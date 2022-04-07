Baseball

Amesbury 7, Whittier 1

Whittier(1): Manny Cepeda P 2-0-0, Brendan Dodier SS 4-0-2, Nate Deitenhofer C 3-0-0, Jake Richards 1b 4-0-0, Ben Hadley 3B 4-0-0, David Garcia RF 3-1-1, Will Halloran DH 3-0-2, Brendan Lynch 2B 2-0-1, Dillon Deziel 1-0-0, Daniel Knowlton 2-0-0, Keegan Koch 3B 1-0-0, Thomas Galvin PH 1-0-0. Totals 30-1-6

RBI: W — Brendan Lynch

WP: MacDonald; LP: Cepeda

Amesbury (1-0): 4 0 0 0 2 1 0 — 7

Whittier (1-1): 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1

B.C. High 6, North Andover 1

North Andover (1): Carpentier C 4-0-0, Johnson CF 4-1-1, Lynch RF 3-0-3, Crosby P/SS 2-0-0, Perry 1B 1-0-1, Ankiewicz LF 3-0-0, Lawrence 3B 2-0-0, Radulski DH 3-0-0, Faro 2B 3-0-0, LaVolpicelo SS 0-0-0, Griffin P 0-0-0.

LP: Crosby

North Andover (0-1): 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1

B.C. High: 1 0 0 0 4 1 0 — 6

Girls Lacrosse

Pingree 17, Brooks 11

Goals: Kate Coughlin 5, Hillary Young, Molly Driscoll 3, Lydia Tangney 3

Saves: Lucy Adams 8

Brooks: 6 5 — 11

Pingree: 8 9 — 17

Whittier 14, Northeast Metro 8

Goals: Liz Vallone 5, Hannah Azzari 5, Samantha Azzari 3, Kaiden George

Saves: Kate Velazquez 16

Northeast Metro (1-1): 4 4 — 8

Whittier (1-0): 5 9 — 14

Boys Track and Field

Greater Lowell 98, Whittier 34

Whittier winners:

Discus: Jeremy Rousseau 103-2; 110 hurdles: Noah Mercier 19.0; 100 meters: Nick Almanzar 11.7; 400: Azariah Ehtesham 57.5

Records: Whittier 0-1, Greater Lowell 1-0

Girls Track and Field

Greater Lowell 86.5, Whittier 49.5

Whittier winners:

Discus: Katrina Smith 65-6; Javelin: Natalia Cintron 77-3; Long jump: Jillian Colins 14-7; Triple jump: Colins 32-11.75; 100 meters: Cintron 13.7; Mile: Noel Tripp 5:53

Records: Whittier 0-1, Greater Lowell 1-0

Boys Volleyball

Greater Lawrence 3, Innovation Academy 0

Kills: Darwin Ohlinger 3

Blocks: David Mota 1

Assists: Mote 5

Service points (aces): Yadiel Calderon 10 (Abduel Ixlaj 8)

Digs: Ixlaj 2

Innovation Academy: 11 16 21 — 0

Greater Lawrence (3-0): 25 25 25 — 3

