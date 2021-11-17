Field Hockey

Lynnfield 4, Georgetown 1

Division 4 Round of 16

Georgetown (8-10-2): 0 1 — 1

Lynnfield (9-6-5): 2 2 — 4

Boys Soccer

Brooks 3, Pomfret 0

New England Prep Quarterfinals

Goals: Christian Bejar, Alex Eckman, Alejo Woelper

Assists: Connor O’Neill 2

Saves: JJ Calareso 1

Pomfret (10-6-2): 0 0 — 0

Brooks (16-1-1): 1 2 — 3

Newburyport 1, North Reading 0

Division 3 Round of 16

Goals: Own Goal

Assists: Will Acquaviva

Saves: N — Owen Tahnk 4; NR — Sebastian Gonzales 7

North Reading (11-5-3): 0 0 — 0

Newburyport (18-1-1): 0 1 — 1

Girls Soccer

Brooks 2, St Marks 1

Class B NEPSAC Quarterfinals

Goals: Elena Agosti, Lucy Adams

Assists: Molly Driscoll

Saves: Kyleigh Matola 9

St Marks (8-9-1): 1 0 0 — 1

Brooks (12-4): 1 0 1 — 2

