<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Trinity 74, Timberlane 54
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (54):<cstyle:> Baker 16, Bowman 2, Mwangi 3, Williams 6, Mlocek 8, Shivell 2, Kelley 8, Fitzgerald 4, Bilicki 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Baker 4, Mlocek 2, Mwangi, Kelley
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>11<0x2002>20<0x2002>10 <0x2014> 54
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Trinity:<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>19<0x2002>27<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 74
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bedford 67, Salem 41
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (41):<cstyle:> O'Loughlin 2-0-6, McGrail 0-2-2, Casado 2-0-4, Melo 6-1-14, Carrien 2-04, Smith 3-0-9, Keenan 1-0-2. Totals 16-3-41
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Smith 3, O'Loughlin 2, Melo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (6-12):<cstyle:> 17<0x2002><0x2002>6<0x2002><0x2002>5<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 41
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bedford:<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>22<0x2002>19<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 67
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bishop Guertin 64, Windham 62
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (62):<cstyle:> Dempsey 3 0-0 12, St. Hilaire 6 2-2 19, Koutrobis 1 3-4 5, Murphy 0 1-2 1, Begley 6 4-6 16, Runde 2 0-0 4, B.Desmarais 2 0-0 5. Totals 22 10-14 62
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> St. Hilaire 5, Dempsey 2, Desmarais
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham:<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>14<0x2002>14<0x2002>12<0x2002><0x2002>8 <0x2014> 62
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bishop Guertin:<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>11<0x2002>16<0x2002>13<0x2002>10 <0x2014> 64
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bedford 64, Salem 33
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (33):<cstyle:> Marinelli 2, George 9, Rosado-Marshall 1, Goetz 3, Regan 3, Beeley 5, G.Mosto 8, Hinchey 2. Totals 11-7-33
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> George, Regan, Beeley, Mosto
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bedford (16-2):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>18<0x2002>17<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 64
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (8-10):<cstyle:> <0x2002>3<0x2002>11<0x2002>13<0x2002><0x2002>5 <0x2014> 33
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bishop Guertin 77, Windham 36
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (36):<cstyle:> Weeks 2-1-6, P.Carboni 1-0-1, Smith 3-0-8, Bean 2-0-4, Husson 4-0-8, Amari 5-0-10, Boucher 3-1-7, Abruzese 0-2-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Weeks, Smith
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 54, Merrimack 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (54):<cstyle:> Knight 6, Leonard 3, Wright 2, Leccese 2, Benz 2, Lavoie 15, Bridges 2, Dupuis 6, Cahoon 2, Gerossie 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Gerossie 3, Leonard, Lavoie
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> The Astros defense held the Tomahawks to a season-low point total
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Merrimack:<cstyle:> <0x2002>5<0x2002><0x2002>2<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002><0x2002>8 <0x2014> 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (14-4):<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>15<0x2002>12<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 54
