Golf
Tewksbury 4, North Andover 15
NA leaders
Winners: Cooper Mohr, Tyler Fawaz, Dylan Lawrence, Trey Sheehy, Cole Mullen, Ben Woodford
Low Scorers: Mohr 35, Fawaz 37, Lawrence 39
Records: North Andover 2-0
Boys Soccer
Methuen 0, North Andover 0Saves: NA — James Yonchak 6
Methuen: 0 0 0 — 0
North Andover: 0 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic 2, Lawrence 0
Goals: Daniel Withka, Ayden Harris
Assists: Osvin Merida
Saves: CC — Tristan White 3
Lawrence: 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic: 1 1 — 2
Girls Soccer
Pinkerton 7, Spaulding 0Goals: Kat Bedard 2, Hannah Sippel, Aislinn Sprague, Maddie Schoenenberger, Emma Nelson, Nicole Blake
Assists: Bedard, Riley McLellan, Verity Ungaro, Nelson, Audrey Earehart, Kayla Silveira, Maeve Gilligan, Sydney Mlynarski
Spaulding: 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton (2-2-1): 2 5 — 7
North Andover 6, Lowell 0
Goals: Cecilia Ginsbury 2, Erika Wojick, Lila Credi, Jessica Melville, Caitlin Scully
Assists: Olivia Siwicki, Meg Rozzi, Addison Coyne
Saves: Julianna Dunn 0, Emma Damour 0
North Andover: 3 3 — 6
Lowell: 0 0 — 0
Girls Volleyball
Andover 3, Danvers 0Andover Leaders
Kills: Jessie Wang 17, Adrie Waldinger 7
Blocks: Bridget Machold 2, Ava Viera 2
Assists: Sowol Lee 24
Service points (aces): Wang 22 (1); Lee 18 (4)
Digs: Erin Workman 14, Waldinger 9
Danvers: 15 14 16 — 0
Andover: 25 25 25 — 3
Salem 3, Nashua South 0
Salem Leaders
Kills: Madison Mohan 12, Lily Amiss 6
Blocks: Bailey Ruel 3, Mohan 1
Digs: Mia Contarino 9, Mohan 3
Nashua South: 17 15 24 — 0
Salem: 25 25 26 — 3
Mystic Valley 3, Greater Lawrence 1
Kills: Jaheidy Ortiz 5
Blocks: Danna Cabreja 1
Assists: Stephanie Pereira 7
Service points (aces): Stephanie Pereira 14 (4)
Digs: Melenie Urena 23
Greater Lawrence (0-2): 25 22 26 28 — 1
Mystic Valley: 15 25 28 30 — 3
