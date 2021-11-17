Field Hockey
Lynnfield 4, Georgetown 1
Division 4 Round of 16
Georgetown (8-10-2): 0 1 — 1
Lynnfield (9-6-5): 2 2 — 4
Boys Soccer
Brooks 3, Pomfret 0
New England Prep Quarterfinals
Goals: Christian Bejar, Alex Eckman, Alejo Woelper
Assists: Connor O’Neill 2
Saves: JJ Calareso 1
Pomfret (10-6-2): 0 0 — 0
Brooks (16-1-1): 1 2 — 3
Newburyport 1, North Reading 0
Division 3 Round of 16
Goals: Own Goal
Assists: Will Acquaviva
Saves: N — Owen Tahnk 4; NR — Sebastian Gonzales 7
North Reading (11-5-3): 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (18-1-1): 0 1 — 1
Girls Soccer
Brooks 2, St Marks 1
Class B NEPSAC Quarterfinals
Goals: Elena Agosti, Lucy Adams
Assists: Molly Driscoll
Saves: Kyleigh Matola 9
St Marks (8-9-1): 1 0 0 — 1
Brooks (12-4): 1 0 1 — 2
