<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Friday's highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 10, Timberlane 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (0):<cstyle:> Mwangi p 3-0-1, Pantano cr 0-0-0, Aliberti 2b 3-0-2, Parker ss 2-0-1, Brandano ss 0-0-0, Zambrowicz dh 1-0-0, O'Leary 3b 3-0-0, Kelley c 2-0-0, Kontos 1b 2-0-0, Sheehan cf 1-0-0, Doherty rf/p 2-0-0, Chasse rf 0-0-0. Totals 19-0-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (10):<cstyle:> Roeger 3b 2-2-2, Pacy ss 4-2-2, Gigante c 4-1-3, Masson p 3-1-0, Doherty rf 4-1-2, Boodoo 2b 4-1-3, Ciarcia cf 4-0-0, LaGrasse lf 3-1-0, Gomez 1b 3-1-0. Totals 31-10-12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Gigante 2, Boodoo 2, Pacy, Doherty, Ciarcia, LaGrasse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Masson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>0<0x2002>4<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 8, Andover 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (8): <cstyle:>B.Gibson lf 4-1-0, Brown cf 3-2-1, Besette 3b 4-2-2, Brenner 2b 4-1-1, Lembo p 4-1-2, Rosner cr 0-1-0, Jaillet dh 4-0-0, Walles c 3-0-2, T.Gibson cr 0-0-0, Archambault rf 4-0-3, Reming ss 4-0-0, Gruenberg 1b 0-0-0. Totals 34-8-13.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI: <cstyle:>Walles 4, Lembo 2, Archambault, Brenner
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Lembo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2<0x2002>2<0x2002>2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Londonderry 2, Pinkerton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (0):<cstyle:> Horne ss 3-0-1, Albert cf 2-0-0, Marshall lf 3-0-2, T. Rioux 3b 3-0-0, Yennaco c 3-0-0, N. Rioux 1b 3-0-1, Lukeman rf 3-0-0, Corsetto 2b 2-0-0, Doyle p 3-0-0. Totals 25-0-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Fennell; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Doyle
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (9-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Londonderry:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 9, Tewksbury 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (9):<cstyle:> Crosby ss 4-1-0, Lynch rf 4-2-3, Radulski lf/p 3-1-1, Desmond 0-0-0, Perry 1b 3-0-0, Dolan 1-0-0, Carpentier c 4-0-2, Twombly cr 0-3-0, Johnson cf 3-0-2, Trundy cr 0-1-0, Lawrence 3b 1-0-1, Xenakis 3b 1-0-0, Ankiewicz dh 3-0-1, Faro 2b 3-1-1, Partridge lf 0-0-0. Totals 30-9-11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Lawrence 2, Radulski, Faro, Lynch, Ankiewicz, Johnson, Carpentier
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Pefine
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dracut 16, Methuen 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Braeden Carter 2, Will McKinnon, David Rizzo, Jared Cripps, Joey Pinto
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Carter 2, McKinnon, Rizzo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> AJ Smith 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (4-6):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2<0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> <0x2002>6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>5<0x2002>3<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Tewksbury 7, Haverhill 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Patrick McGowan 2, Bishop, Dumont, Mike Hicks
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Ty Carroll 2, Ty Lescord, Bishop
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Luke Donnelly 26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 17, Souhegan 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Joey Gallo 5, Ryan Lynch 5, Riley Spellman 3, Michael Uber, Matt Feole, Matt Morrison, Garrett Mulhall
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Spellman 2, Feole, Uber, Colby Gagnon, Adam Scala, Liam Prescott
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Curtis Michaud 2, Tyler LeBlanc 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Souhegan (4-7):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> <0x2002>4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (7-3):<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>3<0x2002>5<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 16, Central Catholic 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Jack Ferullo 7, Patrick Roy 4, Charlie Dean 2, Ollie Litster 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Dean 4, Roy 2, Jake Lins 2, Ferullo, Tyler Fay
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Matt Roy 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic:<cstyle:> <0x2002>4<0x2002>4 <0x2014> <0x2002>8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Londonderry 18, Salem 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Mariella Tomasello 2, Chloe Stone, Grace Driscoll, Emily Wilson, Ariana Lakos
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Ella Mosto 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Londonderry (5-5):<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (3-6):<cstyle:> 6<0x2002><0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 11, Tewksbury 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Alex Bushey 6, Sophia Riley 2, Katrina Savvas 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Fiona Dean 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (5-3):<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>4 <0x2014> <0x2002>8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 17, North Andover 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Nicolette Licare 5, Kerri Finneran 5, Grace Lydon 4, Emma Siggens 2, Kierstyn Zinter
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Abby Yfantopulos 2, Finneran 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Grace Cashman 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>1 <0x2014> <0x2002>4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (11-0-1):<cstyle:> 8<0x2002>9 <0x2014> 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 14, Dracut 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Mackenzie Tierney 3, Kiera Fitzpatrick 2, Adianne Ramos 2, Brooke Carter 2, Alexsa Carreiro, Elizabeth Descheneaux, Katie Fitzpatrick, Jenny Nguyen, Gianna Silverio
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Maggie Kloster 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> <0x2002>2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> <0x2002>3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (3-6):<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 11, Chelmsford 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Tess Gobiel 7, Hayley Carver 2, Rose MacLean, Molly Agostino
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Gobiel 2, Carver
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Allie Batchelder 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (6-5):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 13, Greater Lowell 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (13):<cstyle:> Noury ss 4-1-2, Habib 3b 4-1-2, Bioren 1b 4-2-2, Graham p 4-2-2, Valera cf 3-2-2, Hurley lf 3-1-1, Ouellette c 3-1-2, Santomassino rf 2-2-1, Rousseau 2b 3-1-1. Totals 30-13-15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Graham 3, Habib 2, Bioren 2, Noury, Valera, Ouellette, Rousseau
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>HR:<cstyle:> Graham, Valera
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Graham
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>9<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lowell:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> <0x2002>1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 4, Salem 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (0):<cstyle:> Olson cf 3-0-0, VEntullo lf 3-0-0, Lucier ss 2-0-0, McNamara 3b 2-0-0, Moniz 1b 3-0-0, Beeley 3-0-1, Quinlan 2-0-0, Olson 1-0-0, Poulin 3-0-1, Migliorini 2b 2-0-1. Totals 24-0-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (4):<cstyle:> Farone p 4-0-0, Mlocek 1b 3-0-1, Matarazzo 2b 3-0-0, Salafia rf 2-1-1, Singer c 3-0-1, O'Leary ss 3-0-1, Patles 3b 2-1-0, Condon cf 3-1-2, Paradis lf 3-0-1, Sickel cr 0-1-0. Totals 26-4-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Condon 2, O'Leary
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>HR:<cstyle:> Condon
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Farone; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Solt
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 10, Londonderry 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (10)<cstyle:>: Lily Mason cf 4-0-3, Olivia Mason dp/2b 4-0-0, Stella Kozak 3b 3-1-1, Maddy Moore c 4-0-1, Maddie Schonenberger ss 4-1-1, Madi Gibeault lf/1b 2-2-0, Rachel Keisling 1b/lf 4-1-1, Aby Alexander rf 3-3-3, Ashleigh Lemay 2b/p 4-0-0, Paige Murray p/1b 0-0-0.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI<cstyle:>: Alexander 4, Schonenberger, Kozak, O.Mason
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>HR<cstyle:>: Alexandeer, Schoenenberger
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP<cstyle:>: Paige Murray; SV: Ashleigh Murray
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Londonderry (9-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>5<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (5-4):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>3<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>5<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Tewksbury 2, Methuen 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (1):<cstyle:> Tardugno ss 4-0-0, Coleman 2b 3-0-1, Meuse rf 3-0-0, Donovan cf 3-0-0, Grelle 1b 3-0-0, Santiago lf 3-1-1, Baez 3b 3-0-1, Nelson c 3-0-0, Rickard p 2-0-0, Totals 27-1-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Baez
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Ryan; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Rickard
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 5, Lowell Catholic 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Ben Beaudoin 6-0, 6-0; 2. Philip Metivier 6-4, 6-4; 3. Dawson Burke 6-1, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Joe Kennedy/Anthony Puisys 7-5, 6-2; 2. Brady Antaya/Drew Gillespie 6-2, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 4-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 5, Haverhill 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Zach Channen def. Charles Raustauskas 6-0 6-0; 2. Arnav Lele def. Balin Amirian 6-0 6-0; 3. Jack Makiej def. Aidan Champsi 6-1, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. James Diamantis/Ryan Melesky def. Mike Kmenta/Luke Helps 6-2 6-2; 2. Luca Beltrandi/Riley Raynor def. Jesse Rubera/Jackson Morin 6-0 6-1;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 8, Hollis-Brookline 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 2. Charlie Marsh 8-2; 3. Tim Wang 8-2; 4. Gilbert Feke 8-2; 5. Tiaman Adamchek 8-2; 6. Daniel Antonucci 8-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Cole Gilbert/Marsh 8-4; 2. Wang/Adamchek 8-0; 3. Feke/Dylan Wu 8-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Windham 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 5, Billerica 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Akarsh Janarthanan 6-0, 6-1; 2. Abhay Yajurvedi 6-0, 6-0; 3. Aarit Chauhan 6-2, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Ayush Dewagan/Audit Trivedi 6-0, 6-0; 2. Will Cohen/Emmanuel Tran 6-1, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 8-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 4, Haverhill 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Meg Washburn (CC) def. Mallory Amirian 6-0, 6-1; 2. Meredith Amirian (H) def. Meg Malolepszy 6-2, 6-4; 3. Kaya Asmar (CC) def. Abby Burrill 6-2, 6-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Alessandra Sacchetti/Alana Shanah (CC) def. Nina Cole/Gray Bolduc 6-1, 6-0; 2. Grace Blanchette/Shelagh Murphy (CC) def. Abbey Towler/Abbey Brownrigg 4-6, 6-0, 1-0 (7-4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Central Catholic 3-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 5, Tewksbury 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Marie-Maxime Metivier 6-1, 6-2; 2. Breena Lawrence 6-2, 6-4; 3. Sam Pfeil 6-1, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Livia Lawrence/Tanvi Patel 6-3, 6-1; 2. Ava Duffy/Sarah Petisce 6-2, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 5, Lowell 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Tika Roy 6-1, 6-0; 2. Callie Dias 7-4, 7-6 (7-2); 3. Skyler Holland 6-2, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Leah Tenenbaum/Jocelyn Jankowski 6-0 6-2; 2. Sophia Yee/Alekhya Paripally 6-2, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> North Andover 4-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 5, Billerica 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Jennie Wang 6-0, 6-0; 2. Rachel Chen 6-0, 6-0; 3. Mia Thomas 6-0, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Sonika Chaudhary/Elysia Yu 6-0, 6-0; 2. Sadie Berube/Amanda Kim 6-1, 6-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 10-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 7, Londonderry 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Maddie Frank 8-0; 2. Amelia Coytle 8-2; 3. Madeline Donahue 8-1, 5. Mia Rivard 8-0, 6. Calli Matarozzo 8-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. FrankCoyle 8-0; 3. Sydney Collard/Emma Hazard 8-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Londonderry 0-9, Pinkerton 5-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Malden 3, Greater Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Adanel Diaz 9, Eddy Herrera 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Julian Reyes 3, Diaz 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Adrian Suarez 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Abdiel Ixlah 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Herrera 14, Diaz 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Malden:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (7-5):<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>14<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 3, John Stark 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Furnari 5, Morris 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Gschwend 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Gschwend (3), Furnari (3), Morris (3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs: <cstyle:>Morris 4, Furnari 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>John Stark:<cstyle:> <0x2002>6<0x2002>17<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lawrence 3, Billerica 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Ayden Gutierrez 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Enclin Guerrer 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> David Bermudez 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Jordy Fernandez 11 (3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Miguel Perez 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>17<0x2002>25<0x2002>23<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (3-8):<cstyle:> 20<0x2002>25<0x2002>16<0x2002>25<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 3, Goffstown 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Matt Goetz 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Goetz 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Tyler Valerio 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Noah Mustapha (4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Matt McCloskey 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goffstown:<cstyle:> <0x2002>8<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Saturday's highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 13, Pelham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (13):<cstyle:> Armstrong rf 4-2-2, Rice ss 3-1-3, Constantine p 3-2-2, Haga 1b 4-2-1, Parke cf 2-1-1, Arinello c 2-2-1, Salvador lf 2-0-1, Koza 3b 3-2-3, Grieco ph 1-0-0, Hoffman 2b 2-0-0, Pendleton 2b 1-1-1. Totals 27-13-15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Armstrong Rice 2, Constantine 2, Parke 2, Salvador, Koza 4, Pendleton
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Constantine ; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Carroll
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (5-6):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>5<0x2002>1<0x2002>3<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 5, Lawrence 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (2):<cstyle:> Vega ss 3-0-0, Diaz c 2-1-1, Rojas 1b 3-0-0, Fernandez 3b 3-1-0, Martinez cf 3-0-0, Medina lf 3-0-2, Canario p 2-0-0, Rodriguez 2b 2-0-0, Molina rf 3-0-0, Totals 24-2-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (5):<cstyle:> DiCicco 2b 4-1-0, Kelleher 1b 1-2-1, Joubert 3b/p 3-1-1, Ayala rf 4-0-2, Snyder c 3-0-0, Bateman cf 3-0-0, Terrilli lf 1-0-0, Perez ss 2-0-0, Aquino p 2-1-1, Roche ph 1-0-0, Totals 25-4-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> L <0x2014> Fernandez; H <0x2014> Kelleher, Snyder, Ayala 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Joubert; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Jimenez
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (4-6):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>3<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 10, Keene 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (10):<cstyle:> Horne ss 2-2-1, Albert cf 2-1-2, Marshall lf 2-1-2, T. Rioux 3-0-0, Yennaco c 3-1-0, N. Rioux 3-2-1, Sharp dh 3-2-2, Lukeman rf 3-1-0, Corsetto 2b 2-0-0. Totals 23-10-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Albert 2, Marshall 3, N. Rioux, Sharp 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> T. Rioux; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Thacher
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Keene:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (10-1):<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>0<0x2002>4<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 9, Phillips Exeter 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Kate Coughlin 2, Lydia Tangney 3, Molly Driscoll 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Lucy Adams 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (7-3-1):<cstyle:> 6<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Phillips Exeter:<cstyle:> 6<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 9, Londonderry 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Alison Lamphere 2, Cait Seleny, Bella Pinardi, Hailey Schinder 2, Tate Howe, Elise Saab
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Lauren Sweeney 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Londonderry:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (8-2):<cstyle:> 6<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 8, Kennett 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Rebecca Silva 3, Maia Parker 3, Lulu Trasatti, Kendall Morrill
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Shaye Fanning 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (5-4):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kennett:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 13, Ipswich 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (13):<cstyle:> Noury ss 3-2-1, Habib 3b 5-1-4, Bioren 1b 5-1-2, Graham p 3-3-2, Valera cf 3-1-1, Hurley lf 4-1-1, Oullette c 4-0-0, Santomassino 4-1-1, Rousseau 2b 3-3-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Noury, Habib 4, Bioren 2, Graham 2, Valera, Hurley, Santomassiono, Rousseau
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Graham; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Morris
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Ipswich:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (7-3):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>5<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 3, Phillips Exeter 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (3):<cstyle:> Pierce 3-1-1, McDowell 3-0-0, Hacker 3-0-0, Matola 3-1-2, Giordano 3-1-1, Alvarez-Backus 2-0-0, Duane 3-0-0, MacDonald 2-0-0, DiAntonio 3-0-0. Totals 25-3-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Alvarez-Backus
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Giordano; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Aiden
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Phillips Exeter:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Track and Field
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Kiwanis Freshman-Sophomore Meet
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top team scores plus locals (21 teams scored)<cstyle:>: 1. Pinkerton 80, 2. Nashua South 65, 3. Exeter 60; 10. Salem 20; 16. Timberlane 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top-3 area placers:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pole vault<cstyle:>: 3,. Jacob Laher (W) 9-0; <cstyle:textBold>Javelin<cstyle:>: 1. Joe Packowski (P) 145-10, 3. Charles Franks (P) 113-4; <cstyle:textBold>Long jump<cstyle:>: 2. Sebastian Schatz (Timberlane) 18-1; <cstyle:textBold>Triple jump:<cstyle:> 2. Shayan Biswas (W) 35-11, 3. Ryan James (P) 35-9.5; <cstyle:textBold>High jump<cstyle:>: 2. Nick Daigle (S) 5-3, 3. Kevin Todisco (S) 5-3; <cstyle:textBold>110 hurdles<cstyle:>: 2. Justin Leppanen (W) 18.53; <cstyle:textBold>400<cstyle:>: 1. Zack Smith (P) 53.43, 3. Kevin Brooks (W) 54.93; <cstyle:textBold>300 hurdles<cstyle:>: 2. Landon Mackiernan (P) 48.19; <cstyle:textBold>3,200<cstyle:>: 2. Noah Daigle (P) 10:27.71; <cstyle:textBold>4x400 relay<cstyle:>: 2. Pinkerton 3:50.28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>MVC Freshman-Sophomore meet
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top-3 area placers:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Shot put<cstyle:>: Andrew Mendes (CC) 38-2, 2. Myles Robertson (Hav) 37-9; <cstyle:textBold>Discus<cstyle:>: 2. Mayoko Muzasadila (NA) 106-3, 3. Myles Robertson (Hav) 102-4; <cstyle:textBold>Javelin<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>Long jump<cstyle:>: Suuna Kalemera (CC) 20-4; <cstyle:textBold>Triple jump:<cstyle:> ; <cstyle:textBold>High jump<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>110 hurdles<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>100 meters<cstyle:>: 1. Yorlando Tilleria (Law) 11.1, Wyatt Sanchez (NA) 11.2, 3. Jonathan Kang (And) 11.7: ; <cstyle:textBold>Mile<cstyle:>: 2. Nick Caron (Me) 5:01.3; <cstyle:textBold>4x100 relay<cstyle:>: 1. Methuen 46.8, 3. Central 47.3; <cstyle:textBold>200<cstyle:>: Brendan Dee (NA) 23.8; <cstyle:textBold>400 hurdles<cstyle:>: 2. Nathan Solivan (NA) 65.4;<cstyle:textBold>2-mile<cstyle:>: 1. Ryan Todisco (And) 10:00.1, 2. Luke McGillvray (NA) 10:36.4, 3. Ben Katsev (NA) 11:01.2; <cstyle:textBold>4x400 relay<cstyle:>: North Andover 3:51.1; <cstyle:textBold>4x800<cstyle:>: 1. North Andover 9:36.0, 3. Central 10:08.8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Track and Field
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Kiwanis Freshman-Sophomore Meet
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> T<cstyle:textBold>op team scores plus locals (21 team scored)<cstyle:>: 3. Pinkerton 44, 6. Windham 32, 14. Salem 16, 17. Timberlane 10.5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top-3 area placers:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Javelin<cstyle:>: 1. Kelly Wright (W) 92-3; <cstyle:textBold>High jump<cstyle:>: 1. Kiersten MacKeen (T) 4-10; <cstyle:textBold>100 hurdles<cstyle:>: 2. Sydney Draeger (W) 19.14; <cstyle:textBold>100 meters<cstyle:>: 3. Eva Roberts (P) 13.71; <cstyle:textBold>Mile<cstyle:>: 1. Lily Thomas (S) 5:36.13; <cstyle:textBold>800<cstyle:>: 2. Contessa Silva (P) 2:28.68; <cstyle:textBold>200<cstyle:>: 3. Hannah Sippel (P) 27.86; <cstyle:textBold>2-mile<cstyle:>: 2. Isabelle Groulx (P) 12:15.0
