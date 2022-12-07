Boys Basketball

Lawrence Academy 74, Brooks 66

Brooks (66): Montiel 23, Nkimbeng 0, Harris 0, Davis 20, Yepdo 0, Tejada 7, Gibbons 0, Burns 6, Mulvey 10. Totals 22-7-66

3-pointers: Montiel 6, Davis 5, Burns 2, Mulvey 2

Lawrence Academy: 37 36 — 74

Brooks (0-2): 33 33 — 66

Wrestling

Phillips 45, St. Paul’s 30

Phillips winners:

106: Julian Rios fall; 113: Sakina Cotton fall; 120: Suhaila Cotton forfeit; 126: George Ryckman fall; 132: Magnus Adams dec. 6-4 ; 138: Bodhi Beroukhim forfeit; 145: Miles Palmer dec. 6-4; 157: Colin Nugent fall; 175: Ben Forman dec. 6-4

Records: St. Paul’s 0-1, Phillips 1-0

Concord 48, Pinkerton 30

Local winners:

126: Cam McMahon pin 1:44; 132: Michael Follo pin 1:11; 138: Camden Arbogast dec. 7-2; 145: Anthony Borbone pin 2:26; 160: Nelphison DeAlmeida pin 3:44; 170: Cole Frank dec. 6-0

Records: Pinkerton 0-1

Pelham splits

Team scores: Pelham 42, Lebanon 24; ConVal 42, Pelham 30

Pelham winners vs. Lebanon:

120: Liz Donovan by forfeit; 126: Cassidy Harrington by forfeit; 138: Nathan Maslanek by fall; 145: Philippe Jussaume by fall; 152: Michael Harrington by fall; 170: Billy Nicolls by fall; HVY: Russell Leonard by fall

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you