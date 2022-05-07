<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Friday's highlights

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 10, Timberlane 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (0):<cstyle:> Mwangi p 3-0-1, Pantano cr 0-0-0, Aliberti 2b 3-0-2, Parker ss 2-0-1, Brandano ss 0-0-0, Zambrowicz dh 1-0-0, O'Leary 3b 3-0-0, Kelley c 2-0-0, Kontos 1b 2-0-0, Sheehan cf 1-0-0, Doherty rf/p 2-0-0, Chasse rf 0-0-0. Totals 19-0-4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (10):<cstyle:> Roeger 3b 2-2-2, Pacy ss 4-2-2, Gigante c 4-1-3, Masson p 3-1-0, Doherty rf 4-1-2, Boodoo 2b 4-1-3, Ciarcia cf 4-0-0, LaGrasse lf 3-1-0, Gomez 1b 3-1-0. Totals 31-10-12

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Gigante 2, Boodoo 2, Pacy, Doherty, Ciarcia, LaGrasse

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Masson

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:>    3<0x2002>0<0x2002>4<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 10

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 8, Andover 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (8): <cstyle:>B.Gibson lf 4-1-0, Brown cf 3-2-1, Besette 3b 4-2-2, Brenner 2b 4-1-1, Lembo p 4-1-2, Rosner cr 0-1-0, Jaillet dh 4-0-0, Walles c 3-0-2, T.Gibson cr 0-0-0, Archambault rf 4-0-3, Reming ss 4-0-0, Gruenberg 1b 0-0-0. Totals 34-8-13.

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI: <cstyle:>Walles 4, Lembo 2, Archambault, Brenner

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Lembo

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>2<0x2002>2<0x2002>2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 8

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Londonderry 2, Pinkerton 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (0):<cstyle:> Horne ss 3-0-1, Albert cf 2-0-0, Marshall lf 3-0-2, T. Rioux 3b 3-0-0, Yennaco c 3-0-0, N. Rioux 1b 3-0-1, Lukeman rf 3-0-0,  Corsetto 2b 2-0-0, Doyle p 3-0-0. Totals 25-0-4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Fennell; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Doyle

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (9-1):<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Londonderry:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 9, Tewksbury 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (9):<cstyle:> Crosby ss 4-1-0, Lynch rf 4-2-3, Radulski lf/p 3-1-1, Desmond 0-0-0, Perry 1b 3-0-0, Dolan 1-0-0, Carpentier c 4-0-2, Twombly cr 0-3-0, Johnson cf 3-0-2, Trundy cr 0-1-0, Lawrence 3b 1-0-1, Xenakis 3b 1-0-0, Ankiewicz dh 3-0-1, Faro 2b 3-1-1, Partridge lf 0-0-0. Totals 30-9-11

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Lawrence 2, Radulski, Faro, Lynch, Ankiewicz, Johnson, Carpentier

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Pefine

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:>    4<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 9

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:>    1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dracut 16, Methuen 6

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Braeden Carter 2, Will McKinnon, David Rizzo, Jared Cripps, Joey Pinto

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Carter 2, McKinnon, Rizzo

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> AJ Smith 25

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (4-6):<cstyle:>    1<0x2002>2<0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> <0x2002>6

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:>    5<0x2002>5<0x2002>3<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 16

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Tewksbury 7, Haverhill 5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Patrick McGowan 2, Bishop, Dumont, Mike Hicks

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Ty Carroll 2, Ty Lescord, Bishop

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Luke Donnelly 26

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:>    3<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 7

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:>    4<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 17, Souhegan 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Joey Gallo 5, Ryan Lynch 5, Riley Spellman 3, Michael Uber, Matt Feole, Matt Morrison, Garrett Mulhall

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Spellman 2, Feole, Uber, Colby Gagnon, Adam Scala, Liam Prescott

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Curtis Michaud 2, Tyler LeBlanc 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Souhegan (4-7):<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> <0x2002>4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (7-3):<cstyle:>    7<0x2002>3<0x2002>5<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 17

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 16, Central Catholic 8

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Jack Ferullo 7, Patrick Roy 4, Charlie Dean 2, Ollie Litster 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Dean 4, Roy 2, Jake Lins 2, Ferullo, Tyler Fay

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Matt Roy 14

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic:<cstyle:>    <0x2002>4<0x2002>4 <0x2014> <0x2002>8

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:>    10<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 16

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Londonderry 18, Salem 6

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Mariella Tomasello 2, Chloe Stone, Grace Driscoll, Emily Wilson, Ariana Lakos

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Ella Mosto 14

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Londonderry (5-5):<cstyle:>    7<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 18

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (3-6):<cstyle:>    6<0x2002><0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>6

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 11, Tewksbury 8

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Alex Bushey 6, Sophia Riley 2, Katrina Savvas 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Fiona Dean 9

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (5-3):<cstyle:>    5<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 11

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:>    4<0x2002>4 <0x2014> <0x2002>8

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 17, North Andover 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Nicolette Licare 5, Kerri Finneran 5, Grace Lydon 4, Emma Siggens 2, Kierstyn Zinter

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Abby Yfantopulos 2, Finneran 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Grace Cashman 12

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:>    3<0x2002>1 <0x2014> <0x2002>4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (11-0-1):<cstyle:>    8<0x2002>9 <0x2014> 17

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 14, Dracut 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Mackenzie Tierney 3, Kiera Fitzpatrick 2, Adianne Ramos 2, Brooke Carter 2, Alexsa Carreiro, Elizabeth Descheneaux, Katie Fitzpatrick, Jenny Nguyen, Gianna Silverio

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Maggie Kloster 9

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:>    <0x2002>2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> <0x2002>3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (3-6):<cstyle:>    10<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 14

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 11, Chelmsford 10

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Tess Gobiel 7, Hayley Carver 2, Rose MacLean, Molly Agostino

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Gobiel 2, Carver

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Allie Batchelder 9

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (6-5):<cstyle:>    4<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 11

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:>    7<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 10

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 13, Greater Lowell 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (13):<cstyle:> Noury ss 4-1-2, Habib 3b 4-1-2, Bioren 1b 4-2-2, Graham p 4-2-2, Valera cf 3-2-2, Hurley lf 3-1-1, Ouellette c 3-1-2, Santomassino rf 2-2-1, Rousseau 2b 3-1-1. Totals 30-13-15

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Graham 3, Habib 2, Bioren 2, Noury, Valera, Ouellette, Rousseau

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>HR:<cstyle:> Graham, Valera

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Graham

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>9<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 13

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lowell:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> <0x2002>1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 4, Salem 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (0):<cstyle:> Olson cf 3-0-0, VEntullo lf 3-0-0, Lucier ss 2-0-0, McNamara 3b 2-0-0, Moniz 1b 3-0-0, Beeley 3-0-1, Quinlan 2-0-0, Olson 1-0-0, Poulin 3-0-1, Migliorini 2b 2-0-1. Totals 24-0-3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (4):<cstyle:> Farone p 4-0-0, Mlocek 1b 3-0-1, Matarazzo 2b 3-0-0, Salafia rf 2-1-1, Singer c 3-0-1, O'Leary ss 3-0-1, Patles 3b 2-1-0, Condon cf 3-1-2, Paradis lf 3-0-1, Sickel cr 0-1-0. Totals 26-4-6

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Condon 2, O'Leary

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>HR:<cstyle:> Condon

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Farone; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Solt

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 10, Londonderry 8

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (10)<cstyle:>: Lily Mason cf 4-0-3, Olivia Mason dp/2b 4-0-0, Stella Kozak 3b 3-1-1, Maddy Moore c 4-0-1, Maddie Schonenberger ss 4-1-1, Madi Gibeault lf/1b 2-2-0, Rachel Keisling 1b/lf 4-1-1, Aby Alexander rf 3-3-3, Ashleigh Lemay 2b/p 4-0-0, Paige Murray p/1b 0-0-0.

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI<cstyle:>: Alexander 4, Schonenberger, Kozak, O.Mason

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>HR<cstyle:>: Alexandeer, Schoenenberger

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP<cstyle:>: Paige Murray; SV: Ashleigh Murray

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Londonderry (9-2):<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>5<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>8

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (5-4):<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>3<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>5<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 10

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Tewksbury 2, Methuen 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (1):<cstyle:> Tardugno ss 4-0-0, Coleman 2b 3-0-1, Meuse rf 3-0-0, Donovan cf 3-0-0, Grelle 1b 3-0-0, Santiago lf 3-1-1, Baez 3b 3-0-1, Nelson c 3-0-0, Rickard p 2-0-0, Totals 27-1-3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Baez

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Ryan; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Rickard

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Tennis

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 5, Lowell Catholic 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Ben Beaudoin 6-0, 6-0; 2. Philip Metivier 6-4, 6-4; 3. Dawson Burke 6-1, 6-2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Joe Kennedy/Anthony Puisys 7-5, 6-2; 2. Brady Antaya/Drew Gillespie 6-2, 6-2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 4-3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 5, Haverhill 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Zach Channen def. Charles Raustauskas 6-0 6-0; 2. Arnav Lele def. Balin Amirian 6-0 6-0; 3. Jack Makiej def. Aidan Champsi 6-1, 6-0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. James Diamantis/Ryan Melesky def. Mike Kmenta/Luke Helps 6-2 6-2; 2. Luca Beltrandi/Riley Raynor def. Jesse Rubera/Jackson Morin 6-0 6-1;

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 8, Hollis-Brookline 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 2. Charlie Marsh 8-2; 3. Tim Wang 8-2; 4. Gilbert Feke 8-2; 5. Tiaman Adamchek 8-2; 6. Daniel Antonucci 8-3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Cole Gilbert/Marsh 8-4; 2. Wang/Adamchek 8-0; 3. Feke/Dylan Wu 8-1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Windham 6-2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 5, Billerica 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Akarsh Janarthanan 6-0, 6-1; 2. Abhay Yajurvedi 6-0, 6-0; 3. Aarit Chauhan 6-2, 6-2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Ayush Dewagan/Audit Trivedi 6-0, 6-0; 2. Will Cohen/Emmanuel Tran 6-1, 6-0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 8-1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Tennis

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 4, Haverhill 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Meg Washburn (CC) def. Mallory Amirian 6-0, 6-1; 2. Meredith Amirian (H) def. Meg Malolepszy 6-2, 6-4; 3. Kaya Asmar (CC) def. Abby Burrill 6-2, 6-3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Alessandra Sacchetti/Alana Shanah (CC) def. Nina Cole/Gray Bolduc 6-1, 6-0; 2. Grace Blanchette/Shelagh Murphy (CC) def. Abbey Towler/Abbey Brownrigg 4-6, 6-0, 1-0 (7-4)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Central Catholic 3-4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 5, Tewksbury 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Marie-Maxime Metivier 6-1, 6-2; 2. Breena Lawrence 6-2, 6-4; 3. Sam Pfeil 6-1, 6-0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Livia Lawrence/Tanvi Patel 6-3, 6-1; 2. Ava Duffy/Sarah Petisce 6-2, 6-2

<pstyle:MsoNormal>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 5, Lowell 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Tika Roy 6-1, 6-0; 2. Callie Dias 7-4, 7-6 (7-2); 3. Skyler Holland 6-2, 6-2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Leah Tenenbaum/Jocelyn Jankowski 6-0 6-2; 2. Sophia Yee/Alekhya Paripally 6-2, 6-2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> North Andover 4-5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 5, Billerica 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Jennie Wang 6-0, 6-0; 2. Rachel Chen 6-0, 6-0; 3. Mia Thomas 6-0, 6-0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Sonika Chaudhary/Elysia Yu 6-0, 6-0; 2. Sadie Berube/Amanda Kim 6-1, 6-1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 10-0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 7, Londonderry 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Maddie Frank 8-0; 2. Amelia Coytle 8-2; 3. Madeline Donahue 8-1, 5. Mia Rivard 8-0, 6. Calli Matarozzo 8-2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. FrankCoyle 8-0; 3. Sydney Collard/Emma Hazard 8-6

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Londonderry 0-9, Pinkerton 5-3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Volleyball

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Malden 3, Greater Lawrence 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Adanel Diaz 9, Eddy Herrera 8

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Julian Reyes 3, Diaz 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Adrian Suarez 13

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Abdiel Ixlah 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Herrera 14, Diaz 7

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Malden:<cstyle:>    25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (7-5):<cstyle:>    14<0x2002>14<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 3, John Stark 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Furnari 5, Morris 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Gschwend 17

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Gschwend (3), Furnari (3), Morris (3)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs: <cstyle:>Morris 4, Furnari 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>John Stark:<cstyle:>    <0x2002>6<0x2002>17<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham:<cstyle:>    25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lawrence 3, Billerica 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Ayden Gutierrez 9

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Enclin Guerrer 6

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> David Bermudez 18

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Jordy Fernandez 11 (3)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Miguel Perez 6

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:>    25<0x2002>17<0x2002>25<0x2002>23<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (3-8):<cstyle:>    20<0x2002>25<0x2002>16<0x2002>25<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 3, Goffstown 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Matt Goetz 9

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Goetz 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Tyler Valerio 16

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Noah Mustapha (4)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Matt McCloskey 5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goffstown:<cstyle:>    <0x2002>8<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:>    25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3

<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Saturday's highlights

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 13, Pelham 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (13):<cstyle:> Armstrong rf 4-2-2, Rice ss 3-1-3, Constantine p 3-2-2, Haga 1b 4-2-1, Parke cf 2-1-1, Arinello c 2-2-1, Salvador lf 2-0-1, Koza 3b 3-2-3, Grieco ph 1-0-0, Hoffman 2b 2-0-0, Pendleton 2b 1-1-1. Totals 27-13-15

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Armstrong Rice 2, Constantine 2, Parke 2, Salvador, Koza 4, Pendleton

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Constantine ; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Carroll

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (5-6):<cstyle:>    4<0x2002>5<0x2002>1<0x2002>3<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 13

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 5, Lawrence 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (2):<cstyle:> Vega ss 3-0-0, Diaz c 2-1-1, Rojas 1b 3-0-0, Fernandez 3b 3-1-0, Martinez cf 3-0-0, Medina lf 3-0-2, Canario p 2-0-0, Rodriguez 2b 2-0-0, Molina rf 3-0-0, Totals 24-2-3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (5):<cstyle:> DiCicco 2b 4-1-0, Kelleher 1b 1-2-1, Joubert 3b/p 3-1-1, Ayala rf 4-0-2, Snyder c 3-0-0, Bateman cf 3-0-0, Terrilli lf 1-0-0, Perez ss 2-0-0, Aquino p 2-1-1, Roche ph 1-0-0, Totals 25-4-5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> L <0x2014> Fernandez; H <0x2014> Kelleher, Snyder, Ayala 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Joubert; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Jimenez

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (4-6):<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>3<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 10, Keene 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (10):<cstyle:> Horne ss 2-2-1, Albert cf 2-1-2, Marshall lf 2-1-2, T. Rioux 3-0-0, Yennaco c 3-1-0, N. Rioux 3-2-1, Sharp dh 3-2-2, Lukeman rf 3-1-0, Corsetto 2b 2-0-0. Totals 23-10-8

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Albert 2, Marshall 3, N. Rioux, Sharp 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> T. Rioux; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Thacher

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Keene:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (10-1):<cstyle:>    5<0x2002>0<0x2002>4<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 10

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 9, Phillips Exeter 9

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Kate Coughlin 2, Lydia Tangney 3, Molly Driscoll 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Lucy Adams 8

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (7-3-1):<cstyle:>    6<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 9

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Phillips Exeter:<cstyle:>    6<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 9

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 9, Londonderry 5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Alison Lamphere 2, Cait Seleny, Bella Pinardi, Hailey Schinder 2, Tate Howe, Elise Saab

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Lauren Sweeney 8

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Londonderry:<cstyle:>    3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (8-2):<cstyle:>    6<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 9

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 8, Kennett 6

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Rebecca Silva 3, Maia Parker 3, Lulu Trasatti, Kendall Morrill

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Shaye Fanning 18

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (5-4):<cstyle:>    2<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 8

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kennett:<cstyle:>    3<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 6

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 13, Ipswich 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (13):<cstyle:> Noury ss 3-2-1, Habib 3b 5-1-4, Bioren 1b 5-1-2, Graham p 3-3-2, Valera cf 3-1-1, Hurley lf 4-1-1, Oullette c 4-0-0, Santomassino 4-1-1, Rousseau 2b 3-3-2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Noury, Habib 4, Bioren 2, Graham 2, Valera, Hurley, Santomassiono, Rousseau

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Graham; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Morris

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Ipswich:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (7-3):<cstyle:>    4<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>5<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 13

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 3, Phillips Exeter 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (3):<cstyle:> Pierce 3-1-1, McDowell 3-0-0, Hacker 3-0-0, Matola 3-1-2, Giordano 3-1-1, Alvarez-Backus 2-0-0, Duane 3-0-0, MacDonald 2-0-0, DiAntonio 3-0-0. Totals 25-3-4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Alvarez-Backus

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Giordano; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Aiden

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks:<cstyle:>    1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Phillips Exeter:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Track and Field

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Kiwanis Freshman-Sophomore Meet

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top team scores plus locals (21 teams scored)<cstyle:>: 1. Pinkerton 80, 2. Nashua South 65, 3. Exeter 60; 10. Salem 20; 16. Timberlane 12

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top-3 area placers:<cstyle:>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pole vault<cstyle:>: 3,. Jacob Laher (W) 9-0; <cstyle:textBold>Javelin<cstyle:>: 1. Joe Packowski (P) 145-10, 3. Charles Franks (P) 113-4; <cstyle:textBold>Long jump<cstyle:>: 2. Sebastian Schatz (Timberlane) 18-1; <cstyle:textBold>Triple jump:<cstyle:> 2. Shayan Biswas (W) 35-11, 3. Ryan James (P) 35-9.5; <cstyle:textBold>High jump<cstyle:>: 2. Nick Daigle (S) 5-3, 3. Kevin Todisco (S) 5-3; <cstyle:textBold>110 hurdles<cstyle:>: 2. Justin Leppanen (W) 18.53; <cstyle:textBold>400<cstyle:>: 1. Zack Smith (P) 53.43, 3. Kevin Brooks (W) 54.93; <cstyle:textBold>300 hurdles<cstyle:>: 2. Landon Mackiernan (P) 48.19; <cstyle:textBold>3,200<cstyle:>: 2. Noah Daigle (P) 10:27.71; <cstyle:textBold>4x400 relay<cstyle:>: 2. Pinkerton 3:50.28

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>MVC Freshman-Sophomore meet

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top-3 area placers:<cstyle:>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Shot put<cstyle:>: Andrew Mendes (CC) 38-2, 2. Myles Robertson (Hav) 37-9; <cstyle:textBold>Discus<cstyle:>: 2. Mayoko Muzasadila (NA) 106-3, 3. Myles Robertson (Hav) 102-4; <cstyle:textBold>Javelin<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>Long jump<cstyle:>: Suuna Kalemera (CC) 20-4; <cstyle:textBold>Triple jump:<cstyle:> ; <cstyle:textBold>High jump<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>110 hurdles<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>100 meters<cstyle:>: 1. Yorlando Tilleria (Law) 11.1, Wyatt Sanchez (NA) 11.2, 3. Jonathan Kang (And) 11.7: ; <cstyle:textBold>Mile<cstyle:>: 2. Nick Caron (Me) 5:01.3; <cstyle:textBold>4x100 relay<cstyle:>: 1. Methuen 46.8, 3. Central 47.3; <cstyle:textBold>200<cstyle:>: Brendan Dee (NA) 23.8; <cstyle:textBold>400 hurdles<cstyle:>: 2. Nathan Solivan (NA) 65.4;<cstyle:textBold>2-mile<cstyle:>: 1. Ryan Todisco (And) 10:00.1, 2. Luke McGillvray (NA) 10:36.4, 3. Ben Katsev (NA) 11:01.2; <cstyle:textBold>4x400 relay<cstyle:>: North Andover 3:51.1; <cstyle:textBold>4x800<cstyle:>: 1. North Andover 9:36.0, 3. Central 10:08.8

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 0, Weston 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Weston Twilight Invitational<cstyle:>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Area winners:<cstyle:>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pole vault<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>Shot put<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>Discus<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>Javelin<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>Long jump<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>Triple jump:<cstyle:> ; <cstyle:textBold>High jump<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>110 hurdles<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>100 meters<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>Mile<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>4x100 relay<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>400<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>300 hurdles<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>800<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>200<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>2-mile<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>4x400 relay<cstyle:>:

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Track and Field

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Kiwanis Freshman-Sophomore Meet

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> T<cstyle:textBold>op team scores plus locals (21 team scored)<cstyle:>: 3. Pinkerton 44, 6. Windham 32, 14. Salem 16, 17. Timberlane 10.5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top-3 area placers:<cstyle:>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Javelin<cstyle:>: 1. Kelly Wright (W) 92-3; <cstyle:textBold>High jump<cstyle:>: 1. Kiersten MacKeen (T) 4-10; <cstyle:textBold>100 hurdles<cstyle:>: 2. Sydney Draeger (W) 19.14; <cstyle:textBold>100 meters<cstyle:>: 3. Eva Roberts (P) 13.71; <cstyle:textBold>Mile<cstyle:>: 1. Lily Thomas (S) 5:36.13; <cstyle:textBold>800<cstyle:>: 2. Contessa Silva (P) 2:28.68; <cstyle:textBold>200<cstyle:>: 3. Hannah Sippel (P) 27.86; <cstyle:textBold>2-mile<cstyle:>: 2. Isabelle Groulx (P) 12:15.0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 0, Weston 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Weston Twilight Invitational<cstyle:>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Area winners:<cstyle:>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pole vault<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>Shot put<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>Discus<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>Javelin<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>Long jump<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>Triple jump:<cstyle:> ; <cstyle:textBold>High jump<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>100 hurdles<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>100 meters<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>Mile<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>4x100 relay<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>400<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>300 hurdles<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>800<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>200<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>2-mile<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>4x400 relay<cstyle:>:

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you