<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 80, Spaulding 56
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (80):<cstyle:> Gendron 2, Bienvenmuda 2, Hill 2, T. Chinn 17, Jenkins 17, Johnston 6, Brader 2, Herland 9, Marshall 23. Totals 33-8-80
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Jenkins, Herland 2, Marshall 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight<cstyle:>: Tyrone Chinn had six steals for Pinkerton
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Spaulding:<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>12<0x2002>16<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 56
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 22<0x2002>16<0x2002>27<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 80
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 66, Dracut 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (66):<cstyle:> MacLellan 17, Srinivasan 8, Palermo 10, Beal 2, Resendiz 4, Lembo 8, Concemi 4, Hardy 5, Clements 2, Hoffman 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Srinivasan 2, MacLellan, Hardy, Resendiz
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (3-3):<cstyle:> 19<0x2002>16<0x2002>21<0x2002>10 <0x2014> 66
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> <0x2002>8<0x2002>10<0x2002>10<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Tyngsborough 49, Greater Lawrence 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (46):<cstyle:> Garcia 13, Castillo 10, Santana 9, Jordy Ortega 5, Herrera 3, Medina 3, Moreno 2, Barbosa 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Garcia, Castillo, Santana, Jordy Ortega, Medina
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tyngsborough:<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>8<0x2002>12<0x2002>19 <0x2014> 49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (3-3):<cstyle:> <0x2002>8<0x2002>7<0x2002>18<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 57, Winnacunnet 52
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (57):<cstyle:> Baker 22, Bowman 4, Mwangi 8, Williams 17, Pagliuso 0, Shivell 0, Kelley 0, Hutchings 0, Genest 0, Bilicki 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Baker 4, Mwangi 2, Williams 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight: <cstyle:>The Owls went 9 for 12 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to upset previously-unbeaten Winnacunnet.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winnacunnet (7-1):<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>11<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 52
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (2-5):<cstyle:> 11<0x2002>18<0x2002>12<0x2002>16 <0x2014> 57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 73, Billerica 52
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (73):<cstyle:> Denney 20, Wolinski 19, Faro 10, Bethel 9, Catalano 9, DesRochers 3, Thorn 2, Gyorda 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Denney 4. Bethel 3, Faro 2, Wolinski, DesRochers
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight<cstyle:>: North Andover went 20 for 22 from the free throw line.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (4-2):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>23<0x2002>17<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 73
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>15<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 52
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 67, Haverhill 53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (53)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (67):<cstyle:> J. Lopez 13, Hart 12, Rivera 12, Sangermano 12, Hiraldo 8, Bridgewater 7, Haley 2, A. Lopez 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Rivera 2, Hart 2, Hiraldo, J. Lopez, Bridgewater
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (3-3):<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>11<0x2002><0x2002>6<0x2002>22 <0x2014> 53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (5-1):<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>15<0x2002>20<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 67
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Fellowship Christian 61, Greater Lawrence 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (42)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Fellowship (61):<cstyle:> Robichaud 18, C. Callahan 5, M. Black 2, I. Callahan 17, Taboucherani 17, M. Black 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> Fellowship's Robichaud also had 16 rebounds 5 blocks, 4 steals and 4 assists.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence:<cstyle:> 11<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Fellowship Christian (3-0):<cstyle:> 24<0x2002>15<0x2002>11<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 61
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 53, Haverhill 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (44)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (53):<cstyle:> Beers 0, Kwo 13, Vient 0, Yfantopulos 5, Guertin 5, McNamara 2, Montague 6, Finneran 10, Dick 2, Smith 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Guertin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight<cstyle:>: Central Catholic's Kathleen Smith grabbed 14 rebounds and Aniela Kwo had eight boards.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (2-5):<cstyle:> 16<0x2002>13<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002><0x2002>8 <0x2014> 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (4-2):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>16<0x2002>12<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 56, Sanborn 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (56):<cstyle:> Becotte 19, Kelly 2 Joncas 8, Sauer 5, Butler 2, McFarland 14, Hinton 2, Breault 2, Guinnazzo 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 23<0x2002>12<0x2002>14<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 56
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Sanborn:<cstyle:> <0x2002>5<0x2002><0x2002>4<0x2002><0x2002>6<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 58, Billerica 55
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (58):<cstyle:> Pfeil 26, Tardugno 22, Santiago 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Tardugno 6, Pfeil 2, Santiago
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight<cstyle:>: This marked Methuen's first win over Billerica since 2009.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 19<0x2002>15<0x2002>12<0x2002><0x2002>9 <0x2014> 55
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (4-3):<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>14<0x2002>14<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Plymouth 39, Timberlane 37
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (37):<cstyle:> Powers 10, Trasatti 10, Parker 8, Lampron 7, Genest 2, Stewart 0, Robinson 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Trasatti 2, Powers 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight<cstyle:>: Timberlane outscored Plymouth 19-5 in the second half, to cut a 16-point halftime deficit to two points.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (1-3):<cstyle:> 10<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>8<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 37
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Plymouth:<cstyle:> 22<0x2002>12<0x2002>2<0x2002><0x2002>3 <0x2014> 39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 53, Spaulding 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (53):<cstyle:> Knight 6, Leonard 8, Lebrun 1, Wright 0, Leccese 2, Benz 4, Lavoie 0, Bridges 0, Dupuis 10, Cahoon 6, Pollini 2, Gerossie 14. Totals 18-10-53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Leonard 2, Cahoon 2, Gerossie 2, Dupuis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (4-0):<cstyle:> <0x2002>7<0x2002>11<0x2002>18<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Spaulding:<cstyle:> 18<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 70, Lawrence 31
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (31):<cstyle:> Rosario 3, Medina 10, S. Santos 8, Martinez 2, Rivera 2, Bautista 6, Davila 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (70):<cstyle:> Martin 19, J. Rogers 10, S. Rogers 5, Papell 10, Berrad 10, Brown 4, Fallon 2, Rondeau 0, Daley 2, Clifford 4; Benvenuto 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Papell, S. Rogers, Martin 3, J. Rogers 3; L <0x2014> Rosario, Medina, Bautista 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence:<cstyle:> <0x2002>1<0x2002><0x2002>6<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 31
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (5-2):<cstyle:> 16<0x2002>21<0x2002>23<0x2002>10 <0x2014> 70
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Alvirne 52, Windham 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham leaders (52):<cstyle:> Cloe Weeks 13, Hannah Smith 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 4, Wakefield 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Wakefield:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (4-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Cashaman, Ronan, Allard, Cox
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> O'Brien 47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> Freshman Andrew Cox connected on his first career goal for the overtime game winner, while sophomore goalie Owen O'Brien kept the Rangers in the match with 47 saves.
