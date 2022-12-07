Boys Basketball
Lawrence Academy 74, Brooks 66
Brooks (66): Montiel 23, Nkimbeng 0, Harris 0, Davis 20, Yepdo 0, Tejada 7, Gibbons 0, Burns 6, Mulvey 10. Totals 22-7-66
3-pointers: Montiel 6, Davis 5, Burns 2, Mulvey 2
Lawrence Academy: 37 36 — 74
Brooks (0-2): 33 33 — 66
Wrestling
Phillips 45, St. Paul’s 30
Phillips winners:
106: Julian Rios fall; 113: Sakina Cotton fall; 120: Suhaila Cotton forfeit; 126: George Ryckman fall; 132: Magnus Adams dec. 6-4 ; 138: Bodhi Beroukhim forfeit; 145: Miles Palmer dec. 6-4; 157: Colin Nugent fall; 175: Ben Forman dec. 6-4
Records: St. Paul’s 0-1, Phillips 1-0
Concord 48, Pinkerton 30
Local winners:
126: Cam McMahon pin 1:44; 132: Michael Follo pin 1:11; 138: Camden Arbogast dec. 7-2; 145: Anthony Borbone pin 2:26; 160: Nelphison DeAlmeida pin 3:44; 170: Cole Frank dec. 6-0
Records: Pinkerton 0-1
Pelham splits
Team scores: Pelham 42, Lebanon 24; ConVal 42, Pelham 30
Pelham winners vs. Lebanon:
120: Liz Donovan by forfeit; 126: Cassidy Harrington by forfeit; 138: Nathan Maslanek by fall; 145: Philippe Jussaume by fall; 152: Michael Harrington by fall; 170: Billy Nicolls by fall; HVY: Russell Leonard by fall
