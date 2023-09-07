Golf

Tewksbury 4, North Andover 15

NA leaders

Winners: Cooper Mohr, Tyler Fawaz, Dylan Lawrence, Trey Sheehy, Cole Mullen, Ben Woodford

Low Scorers: Mohr 35, Fawaz 37, Lawrence 39

Records: North Andover 2-0

Boys Soccer

Methuen 0, North Andover 0Saves: NA — James Yonchak 6

Methuen: 0 0 0 — 0

North Andover: 0 0 0 — 0

Central Catholic 2, Lawrence 0

Goals: Daniel Withka, Ayden Harris

Assists: Osvin Merida

Saves: CC — Tristan White 3

Lawrence: 0 0 — 0

Central Catholic: 1 1 — 2

Girls Soccer

Pinkerton 7, Spaulding 0Goals: Kat Bedard 2, Hannah Sippel, Aislinn Sprague, Maddie Schoenenberger, Emma Nelson, Nicole Blake

Assists: Bedard, Riley McLellan, Verity Ungaro, Nelson, Audrey Earehart, Kayla Silveira, Maeve Gilligan, Sydney Mlynarski

Spaulding: 0 0 — 0

Pinkerton (2-2-1): 2 5 — 7

North Andover 6, Lowell 0

Goals: Cecilia Ginsbury 2, Erika Wojick, Lila Credi, Jessica Melville, Caitlin Scully

Assists: Olivia Siwicki, Meg Rozzi, Addison Coyne

Saves: Julianna Dunn 0, Emma Damour 0

North Andover: 3 3 — 6

Lowell: 0 0 — 0

Girls Volleyball

Andover 3, Danvers 0Andover Leaders

Kills: Jessie Wang 17, Adrie Waldinger 7

Blocks: Bridget Machold 2, Ava Viera 2

Assists: Sowol Lee 24

Service points (aces): Wang 22 (1); Lee 18 (4)

Digs: Erin Workman 14, Waldinger 9

Danvers: 15 14 16 — 0

Andover: 25 25 25 — 3

Salem 3, Nashua South 0

Salem Leaders

Kills: Madison Mohan 12, Lily Amiss 6

Blocks: Bailey Ruel 3, Mohan 1

Digs: Mia Contarino 9, Mohan 3

Nashua South: 17 15 24 — 0

Salem: 25 25 26 — 3

Mystic Valley 3, Greater Lawrence 1

Kills: Jaheidy Ortiz 5

Blocks: Danna Cabreja 1

Assists: Stephanie Pereira 7

Service points (aces): Stephanie Pereira 14 (4)

Digs: Melenie Urena 23

Greater Lawrence (0-2): 25 22 26 28 — 1

Mystic Valley: 15 25 28 30 — 3

