Baseball
Amesbury 7, Whittier 1
Whittier(1): Manny Cepeda P 2-0-0, Brendan Dodier SS 4-0-2, Nate Deitenhofer C 3-0-0, Jake Richards 1b 4-0-0, Ben Hadley 3B 4-0-0, David Garcia RF 3-1-1, Will Halloran DH 3-0-2, Brendan Lynch 2B 2-0-1, Dillon Deziel 1-0-0, Daniel Knowlton 2-0-0, Keegan Koch 3B 1-0-0, Thomas Galvin PH 1-0-0. Totals 30-1-6
RBI: W — Brendan Lynch
WP: MacDonald; LP: Cepeda
Amesbury (1-0): 4 0 0 0 2 1 0 — 7
Whittier (1-1): 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1
B.C. High 6, North Andover 1
North Andover (1): Carpentier C 4-0-0, Johnson CF 4-1-1, Lynch RF 3-0-3, Crosby P/SS 2-0-0, Perry 1B 1-0-1, Ankiewicz LF 3-0-0, Lawrence 3B 2-0-0, Radulski DH 3-0-0, Faro 2B 3-0-0, LaVolpicelo SS 0-0-0, Griffin P 0-0-0.
LP: Crosby
North Andover (0-1): 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1
B.C. High: 1 0 0 0 4 1 0 — 6
Girls Lacrosse
Pingree 17, Brooks 11
Goals: Kate Coughlin 5, Hillary Young, Molly Driscoll 3, Lydia Tangney 3
Saves: Lucy Adams 8
Brooks: 6 5 — 11
Pingree: 8 9 — 17
Whittier 14, Northeast Metro 8
Goals: Liz Vallone 5, Hannah Azzari 5, Samantha Azzari 3, Kaiden George
Saves: Kate Velazquez 16
Northeast Metro (1-1): 4 4 — 8
Whittier (1-0): 5 9 — 14
Boys Track and Field
Greater Lowell 98, Whittier 34
Whittier winners:
Discus: Jeremy Rousseau 103-2; 110 hurdles: Noah Mercier 19.0; 100 meters: Nick Almanzar 11.7; 400: Azariah Ehtesham 57.5
Records: Whittier 0-1, Greater Lowell 1-0
Girls Track and Field
Greater Lowell 86.5, Whittier 49.5
Whittier winners:
Discus: Katrina Smith 65-6; Javelin: Natalia Cintron 77-3; Long jump: Jillian Colins 14-7; Triple jump: Colins 32-11.75; 100 meters: Cintron 13.7; Mile: Noel Tripp 5:53
Records: Whittier 0-1, Greater Lowell 1-0
Boys Volleyball
Greater Lawrence 3, Innovation Academy 0
Kills: Darwin Ohlinger 3
Blocks: David Mota 1
Assists: Mote 5
Service points (aces): Yadiel Calderon 10 (Abduel Ixlaj 8)
Digs: Ixlaj 2
Innovation Academy: 11 16 21 — 0
Greater Lawrence (3-0): 25 25 25 — 3
