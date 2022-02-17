<ASCII-MAC> <pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Thursday, Feb. 17 highlights <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 60, Ipswich 46 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier:<cstyle:> Geneus 19, Rice 15, Efosa 11, Comeau 6, Faust 4, Jegorow 3, Moro 2, Lopez 0, Bowen 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Comeau 2, Rice, Faust, Jegorow <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Ipswich (4-16):<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>13<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>10 <0x2014> 46 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (7-7):<cstyle:> 19<0x2002>13<0x2002>11<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 60 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 57, Triton 49 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Triton(49):<cstyle:> Leonard 2-0-6, Wilkinson 5-2-14, McHale 3-1-8, G. Dupuis 1-1-3, Tate 2-2-6, N. Dupuis 3-1-9, Prendergast 1-0-2. Totals 17-7-49 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (57):<cstyle:> Ligols 0-0-0, Lee 1-0-2, McDonald 0-0-0, Daly 7-2-20, Davis 1-0-2, Tedeschi 0-0-0, Hileman 0-0-0, Bukow 0-0-0, Murphy 1-0-3, Condon 7-3-18, Tierney 0-0-0, Vuylsteke 3-2-9, Dwight 1-1-3. Totals 21-8-57 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Daly 4, Murphy, Condon, Vuylsteke; T <0x2014> Leonard 2, Wilkinson 2, McHale, N. Dupuis <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Triton (8-11):<cstyle:> 13<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002>19 <0x2014> 49 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (8-10):<cstyle:> 11<0x2002>13<0x2002>15<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 57 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>B.C. High 71, Central Catholic 57 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central (57):<cstyle:> McKenzie 19, Sangermano 14, Rivera 12, Bridgewater 5, Hart 4, Rijo 3, Njenga, Malvey, Haley, Hiraldo <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> McKenzie 4, Sangermano 4, Rivera 3, Bridgewater, Rijo <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (14-4):<cstyle:> <0x2002>7<0x2002>10<0x2002>15<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 57 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>B.C. High (15-0):<cstyle:> 19<0x2002>16<0x2002>25<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 71 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Tewksbury 53, Amesbury 38 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Amesbury (38):<cstyle:> M. Hallinan 0-2-2, Catarius 0-0-0, DeLong 3-0-6, A. Hallinan 7-8-25, Dollas 0-0-0, Redford 1-1-3, Marden 0-0-0, Kimball 0-2-2. Totals 11-13-38 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> A. Hallinan 3 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>14<0x2002>11<0x2002>14<0x2014> 53 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Amesbury (14-4):<cstyle:> <0x2002>4<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002>15<0x2002>10 <0x2014> 38 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Notre Dame 38, Notre Dame 23 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>NotreDame Cristo Rey (23):<cstyle:> Matos 2-0-5, Deleon2-1-5, Marmolejos 2-1-5, Guzman 3-0-8, Totals 9-2-23 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Guzman 2, Matos <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Notre Dame:<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>10<0x2002>5<0x2002>8<0x2014> 38 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Notre Dame:<cstyle:> <0x2002>6<0x2002><0x2002>5<0x2002>7<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 23 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 49, Melrose 46 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (49): <cstyle:>Tardugno 15, Pfeil 14, Tierney 8, Delap 4, McKenna 4, Santiago 4, Chirwa 0, Silva 0, McNamara 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Tardugno 3, Pfeil <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Melrose:<cstyle:> 9<0x2002>13<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 46 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (6-10):<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>15<0x2002>22<0x2002><0x2002>7 <0x2014> 49 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 67, Lawrence 30 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newburyport (67):<cstyle:> Turney 4-0-8, McElhinney 4-4-14, McDonald 0-1-1, Haywood 0-0-0, Ward 2-1-5, Metzker 0-0-0, Seidel 3-0-7, Pavao 3-0-6, O. Foley 2-0-4, McCormick 0-0-0, E. Foley 9-2-20, Papatola 1-0-2. Totals 28-8-67 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (30): <cstyle:>Setiawar 2-0-4, Virneiro 0-0-0, Medina 4-2-10, Marrero 0-0-0, Martinez 2-2-6, Rivera 0-0-0, German 0-0-0, Fuentes 2-2-6, Mejia 0-0-0, Santos 2-0-4. Totals 12-6-30 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> N <0x2014> McElhinney 2, Seidel <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newburyport (15-2):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>13<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 67 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence:<cstyle:> <0x2002>6<0x2002>11<0x2002><0x2002>5<0x2002>8<0x2014> 30 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Ice Hockey <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill4, Shawsheen Valley 3 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (9-9):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>3<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 4 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>ShawsheenValley (13-5):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Charlie Rastauskas, Darren Ackerman (2), Brendan Fitzgerald <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Justin Torosian, Tiger Mulligan <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Cal Pruett 44 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 5, Somerville 2 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Somerville(2-8-3):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (8-9-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Cullan Dolan 2, Andrew Perry, CJ Carpentier, Charlie Dean <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Troy Takesian 16, Ryan Kmiec 1
