Phillips (0):<cstyle:> A.DeBenedictis lf 4-0-0, Flynn rf 4-0-0, Gallo ss 4-0-3, Lamson 3b 3-0-1, Roossien c 3-0-0, Grady 1b 3-0-0, Hotaling 2b 2-0-0, Carrara dh 3-0-0, Gomez cf 3-0-0, Sundaram 3-0-2, M.DeBenedictis 0-0-0. Totals 32-0-6 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Spacinie <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> Rowley's Thomas White, a potential first-round draft pick, took the last start of his career, allowing one hit and striking out five in two innings, which gave him 202 in his prep career...Cole Mascott struck out seven in three innings of relief...Venkat Sundaram had a pair of hits <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Phillips:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Phillips Exeter:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Amesbury 6, Methuen 3 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>A (6):<cstyle:> Catarius ss 3-0-0, Celia cf 3-1-1, LeVasseur p 3-1-2, Delisle c 4-0-0, LeBlanc 3b 3-2-3, Bonnelli lf 3-1-0, Franey 1b 3-1-2, Costigan rf 3-0-1, Metcalf 2b 3-0-0, Totals 28-6-9 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>M (3):<cstyle:> Santiago cf 3-1-0, Baez 3b 3-0-0, Coleman 2b 3-0-0, Tardugno ss 2-1-1, Monsanto dp 3-1-2, Hayes c 2-0-0, Lynch 1b 2-0-0, Delaney ph 1-0-0, C.. McNamara dp 2-1-2, Medeiros ph 1-0-0, D. McNamara rf 1-0-0, Yirell p 0-0-0, Anthony p 0-0-0, Totals 23-3-5 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Tardugno 2; A <0x2014> Celia, LeVasseur, LeBlanc, Franey 2 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> LeVasseur; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Yirrell <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Amesbury:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 6 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (13-7):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 3 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 3, Burlington 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (3):<cstyle:> Malowitz p/rf 4-0-3, Boucher 2b 3-0-0, Milner 3b 2-0-1, Moeckel c 3-1-1, Fox ss 3-0-0, Ovalles lf 2-1-1, Perrotta 1b 3-1-2, Shea cf 2-0-0, Kearney p 1-0-0, Boyer rf 3-0-1. Totals 26-3-9 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Boyer 2, Fox <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Malowitz <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Winning their 16th straight games, the Raiders closed out a successful regular season that saw them win 19 of their 20...Olivia Moeckel tripled in the fourth and scored on a Katie Fox fielder's choice...Bella Boyer supplied insurance in the sixth with a two-out single that plated two <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Burlington:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (19-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 3 <pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Sunday <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 5, St. John's Prep 4 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>SJP (4):<cstyle:> Lembo cf 4-1-1, LaGrassa 3b 4-1-3, Shaheen ss 3-1-1, Marston lf 3-0-0, Driscoll c 3-1-0, DiFillipo 1b 3-0-1, Tighe rf 2-0-0, Willett dh 3-0-1, Gold dh 0-0-0, Zirpolo 2b 3-0-0, Totals 28-4-7 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>CC (5): <cstyle:> Florence cf 4-1-1, Norris rf 4-2-2, Kearney 1b 4-1-2, Rickenbach c 1-0-0, Savio dh 4-0-1, Gavriel pr 0-0-0, Antonopoulos 3b 2-0-0, Normandie lf 2-0-0, Mercuri 2b/p 3-0-1, Delacruz ss 2-0-1, Bartlett ph 0-1-0, Melendez p 0-0-0, Totals 26-5-8 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Kearney 2, Norris, Savio <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Mercuri; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Sarno <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>St. John's Prep (9-8):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (19-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 5
