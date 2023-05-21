Baseball
Central Catholic 6, Arlington 2
Central Catholic (6): Florence lf/ss 4-0-0, Norris rf 4-0-1, Kearney 1b 3-2-1, Antonopoulos 3b 3-1-1, Savio dh 3-2-2, Normandie 2b 3-0-2, Bartlett c 3-0-2, Bishop cf 3-0-1, Delacruz ss 2-1-1, Iannessa lf 1-0-0, Jankowski lf 0-0-0, McNamara cr 0-0-0. Totals 29-6-11
RBI: Normandie, Bartlett, Kearney. 2B: Savio, Delacruz. HR: Kearney
WP: Mercuri
Highlights: Sean Mercuri went the distance, allowing seven hits and one earned run. He did not walk anybody and struck out six...Tyler Normandie and Jake Bartlett both had two hits and two RBI...Jack Savio had two hits and scored twice...Nathan Kearney hit a solo homer...The Raiders have won nine straight since a 3-2 loss at Chelmsford on May 3 and 16 of their past 17...During the winning streak Central has outscored opponents by a combined 78-22 (8.7-2.4 per game) and now have a running-scoring margin of 144-51 on the season (7.6-2.7 per game)...The Raiders have allowed two runs or fewer in each of their past six and 12 times overall
Arlington: 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 2
Central Catholic (17-2): 3 1 0 0 1 1 0 — 6
Girls Lacrosse
Andover 12, North Andover 9
Goals: NA — Janie Papell 4, Isa Robinson 3, Meghan Daley, Allie Sherlock
Assists: NA — Meghan Daley, Avery Brown
Portsmouth 11, Central Catholic 10
Goals: CC — Abby Yfantopulos, Nicolette Licare 2, Livy Rondeau 2, Kerri Finneran 3, Kiara Edmunds, Jackie Tattan
Saves: CC — Grace Cashman 10
Portsmouth: 0 6 0 5 — 11
Central Catholic (14-4): 0 7 0 3 — 10
